We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
It's true: winter is coming. Meaning it’s high time to find warm clothes and accessories to keep the cold at bay. And one of the best hacks for warmth is wool socks. While you may think of boring, itchy, chunky wool socks that your grandparents used to wear (I know I do), wool socks have changed over the years. Now, the seasonal staple and footwear accompaniment are not only practical but stylish—and as long as the temperatures are chilly, there’s an occasion for them.
To make sure that we knew what to look for when shopping for the best wool socks available, we consulted expert Kristen Pandolph, the Vice President of Product Engineering and Innovation at Bombas. With six years of experience at the apparel brand, Pandolph was able to speak on what makes wool socks versatile and unique.
Byrdie Researched & Approved
Our top pick for best wool socks is none other than the Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks, due to their innovative design and reasonable price point for the quality ($20/pair). For a more chunky, classic look, we're personally obsessed with L.L.Bean's Merino Wool Ragg Socks.
“Wool socks provide a lot of versatility and are great for any season,” Pandolph tells Byrdie. “The durability of wool is spectacular, the material allows for stretch and recovery so that your socks stay in the same shape as the day you received them.”
Since there are so many options available, we’ve scoured the internet for the best wool socks—keep reading for Byrdie's top picks.
Best Overall: Bombas Merino Wool Adventure Calf Socks 4-Pack
It’s no surprise that Bombas is at the top of this list with the best overall wool socks. At the center of practicality and fun design, the Merino Wool Calf Socks from Bombas are a consumer favorite. The company has taken comfort to another level not only with a cushioned footbed but also with their honeycomb arch support system, which sets these socks apart. In addition to the socks’ special features, they also come in three sizes and a variety of colors. It’s even better that your purchase helps someone in need; for every four pairs that are bought, four are donated to homeless shelters. What more could you ask for with stylish socks for a good cause?
Sizes: S, M, L | Material: Merino wool | Colors: Rose Fig Mix, Juniper Navy Mix
Price at time of publish: $80
Best Classic: L.L.Bean Adult Merino Wool Ragg Socks
For wool socks with the classic retro look, L.L.Bean has you covered. Not only are they made with 77 percent wool, this two pack is offered in a variety of both neutral and bold colorways that are perfect for fall and winter. Plus, the brand states that these are soft—not itchy—and can safely be machine washed and dried. These will be the perfect complement to your Birkenstock Boston Clogs.
Sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large | Material: 77% merino wool, 21% stretch nylon, 2% Lycra elastane | Colors: Gray, Charcoal, Navy, Burgundy, Dark Lagoon Multi, Dark Lagoon
Price at time of publish: $35
Best Dress Socks: Calzedonia Short Ribbed Socks with Wool and Cashmere
It seems obvious that one of the most popular undergarment brands known for its hosiery would have affordable wool socks. Made for Calzedonia in their Ducal, Croatia factory and composed of a wool and cashmere blend with elastic for casual, everyday wear, the short ribbed socks with wool and cashmere hit the mark for chic yet budget-friendly wool socks. For an affordable price, you buy multiple colors and have a pair of socks that go with every outfit.
Sizes: OS | Material: 41% viscose, 33% polyamide, 17% wool, 7% cashmere, 2% elastane | Colors: Black, Navy, Dark Grey, Light Grey
Price at time of publish: $6
Best Cashmere Blend: Stems Cashmere-Cotton Crew Socks
One of the best pairs of cashmere blend wool socks on the market is another wallet-friendly option. The Stems Cashmere-Cotton Crew Socks combine both sweat-wicking fabrics into one, ribbed sock for everyday wear. For being manufactured in Italy, the socks are reasonably priced, and you can shop them at major retailers like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus.
Sizes: OS | Material: Cotton, cashmere, polyamide, and elastane | Colors: Black, Ivory, Grey
Price at time of publish: $32
Best Splurge: Prada Cashmere Ankle Socks
Looking for a high fashion version of wool socks? Well, if you hadn’t noticed, heritage fashion house Prada has been on a roll recently with its ready-to-wear and handbags. Now your Prada obsession can extend to your feet with these cashmere ankle socks. Made of entirely cashmere wool in sizes small to large, these socks will not only keep your feet warm but will also add some fun and flair with their geometric jacquard patterns in pink and black. Socks are often an afterthought of styling a look, but the addition of these designer socks will have you looking stylish from head to toe.
Sizes: S, M, L | Material: Cashmere | Colors: Pink/Black
Price at time of publish: $495
Best for Hiking: Darn Tough Vermont Women's Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Sock
Hiking is an occasion that’s perfect for wool socks. Whether you’re hiking in cold, rainy mountains or trekking across hot, deserts, wool socks are essential for your outdoor adventures. And Darn Tough Vermont has one of the most highly rated and affordable options in the Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Hiking Sock. The socks are available in several colors including aqua and plum along with shoe sizes 4.5 to 11.5. The merino wool blend socks are suitable for many miles with cushioning in high-trek areas and ankle support. And never fear if your socks get to be so well-worn that they’re beyond wear; Darn Tough Vermont provides a lifetime warranty for each pair.
Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL | Material: 64% merino wool, 33% nylon, 3% Lycra spandex (full cushion) | Colors: Black, Olive, Charcoal, Onyx, Eclipse, Taupe, Lime
Price at time of publish: $27
Best Ankle: Celine Socks in Wool
If you’re looking for a high-quality pair of wool ankle socks, then look no further than Celine. For around $150, the minimal yet classic fashion brand has the perfect accessory for your low-top sneakers. These come in both black and off-white colorways as well as sizes S, M, and L for a better fit than the typical one-size sock. These short socks will not only keep your toes cozy but are the perfect addition to any athleisure outfit with Celine’s logo accentuating the ankle. These socks allow you to add something special to your look from running errands to a morning workout class.
Sizes: S, M, L | Material: 100% wool | Colors: Black, Off-White
Price at time of publish: $145
Best Compression: Comrad Merino Wool Compression Socks
From long-haul flights to managing everyday circulation, compression socks are great for blood flow and for combating swelling in exhausted legs and feet. And thanks to Merino Wool Compression Socks from Comrad, you can have compression technology with your fuzzy wool socks anytime. Comrad sells a pack of three pairs of their compression socks five sizes as well as a variety of colors. At 15-20 mmHg, these socks provide medium support for daily use and all the other benefits that wool has to offer: temperature regulation, sweat-wicking, and odor-blocking.
Sizes: S, M, MW, L, LW | Material: 32% wool, 32% acrylic, 29% nylon, 7% spandex | Colors: Heather Charcoal, Heather Grey, Navy
Price at time of publish: $32
Best Recycled: Organic Basics Recycled Wool Socks
It’s no secret that the fashion industry is one of the largest contributors to waste around the world, so we’re trying to be more sustainable where we can. That’s why the Recycled Wool Socks from Organic Basics are a great eco-friendly option. With 60 percent recycled wool and other materials, these mid-rise socks are perfect for everyone, especially for under $30. Not only will these keep your feet warm, but they’ll allow your feet to breathe with ventilation zones that combat sweaty areas. The Organic Basics team has even extended their sustainable mission to the upkeep of your socks with directions on how to best care for your socks for longevity.
Sizes: 35-38, 39-42, 43-46 | Material: 60% recycled wool, 34% polyamide, 4% other fibers, 2% elastane | Colors: Grey
Price at time of publish: $28
Best for Workouts: Smartwool PhD Run Cold Weather Mid Crew
While you wouldn’t usually associate wool with working out, wool is a great material for keeping your feet dry and comfortable during a workout. The Performance Run Cold Weather Mid-crew Socks from Smartwool are great workout socks because they’re lightweight and also have cushioning and ventilation for high-pressure points on your feet. Trust us, you won’t be sacrificing warmth and comfort during your workout and even your wallet with the $22 socks. And Smartwool also recognizes that activewear, including their socks, sees more wear and tear than other clothes, so there’s a two-year warranty that comes with each pair.
Sizes: 35-38, 39-42, 43-46 | Material: 60% recycled wool, 34% polyamide, 4% other fibers, 2% elastane | Colors: Grey
Price at time of publish: $28
Meet the Expert
Kristen Pandolph is the VP of Product Engineering and Innovation for socks at Bombas.
What to Look for When Buying Wool Socks
Size
Socks are like shoes, they can be super uncomfortable if they're too small or too big. Check the brand's size charts to ensure your feet will fit within the expected size range for each brand.
Type of wool
Depending on your needs and how you’ll use your socks, it’s good to check on the type of wool that’s in the socks. While many socks are 100 percent wool, there are different varieties. Lambswool has a longer fiber length, which may feel coarser when compared to cashmere’s shorter fiber length that lends itself to a softer texture. If you’re shopping for durable hiking socks, it might be better to go for lambswool, then stick to cashmere for a luxe sweater.
-
Are wool socks good for summer?
It’s natural to think that fiber-like wool would be warm and extra toasty. But wool thermoregulates your skin based on the surrounding temperature, so it’ll keep you warm in winter and cool in the summer.
-
Are wool socks itchy?
It depends on the type of wool. Merino wool, for example, is super soft and does not itch, since this type of wool fibers are short and more malleable. If your wool socks do feel itchy, you can get them wet, massage hair conditioner into the socks, and let it soak into the fibers. Once dry, your socks should be noticeably softer.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Mallori Albright has six years of experience writing fashion and beauty content. When lounging around the house, Mallori enjoys her wool socks in a rainbow of colors from different brands including Bombas and small business owners on Etsy. You can check out more of Mallori’s work at Marie Claire and NYLON Magazine.
According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any wool socks from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.