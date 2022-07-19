The 17 Best Work Clothes for Adjusting Back to the Office

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for work clothes has its ups and downs. On one end, curating your in-office identity through style can be a creative and even inspiring process—especially if you snag work clothes that can easily transition from the office to a night out. But, on the other, there are a lot of things to consider, including how to balance your style with what is professionally acceptable, comfortability (after all, you’ll be wearing them for most of the day), and quality, since you’ll need to get a lot of wear out of them.

Another tricky thing about shopping for work clothes: So many of us have spent the last couple of years working in our sweatpants at home, so there’s the added factor of figuring out how to dress for work again.

“You might have to tweak and adjust a few things to make it more work-appropriate, but you can easily keep your style at the office by mixing and matching your favorite pieces with more functional items for work,” says celebrity stylist Naz Meknat, adding that finding investment pieces that take you from the office to after-work activities—such as dinner with your significant other or drinks with friends—are key.

Meet the Expert Naz Meknat is a Los Angeles-based celebrity wardrobe stylist and author. She's worked with celebrities including Sterling K. Brown, Tara Reid, and Nyambi Nyambi, among others.

Regardless of where you are on your work clothes journey, we’ve got you covered. Up ahead, find our curated list of the best work clothes for women, including office wear staples that transcend a variety of personal styles, staple items that are sure to become mainstays in your wardrobe, and investment pieces you can wear on repeat for years to come.

