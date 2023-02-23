The 11 Best Women’s Oxford and Derby Shoes To Have on Rotation

Fancy shoes are in

By
Becca Glasser-Baker
Becca Glassner-Baker
Becca Glasser-Baker
Becca Glasser-Baker is a full-time freelance writer whose been writing professionally since 2015. She is a blogger turned professional, so she creates relatable content and is always trying up-and-coming products and trends.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Published on 02/23/23
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Womenâs Oxford Shoes To Have On Rotation

Byrdie / Alli Waataja

When thinking about oxfords and derby shoes, the iconic pairs worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Victoria Beckham, and Blake Lively come to the forefront of our minds. Similar in structure and function, the lace-up oxfords and derbies are practical alternatives to standard loafers.

To help you find the best pair for you, we spoke with Stefanie Brunnthaler, Vice President of Women's Product at Rockport, as well as personal shopper Mary Higham for their expertise in finding the right pair of oxford and derby shoes for you.

Our Top Picks
Best Overall:
Tory Burch Lug-Sole Oxford at Toryburch.com
Jump to Review
Best Budget:
ASOS Design More Flat Lace-Up Shoes at Asos
Jump to Review
Best Black:
Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Traditional:
Ann Demeulemeester Olivier Leather Brogues at Net-a-Porter
Jump to Review
Best Waterproof:
Camper Pia Oxford at Nordstrom
Jump to Review
Best Platform:
Eileen Fisher Eddy 2 Wedge Oxford Lace-Up Shoes at Nordstrom
Jump to Review
Best Splurge:
Loewe Soft Derby Oxfords at Mytheresa.com
Jump to Review
Best for Work:
The Office Of Angela Scott Mr. Evans Wing-Tip Oxfords at Nordstrom
Jump to Review
Best for Comfort:
Aerosoles Women’s Lace-Up Oxford at Aerosoles.com
Jump to Review
Best Printed:
Dr. Martens Smiths 4 Eye Shoe at Shopbop.com
Jump to Review
In This Article

Best Overall

Tory Burch Lug-Sole Oxford

Tory Burch Lug-Sole Oxford

Tory Burch
View On Toryburch.com

Combine your classic oxford shoe with a utilitarian-inspired boot, and you have these Tory Burch Lug-Sole Oxfords. Finished with brogue details and a chunky, height-boosting sole, we love that this pair will add a little bit of edge to your look. You can dress them up with cigarette pants and a structured blazer, or dress them down with black straight-leg jeans and a graphic T-shirt.

Price at time of publish: $259 on sale

Material: Leather upper; chromium-free napa leather lining | Sizes: 5–11 | Colors: Deep Malbec | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Budget

ASOS Design More Flat Lace-Up Shoes

ASOS Design More Flat Lace-Up Shoes

ASOS
View On Asos

These cute shiny derbies are practically a steal. They’re a great entry point to the style, given their classic features, e.g., a round toe, a wing tip, and a slim sole. They’re also a complement to a pair of black cigarette pants or dark, straight-leg jeans.

Price at time of publish: $37

Material: Patent leather | Sizes: 4–15 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Black

Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford

Dr. Martens Holly Platform Oxford

DSW
View On Amazon View On Drmartens.com View On Dsw.com

This list wouldn’t be complete without a pair of Dr. Martens. After all, the brand is known for its lace-up styles, from combat boots to oxfords and derbies. Though, it’s worth noting that the open lacing system on these makes them derbies, not oxfords. Still, we love that instead of the standard laces, they feature thick, satin bows to add a feminine contrast to the bold and chunky silhouette. They’re low-maintenance, too, thanks to the water-resistant leather. The material also allows you to easily wipe away dirt and grime.

Price at time of publish: $160

Material: Leather | Sizes: 5–11 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 1.5 inch platform; 2 inch molded block heel

Best Traditional

Ann Demeulemeester Olivier Leather Brogues

Ann Demeulemeester Olivier Leather Brogues

Net-A-Porter
View On Net-a-Porter

Perhaps sometimes you’d prefer something classic rather than chunky, and these Ann Demeulemeester shoes are perfect for that. This pair is traditional to your standard derby because it sticks with minimalistic and masculine features, like matte black leather and a round toe. Other details include a slightly chunky sole and exposed stitching.

Price at time of publish: $386 on sale 

Material: Calf leather; rubber sole | Sizes: IT35–IT41 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 1.5 inches

Best Waterproof

Camper Pia Oxford

Camper Pia Oxford

Nordstrom
View On Nordstrom

Waterproof shoes can seem a bit dull, but this lace-up style from Camper will surely make heads turn. Instead of a low heel, it has a textured sole that offers a unique contrast to its smooth uppers. The contrasting colorways, too, are an artistic choice for which Camper is known and offers a playful and fresh pop to spring and fall wardrobes.

Price at time of publish: $165

Material: Leather (Leather Working Group Certified) upper; synthetic lining and sole | Sizes: EU35–EU42 | Colors: Black, Pink/Black, Green/Beige, Black/Gray, Black/Yellow +more | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Platform

Eileen Fisher Eddy 2 Wedge Oxford Lace-Up Shoes

Eileen Fisher Eddy 2 Wedge Oxford Lace-Up Shoes

Neiman Marcus
View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus

Eileen Fisher specializes in timeless fashion items that are still modern. Here, the designer kept classic oxford elements like an almond toe and a closed lacing system, but she elevated the outsole by nearly two inches. We also love the brand’s commitment to social and environmental design and manufacturing strategies—it certainly adds value to every purchase.

