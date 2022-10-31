The 9 Best Wrap Dresses of 2022

If there’s one closet staple to revert to no matter the season, it should be a wrap dress. Wrap dresses are versatile, comfortable, and known for looking great on many body types, so long as you pick the right one. As stylist Leena Alsulaiman explains, the wrong type of fabric or design can quickly create a wardrobe malfunction that will leave you undone. So, to help you choose the perfect one that both fits you and doesn’t require safety pins and sticky tape, I’ve searched the far corners of the web to discover the best wrap dresses on the market right now.

This vintage wrap-around dress is definitely a splurge, but it’s also hard to find anything that’s quite as unique. The design itself gives off elegant, luxurious vibes and flatters all body shapes and sizes—from XXS to 5XL. Made with natural organic cotton fibers and azo-free dye, the dress is skin-friendly and machine washable. If you’re in search of a luxury wrap dress you can rely on season after season, this is your best bet.

This playful knit mini dress from LPA brings some character to your fall and winter clothing collection. This dress is short but not too short, which is a good balance for a mini dress that you can actually wear in day-to-day life. Pair this sweater wrap dress with some tights and knee-high boots and you’ve got yourself a (cozy) winning look.

The deep v-neckline, midi length, and romantic pattern combine here to create the ultimate classic wrap dress. It’s easy to imagine this dress fitting in someone’s wardrobe 10, 20, 30, or even 40 years ago—and yet still feels current today—which generally is a good sign that a piece is a good investment.

Whatever the occasion, flaunt your figure with this long wrap dress from ASOS. Between the volume sleeves and the flouncy asymmetrical hem, this dress offers just the right amount of flirty femininity. Though the size range could certainly stand to be more inclusive, the wrap fit makes it versatile for a variety of body types.

If you’re looking for a wrap dress with long sleeves and a flattering waistline, check out the Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Satin Wrap Mini Dress. With a simple silhouette and subtle puff sleeve detailing, this wrap dress is classic without being boring. Though the color range could be more exciting, the wrap fit makes it versatile enough for plenty of situations. We especially love the fact that they offer petite, regular, and tall so you can find the right length.

The jersey wrap dress may have once ruled supreme (thanks to the likes of Diane von Furstenberg), but today, plenty of designers have their own variations that range from classic to trendy. This ’40s-inspired printed wrap dress is distinct for its fuss-free side buttons and ruched bodice. Imagine this dress with strappy sandals in summer or chunky ankle boots in fall—the options are endless.

Those on the hunt for something both elegant and unique, the Lucille Wrap Dress from Frances Valentine is a must-see. Drawing inspiration from Lucille Ball, this whimsical dress was designed to feel modern and nostalgic at the same time—and it certainly succeeds. The versatile frock has a full midi-length skirt, a hidden self tie inside, and a wrap-around belt to ensure a comfortable, flattering fit.

With its short sleeves, flirty slit hemline, and true wrap waist, the fit is a more casual take on a wrap. It’s also available in a wide range of patterns and colors, including floral, leopard, and polka dots, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for without breaking the bank. Plus, it’s available on Amazon with one-day shipping, so it can be at your doorstep in a matter of hours. And while it’s called a Summer Wrap, a dark color, blazer, and pair of tights can bring this pick into cooler temps.

Made with 100% silk, this wrap dress with a v-collar neckline from Quince is breathable, smooth, and sexy. The fabric is anti-wrinkle, so it won’t crinkle up even when you’re sitting for a few hours. It’s work-appropriate, thanks to its knee-length cut, but gives you the chance to show a little skin around the chest (it all depends on how tightly you wrap the fabric around yourself).

What To Look for in a Wrap Dress

Material and Fabric



The good thing about wrap dresses is that they’re a little more forgiving than most dresses. The wrap allows you to tighten or loosen the waist of the dress, depending on the look and feel you’re going for. Still, as Alsulaiman explains, “Not all wrap dresses are created equal.” When you go shopping, pay close attention to material and fabric, making sure that the dress isn’t prone to static (this can cause the hem and wrap part of the dress to bunch) and that the wrap part of the skirt fully covers your waist. If you’re worried about the skirt part of the wrap blowing up in the wind, it’s worth investing in a dress that is made from a fabric with a little weight or opting for a dress with a more form-fitting skirt.

FAQ How should you tie a wrap dress? “How you tie a wrap dress depends on the look you are going for and the actual dress design,” Alsulaiman says. “The most traditional way is to tie it to the side over the slit side so it all lines up. But sometimes, you are looking for a sleeker look; I then recommend tying it in the back and not in a bow.” Alsulaiman also suggests getting creative and turning a wrap dress into a duster to make it even more versatile. “Another trick and added benefit of a wrap dress is to wear it like a duster over jeans/shorts and a tank top or a slim-fitting dress,” Alsulaiman says. “To do this, you would tie up the sides or put the dress on and tie the ties behind your back, which keeps the dress open.”

How do you style a wrap dress? One of the best aspects of a wrap dress is how easy it makes styling a full outfit. There are still ways to get creative, though, as Alsuaiman points out. “Add a denim jacket and sneakers. Pair it with an oversized sweater, and it looks like a skirt,” Alsuaiman suggests. “Add a statement belt to the dress if the ties are not bulky.” The possibilities are endless, really.

