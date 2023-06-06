The 17 Best Woven Bags That Will Quickly Become a Summer Staple

We're welcoming the warm weather with these woven bags.

Jasmine Hyman
Ashley Jimenez
Published on 06/06/23
Best Woven Bags

Flip flops, SPF, and sunglasses are all summer staples, but our beloved essentials also need proper (and fashionable) storage. Enter: the woven bag. A wardrobe necessity for beach days and warm weather getaways, the woven bag comes in all shapes, sizes, and styles. 

“When on the hunt for the perfect woven bag, I look for both fashion and function,” explains Chelsea Volpe, a New York City-based stylist. We covered all of our bases with picks including beach-friendly totes, practical crossbodies, and classy nighttime clutches. To find the best woven bags, we considered structure, straps, price, and fabric content. Here are our favorite ones that will take you from beach days and beyond all summer long.

Best Overall

All Saints Allington Straw Tote

All Saints Allington Straw Tote

Zappos
View On Zappos

Structurally sophisticated? Check. Lavish leather handles? Check. Regale removable zip pouch? Check. For these reasons, we love the best-selling All Saints' Allington Straw Tote and awarded it our best overall pick. Its dark color, woven seagrass straw material, and faux leather accents create a chic and sleek accessory. The bag's multiple carrying options—including top handles and shoulder straps—make it a practical necessity for any day. Basically, this purse checks every style box imaginable—even ones you didn't know existed.

Price at time of publish: $139

Material: 100% seagrass straw | Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 11 inches

Best Budget

Old Navy Straw-Paper Crochet Tote Bag

Old Navy Straw-Paper Crochet Tote Bag

Old Navy
View On Gap.com

When it comes to a woven bag, you want something that won't sag under the weight of your items, like Old Navy’s crochet tote bag. Its effortlessly lightweight texture and various playful hues make it the perfect daytime bag. Whether you choose the "Flower Trail (hot pink), Sunfish (orange), Henna (brown), or Black Jack, you can rest assured that all of your beach gear will fit comfortably inside this paper bag with a flat base. Plus, it comes in at just $22, a price that cannot be beaten for a summer handbag.

Price at time of publish: $22

Material: 100% paper | Dimensions: 14 x 15 inches

Best Splurge

Loewe Mini Slit Bag in Raffia

Loewe Mini Slit Bag in Raffia

Loewe
View On Loewe.com

It's no secret that Loewe bags have recently captivated the fashion world, and we especially love the brand’s luxe take on the raffia bag. The woven structured silhouette initially drew us in, but coupled with the brand’s signature jacquard strap and anagram leather patch makes this a must-have for carrying around your essentials in style. And the iconic cross-body strap is detachable, so you can transform it into a shoulder or hand-held bag if that’s more your speed.

Price at time of publish: $1,300

Material: Raffia, calfskin | Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.3 x 3.1 inches

Best Mini

Naghedi St. Barths Mini

Naghedi St. Barths Mini

Saks Fifth Avenue
View On Bloomingdales View On Maisonette.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue

Naghedi, a beautiful, sustainable, female-founded handbag line, uses skilled weavers for intentional design and production. The St. Barths Mini, which Jessica Alba adores, is a luxurious pick designed for city girls. The stylish clutch's removable crossbody strap is a lifesaver for our busy schedules. To complete your look, choose any color from the brand's palette—olive, poppy (orange), mink (brown), buttercup (light yellow), onyx (black), or others. 

Price at time of publish: $240

Material: Handwoven neoprene (polyester) | Dimensions: 14 x 7.5 x 6 inches

Best Tote

Banana Republic Straw Tote Bag

Banana Republic Straw Tote Bag

Banana Republic
View On Gapfactory.com

It’s the V shape for us when it comes to the Banana Republic’s woven tote. Whether you're headed to the farmer's market or the pool, this bag's low-cut silhouette and versatile styling make it a year-round essential. Did we mention its handles are also made of vegan leather?

Price at time of publish: $63

Material: 100% paper straw | Dimensions: 18 inches

Best Chunky

Aje Luca Woven Handle Mini Tote

Aje Luca Woven Handle Mini Tote

Shopbop
View On Shopbop.com

Pull a page from the chunky styles of the ’80s, with this gem from Aje Luca mini tote. Its light earth tones make it easy to pair with both bold summer hues and sophisticated darks. The bag not only adds texture and depth to an outfit, but it also demonstrates craftsmanship thanks to the skillfully woven and plaited faux leather of the open-top handle.

