These Are the 7 Best Wrinkle Treatments, According to Experts

Wrinkles are a natural, universal part of the aging process. "With age, there is a natural breakdown of healthy elastin and collagen fibers in the skin," says Jaimie DeRossa, MD, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon. Environmental and lifestyle factors—sun exposure, pollution, smoking—can exacerbate this breakdown, she adds. Genetics also play a role when it comes to how and when fine lines and wrinkles show up.

The truth is, no matter what a serum or in-office treatment may promise, there's really no way of entirely getting rid of wrinkles forever. That being said, plenty of things can help prevent and smooth them out. Ahead, learn about seven of the best wrinkle-fighting options, ranging from tried-and-true ingredients to injections.