Although you may regularly turn to Amazon for items like shoes or jewelry, those aren’t the only accessories worth checking out from the retailer. Amazon also has a ton of high-quality purses and handbags, including options like totes, crossbody bags, satchels, and so much more.

“Evening clutches, work totes and trend items are great to purchase on Amazon,” notes Samantha Brown, a New York City-based personal stylist behind the styling service Samantha Brown Style. “You can also find items like a feathered evening clutch with a sparkly clasp for a very reasonable price point.”

Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is the Principal/Stylist at Samantha Brown Style, a personal stylist service based in New York City.

No matter which kind of purse you’re craving and what kind of occasion it’ll be used for, Amazon likely has an option for you. Best of all, many of these bags are under $50, yet have hundreds (or even thousands!) of five-star reviews from shoppers raving about their versatility, attractive designs, and so much more.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best purses available on Amazon right now, from trendy baguette bags to elegant clutches and everything in between.