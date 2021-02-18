For those of us who are desk-bound for most of the day, finding time to move around can be challenging. Office workers tend to sit for two-thirds of their waking day, and long periods of sitting can cause problems with your posture and put you more at risk for mental and physical health problems. Breaking up your day with some activity can help, especially if you combat the effects of tight and weak muscles caused by sitting with exercises that stretch and strengthen those areas of the body.

That's why we've tapped Amanda Kassar, Pilates trainer, and owner of Core Club, for some advice on how to combat the adverse effects of sitting. “Sitting for a long period can have an impact on your body, as well as your posture,” she says. Naturally, Kassar recommends Pilates and strength-based movements to remedy tight muscles. “Pilates is a great way to help lengthen and strengthen your muscles. It also helps to build core strength, which combats poor posture and lower back pain. These simple yet, effective workouts can be done anywhere,” she says.

Keep reading for Kassar’s 10 exercises to help mend and strengthen a desk-bound body.