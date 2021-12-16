The 20 Best Wireless Bras That Still Offer Amazing Support

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Love or hate them, bras serve a routine purpose in every woman’s wardrobe. Wireless bras are a practical and comfortable solution for shoppers of any chest size. They provide the lift, support, and coverage you need without the discomfort of an underwire pinching at your ribs all day.

“The main benefit of choosing a wireless bra is comfort," says Silvia Campello, Co-CEO of Cosabella. "Since they do not have wires in the cups, they can feel much less binding and constricting than underwire bras. [Wireless bras] offer that free feeling of being supported and covered, but not squeezed."

Meet the Expert Silvia Campello is the President and Co-CEO of Cosabella, an Italian family-owned lingerie brand. She is also a licensed acupuncturist.

Wireless bras come in different styles, fabrics and with various levels of padding to suit your needs, depending on your breast size and intended use purpose. Whether you select a bralette or a push-up style, it is crucial to find the perfect fit. Once you find the perfect option you might never want to take it off.

“The most important thing you can do is measure yourself to get your current measurements," Campello explains. "Bra sizes do not necessarily equate across brands. Some brands run large, some brands run small, some stores may fit you in your ‘sister size’ because they do not have your true size in stock. The best way to start is to measure yourself and use those most current accurate true measurements. The next important thing is to follow the size chart accordingly. Read it carefully, follow the Fit Guide tips, and don’t try to ‘make it work’ when your size is not listed in the chart.”

Ditching the underwire can still be daunting, especially for those with larger breasts, if you’re worried about a saggy-looking chest. For more support, Campello recommends looking for features including “a hook and eye back closure, vertical support seaming, more coverage cups, longer bands, power mesh lining, and adjustable straps.” If you’re seeking optimal comfort, Campello suggests trying out bra options in softer fabrics, like microfiber (polyester, nylon, and/or spandex) and modals or cotton.

Read on to discover the best wireless bra options we’ve found after hours of research.

