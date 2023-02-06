Beyoncé Made Grammys History in Opera Gloves and Gorgeous Money Piece Highlights

After a brief delay thanks to Los Angeles traffic, Beyoncé arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards just in time to make Grammys history—with last night's win for Dance/Electronic Album of the Year, Beyoncé is now the record holder for the most wins in the history of the awards show.

The artist has a pretty consistent track record of having all eyes on her at the ceremony (like when she performed while pregnant with her twins in 2017), and with a total of nine nominations, she was expected to have a big night. Beyoncé was nominated in what feels like almost every category this year, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Break My Soul," Album of the Year for "Renaissance," and R&B Performance of the Year for "Virgo's Groove." She won a trophy in four categories, including Best R&B Song, Best Dance Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and, of course, Best Dance/Electronic Album, bringing her total wins to a record-breaking 32.



It makes sense that a star moment like hers required a glimmering outfit, and her look for the show, for lack of a better word, slayed. She arrived during the ceremony wearing a two-toned metallic dress that featured a bronze corset bodice that was contrasted by her silver foil skirt. The skirt portion of her dress had a high slit with ruffles all along the hem, including the train that trailed her as she walked onto the stage. She paired the look with silver strappy sandals, a bronzed complexion, and diamond drop earrings.

Getty Images

Bey is one to wear outfits full of embellishments and headpieces that make her look heavenly, but are ultimately impractical for daily wear. Yet, two key elements of her look last night were surprisingly attainable: her black leather opera gloves and wet money piece hair, styled in loose waves.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé's money piece hair made its debut—she actually wore the exact same hairstyle at her first concert in years on January 21. Now, we've made the case that her money piece shade is a great way to dip your toes into the trend, since it doesn't feature the harsh contrasting colors that may be too edgy for you. Still, we'd like to add another point to the argument: you can really wear the hair anywhere, whether you're going to the office, attending an intimate dinner party, or in Bey's case, literally going to the Grammys.

Getty Images

As for opera gloves, we've seen people on TikTok take the dramatic accessory out on the town for special occasions like birthdays or holidays. Beyoncé's gloves, however, prove that what once was an accessory reserved for more opulent outfits can be made cooler—and more casual—with different textures, like leather.

We can absolutely see a leather opera glove as a justifiable accessory to pair with any sleeveless shirt or dress when going out at night. Just be advised: don't stop at just black or brown—there's a world of color to choose from to spruce up your outfits, especially now as we head into spring.