The 21 Best Work Bags That’ll Get You Excited to Go Back to the Office

Sometimes it’s the little things that make heading out the door to another day of work seem doable. Maybe it’s the promise of a fancy latte from the local coffee shop or grabbing lunch at your favorite salad spot. Perhaps it’s an outfit that makes you feel unstoppable. Another thing that can help you feel confident as you go from your commute to your desk job? A great work bag. The perfect work bag is that hard-to-find combination of comfort, style, and flawless organization and storage.

When it comes to the perfect work bag, fashion and function should be in perfect harmony. It should be a bag that you don’t feel embarrassed to be carrying and one that holds everything from a laptop to a giant water bottle to fun extras like gym clothes, a lunchbox, and more. Because there is such a demand for excellent work bags, there is also a lot of variety on the market. From backpacks to messenger bags to vegan leather options, there are work bags of every shape, size, and color. We tapped handbag designer Sherrill Mossee to help make the decision process a bit smoother.

Meet the Expert Sherrill Mossee is the founder and designer behind bag brand MinkeeBlue. Mossee used her master’s degree in engineering to solve a problem she calls “overload bag syndrome” and is an alum of Macy’s Philadelphia Fashion Incubator.

Ahead are the best work bags we found, whether you’re commuting to a traditional office, hopping on a plane, or just going to a local coffee shop for your workday.