Price at time of publish: $198

Material: Recycled polyester knit upper; leather lining; and rubber outsole | Size: 5–11 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 1.75 inches

Best Splurge

Loewe Soft Derby Oxfords

Loewe Soft Derby Oxfords

Mytheresa
View On Mytheresa.com

Loewe is known for its incredible bags; their shoes, on the other hand, are simply underrated. Their take on the oxford is infused with a balletcore sensibility—truly unique. The style’s hallmark features are gently squared toes, thin laces, and black logo-printed heel tabs.

Price at the time of publish: $690

Material: Leather | Sizes: 5–11 | Colors: Brown and black | Heel Height: None

Best for Work

The Office Of Angela Scott Mr. Evans Wing-Tip Oxfords

The Office Of Angela Scott Mr. Evans Wing-Tip Oxfords

Neiman Marcus
View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus

The Office Of Angela Scott is so good at crafting wing-tip oxfords. These matte and patent leather ones are sleek and polished—they’re sure to complement so many looks, be it your office or your weekend attire.

Price at time of publish: $525

Material: Leather | Sizes: 6–13 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 1 inch

Best for Comfort

Aerosoles Women’s Lace-Up Oxford

Aerosoles Women&acirc;s Lace-Up Oxford

Aerosoles
View On Aerosoles.com

“Oxfords were originally considered a sensible ‘walking’ shoe before the rise of athletic-inspired footwear,” Brunnthaler says. But a pair of simple, classic, and sturdy derbies for your commute isn’t always easy to come by. Aerosoles’ iteration is specially designed with a padded insole for comfort and a thick lug sole for good traction—exactly what you need to help you get from point A to point B on foot.

Price: $125

Material: Leather | Sizes: 5–12 | Colors: Black Leather, Black Patent, Grey Wool | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Printed

Dr. Martens Smiths 4 Eye Shoe

Dr. Martens Smiths 4 Eye Shoe

Shopbop
View On Shopbop.com

Spice things up with a textured, leopard-printed pair of derbies, because there’s more to this shoe category than leather and solid colors. Hallmark Dr. Martens design details like the brand’s rounded eyelets and contrast stitching in yellow are present. And from a practical standpoint, its standard slip-resistant PVC soles should offer decent traction. So, essentially, these shoes offer the best of everything.

Price at time of publish: $150

Material: Dyed haircalf upper; PVC sole | Sizes: 5–11 | Colors: Micro Leopard | Heel Height: Not listed

Best Menswear-Inspired

AEYDE Black Mara Oxfords

AEYDE Black Mara Oxfords

Ssense
View On Aeyde.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Ssense.com

If you’re looking for a menswear-inspired lace-up shoe to offset your femme miniskirt, or if your style is simply no-frills, Aeyde’s Mara style will be perfect for you. The wide silhouette features clean lines; it sits atop a thick sole and leather heel. All in all, it’s a classic borrowed-from-the-boys look that’s capable of rounding out a variety of outfit moods.

Price at time of publish: $330

Material: Leather upper; calfskin and rubber sole | Size: IT35–IT42 | Colors: Black | Heel Height: 1 inch

Final Verdict

We can’t help but love the utilitarian-inspired look of the Tory Burch Lug-Sole Oxford. Based on its design and function, the shoe has enough height (thanks to a chunky platform sole), character (e.g., decorative perforations), and versatility (based on a maroon and black color palette) to make it easy to wear daily. But if you’re looking to spend less on a pair of lace-ups, then you can’t go wrong with ASOS Design’s More Flat Lace-Up Shoes for under $40.

What to Look for in a Pair of Oxfords or Derbies

Design 

Let your style guide you to the right pair of oxfords or derbies. However, neutral shades like black, brown, and beige are easy to style and will thus offer the most versatility, Brunnthaler says. You might want to consider shape—namely, toe types, too. And, a high heel will make your oxford or derby easier to dress up.  

Material

Most oxfords and derbies are made from leather or a leather alternative, such as patent leather or vegan leather (polyurethane). However, they can come in suede and canvas as well. The material you select is based on your preference and lifestyle. Some materials, like leather, are better for dressing up while others, such as canvas, are inherently casual and more breathable.

FAQ
  • What is the difference between oxford and derby shoes?

    Oxfords and derbies are often confused, even among designers, and the differences are minimal. But for the sake of this article and to help you be the most informed shopper, it’s worth explaining the distinctions. As mentioned above, oxfords have a closed lacing system, which means the eyelets are stitched tightly under the vamp, or top of the shoe, and from a “V.” Derbies, on the other hand, have an open lacing system, so the eyelets are stitched on top of the vamp and sit more loosely within two flaps. (This guide by Berluti explains all of this in further detail—and with photos—within the context of men’s dress shoes.)

    The former style is considered more formal but still versatile enough to dress down a bit, whereas derby shoes are inherently more casual, Brunnthaler points out. Fit-wise, oxfords should feel snugger than derbies.

  • ​​How do I care for my oxfords or derbies?

    Keep them clean by wiping off any grime from the uppers from time to time. And specifically for leather shoes, Higham recommends using a shoe cream to condition the material and keep it supple.

Why Trust Byrdie 

Freelance writer Becca Glasser-Baker has been covering fashion content for almost a decade. Her work has been featured in Buzzfeed, Metro, and more. Through the years, she has had a ton of oxford/derby shoes in her collection and deemed them a footwear staple. 

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any oxfords from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP

Loafer Lovers, Rejoice! Here Are 18 Timeless Styles Worth Investing In

Related Stories