Price at time of publish: $45

Material: 100% natural jute fiber | Dimensions: 6.75 x 14.25 x 6 inches

Best Basket

COS Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag

COS Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag

COS
View On Cos.com

“The Leather-trimmed basket bag from COS is a must this season and looks far more expensive than its actual modest cost,” Volpe tells Byrdie. “And the price tag is on point,” she adds. The bag is a structured basket design with an inner drawstring bag to secure all of your items and has a supportive base and handles crafted from leather. It comes in a goes-with-anything black-on-black option or a neutral beige and brown colorway.

Price at time of publish: $120

Material: Paper, cotton, and leather | Detail: 14.96 x 5.11 inches

Best Unique

Jacquemus Le Panier Soli Raphia Bag

Jacquemus Le Panier Soli Raphia Bag

Jacquemus
View On Jacquemus.com

“If you want some added funk, go for the Le Panier Soli Raphia bag,” says Volpe. She highly recommends the nontraditional raffia bag from Jacquemus for any occasion and loves its “fringe fabulousness.” The tastefully disheveled straw coupled with the sleek leather straps makes the bag an eye-catching accessory to top off any type of outfit. 

Price at time of publish: $530

Material: 100% raffia | Dimensions: 17.7 x 9.4 inches

Best for Going Out

Cult Gaia Sybil Crossbody Bag

Cult Gaia Sybil Crossbody Bag

Cult Gaia
View On Cultgaia.com

Cult Gaia is a favorite brand of Volpe’s, who calls it “always chic and on-trend” and a “summer go-to that has a bag assortment perfect for summer evenings.” Volpe particularly loves the Sybil Crossbody bag which boasts a structured silhouette and white leather strap that transforms the purse into the ideal crossbody companion. It also features a snap closure and suede liner so all of your belongings stay secure. 

Price at time of publish: $348


Material: Rattan, leather | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Colorful

AAKS Baba Berry Bag

AAKS Baba Berry Bag

AAKS
View On Aaksonline.com

Let’s take a moment to admire the craftsmanship of this woven bag by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, called Baba Berry. The burnt ombre-orange design celebrates the Ghanaian fabrics often found in traditional African prints. It's made from raffia and styled to fit easily over the shoulder. This roomy style is lined all the way through and features a drawstring closure up top to safeguard your essentials. Wear a silk strappy orange dress for a hot summer date or to work for a splash of color.

Price at time of publish: $276

Material: Woven rafﬁa and leather | Dimensions: 11.4 x 19.7 inches

Best with Drawstrings

Zara Woven Jute Bag

Zara Woven Jute Bag

Zara
View On Zara.com

Pantone's color of the year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a deep, pinkish-red hue described as "powerful and empowering." And that's exactly how we feel about the vibrant pops of color on this woven Zara bag, which include magenta, orange, and plum purple for a sunset-like scene. The adjustable matching drawstring and flat baguette-like design give it a subtle but unique touch.

Price at time of publish: $50

Material: 100% jute | Dimensions: Not listed

Best for the Beach

The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote

The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote

Amazon
View On Amazon

If large beach totes aren't your thing but you still want to get in on the straw trend, this shoulder bag is for you. Choose from the fun colors Jade, Hot Pink, or Maize (yellow) that speak to your personality or match your swimwear. Whether you're collecting shells for memories or using The Drop bag to store your sunscreen, flip flops, lip balm, and speaker, this is a must-have item for the summer.

Price at time of publish: $50

Material: 100% cotton | Dimensions: 19.33 x 16.81 x 1.85 inches

Best for Work

Anthropologie Woven Faux Leather Tote

Anthropologie Woven Faux Leather Tote

Anthropologie
View On Anthropologie

If you're an all-black-everything type of person but want to add some texture and color to your work wardrobe, this woven faux leather tote from Anthropologie is just what you need. The bag's flexible foam construction offers more longevity than what’s available in standard bags. In addition, it has a detachable pouch, so you can run out for some coffee while carrying your laptop, tablet, notebooks, and other work necessities. The fact that it can be used as both a work bag and a weekend market tote is just one of the many reasons we adore it.

Price at time of publish: $259

Material: Polyurethane | Dimensions: 11 x 20.5 x 8 inches

Best Clutch

Cult Gaia Jaya Clutch

Cult Gaia Jaya Clutch

Cult Gaia
View On Cultgaia.com

The Jaya Clutch is another top pick from Volpe. “It’s uber cute and versatile in terms of wearability,” she says, “also, the price is right for the quality and look.” The compact clutch is designed with a coordinating beaded trim and is the perfect small accessory to complete any playful summer ensemble. 

