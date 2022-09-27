We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
A cute athleisure look can be all the motivation you need to get on your mat and into a Vinyasa Flow. Yoga tops in particular need to be lightweight with good breathability, and stretchy enough to move through inversions while remaining supportive.
With this in mind, we went on a mission to source the best yoga tops, considering everything from fit and style to stretch and comfort. We also reached out to activewear expert Alejandra Hernandez, lead designer at Year of Ours, to learn more about what to look for and what makes a superior yoga top.
Meet the Expert
Alejandra Hernandez is the lead designer at Year Of Ours.
See Byrdie’s picks of the best yoga tops ahead.
Best Overall: Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank
Our pick for the best overall category is the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank. It’s made from a buttery soft and moisture-wicking material and a must-have for yogis. With its light compression, it can double as a sports bra—depending on your support preferences—and is versatile enough to wear in and out of the studio. Throw on an oversized button-down and sneakers and head to brunch after class.
Price at time of publish: $66
Materials: 87% polyester, 13% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4XL
Best Budget: Dragon Fit Women Sleeveless Yoga Tops
For a budget-friendly yoga top, try this sleeveless yoga top from Amazon. The cut-off style has a slightly cropped shape with a fit that’s not too tight, not too loose. Plus, it’s ultra-stretchy, breathable, and lightweight. Choose from over 10 colors available or buy multiple for variety without feeling like you’re spending senselessly.
Price at time of publish: $18
Materials: 88% nylon, 12% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL
Most Stylish: Carbon 38 Cami Tank
If you’re on the hunt for a more fashion-forward yoga top, this one from Carbon 38 could be for you. It boasts a glossy performance fabric and a square neckline for a feminine feel (hello, collarbone!). Pair it with the matching leggings for a head-to-toe look.
Price at time of publish: $78
Materials: Performance fabric | Size Range: XXS-2XL
Best Long-Sleeve: Sweaty Betty Athlete Seamless Workout Long Sleeve Top
Here’s a long-sleeve yoga top that’s form-fitting but lightweight, with ultra-high stretch to keep you mobile through the most vigorous workout session and beyond. We love it for its comfortable fit, flexibility, and thumb holes on the sleeves, which keep them from riding up.
Price at time of publish: $68
Materials: 90% nylon, 10% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Tee: Adanola Short Sleeve Crop Top
For flow, T-shirts should be form-fitting and stretchy. This top from Adanola fits the bill with its shrunken fit, super stretchy material, and light compression. The shirt moves with you as you go through your Sun Salutations and other yoga sequences, making it possible to get in some good movement while looking cute, too.
Price at time of publish: $44
Materials: 70% polyamide, 30% elastane | Size Range: XS-3XL
Best High Neck: Girlfriend Collective Zip Front Dylan Tank Bra
If you’re gravitating toward yoga tops with high necklines, cropped cuts, like this one from Girlfriend Collective, will balance out the look. It’s sustainably made from recycled plastic water bottles, and it features contrasting trim around the edges for a classic sporty look. It also has a half-zipper that runs down the center, which can be closed for a true high neckline or open to make a V-neckline.
Price at time of publish: $52
Materials: 79% recycled plastic water bottles, 21% spandex | Size Range: XXS-6X
Best Open Back: Gymshark Studio T-Shirt
Open-back yoga tops are perfect for bringing some airflow to your practice. This Gymshark top has a deep V cutout in the back with a thin strap at the nape of the neck to keep its shape—and would look great over a printed sports bra, which pops through the opening.
Price at time of publish: $40
Materials: 92% recycled polyester, 8% elastane | Size Range: XS-2XL
Best Support: Nike Yoga Indy Infinalon Sports Bra
If you’re looking for a yoga top with great support, go with a sports bra that looks great on its own. This soft yet compressive one from Nike won’t let you down with its combined strap styles—an adjustable racerback and one with thick box straps.
Price at time of publish: $60
Materials: 63% nylon, 37% elastane | Size Range: XS-2XL
Best Loose: Lorna Jane Asymmetric Active Tank
In shopping for a loose-fitting yoga top, we recommend reaching for something asymmetrical that will stay in place in your poses, like the Lorna Jane Asymmetric Active Tank. It’s lightweight and breathable (so much so that it could also work for a hot yoga class), making for the perfect layering piece over your sports bra before, during, or after your sweat session.
Price at time of publish: $55
Materials: 83% polyester, 11% Tencel, 6% elastane | Size Range: XXS-2XL
Best Wrap: Live The Process Verso Wrap
There’s something so classy—and classic—about this faux wrap top from Live The Process. The V-neck yoga top is the perfect add-on to your yoga ensemble, whether you’re looking for something to throw on after class or a long-sleeve top with an open neckline that you can actually move in.
