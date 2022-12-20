9 Standout Amazon Clothing Brands To Shop Now

Most likely, you’re already well-acquainted with Amazon as your shopping preference for everything from household essentials to books, technology, and even groceries. Though, in recent years, Amazon has made a concerted effort to expand its stock to include in-house fashion brands and thus make an official mark on yet another industry.
What is the appeal of shopping for clothing on Amazon? “Convenience, convenience, convenience,” lifestyle expert Patrice J. Williams tells Byrdie. “Amazon is all about providing access to pretty much everything, and you can get it pretty quickly.” This has much to do with the retail giant’s Prime subscription service, which offers two-day shipping on thousands of eligible items.
“I shop a mix of Amazon-specific brands and other brands that I can get elsewhere, but purchasing them via Amazon can mean faster shipping,” says Williams. The site is a solid option when you need some new pieces and haven’t the time, or the energy, to be checking the mail every day in anticipation.
Since the marketplace can be overwhelming when you don’t know where to look, Byrdie has outlined the best Amazon fashion brands worth knowing and shopping. We tapped Williams for her take on the brands’ selection, value, and general fit.
Meet the Expert
Patrice J. Williams is an affordable lifestyle expert and the creator of Looking Fly On A Dime.
Ahead, find the best Amazon clothing brands to shop now.
Amazon Essentials
This might seem like an obvious place to start, but rest assured that the Essentials line is worthy of your attention. It offers staples that aren’t overly simple—and they’re budget-friendly. Trade your basic V-neck tee for one with a puff-sleeve detail, and fill in your edit of athletic wear with moisture-wicking performance tees, terry fleece sweatshirts, and supportive sports bras. “Recently I bought an Amazon Essentials jumpsuit for $30,” says Williams. “The quality is great, and it comes in a range of sizes, from XS to 6X.”
Size Range: XXS-XXL
Amazon Aware
As a part of its commitment to sustainability, Amazon launched an eco-friendly lifestyle brand, called Amazon Aware, which consists of beauty, clothing, and home goods. They’re all certified carbon neutral and meet the company’s Climate Pledge Friendly standards. (The program is vetted by third-party organizations including Fair for Life, Ecologo, and more.) In terms of fashion, the line offers basics such as ribbed crewneck sweaters and straight-leg denim pants.
Size Range: XXS-7X
Cable Stitch
Cable Stitch offers a knitwear version of several wardrobe staples: dresses, sweatshirts, and crew neck T-shirts. While it's a useful resource for cold-weather dressing, you can also snag transitional pieces, like a sleeveless midi dress or a lightweight cardigan for spring and for fall.
Size Range: XS-XL
Core 10
Amazon partnered with Reebok to create Core 10, an affordable line of high-performance activewear. Rather than spend over $100 for a single pair of compression leggings from other brands, you can snag multiple for less than $50 each from Core 10. The brand offers inclusive sizing, even providing a customizable legging option so you can choose your favorite waist style and tailor inseams for the best fit.
Size Range: XS-3X
Goodthreads
At Goodthreads, you'll find a large denim selection, and generally, they’re more fashion-focused than some of Amazon’s other go-to’s. The line also includes smocked and one-shoulder tops, cotton button-downs, and flouncy midi skirts.
Size Range: XS-3XL, plus tall sizing
Daily Ritual
Amazon's Daily Ritual label offers uncomplicated pieces, perfect for building out a capsule wardrobe. Most items are made of a cotton jersey or fleece, so they’re rated for comfort. From soft teddy coats to relaxed jogger sets, the brand is great for plush pieces that are easy to pair with other staples in your closet.
Size Range: XS-XXL
The Drop
Amazon launched The Drop to bring shoppers limited edition collections curated by top influencers—the assortments are either built from pieces they want for their wardrobe or have developed a signature look around. The concept offers fans the opportunity to copy their style muses without blowing large sums on designer pieces. The catch: Shoppers only have 30 hours to shop the edit. Influencers who have participated include Charlotte Groeneveld of The Fashion Guitar and Leonie Hanne of Ohh Couture. Though, there are also several staples to shop anytime that aren’t a part of the limited drops.
Size Range: XXS-5XL
Iris & Lilly
Iris & Lilly was designed with homebodies in mind. It offers soft sleepwear, cozy leisurewear sets, and robes to chill in for hours post-shower. It even has a collection of bras and panties, to fulfill all of your lingerie-related needs.
Size Range: 0-14
Lark & Ro
For reliable workwear, check out Lark & Ro. The brand offers everything from trusted layering pieces to sleek leggings and trousers—all of which are great for wearing on repeat, both in and out of the office. There are even some cashmere sweater options, which have garnered hundreds of positive reviews over the years. Effortlessly pair any of the pieces with other closet staples, like a blazer or denim jacket.
Size Range: XS-XL
What To Look For When Shopping for Clothing on Amazon
Good Fit
Fit is essential for any worthy garment; though, this can be hard to assess without trying it on. From her experience shopping the brand, Williams found The Drop collections to be “a bit hit or miss,” and adds that “sometimes the sizing can be off depending on the collection.” For extra guidance on finding the perfect-fitting pieces, look for brutally honest reviewers who give plenty of details on their experience with a given garment.
Inclusive Size Ranges
Collections that make size inclusivity a priority are committed to selling the same clothing in a very wide range of sizes. As opposed to collections that separate plus offerings from straight ones, size-inclusive brands will have the same styles in a size 2 and a size 32. Thus, for the most democratic selection, single out the brands that cater to a variety of shoppers.
What is Amazon's return policy?
According to the website, you can return eligible products within 30 days of receipt for a full refund. So long as the seller's listing is eligible for Amazon Prime, it will be subject to the same return policies as items fulfilled by Amazon.com. Additionally, no minimum purchase is required to receive free shipping or returns.
-
Can you exchange sizes on Amazon?
You can exchange some qualifying items. Find out if your item is eligible via Your Orders in your account profile.
-
How does the try-on service for Prime members work?
Prime members can enjoy a seven-day try-on for select sizes and colors, with free shipping and returns. Amazon will only charge for the items you keep.
Why Trust Byrdie
Hayley Prokos is a Los Angeles-based writer and editor focused on fashion and lifestyle. She contributes regularly to Byrdie’s commerce section and loves to source chic and practical clothing, shoes, and accessories. Her finds come from a mix of popular and under-the-radar brands.