The 20 Best Wireless Bras That Still Offer Amazing Support

Love or hate them, bras serve a routine purpose in every woman’s wardrobe. Wireless bras are a practical and comfortable solution for shoppers of any chest size. They provide the lift, support, and coverage you need without the discomfort of an underwire pinching at your ribs all day.
“The main benefit of choosing a wireless bra is comfort," says Silvia Campello, Co-CEO of Cosabella. "Since they do not have wires in the cups, they can feel much less binding and constricting than underwire bras. [Wireless bras] offer that free feeling of being supported and covered, but not squeezed."
Meet the Expert
Silvia Campello is the President and Co-CEO of Cosabella, an Italian family-owned lingerie brand. She is also a licensed acupuncturist.
Wireless bras come in different styles, fabrics and with various levels of padding to suit your needs, depending on your breast size and intended use purpose. Whether you select a bralette or a push-up style, it is crucial to find the perfect fit. Once you find the perfect option you might never want to take it off.
“The most important thing you can do is measure yourself to get your current measurements," Campello explains. "Bra sizes do not necessarily equate across brands. Some brands run large, some brands run small, some stores may fit you in your ‘sister size’ because they do not have your true size in stock. The best way to start is to measure yourself and use those most current accurate true measurements. The next important thing is to follow the size chart accordingly. Read it carefully, follow the Fit Guide tips, and don’t try to ‘make it work’ when your size is not listed in the chart.”
Ditching the underwire can still be daunting, especially for those with larger breasts, if you’re worried about a saggy-looking chest. For more support, Campello recommends looking for features including “a hook and eye back closure, vertical support seaming, more coverage cups, longer bands, power mesh lining, and adjustable straps.” If you’re seeking optimal comfort, Campello suggests trying out bra options in softer fabrics, like microfiber (polyester, nylon, and/or spandex) and modals or cotton.
Read on to discover the best wireless bra options we’ve found after hours of research.
Best Overall: Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Push Up Bra
This bra is for those who crave a sports bra feel with underwire-level support. With a 4.8-star rating, many of the 800 reviews claim that this is the best bra ever. It is popular across all chest sizes and offers a soft, comfortable fit. The nylon material is moisture-absorbing to prevent sweat marks throughout the day and the high elastane percentage keeps this bra stretchy to mold to your ribcage. Customers with smaller and larger breasts say that this bra offers high levels of support. The push-up design offers a boost to those with a flatter chest and ample coverage and lift for those with a larger bust. It also has adjustable straps for a perfectly tailored fit.
Fabric: 64% nylon, 36% elastane | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 30A-42DD
Best Value: Hanes Comfort Evolution Wirefree Bra
Stretchy, soft, and size-inclusive, this bra is perfect for sleeping, working from home, lounging, and is perfect for those who have undergone reconstructive breast surgery. It features the brand’s wide straps and SmoothTec band for comfort and unlined cups for lightweight support. This bra has a braless feel and doesn’t need to be pulled over your head like a sports bra. It offers minimal coverage (can be a bit see-through in the cold) that will have you forgetting that it’s on. While it is not made with high-impact movement and doesn’t have adjustable straps, this is the best no-frills bra that we’ve found for the price. However, this bra runs small and is not as shade-inclusive as we would like!
Fabric: Polyester, spandex | Fit: Runs small | Size Range: S-3XL
Most Comfortable: Neiwai 2021 Barely Zero Your-Size-Is-The-Size Spaghetti Strap Wireless Bra
This internet-famous, size-inclusive bra is known for its cloud-like soft, barely-there feel. It is made from the Chinese label’s signature Cloudfit nylon with some spandex for stretch. This wire-free bra is made to fit those with a 31.5 to 40-inch band size and A-DD cup size. It has a close-fitting design that doesn’t curl up or dig into your skin and remains nearly hidden under clothes. The bra slips on over your head, without any back hook closure and has soft, thin spaghetti straps for a discreet look that doesn’t pinch your skin. It is great for unrestricted movement, working from home, yoga and is recommended by many pregnant women, too.
There’s removable padding for nipple coverage, and it offers a decent amount of support for most users, especially given its braless-level comfort and wireless bralette construction. However, this bra only comes in four colorways and might not work for women with AA cups or DDD/E cup size and up.
Fabric: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: One Size
Best Bralette: SKIMS Fits Everybody Crossover Bralette
With an impressive size and color range, this bralette offers a smooth and stretchy feel while still offering some support and (nearly) no spillage. Reviewers claim that the fabric feels like a second skin that molds to the body without digging into the skin. It features a power mesh lining for support, two adjustable straps (with wider straps on the plus sizes for more support) and a hook-and-eye closure to help you better tailor the fit to your unique body shape.