Price at time of publish: $228

Material: Rattan | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Backpack

L*Space Summer Days Backpack

L*Space Summer Days Backpack

Revolve
View On Amazon View On Lspace.com View On Revolve

The L*SPACE Summer Days Backpack is the stuff of picnic fantasies, what with its school bag form, granny square design, and drawstring closure. It's also versatile enough to use as a carry-on and for poolside fun, making it a win-win situation for jet setters. The knapsack's poly fabric lining and adjustable straps make it durable and shape-retaining even after repeated uses.

Price at time of publish: $259

Material: Polyurethane | Dimensions: 16 x 13.5 x 6.5 inches

Best Oversized

Hibala Woven Large Beach Bag

Hibala Woven Large Beach Bag

Amazon
View On Amazon

This large oversize tote from Hilbala is perfect for carrying groceries, a beach towel, a change of clothes, a book, and anything else you might need on vacation. The bright yellow, green, pink, and red tassel can be used to jazz up the otherwise conservative boxy design of the purse, or it can be removed entirely.  The all-natural jute fiber material means the bag will never have that synthetic new-bag odor.

Price at time of publish: $16

Material: 100% natural jute fiber | Dimensions: 18 x 15 x 8 inches

Best Crossbody

Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Woven Leather Edition

Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody Woven Leather Edition

Madewell
View On Madewell.com

It's the compact size yet spacious interior that sold us on this gorgeous basket weave bucket style by Madewell. While you may prefer a neutral bag this summer, the brand's Warm Thistle (light pink), Ocean (baby blue), and Burnished Caramel (apricot) bags add a pop of color (and flare) to your wardrobe. Its removable straps can be swapped out for other styles to add a more personal touch.

Price at time of publish: $148

Material: Leather | Dimensions: 9.5 x 10.5 x 3 inches

Final Verdict

For a woven bag that is equal parts durable, stylish, and spacious, we recommend the All Saints Allington Straw Tote. You can’t go wrong with any of its unique colorways, and it also includes a removable zip pouch for optimal organization. For a wallet-friendly pick, we’re proponents of the Old Navy Straw-Paper Crochet Tote Bag thanks to its summer-friendly hues, slouchy silhouette, and crochet stitching.

Meet the Expert

Chelsea Volpe is a fashion stylist based in New York City. She has worked with La Mer, Revlon, Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, Vogue, and WWD.

What to Look For When Shopping for a Woven Bag 

Durability 

Some bags will be stiffer in structure, making them more durable and able to carry heavier items with ease. For example, the Hibala Woven Large Beach Bag and the Anthropologie Woven Faux Leather Tote both have a flat base so they will be sturdier. 

The tightness of the weave will also impact how durable a bag is. For example, the AAKS Baba Berry bag and the All Saints Allington Straw Tote both feature tight stitching and will hold up against heavy items or the elements. 

Lastly, bags made from pure paper or raffia will be more delicate. If you’re looking to carry heavy items, a blend with polyurethane like the Naghedi St. Barths Mini will be the most durable choice for maximum support as you carry your belongings. 

Interior Lining

“A lining is a must for many open-air woven bags to ensure items don't fall out in transit and your belongings are safe and sound,” Volpe explains. A bag with larger weaves or holes between stitches should be secured by an inner lining. For example, the COS Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag and L*SPACE Summer Days Backpack both feature adjustable drawstring bags on the inside for maximum safety.

FAQ
  • Can you wash a woven bag?

    “I suggest spot-cleaning a straw/woven bag to ensure less wear and tear on an already fragile accessory,” Volpe says. Each bag may also have individual cleaning instructions depending on the material and level of delicacy. Make sure to check the product’s care instructions or product description on the website.

  • How can you style a woven bag?

    Volpe explains that “woven bags are versatile, so break the rules and mix up your attire when pairing your new woven bag with your summer wardrobe.” 

    A woven bag can go from the beach to dinner, so you can dress the accessory up or down depending on your outfit. “Throw on some oversized denim, a casual crop top, and fun kitten heels,” she says. For evenings, you can pair your woven bag with a polished linen or cotton mini dress.

Why Trust Byrdie

Jasmine Hyman is a commerce writer and producer for Dotdash Meredith’s beauty and travel publications. Her work has appeared in InStyle, Brides, People, and more. For this article, Jasmine spoke with professional stylist Chelsea Volpe for her insight and product recommendations and spent hours researching the best woven bags. 

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15 percent of products in our newly published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough woven bags from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of some we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

