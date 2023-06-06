“When on the hunt for the perfect woven bag, I look for both fashion and function,” explains Chelsea Volpe, a New York City-based stylist. We covered all of our bases with picks including beach-friendly totes, practical crossbodies, and classy nighttime clutches. To find the best woven bags, we considered structure, straps, price, and fabric content. Here are our favorite ones that will take you from beach days and beyond all summer long.

Flip flops, SPF, and sunglasses are all summer staples, but our beloved essentials also need proper (and fashionable) storage. Enter: the woven bag. A wardrobe necessity for beach days and warm weather getaways, the woven bag comes in all shapes, sizes, and styles.

Best Overall All Saints Allington Straw Tote Zappos View On Zappos Structurally sophisticated? Check. Lavish leather handles? Check. Regale removable zip pouch? Check. For these reasons, we love the best-selling All Saints' Allington Straw Tote and awarded it our best overall pick. Its dark color, woven seagrass straw material, and faux leather accents create a chic and sleek accessory. The bag's multiple carrying options—including top handles and shoulder straps—make it a practical necessity for any day. Basically, this purse checks every style box imaginable—even ones you didn't know existed. Price at time of publish: $139 Material: 100% seagrass straw | Dimensions: 11 x 11 x 11 inches

Best Budget Old Navy Straw-Paper Crochet Tote Bag Old Navy View On Gap.com When it comes to a woven bag, you want something that won't sag under the weight of your items, like Old Navy’s crochet tote bag. Its effortlessly lightweight texture and various playful hues make it the perfect daytime bag. Whether you choose the "Flower Trail (hot pink), Sunfish (orange), Henna (brown), or Black Jack, you can rest assured that all of your beach gear will fit comfortably inside this paper bag with a flat base. Plus, it comes in at just $22, a price that cannot be beaten for a summer handbag. Price at time of publish: $22 Material: 100% paper | Dimensions: 14 x 15 inches

Best Splurge Loewe Mini Slit Bag in Raffia Loewe View On Loewe.com It's no secret that Loewe bags have recently captivated the fashion world, and we especially love the brand’s luxe take on the raffia bag. The woven structured silhouette initially drew us in, but coupled with the brand’s signature jacquard strap and anagram leather patch makes this a must-have for carrying around your essentials in style. And the iconic cross-body strap is detachable, so you can transform it into a shoulder or hand-held bag if that’s more your speed. Price at time of publish: $1,300 Material: Raffia, calfskin | Dimensions: 11.8 x 11.3 x 3.1 inches

Best Mini Naghedi St. Barths Mini Saks Fifth Avenue View On Bloomingdales View On Maisonette.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Naghedi, a beautiful, sustainable, female-founded handbag line, uses skilled weavers for intentional design and production. The St. Barths Mini, which Jessica Alba adores, is a luxurious pick designed for city girls. The stylish clutch's removable crossbody strap is a lifesaver for our busy schedules. To complete your look, choose any color from the brand's palette—olive, poppy (orange), mink (brown), buttercup (light yellow), onyx (black), or others. Price at time of publish: $240 Material: Handwoven neoprene (polyester) | Dimensions: 14 x 7.5 x 6 inches

Best Tote Banana Republic Straw Tote Bag Banana Republic View On Gapfactory.com It’s the V shape for us when it comes to the Banana Republic’s woven tote. Whether you're headed to the farmer's market or the pool, this bag's low-cut silhouette and versatile styling make it a year-round essential. Did we mention its handles are also made of vegan leather? Price at time of publish: $63 Material: 100% paper straw | Dimensions: 18 inches

Best Chunky Aje Luca Woven Handle Mini Tote Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Pull a page from the chunky styles of the ’80s, with this gem from Aje Luca mini tote. Its light earth tones make it easy to pair with both bold summer hues and sophisticated darks. The bag not only adds texture and depth to an outfit, but it also demonstrates craftsmanship thanks to the skillfully woven and plaited faux leather of the open-top handle. Price at time of publish: $45 Material: 100% natural jute fiber | Dimensions: 6.75 x 14.25 x 6 inches

Best Basket COS Leather-Trimmed Basket Bag COS View On Cos.com “The Leather-trimmed basket bag from COS is a must this season and looks far more expensive than its actual modest cost,” Volpe tells Byrdie. “And the price tag is on point,” she adds. The bag is a structured basket design with an inner drawstring bag to secure all of your items and has a supportive base and handles crafted from leather. It comes in a goes-with-anything black-on-black option or a neutral beige and brown colorway. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Paper, cotton, and leather | Detail: 14.96 x 5.11 inches