This bralette stays hidden under clothes across skin tones and shirt styles. They’re eight nude shades to choose from, allowing everyone to find their perfect shade to wear under white or black clothing. This bralette also has a low-cut design, making it suitable to layer underneath v-necks and deep scoop neck tops. The size range is highly inclusive and should fit most women with AA to DDD cup sizes. However, you might need to size up if you have a larger cup size (DD and up) and a relatively smaller rib cage (32-34 band size).
Fabric: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XXS-4X
Best Padded: Aerie Real Free Padded Bralette
The seamless design offers the comfort of a sports bra and has converted some buyers to ditch the wire for good. Whether you’re going to work or lounging around the house, this bra offers a covered, comfortable, and put-together feel. It features a hook-and-eye back closure, adjustable straps, and removable padding. Reviews of all chest sizes say that the bra’s padding provides more support and lift than a traditional bralette and feels incredibly lightweight.
Those with a AA to DD chest size should be able to find the proper fit along with the size chart. Fortunately, many reviewers share that this bralette works well for women who have a smaller band measurement with larger cup sizes, too. Note that the padding can get a bit bumpy when you put it on, so make sure to smooth it out once it’s on—especially if you prefer the front-clasping and twist method.
Fabric: 80% nylon, 20 elastane | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Push-Up: Incredible By Victoria Secret Wireless Pushup Bra
For significant lift and support, this push-up bra provides your desired look without wires or sacrificing comfort. It has soft yet structured cups that offer light to moderate padding, a back hook-and-eye closure, and adjustable straps with the option to wear it racerback style. Reviewers said that the shape, lift, and the overall look was more similar to a supportive regular bra than a traditional push-up bra across breast sizes.
The band is soft and flexible, so it doesn’t dig into your ribs. However, some reviewers mentioned that it stretched out quickly after a few wears and stopped laying flat against the body. If you’re having this issue, you can also try going down a band size (and up a cup size) to see if a different size results in a better fit.
Fabric: 72% Polyamide, 28% elastane | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 32A-40DDD (F)
Best for Small Breasts: SKIMS Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette
This lightweight bralette offers a stretchy and comfortable, no-frills option for those with a relatively small chest. Many reviewers with B cup size or smaller praise this wireless bra for its smooth fabric and easiness to wear for minimal yet long-wearing support. It has a soft, flexible fit with just enough support to stay covered, stays concealed under low-cut tops, and features triangle cups with an elastic seam band right under the bust and adjustable shoulder straps.
If you have larger breasts, this bra might work for you as loungewear. Just make sure to size up for enough coverage (these women tend to rate this product as running small).
Fabric: 79% nylon, 21% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XXS-4X (30A- 45DDD)
Best for Large Breasts: Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Sweetie Hook & Eye Bralette
This luxurious bralette was made as a wire-free option for those with DD cup sizes and up. It features soft and stretchy, non-sheer lace detailing on the cups with a supportive power mesh lining, an elasticized band for a body-molded fit, wide and adjustable shoulder straps, and a 5x5 hook-and-eye back closure. Reviewers with DD to H (DDDDD) cups rave about how this bra feels high-quality comfortable and supportive whether they have a 30 or 40 band size (or anything in between). While most customers claimed that this bra is true to size, many shoppers said it runs large and suggested going down a size.
Fabric: 93% polyamide, 7% elastane; Lining: 83% polyamide, 17% elastane | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 28DD-40H
Best T-Shirt: Warner’s Cloud 9 Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra
Women of all different ages, cup sizes, and body shapes agree that this T-shirt bra is soft, comfortable, supportive, and looks great under T-shirts. It is made from a stretchy microfiber fabric and has seamless, foam-lined cups for moderate coverage, complete with front adjustable shoulder straps. Reviewers claim that the bra leaves no lines and stays put throughout the day without ridding up or the straps falling. While this bra is perfect for a streamlined everyday look, we are still waiting on sizes for those who need at least a AA or DD cup.
Fabric: 88% polyester, 12% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 32A-40D
Best Eco-Friendly: Boody Shaper Bra
For a cooling, comfortable and sustainable option, this bra is made out of breathable bamboo material and features a seamless design with ribbed contour detailing throughout. It offers light to medium support, soft shoulder straps, and has no wires or hooks for a near-braless feeling on the skin. These qualities make this bra ideal for at-home, causal wear, and doubles as a nursing bra, especially during the night. However, this bra does not offer much structure and likely will not be suitable for work, more formal settings, or exercising— particularly for those with larger breasts.
