With this in mind, we went on a mission to source the best yoga tops, considering everything from fit and style to stretch and comfort. We also reached out to activewear expert Alejandra Hernandez , lead designer at Year of Ours, to learn more about what to look for and what makes a superior yoga top .

A cute athleisure look can be all the motivation you need to get on your mat and into a Vinyasa Flow . Yoga tops in particular need to be lightweight with good breathability, and stretchy enough to move through inversions while remaining supportive.

Best Overall: Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank Beyond Yoga View On Amazon View On Beyondyoga.com Our pick for the best overall category is the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank. It’s made from a buttery soft and moisture-wicking material and a must-have for yogis. With its light compression, it can double as a sports bra—depending on your support preferences—and is versatile enough to wear in and out of the studio. Throw on an oversized button-down and sneakers and head to brunch after class. Price at time of publish: $66 Materials: 87% polyester, 13% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4XL

Best Budget: Dragon Fit Women Sleeveless Yoga Tops Amazon View On Amazon For a budget-friendly yoga top, try this sleeveless yoga top from Amazon. The cut-off style has a slightly cropped shape with a fit that’s not too tight, not too loose. Plus, it’s ultra-stretchy, breathable, and lightweight. Choose from over 10 colors available or buy multiple for variety without feeling like you’re spending senselessly. Price at time of publish: $18 Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL

Most Stylish: Carbon 38 Cami Tank Carbon 38 View On Carbon38.com If you’re on the hunt for a more fashion-forward yoga top, this one from Carbon 38 could be for you. It boasts a glossy performance fabric and a square neckline for a feminine feel (hello, collarbone!). Pair it with the matching leggings for a head-to-toe look. Price at time of publish: $78 Materials: Performance fabric | Size Range: XXS-2XL

Best Long-Sleeve: Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Workout Long Sleeve Top Sweaty Betty View On Sweatybetty.com Here’s a long-sleeve yoga top that’s form-fitting but lightweight, with ultra-high stretch to keep you mobile through the most vigorous workout session and beyond. We love it for its comfortable fit, flexibility, and thumb holes on the sleeves, which keep them from riding up. Price at time of publish: $68 Materials: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL



Best Tee: Adanola Short Sleeve Crop Top Adanola View On Adanola.com For flow, T-shirts should be form-fitting and stretchy. This top from Adanola fits the bill with its shrunken fit, super stretchy material, and light compression. The shirt moves with you as you go through your Sun Salutations and other yoga sequences, making it possible to get in some good movement while looking cute, too. Price at time of publish: $44 Materials: 70% polyamide, 30% elastane | Size Range: XS-3XL

Best High Neck: Girlfriend Collective Zip Front Dylan Tank Bra Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com If you’re gravitating toward yoga tops with high necklines, cropped cuts, like this one from Girlfriend Collective, will balance out the look. It’s sustainably made from recycled plastic water bottles, and it features contrasting trim around the edges for a classic sporty look. It also has a half-zipper that runs down the center, which can be closed for a true high neckline or open to make a V-neckline. Price at time of publish: $52 Materials: 79% recycled plastic water bottles, 21% spandex | Size Range: XXS-6X



Best Open Back: Gymshark Studio T-Shirt Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Open-back yoga tops are perfect for bringing some airflow to your practice. This Gymshark top has a deep V cutout in the back with a thin strap at the nape of the neck to keep its shape—and would look great over a printed sports bra, which pops through the opening. Price at time of publish: $40 Materials: 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane | Size Range: XS-2XL



Best Support: Nike Yoga Indy Infinalon Sports Bra Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If you’re looking for a yoga top with great support, go with a sports bra that looks great on its own. This soft yet compressive one from Nike won’t let you down with its combined strap styles—an adjustable racerback and one with thick box straps. Price at time of publish: $60 Materials: 63% nylon, 37% elastane | Size Range: XS-2XL



Best Loose: Lorna Jane Asymmetric Active Tank Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com In shopping for a loose-fitting yoga top, we recommend reaching for something asymmetrical that will stay in place in your poses, like the Lorna Jane Asymmetric Active Tank. It’s lightweight and breathable (so much so that it could also work for a hot yoga class), making for the perfect layering piece over your sports bra before, during, or after your sweat session. Price at time of publish: $55 Materials: 83% polyester, 11% Tencel, 6% elastane | Size Range: XXS-2XL

Best Wrap: Live The Process Verso Wrap Live The Process View On Livetheprocess.com There’s something so classy—and classic—about this faux wrap top from Live The Process. The V-neck yoga top is the perfect add-on to your yoga ensemble, whether you’re looking for something to throw on after class or a long-sleeve top with an open neckline that you can actually move in. Price at time of publish: $168

Materials: 83% viscose, 17% natural regenerated cellulose fiber | Size Range: XS-XL



Best Design: Roam Loud Kono Top Roam Loud View On Roamloud.com When you’re craving some added interest, you can check out Roam Loud’s Kono Top. It’s such a cheery option not only for its vibrant fabric and stitching but its sweetheart neckline and criss-cross back as well. And, because it has fantastic coverage, it works well on its own when getting in your (sweaty) flow. Price at time of publish: $48 Materials: Nylon and spandex | Size Range: S-XL



Best Print: Year of Ours Leopard Cut Out Bra Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com Yoga tops are an excellent excuse for having fun with prints and colors. Year Of Ours’ Leopard Cutout Bra is the perfect example—it’s a leopard-printed longline style designed with a crew neckline, racer straps, and a small cutout in the abdomen. In addition to being stylish, the highly compressive bra top is sure to support you through your moves. Price at time of publish: $68

Materials: 75% polyester, 25% spandex | Size Range: XS-L



Most Versatile: Intimissimi In Action Padded Bra Intimissimi View On Intimissimi.com A versatile yoga top is one that you can wear to the studio but that also moonlights as the perfect everyday top. And so, for this category, Intimissimi’s In Action Padded Bra is our top pick. The strappy longline style is supportive enough for yoga but also looks great with a pair of high-waisted jeans (or cargo pants, if you want to go full Y2K) and a cardigan after class. A bonus is that its material is plant-based, so you can feel good about its environmental footprint, too. Price at time of publish: $59 Materials: Modal from algae and wood pulp | Size Range: S-L

Best Maternity: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Your Cool Maternity Slim Racerback Tank Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com Beyond Yoga has the mamas-to-be covered with this racerback tank designed to stretch with a growing belly. (It has side ruching that stretches over the belly for a perfect fit.). It’s also made to safeguard the belly with UV protection when worn for a session in the park. Though, it can be worn as a base layer under pullovers, too. Price at time of publish: $41 Materials: 87% polyester, 13% Lycra | Size Range: XS-XL



Best Tank: Good American Slinky High Low Tank Good American View On Goodamerican.com Good American nails the classic yoga tank top style. The Slinky High Low style is made from an antimicrobial jersey that wicks away moisture and keeps you feeling fresh throughout the class. It’s the perfect basic for pairing over a matching sports bra and leggings set and can even come in handy outside of the studio on super hot days. Price at time of publish: $39 Materials: 38% antimicrobial viscose, 28% polyester, 6% elastane | Size Range: 0-8

Best V-Neck: Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Cropped Tank Quince View On Onequince.com This Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Cropped Tank is so sleek, thanks to its minimalist design and clean, deep V-neckline, and racerback. The form-fitting piece was made for low-impact movement—hello, yoga—and is durable enough to withstand hot studio temperatures, too. Price at time of publish: $30 Materials: 86% polyester, 14% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL

