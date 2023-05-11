Beyoncé Kicked Off Her Renaissance Tour in Chrome Eyeshadow and Double Winged Liner

Above all else, Beyoncé is a performer who knows how to put on a show. There are few artists who can send shivers down our spines with a high note, and her commanding presence, stunning choreography, and intricate costume design are enough to leave us in awe. After all, her on-stage personal is nicknamed Sasha Fierce for a reason.

This week, she opened her Renaissance World Tour on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, and although her crystal-embellished outfits got most of the attention, her chrome eyeshadow and effortless blowout were our beauty favorites.

Getty Images

Changing one’s outfit during a show is pretty standard, but glam usually stays the same throughout a performance since there are only moments to swap the look. Her outfits shared a reflective theme, so her makeup artist, Rokael, created a bronze-meets-platinum chrome beat on the singer to match. Rokael bronzed Beyoncé’s complexion, creating a soft-matte finish, and dusted Beyoncé’s lids with a silver eyeshadow.

For eyes, Rokael created a subtle double wing to add drama and accentuate her lashes. She finished the look off with lashes by Rokael Beauty and mentioned that Beyoncé’s bronzed glam was courtesy of Rokael Beauty’s soon-to-be-released lip collection.

Beyoncé has been a fan of wearing wavey tresses, recently debuting a subtle money piece color job, but she went full blonde for the show. Celebrity colorist, Rita Hazan, dyed her hair a honey color and added caramel low lights for dimension.

Beyoncé’s longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah, created an undone blowout on the star that features a middle part, tons of volume, and flippy ends for movement yet still boasts sleekness that brings the style into 2023’s leading blowout technique.

Beyoncé performed a whopping 36 songs during the show, and stylists KJ Moody, Shiona Turini, Karen Langley, and Julia Sarr-Jamois worked together to create at least eight outfits featuring the reflective motif. She opened the show with a holographic mini jacket and a custom David Koma dress that mimics holographic liquid.

Other outfits include a custom Loewe jumpsuit with a metal bust and rhinestone-embellished pants, a custom Coperni bodysuit paired with a trailing silver jacket, and a yellow and black custom Mugler bodysuit with cutouts and a sculptural bust.

Next, she wore a single black fingerless opera glove paired with a custom Courrèges bodysuit that features a silver ring at the center and a silver sleeve, a black and silver custom Balmain bodysuit that she paired with black patent leather thigh-high boots, a custom Alexander McQueen jumpsuit with puffed sleeves and exaggerated hips, and last—but certainly not least—a custom Loewe “naked” body suit covered in crystals and graphic black arms, which matched her crystal-ridden black opera gloves.

TBH, we didn’t expect anything less from the singer. Talk about starting off a world tour with a bang.