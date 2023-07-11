Expect to See Beyoncé's "Crème Brûlée Blonde" Everywhere

Beyoncé's golden hair has become a bit of a signature during her decades-long career as a pop music icon. Sure, sometimes it's darker, deeper, braided, or chopped, but there's almost always an essence of sunshine somewhere in her hair. Recently though—thanks to the help of celebrity hairstylist and colorist Rita Hazan, who also works with Mariah Carey, Sydney Sweeney, and Jennifer Lopez—Queen B has her lightest and yummiest hair yet, sporting "Crème Brûlée Blonde" during her most recent Renaissance Tour stops.



Hazan spoke with Byrdie about the icon's latest hair change, plus how to get the shade for yourself.



What Is “Crème Brûlée Blonde?"

Beyoncé has tried a lot of iterations of blonde before—think sunwashed blonde, spotlight blonde highlights, bleached blonde, caramel blonde, and the list goes on and on. So what makes her latest golden tresses different from the rest?



Well, Hazan says, "The [latest] color I did for Beyoncé is lighter than before (sunwashed blonde), leaving Beyoncé with a creamy color and highlights. Essentially she is the perfect combination of three blonde hues—baby, pale and golden. "



This buttery blonde shade is perfect for summer when the sun naturally lightens our hair. Plus, Hazan says, "Beyoncé loves to change up her color and style, and since this is the height of the summer, we wanted to take her blonde shade up a notch to create this beautiful Crème Brûlée color."



The results are long, flowy golden strands that reflect both the golden brown crispy top of the French desert as well as the light, pale custard filling that so many people love.



How to Get the Look

"I like to keep some depth in her hair so it works with [Beyoncé's] skin tone." Says Hazan, who achieved the look by adding "blonde around her hairline to frame her face, and pops of light baby blonde throughout so when she flips her hair, you get a beautiful visual of gorgeous color."



The new bright look was manageable because Hazan says she "built on top of the last color combo that I gave her for the start of her tour, which is an essential way to go blonder over time without damaging your hair."



As for what you should ask your hairstylist for if you're trying to roll up to the Renaissance tour with matching hair? "Ask for a buttery—not orange—blonde base with creamy blonde highlights," and you will be twinning with the queen.