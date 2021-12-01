Bevel Has Created the Grooming Solutions People of Color Deserve

Due to the various forms of bias people of color face, self-presentation (whether it be via our attire or grooming routines) can go a long way in boosting confidence. But as a person of color myself, I know firsthand how much time and effort it can take to find a skincare regimen that works—especially in this world that often fails to prioritize us.

Having more melanin can lead to unique challenges when it comes to maintaining healthy skin. Think: the impact of folliculitis and pseudo-folliculitis barbae (another way to describe razor bumps) on darker skin tones. People with darker skin can be more prone to hyperpigmentation from acne or other skin conditions, an effect I've encountered myself. There's a clear need for products that meet these challenges. Enter Bevel, a line of products from Walker and Company that founder & CEO Tristan Walker says “are focused on actual issues facing our community.”

When I asked him what problems he felt were most urgent, he shared guidance from medical professionals, an example of the careful research that goes into each product. “Razor bumps, skin and shave irritation, dry hair and skin—these are simple issues that can impact a person's confidence and haven’t gotten enough attention in the history of health and beauty,” he says.



Bevel aims to help Black people, especially, to find a skincare and grooming routine that works for them. “When you consider the cultural influence of Black women and men, how much money they spend on these categories, and the needs and problems we face regarding our skin and hair, along with our desire to have products that look great and work—I believe we deserved better," he explains.

