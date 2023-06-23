Beyoncé's Champagne Chrome Nails Are a Sophisticated Twist on the Metallic Trend

Beyoncé nearly broke the internet with the first show of her Renaissance World Tour, and has since been spotted on stage in outfits that are all glitzed out to the heavens. On June 21, she made a pit stop in Paris to attend Men’s Fashion Week alongside her husband Jay-Z, and just as her tour outfits are always on point, she looked incredible at the Louis Vuitton fashion show. Though her couture set may be hard to replicate, we expect to see her champagne chrome manicure everywhere this summmer.

Beyoncé arrived at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 menswear show wearing a bright yellow jacquard faux pajama set, which included a silky top, tearaway pants, and a robe. She accessorized the outfit with black frameless sunnies, an LV handbag, strappy black and silver sandals, and a diamond necklace.

Getty Images

Later that night, Bey switched into a disco cow-bot (that would be cowboy robot) ‘fit, which included a mauve leather miniskirt, an LV clutch, and an oversized Western jacket with metallic fringe and huge mauve lapels that she could pull into a hood.

The chrome nails she paired with the look weren’t exactly platinum, gold, or bronze, but a combination of all three—so we’re dubbing it the champagne chrome manicure. Her nails sat at a medium-length round shape and featured a cool-toned reflective champagne color.

Beyoncé’s outfits for the Renaissance World Tour all feature plenty of sparkle and metallic shine, and throughout the tour, she’s been sticking with platinum chrome nail looks to complement her fashion. By swapping the bright silver for a softer champagne shade, Bey stayed within the world of Renaissance, but in a super wearable way.

Getting this manicure yourself is super simple, all you need is a champagne polish with an ultra-metallic finish. We like Le Manoir Gelcare Nail Polish ($21) in Oyster Velvet, but if you’re in the market for a regular at-home manicure, you can recreate Bey’s look with the Dazzle Dry Nail Lacquer ($22) in Champagne Suede.

Beyoncé finished the look off with pin straight sunwashed blonde hair, and a dusty rose eyeshadow and a matching glossy lip for a monochromatic beat.