Best Unique Jacquemus Le Panier Soli Raphia Bag Jacquemus View On Jacquemus.com “If you want some added funk, go for the Le Panier Soli Raphia bag,” says Volpe. She highly recommends the nontraditional raffia bag from Jacquemus for any occasion and loves its “fringe fabulousness.” The tastefully disheveled straw coupled with the sleek leather straps makes the bag an eye-catching accessory to top off any type of outfit. Price at time of publish: $530 Material: 100% raffia | Dimensions: 17.7 x 9.4 inches

Best for Going Out Cult Gaia Sybil Crossbody Bag Cult Gaia View On Cultgaia.com Cult Gaia is a favorite brand of Volpe’s, who calls it “always chic and on-trend” and a “summer go-to that has a bag assortment perfect for summer evenings.” Volpe particularly loves the Sybil Crossbody bag which boasts a structured silhouette and white leather strap that transforms the purse into the ideal crossbody companion. It also features a snap closure and suede liner so all of your belongings stay secure. Price at time of publish: $348

Material: Rattan, leather | Dimensions: Not listed The 12 Best Designer Crossbody Bags With Great Cost-Per-Wear Value

Best Colorful AAKS Baba Berry Bag AAKS View On Aaksonline.com Let’s take a moment to admire the craftsmanship of this woven bag by Akosua Afriyie-Kumi, called Baba Berry. The burnt ombre-orange design celebrates the Ghanaian fabrics often found in traditional African prints. It's made from raffia and styled to fit easily over the shoulder. This roomy style is lined all the way through and features a drawstring closure up top to safeguard your essentials. Wear a silk strappy orange dress for a hot summer date or to work for a splash of color. Price at time of publish: $276 Material: Woven rafﬁa and leather | Dimensions: 11.4 x 19.7 inches

Best with Drawstrings Zara Woven Jute Bag Zara View On Zara.com Pantone's color of the year for 2023 is Viva Magenta, a deep, pinkish-red hue described as "powerful and empowering." And that's exactly how we feel about the vibrant pops of color on this woven Zara bag, which include magenta, orange, and plum purple for a sunset-like scene. The adjustable matching drawstring and flat baguette-like design give it a subtle but unique touch. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 100% jute | Dimensions: Not listed

Best for the Beach The Drop Women's Alora Crochet Small Tote Amazon View On Amazon If large beach totes aren't your thing but you still want to get in on the straw trend, this shoulder bag is for you. Choose from the fun colors Jade, Hot Pink, or Maize (yellow) that speak to your personality or match your swimwear. Whether you're collecting shells for memories or using The Drop bag to store your sunscreen, flip flops, lip balm, and speaker, this is a must-have item for the summer. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 100% cotton | Dimensions: 19.33 x 16.81 x 1.85 inches

Best for Work Anthropologie Woven Faux Leather Tote Anthropologie View On Anthropologie If you're an all-black-everything type of person but want to add some texture and color to your work wardrobe, this woven faux leather tote from Anthropologie is just what you need. The bag's flexible foam construction offers more longevity than what’s available in standard bags. In addition, it has a detachable pouch, so you can run out for some coffee while carrying your laptop, tablet, notebooks, and other work necessities. The fact that it can be used as both a work bag and a weekend market tote is just one of the many reasons we adore it. Price at time of publish: $259 Material: Polyurethane | Dimensions: 11 x 20.5 x 8 inches

Best Clutch Cult Gaia Jaya Clutch Cult Gaia View On Cultgaia.com The Jaya Clutch is another top pick from Volpe. “It’s uber cute and versatile in terms of wearability,” she says, “also, the price is right for the quality and look.” The compact clutch is designed with a coordinating beaded trim and is the perfect small accessory to complete any playful summer ensemble. Price at time of publish: $228 Material: Rattan | Dimensions: Not listed

Best Backpack L*Space Summer Days Backpack Revolve View On Amazon View On Lspace.com View On Revolve The L*SPACE Summer Days Backpack is the stuff of picnic fantasies, what with its school bag form, granny square design, and drawstring closure. It's also versatile enough to use as a carry-on and for poolside fun, making it a win-win situation for jet setters. The knapsack's poly fabric lining and adjustable straps make it durable and shape-retaining even after repeated uses. Price at time of publish: $259 Material: Polyurethane | Dimensions: 16 x 13.5 x 6.5 inches

Best Oversized Hibala Woven Large Beach Bag Amazon View On Amazon This large oversize tote from Hilbala is perfect for carrying groceries, a beach towel, a change of clothes, a book, and anything else you might need on vacation. The bright yellow, green, pink, and red tassel can be used to jazz up the otherwise conservative boxy design of the purse, or it can be removed entirely. The all-natural jute fiber material means the bag will never have that synthetic new-bag odor. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: 100% natural jute fiber | Dimensions: 18 x 15 x 8 inches 11 Beach Shoes for All Your Coastal Jaunts