9 Standout Amazon Clothing Brands To Shop Now

Most likely, you’re already well-acquainted with Amazon as your shopping preference for everything from household essentials to books, technology, and even groceries. Though, in recent years, Amazon has made a concerted effort to expand its stock to include in-house fashion brands and thus make an official mark on yet another industry.

What is the appeal of shopping for clothing on Amazon? “Convenience, convenience, convenience,” lifestyle expert Patrice J. Williams tells Byrdie. “Amazon is all about providing access to pretty much everything, and you can get it pretty quickly.” This has much to do with the retail giant’s Prime subscription service, which offers two-day shipping on thousands of eligible items.

“I shop a mix of Amazon-specific brands and other brands that I can get elsewhere, but purchasing them via Amazon can mean faster shipping,” says Williams. The site is a solid option when you need some new pieces and haven’t the time, or the energy, to be checking the mail every day in anticipation.

Since the marketplace can be overwhelming when you don’t know where to look, Byrdie has outlined the best Amazon fashion brands worth knowing and shopping. We tapped Williams for her take on the brands’ selection, value, and general fit.

Meet the Expert Patrice J. Williams is an affordable lifestyle expert and the creator of Looking Fly On A Dime.

Ahead, find the best Amazon clothing brands to shop now.

