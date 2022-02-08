Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Ahead, the best wool coats that are appealing for both their polish and practicality, as well as some styling advice from Shijman.

"There are so many great stylish [wool] coats out there at all price points and styles," says stylist Karen Schijman . "Zara offers a wide range of affordable styles, prints, and different colors, so you can go on trend and not break the bank. Mango and H&M offer similar options for finding styles and colors that can make a statement or for a classic cut at a reasonable price."

With winter upon us, outerwear pieces that are equal parts stylish and sensible are becoming relevant again. Wool coats are dressier than any parka, which so many of us were exclusively sporting the past couple of years. Staying warm in the winter is a necessity, but now that we’re seemingly back on track for a full social calendar, we can focus our attention back on elegant dress from head to toe.

The insulating wool coat is definitely an affordable option compared to others—and it's just as cozy.

It looks like a blazer and acts like a coat, keeping you nice and warm without feeling too heavy.

For just under $100, you get a tailored-looking coat at a fraction of the price.

Over a century ago, the peacoat was primarily seen on European navy men. Design-wise, it was based on a dark blue, slim-fitting double-breasted jacket with vertical welt pockets and six metallic buttons (three down and two across). Today, it’s a fashion statement—one that brands like Everlane make so easy to wear. This style, made from recycled wool, is a modern take on the classic pea coat.

Budapest-based fashion brand Nanushka designs sophisticated yet sensible wardrobe staples with compelling details, and this reversible wool coat is a prime example. It mixes patterns and neutral colors for versatility, while its oversized, robe-like silhouette makes for truly comfortable garb.

For a bolder statement, look to Off-White. The Italian brand founded by the legendary Virgil Abloh puts a genius luxury spin on streetwear. The 90 percent wool coat is complete with horn buttons and an all-over jacquard logo print that features the designer's iconic arrow motif. Balance out the bold pattern with an all-black ensemble or dress down with denim and a white tee.

Brands with a full range of petite options are hard to find, but Petite Studio, a company that designs high-quality pieces exclusively for petite figures, is tried and true. Its ‘Shelby’ style is the perfect wardrobe addition if you’re into boxy fits and a pop of color.

Zara’s simple menswear-inspired wool coat is a sleek and sensible option that’s worth a look. It’s made from a wool-blend fabric and features a lapel collar, long sleeves, and shoulder pads. The flap pockets in the front are, again, classic, and the unfussiness of it calls to mind champions of the style Carolyn Bessette and Meghan Markle.

Play with proportions and go for a cropped cut, like this one by Phillip Lim. It’s a sleek yet casual trench coat style that’s pruned near the waist. It also features a wide collar, notched lapels, and dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit. We particularly love its subtly refined details, like the buttoned welt pocket on the chest, buttoned strap details at the cuffs, and adjustable buckled belt at the hemline.

Nanushka delivers everything we could want in a thermal trench coat . Made from a soft blend of wool and silk, the ‘Ara’ style has an oversized, open-front construction that will drape effortlessly over your favorite winter ensembles, from stiff shirting to chunky knits .

Speaking of a typical winter color palette—here’s a wool topper in classic camel from Mango. It is distinguishable thanks to its hourglass shape that subtly defines the waist. Apart from its shape, we love the coverage past the knees and classic flap pockets in this style.

For a long length, H&M has you covered. We don’t know the exact height of the model, but this style should fall at least to the mid-calf of wearers under five-foot-ten, which is longer than most. This coat from H&M's premium line is hand-sewn and is constructed from a wool material that has been blended with a hit of cashmere for added luxury. While the simplified unlined construction may appeal to minimalists , the dark taupe hue is a departure from more quintessential winter colors of camel, gray, and black. Reviewers say it runs large.

Lifestyle blogger Lydia Millen’s third capsule collection honors understatedly elegant dress in autumn and winter. This long military-style coat is one of our favorite pieces from the collection, which is offered in petite, regular, and plus sizes. The strategic vertical seam work on this Italian wool-blend coat elongates the body, while the waist area is slightly contoured for an hourglass shape.

Wilfred makes a classic cocoon jacket you’ll love, online reviewers say. Made from Italian wool and cashmere, it has a funnel neck, hidden placket closure, and vegan chamois lining to keep you toasty in temperatures as low as 14 degrees. Other details like princess seams create a universally flattering shape, while the interior welt pocket with button closure is capable of keeping any contents secure.

Another no-brainer from H&M: This double-breasted statement coat is handmade with a relaxed fit, which is perfect for winter layering. Made from a vibrant orange-red wool blend, it evokes the timeless spirit of ‘40s glamour we can’t help but swoon over.

Influencer and founder of Loulou Studio Chloé Harrouche prides herself on creating high-quality garments that make getting dressed less challenging. And truly, we can’t source a piece that’s easier to wear. Given that you can team this oversized, wool-and-cashmere coat with virtually any outfit—from a delicate silk dress to layers of knitwear and shirting—we believe it’s well worth the investment.

Zara mixes vintage military and '90s styles in this masterly tailored black (or camel) wool-blend coat. The just-past-waist-length tailored silhouette is designed with shoulder pads and contoured seams through the front to accentuate the waistline. To style it, try cinching it further at the waist with a belt or wearing it open with a feminine blouse for balance on top.

Keep it classic with this navy wool coat by South African brand MmusoMaxwell. It's made from 100 percent wool and is designed with a column silhouette for a streamlined, effortless look that hits below the knee (the model shown is 5-foot-10, if that helps). The roomy interior makes it perfect for layering over blazers, jackets, or chunky sweaters.

