Although you may regularly turn to Amazon for items like shoes or jewelry, those aren’t the only accessories worth checking out from the retailer. Amazon also has a ton of high-quality purses and handbags, including options like totes, crossbody bags, satchels, and so much more.
“Evening clutches, work totes and trend items are great to purchase on Amazon,” notes Samantha Brown, a New York City-based personal stylist behind the styling service Samantha Brown Style. “You can also find items like a feathered evening clutch with a sparkly clasp for a very reasonable price point.”
Meet the Expert
Samantha Brown is the Principal/Stylist at Samantha Brown Style, a personal stylist service based in New York City.
No matter which kind of purse you’re craving and what kind of occasion it’ll be used for, Amazon likely has an option for you. Best of all, many of these bags are under $50, yet have hundreds (or even thousands!) of five-star reviews from shoppers raving about their versatility, attractive designs, and so much more.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best purses available on Amazon right now, from trendy baguette bags to elegant clutches and everything in between.
Best Overall: Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
For a versatile and truly timeless purse, look no further than this convertible crossbody bag made by Kate Spade. It comes in nine pretty colors, features a sophisticated gold chain, and has a removable and adjustable shoulder strap so you can carry it multiple ways. Over 1,500 Amazon customers have left it high ratings, loving everything from its handy magnetic snap flap closure to its bigger-than-it-seems size. Truly, it’s the perfect bag.
Material: Saffiano leather with magnetic snap flap closure | Dimensions: 6.87 x 9.12 x 2.56 inches
Best Budget: Roulens Small Crossbody Shoulder Bag
At under $25, this cute and tiny crossbody bag is a total steal, but that’s not all there is to love about it. It’s lightweight, comfortable to wear, durable, and easy to clean, thanks to its faux leather material and magnetic snap button closure. The zippered external and internal pockets can hold a handful of your most-needed items, and the removable and adjustable shoulder strap allow the bag to be worn in several different ways.
Material: PU leather | Dimensions: 7.6 x 4.8 x 2 inches
Best Designer: Michael Kors Charlotte Large Top Zip Tote
A beautiful tote from Michael Kors, this bag is made from a creamy coated canvas with leather trim and the brand’s classic gold hardware. It comes in 13 colors, including a light sage and a deep merlot, and it’s just the right size to carry all your belongings with ease. On the inside, you can find several roomy zip and side pockets to keep your items separated and organized.
Material: Canvas and leather | Dimensions: 15 x 10.75 x 10 x 4.25 inches
Best Baguette: JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag
This gorgeous baguette bag from JW Pei comes in 13 colors, ranging from pink to light yellow to gradient green. Inspired by the styles of the ‘90s, it’s made from crocodile-embossed vegan leather and recycled plastic bottles, with silver metal hardware and one big inside pocket. With so many color options, this trendy bag can go with truly anything, and you won’t want to put it down.
Material: Croc-embossed vegan leather and recycled plastic lining | Dimensions: 11.02 × 5.51 × 1.77 inches
Best Crossbody: SCARLETON Lightweight Crossbody Bag
A versatile and timeless crossbody bag, this purse from SCARLETON has loads of color options and styles and looks way more expensive than its price tag of $40. It’s big enough to hold your phone, wallet, and other necessities, but not so large or heavy to weigh you down as you go about your day.
Material: Vegan leather and polyester lining | Dimensions: 9.5 x 6 x 2.5 inches
Best for Travel: BJLFS Weekender Travel Bag
Made from water-resistant nylon and spacious enough to fit several days worth of clothes, this bag from BJLFS will be your go-to for all your weekend adventures. The removable shoulder strap is thick and comfortable, while inside, there are numerous pockets to keep your items organized and separated. There are even luggage sleeves to attach to a suitcase for when you’re running through the airport (and they can double as extra pockets when not in use).
Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 10.63 x 21.65 x 7.09 inches
Best Work Bag: Monstina Laptop Tote Bag
In addition to its appealing look and generous size, this tote bag by Monstina has a USB cable on the inside and a USB port on the outside—must-haves for anyone on a busy workday. There are also 15 internal pockets, including a main, protected laptop compartment (fits a 15-inch laptop), and a waterproof and wear-resistant material that’ll keep the bag safe from the elements during your morning and evening commutes. If you're still not convinced, look to the reviews. This bag has a 4.7-star average rating from over 9,500 buyers.
Material: Nylon and faux leather | Dimensions: 16.2 x 6.3 x 13 inches
Best Tote: BAGSMART Large Tote Bag
A pretty and lightweight tote bag with enough compartments and pockets to fit all your everyday essentials and then some, this purse from Bagsmart is ideal for the woman on the go. Made of soft nylon, it’s comfortable to hold and seriously versatile, making it a good choice for errands, work, the gym, or anywhere else on your to-do list. There’s even a buckle specifically meant to hold your yoga mat in place.
Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 18.5 x 6.3 x 12.6 inches
Best for Moms: Zocilor Multipurpose Leather Fashion Bag
What makes this durable bag by Zocilor such a great choice for parents is that it’s convertible; it can be worn not just as a handbag or a shoulder bag, but also as a backpack. No matter how many items you need to fit (or that your kids shove into your purse last-minute), you can find a comfortable, spacious style that’s right for you. Choose from 27 colors and patterns for an added touch of personalization.
Material: PU leather, nylon, and polyester lining | Dimensions: 12.3 x 13.4 x 6.3 inches
Best Clutch: The Drop Southampton Zipper Foldover Clutch
With hundreds of five-star ratings, this cute clutch by The Drop is beloved for its faux, soft-pebbled leather texture, versatile design, and surprisingly roomy interior (enough to store your phone, wallet, keys, and more!). It has a zip closure, inside zipper pocket, and a slide pocket that’s accessible under the flap for extra storage.
Material: Polyurethane | Dimensions: 10.5 x 6.5 inches
Best Leather: Fossil Fiona Large Crossbody Purse Handbag
Made from genuine leather, this gorgeous crossbody bag from Fossil comes in 14 different colors and styles, so you can pick the one that best matches your particular vibe and style. It has a conveniently adjustable and detachable strap, plus multiple spacious pockets (including a zippered compartment), the brand’s signature logo embossed on the back, and enough room inside to fit a book or iPad with ease.
Material: Leather | Dimensions: 11.88 x 2.75 x 9.88 inches
Best Straw: Frienda Straw Shoulder Bag
Perfect for a day at the beach, this fun bag is made from straw rope that’s woven in an elegant, intricate pattern. It can be worn in several ways: as a shoulder bag or crossbody, thanks to its long, adjustable strap, or as a handbag or clutch. It’s small yet spacious enough to fit all your essentials, and there’s even a cute fuzzy ball ornament attached to the side for an extra special touch.
Material: Straw rope | Dimensions: 10.63 x 7.87 inches
Best Canvas: Covelin Large Retro Canvas Bag
Don’t let the low price of this lightweight bag from Covelin fool you—it’s one of Amazon’s most popular canvas purse offerings, with over 10,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers rave about the large bag’s soft yet durable material, adjustable strap length and wearing style, and multiple interior pockets, not to mention its versatility; it comes in dozens of colors and styles, from a classic white to a gorgeous violet to a pretty pale blue.
Material: Canvas | Dimensions: 12.2 x 3.5 x 12.2 inches
Best Micro: CATMICOO Trendy Mini Purse
How cute is this mini purse from Catmicoo? Available in six colors and patterns, the tiny bag—just big enough to hold essentials like your phone, keys, and a small wallet—has a faux crocodile or smooth faux leather design and faux leather lining. Wear it as a handbag, shoulder bag, or crossbody bag—you can adjust or remove the shoulder strap, which connects to the bag with two small hidden rings.
Material: Faux leather | Dimensions: 6.7 x 5.5 x 3.1 inches
Best Oversized: Uncle.Y Leather Zipper Tote
Need a purse big enough to hold your weekend gear, laptop, or even an extra pair of shoes? Look no further than this attractive oversized bag from Uncle.Y, which can be worn as a tote, shoulder bag, or handbag if you remove the adjustable strap. Inside, there are several large zippered and open pockets, as well as additional pockets on the sides for more storage.
Material: PU leather | Dimensions: 14.96 x 13 x 5.1 x 12.2 inches
Best Structured: Hoxis Charm Glossy Metal Grip Structured Bag
An elegant structured bag can add a ton of flair to any outfit, and this unique option from Hoxis is a super solid pick. The shiny patent faux leather purse has an eye-catching metallic design, plus two large main compartments, a zipper pocket, a removable and adjustable strap, and more.
Material: PU leather | Dimensions: 11 x 8.6 x 4.1 inches
What to Look for When Buying a Purse on Amazon
Material
As with any retailer, the bags offered by Amazon can come in a variety of materials, ranging from leather to canvas to nylon. It all comes down to taste, but Brown warns that “synthetic bags can look great in photographs but end up looking cheap in person, so this is where reviews will come in handy.”
Reviews
“Take a look at the reviews whenever considering a purchase on Amazon,” Brown advises. “Remember that Amazon is a marketplace built on convenience, and quality control is unique to each seller."
-
What is the return policy for purses on Amazon?
Purses can be returned within 30 days of delivery, unless they’ve been purchased from a third-party seller, in which case the return time may vary. If this is the case for you, but no other return time frame is listed, then assume that the site’s typical 30-day return policy still applies.
-
How do you know if designer bags on Amazon are real?
“I’d only recommend buying a designer handbag from a trusted, verified seller,” Brown advises. “When in doubt, always read reviews and confirm the return policy before ordering. This goes for shopping on Amazon and everywhere else!”
-
What are the biggest benefits of purchasing a purse off Amazon?
The retailer is great for getting a large variety of options, as well as for offering bags at less expensive prices than you might find elsewhere. “I think Amazon is a fantastic resource for lower-priced items,” says Brown, although she adds that if you’re considering an investment piece, her suggestion would be “to purchase from a retailer where you’ve already established trust.”
