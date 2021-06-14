The 10 Best Workout Clothing Brands

Whether you're a diehard gym-goer or just got used to living in your leggings over the last year, workout clothes are likely an integral part of your wardrobe. But deciding where to shop can be difficult given the array of athletic apparel to pick from. To help, Byrdie rounded up the best workout clothing brands covering everything from sustainable fashion to inclusive sizing so that you can get your sweat on in style.
Girlfriend Collective
Sustainability meets style with Girlfriend Collective, an active and loungewear brand that makes all their pieces with 100% post-consumer water bottles (you can even read the breakdown of how many bottles went into your order). Dress from top to toe with workout basics like shorts, leggings, bras, and comfy undies and socks, all in sizes XXS to 6XL. Once you're done with the clothing, you can give it another life by sending it back to the brand to be recycled again.
SET ACTIVE
If you're a fan of the monochrome outfit, then SET ACTIVE is the shop for you. The brand features an array of simple but stylish basics available in their Core Collection colors, a line of tastefully muted tones that changes from year to year. Get your sweat on in a classic legging and crop top set in popular shades like Espresso or Slate, then lounge around afterward in sweats and a comfy one-shoulder sports bra in Bloom or Baby. Not into monochrome? Mix-and-match the signature shades to keep them colorful.
Summersalt
Size-inclusive brand Summersalt is a one-stop shop for your sustainable summer fashion, with athletic wear, swimsuits, lounge and sleepwear, and everyday clothes available in sizes 2 to 22, made with recycled plastics or natural materials. Choose from staples like high-rise leggings, bike shorts, and sports bra tanks for your gym session, or cozy up in terry joggers, sweat shorts, or fleece sweatshirts if you're going for more of an athleisure vibe. Similarly, colors and styles run the gamut from monochromatic jewel tones to flashier patterns like leopard or floral prints.
Bandier
Sweat in style with Bandier, a brand of studio-inspired athletic wear and beyond. You can't go wrong with their bestselling squat-proof Center Stage leggings, which come in a variety of cuts and patterns ranging from shiny pink bike shorts to high-waisted camo tights in sizes XXS to 3X. There's something for every style at Bandier — from pastel gingham shorts to compressive bodysuits; you're sure to find the perfect pick for your workout preferences.
Athleta
Athleta is a performance lifestyle brand designed by women that features collections spanning yoga and training to travel and sleep. Pair their high-rise tights (which have amassed over 6,000 five-star reviews) with their bestselling compression crop top for a chic monochrome studio look. If you're more into running, weightlifting, or something else, browse clothing in sizes XS to 3X by activity to find the perfect outfit to support your training needs and personal style.
Full Court
Full Court Sport is an independent activewear brand that originally launched in 2014 as a tennis-focused line. Today, the brand offers pieces for all your athletic pursuits. There are sports bras, leggings, and even sleek windbreakers perfect for whatever activity you love best.
Alo
Yoga clothing brand Alo has you covered when it comes to athletic-wear staples, whether you're into yoga, Pilates, running, or love to live in your leggings. Shop styles based on activity, then pair your favorite top and bottom in matching or mixed colors to personalize your look—you can even stun with unique styles like a one-shoulder bra or high-necked crop. Bonus? You can browse the brand's yoga mats, blocks, and other gear for an all-in-one shopping experience.
Roam Loud
If you're looking for activewear staples, look no further than independent apparel brand Roam Loud. Rock a classic monotone legging and sports bra crop set, or spice things up with textured cut-out tights and top. No matter your style, the squat-proof bottoms, and compressive tops are sure to hold up to your toughest sweat session.
Ref Active
If you're a fan of clothing brand Reformation for their everyday apparel, then you'll love their latest drop. The brand's activewear line, Ref Active, launched in March of 2021. Shop fresh takes on classic gym wear like leggings, sporty crops, and jumpsuits in two different fabric options: EcoMove for your toughest gym day, and EcoStretch for lounging on the couch afterward, all ranging in sizes from 0 to 3X. Even better? The collection is made of 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles so that you can sweat sustainably.
Fabletics
Fabletics' subscription-based model regularly delivers the most fashionable activewear straight to your doorstep. The collection's tops, bottoms, outerwear, and accessories like bags and scrunchies span styles, colors, and functions so you can customize your looks. Browse fun patterns like florals or tie-dye-esque prints in sizes XXS to 4X. If subscriptions aren't your thing, no problem — you can shop Fabletics standalone pieces at retail prices as well.