Price at time of publish: $168
Materials: 83% viscose, 17% natural regenerated cellulose fiber | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Design: Roam Loud Kono Top
When you’re craving some added interest, you can check out Roam Loud’s Kono Top. It’s such a cheery option not only for its vibrant fabric and stitching but its sweetheart neckline and criss-cross back as well. And, because it has fantastic coverage, it works well on its own when getting in your (sweaty) flow.
Price at time of publish: $48
Materials: Nylon and spandex | Size Range: S-XL
Best Print: Year of Ours Leopard Cut Out Bra
Yoga tops are an excellent excuse for having fun with prints and colors. Year Of Ours’ Leopard Cutout Bra is the perfect example—it’s a leopard-printed longline style designed with a crew neckline, racer straps, and a small cutout in the abdomen. In addition to being stylish, the highly compressive bra top is sure to support you through your moves.
Price at time of publish: $68
Materials: 75% polyester, 25% spandex | Size Range: XS-L
Most Versatile: Intimissimi In Action Padded Bra
A versatile yoga top is one that you can wear to the studio but that also moonlights as the perfect everyday top. And so, for this category, Intimissimi’s In Action Padded Bra is our top pick. The strappy longline style is supportive enough for yoga but also looks great with a pair of high-waisted jeans (or cargo pants, if you want to go full Y2K) and a cardigan after class. A bonus is that its material is plant-based, so you can feel good about its environmental footprint, too.
Price at time of publish: $59
Materials: Modal from algae and wood pulp | Size Range: S-L
Best Maternity: Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Your Cool Maternity Slim Racerback Tank
Beyond Yoga has the mamas-to-be covered with this racerback tank designed to stretch with a growing belly. (It has side ruching that stretches over the belly for a perfect fit.). It’s also made to safeguard the belly with UV protection when worn for a session in the park. Though, it can be worn as a base layer under pullovers, too.
Price at time of publish: $41
Materials: 87% polyester, 13% Lycra | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Tank: Good American Slinky High Low Tank
Good American nails the classic yoga tank top style. The Slinky High Low style is made from an antimicrobial jersey that wicks away moisture and keeps you feeling fresh throughout the class. It’s the perfect basic for pairing over a matching sports bra and leggings set and can even come in handy outside of the studio on super hot days.
Price at time of publish: $39
Materials: 38% antimicrobial viscose, 28% polyester, 6% elastane | Size Range: 0-8
Best V-Neck: Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Cropped Tank
This Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Cropped Tank is so sleek, thanks to its minimalist design and clean, deep V-neckline, and racerback. The form-fitting piece was made for low-impact movement—hello, yoga—and is durable enough to withstand hot studio temperatures, too.
Price at time of publish: $30
Materials: 86% polyester, 14% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Ribbed: Eleven by Venus Williams Cross Court Tank
Forget everything you know about classic ribbed tank tops (which are also, quite often, made of amorphous cotton). The key to the perfect ribbed top for yoga is shapeliness and support throughout your yoga workout. This one from Eleven by Venus Williams does the trick, with a comfortable ribbed material made from a high percentage of spandex. It also has some extra features like a UPF rating of 50, so you can flow outside while staying protected from the sun.
Price at time of publish: $68
Materials: 84% polyester repreve, 16% spandex | Size Range: XS-2XL
What to Look for in Yoga Tops
Stretch
“I think feeling like you can really move and stretch in something without feeling constricted makes anything great for yoga,” says Hernandez. With so many different poses and movements, stretchy fabric or styles with more room to move can help you get into the flow of things with ease.
Fit and Style
Based on personal preference, fit and style is also important. Whether you’re standing tall in a mountain pose or inverted in a downward dog, you may prefer more form-fitting styles that stretch with you but stay close to your body, or you might like a more loose-fitting yoga top for a breezy flow.
-
How tight should yoga tops be?
“I think it depends on preference,” says Hernandez. “Fabrics can vary in compression and some people really love to feel almost sucked in.” However, too much compression can feel uncomfortable and hard to move in for others.
-
Can you wear a yoga top with no sports bra?
“It depends on how much one would want compression in the breast area,” Hernandez explains. Some tight-fitting yoga top styles double as sports bras while other more flowy options might have a discreet built-in bra.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from Academy of Art University. At Byrdie, Jessie covers everything from unique jewelry accessories to the latest denim trends to the best shoes for any style. As an avid yogi herself, Jessie knows a thing or two about what makes a great yoga top. When researching the best styles, she considered fit, style, and—most importantly—stretch. She also looked for options that are breathable and versatile enough to wear as athleisure or for other types of workouts. As a result, she created this list of the best yoga tops the internet has to offer.