A plaid coat can make an outfit—this we know well. But what plaid is going to see you through the warm hues of fall to the traditional prints of the holidays to the neutrals of springtime? Our favorite option is this checkered wool coat from & Other Stories which works for all of the above. Pair it with a burnt orange sweater and knee-high boots for the fall months, velvet dresses and holiday sweaters through December, and monochrome cream pieces for those chillier spring evenings.

The camel coat has long been an essential piece in the canons of classic menswear and womenswear alike. One that delivers on quality and craftsmanship is this piece by Wilfred, an exclusive brand to Aritzia. Made from Italian wool, cashmere, and vegan chamois, this slightly oversized coat is billed to keep its wearer warm in below-freezing temperatures (down to 14 degrees!)

L.L.Bean nailed the quintessential duffle coat—you know, the Belgian-style topper that’s well known as Paddington Bear’s uniform but has been seen on everyone from Prince Charles to Alexa Chung. The fitted wool coat features four toggle closures, welt pockets, and a hood, and comes in several color options, including brick-red for those looking to go against the grain of neutrals.

We’re always on the hunt for a great bargain, and this number from J.Crew Factory, which offers similar quality products as the retail store at lower price points, is indeed a steal. Offered in a palette of colors, this coat is made from an insulating wool blend that covers you from the top of the neck with a standing collar to the mid-thigh. Reviewers online say they love its versatility and coziness.

Mango’s outwear is generally among our tried-and-true favorites (and one of Shijman's favorites, too). This double-breasted wool-blend piece looks like a blazer but functions as a coat, making it a master of multiple functions. Made from a polyester and wool blend with a slightly oversized fit and a length that extends just over the bum, it’s the perfect top layer in mild winter weather.

This classic belted coat is the perfect example of what we love most about minimalist brand Totême—its ability to imbue the characteristics of essential garments into holiday wear for maximum versatility. The coat is strategically tailored from ethically sourced wool for a loose fit that still feels elegant (note the slits at the arm openings and in the back), with the large shawl collar creating an enveloping shape and the belt offering an option to cinch the otherwise oversized silhouette.

If you're in the market for a more significant investment piece, Schijman says Burberry is one of her go-tos. This swoon-worthy reversible coat ensures versatility—with one side being solid black or gray and the other Burberry's signature check design. The relaxed silhouette provides comfort while the tie-waist belt can help add definition.

For good-looking comfort, check out this versatile shirt jacket ("shacket") from LaQuan Smith. We love the combination of the textured boiled wool, oversized silhouette, and spread collar. The classic gray colorway will work hard in your closet from fall through springtime. Wear it with your favorite pair of straight-leg jeans and best knit.

Great tailoring at low prices can be hard to find, but as usual, Uniqlo came through with a reliable option for under $100. It’s made from a blend of nylon, wool, and polyester, and cut for a relaxed fit. Reviewers raved about the quality of the fabric and construction, though they reported that this coat runs large, so shoppers should consider sizing down.

You can never go wrong with a classic, well-made coat. This one from & Other Stories, which comes at an approachable price point, certainly fits our bill. The versatile longline coat is made from a recycled wool blend with a soft fuzzy texture, complete with notched labels, duo welt flap pockets, and tortoise buttons.

What to Look for in a Wool Coat

Material

It’s so important to assess fabric when buying a wool coat. The best quality ones will be made entirely from wool or a blend of wool and other luxe materials, like cashmere or silk. These options are very breathable and durable, making them a great investment—and we do emphasize the term investment, as they can run you into the thousands. If you're looking for more approachable price points, wool blends that include polyester, nylon, acrylic, and the like are options to consider. These picks also have easier care instructions (i.e., you can machine-wash them).

"[Remember] the golden rule: You get what you pay for," says Schijman. "You want it to be classic and last you a lifetime, so I believe in investing in [wool coats] as it’s not a trend piece. I tend to gravitate to ones that have a blend of cashmere as they can be softer and lightweight without giving up warmth." Schijman also adds that cashmere can help avoid the lint and hair issue that some wool coats tend to attract.

Shape and Style



Determining the most sensible silhouette for you is key to finding the perfect wool coat. Mid-length and cropped cuts are great for mild winter weather, while longer wool coats will cover more surface area and thus provide more insulation. But beyond that, you must commit to an anesthetic. Are you going for minimalism and versatility, or are you looking for something niche, like a checkered shacket or a bold military-style piece? Perhaps you’d like to integrate easy-to-wear prints for a subtle statement. Whatever your preference, our best advice is to cross-reference your practical needs with your taste to guide your search and decision.

FAQ Why is a quality wool coat worth investing in? "I think everyone should invest in a quality 3/4 wool/cashmere car coat," says Schijman. "It's is the most classic cut that will never go out of style—from the insouciantly chic French woman with a pair of jeans and a simple cross-body bag to a more slouchy look with a men’s tailored trouser and sneaker to a pencil skirt and knee boots!"



When should you wear a wool coat? A wool coat should complement your autumnal and keep you warm through the winter months. Long wool coats will inherently provide the most coverage and, therefore, warmth. The shorter the coat, the less the insulation, so we’re inclined to say that such styles are best left for fall, early spring, and mild winter weather.

Can you wash a wool coat? Wool is naturally stained- and odor-resistant, so it isn’t too demanding care-wise. Many instructions will encourage dry cleaning, and this is the most responsible route for care, especially when in doubt. As we mentioned above, some wool garments are OK to be machine-washed, and doing so is fairly easy. Wash your coat on a wool or delicate setting with a mild detergent, then lay it flat to dry. If the care claim says hand wash-only, turn the piece inside out, then hand wash it in lukewarm water with a gentle detergent. The Woolmark Co., which represents Australian woolgrowers and evaluates wool for quality control, recommends soaking it for 10 minutes before rinsing it thoroughly in lukewarm, then cold, water.

