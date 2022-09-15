We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

It's true: winter is coming. Meaning it’s high time to find warm clothes and accessories to keep the cold at bay. And one of the best hacks for warmth is wool socks. While you may think of boring, itchy, chunky wool socks that your grandparents used to wear (I know I do), wool socks have changed over the years. Now, the seasonal staple and footwear accompaniment are not only practical but stylish—and as long as the temperatures are chilly, there’s an occasion for them.

To make sure that we knew what to look for when shopping for the best wool socks available, we consulted expert Kristen Pandolph, the Vice President of Product Engineering and Innovation at Bombas. With six years of experience at the apparel brand, Pandolph was able to speak on what makes wool socks versatile and unique.

Byrdie Researched & Approved Our top pick for best wool socks is none other than the Bombas Merino Wool Calf Socks, due to their innovative design and reasonable price point for the quality ($20/pair). For a more chunky, classic look, we're personally obsessed with L.L.Bean's Merino Wool Ragg Socks.

“Wool socks provide a lot of versatility and are great for any season,” Pandolph tells Byrdie. “The durability of wool is spectacular, the material allows for stretch and recovery so that your socks stay in the same shape as the day you received them.”

Since there are so many options available, we’ve scoured the internet for the best wool socks—keep reading for Byrdie's top picks.