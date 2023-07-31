Beyoncè's 38 Best Hair Looks Prove Why She's a Total Beauty Icon

Beyoncè has seen and done it all, and so has her hair. Over the last two decades, the iconic singer has graced stages and red carpets wearing nearly every style under the sun, from curls to cornrows. And when it comes to hair, she's also become equally known for experimenting with color, trading in her natural dark brown locks for stunning variations of blonde.

With an archive of hair looks just as iconic as her discography, it's hard to narrow down Queen Bey's best hairdos. But we managed to round up 38 of our favorites. Ahead, take a glimpse at Beyonce's best hair looks in the past two decades, along with some tips to help you follow suit.