This Setting Spray Kept Beyoncé's Renaissance Makeup in Place in the Pouring Rain

Beyoncé is probably the closest The States has to royalty, but if you need another reason to love the singer, she just performed a show during a torrential downpour for her Renaissance World Tour. Despite the rain, her makeup stayed intact throughout the entire evening, and we just found the exact waterproof setting spray her makeup artist used.

On August 7, Beyonce performed in Washington, D.C. Among her many costume changes, she wore a black velvet bodysuit with a square plunging neckline, gloved sleeves, and a rhinestone-studded sheer black fabric that travels up to a mock neck and down to her shoes. She paired the look with black platform shoes with bows at the ankles, swirly silver and diamond drop earrings, plus a silver and canary diamond ring. She also wore a crystal embellished bodysuit with matching silver boots and a pink fur.

One of the most notable parts of her performance, though, is that she remained on stage during a torrential downpour—it was so bad that the show started after a delay and without some technical elements. Where you and I might be left with mascara streams and a sopping head, Beyoncé’s hair went from soft waves (courtesy of hairstylist Neal Farinah) to perfect ringlets, and her makeup remained virtually untouched.

Beyoncé’s makeup artist Rokael Lizama has been with Bey since the beginning of the Renaissance tour, creating different glimmering looks to go with the singer’s multiple reflective outfits. For the D.C. show, Lizama first sculpted Beyoncé’s eyes with a taupe-y plum shadow on her crease and outer-V, and then created an invisible glitter eye look with a light coating of champagne glitter. Lizama reveals that he used the Rokael Beauty Lunar Lites ($13) individual lashes to add volume and length and then created a soft-matte pink lippie on the star. To ensure everything stayed both sweat- and water-proof, Lizama used the One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray ($32), per the brand.

Though there are plenty of setting sprays that claim to lock makeup into place for hours on end, there are very few that actually deliver on that promise. The One/Size setting spray, however, is like hairspray for your face—whether you’re off to the pool, going to the gym, or just need something to keep your face from beading while out in the summer heat, it’s one of the only setting sprays to keep the skin matte and makeup in place hours after application. There are hundreds of rave reviews on the product both on the One-Size and Sephora websites, but perhaps the best review of all is that Beyoncé’s face stayed snatched while performing in the pouring rain.