There are shade inclusive with four nude colorways and moisture-wicking benefits. It is easy to wash and is an Earth-friendly option to purchase as a lounge-friendly bra, a gift for a new mom, a young teen, or for individuals with sensitive skin.
Fabric: 80% bamboo viscose, 13% nylon, 7% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XS-XL (fits up to a 42DD)
Best Seamless: Warner’s No Side Effects Contour Bra
This bra from Warner's helps create a streamlined look underneath your clothes while providing a soft, supportive fit. It features an elastic-free band and extra side panels to smooth out the underarm area and remain hidden under sleeveless tops or dresses. The flexible light padding and contour foam cups offer considerable coverage with the comfort of a wireless and tag-free design and no digging into your sides. There are also front-adjustable shoulder straps for a better fit. However, some reviewers found that the bra runs big and leaves them with a band that rides up or a gap along the sides of the cups.
Fabric: 83% nylon, 17% elastane | Fit: Runs large | Size Range: 34A-40C
Best Cotton: Eberjey Pima Goddess Stretch Cotton Bralette
While finding the perfect cotton bra is no easy task, this Eberjey wireless style checks all of the boxes and won’t break the bank. The Pima cotton is hypoallergenic, making this bra ideal for those with sensitive skin and prone to rashes or eczema flare-ups. It features soft cups and a band with a bit of stretch to hug your curves without digging into your sides. The plunge design makes this style versatile enough to wear with low-cut tops.
From women with AA to DD cup sizes, the reviewers had mixed experiences with the bralette’s support level. While most of these customers said that this bra offers enough coverage for everyday wear, it might not be the best option when you need some lift or decide to wear a thinner material top.
Fabric: 92% Pima cotton, 8% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XS/S-L/XL
Best Mesh: Cosabella Soire Confidence Bralette
While sheer and sexy, reviewers shared that this mesh bralette did not sacrifice comfort and held everything in place. When speaking with Campello, she explained that mesh bras offer a breathable and lightweight feel (making them a great choice for those who would prefer to go braless). Customers confirmed these insights with a few of them sharing how they wore it all day long and forgot that it was on.
This particular style offers an elastic band, hook-and-eye back closure, and adjustable straps to offer some security and allow you to better tailor the fit to your body. The bra is shade-match inclusive comes in seven skin-toned colorways – along with other neutral tones and bright-colored options. Note that a handful of reviewers said that the cups were a bit small, but the mesh fabric could stretch a bit over time. This bralette also comes in curvy sizes (for cup sizes 30DD to 40H).
Fabric: 100% polyamide, Lining: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane | Fit: True to size | Size Range: S-L (32A-36D)
Best Plus-Size: Cacique Comfort Bliss Lightly Lined No-Wire Bra
Delivering comfort and support at every cup size, this bra appears to have converted many shoppers to ditch the underwire for good. It features an airflow-promoting design with lightweight lined molded cups, wide cushioned shoulder straps, a U-shaped back to prevent bulges or slippage, and a band under the bust for support and lift. Reviewers said that this bra holds everything in place and provides similar shaping to a traditional bra all while feeling weightless without digging in on shoulders, back, or ribs. The bra offers three skin-toned shades and has women coming back to stock up on multiples after their initial purchase.
Fabric: 92% nylon, 8% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 36B-54H
Best Strapless: Cosabella Evolution Strapless Bra
For a comfortable and concealed fit, this strapless bra offers a seamless and natural look Women with a range of breast sizes said that this bra is the most supportive strapless option they’ve found. It stays in place and doesn’t dig into your sides. The bra has a soft, lightweight construction with smooth microfiber that rests securely on the skin and molded cups with minimal padding, so you don’t get bra sweat when it’s worn in hot weather (and suits those with slightly wider-set breasts). It also has removable, adjustable shoulder straps, making it versatile to suit the cut of nearly any outfit. A few reviewers noted, though, that it was best to go down a band size and up a cup size in this particular style.
Fabric: 85% polyamide, 15% elastane | Fit: True to Size | Size Range: 30B-36D
Best Front-Closure: Spanx Bra-llelujah Wireless Bra
This wireless bra offers the comfort and support you’re looking for with the convenience of front closure. It features a built-in sling and padded cups for soft shaping, support, and lift. There is a smooth, elasticized band around the back and shoulder straps for a bulge-free silhouette under your clothes. The design makes this bra a practical option for those living with a mastectomy, chronic shoulder, back, or joint pain. It also is a great maternity bra alternative for women who need an easy-to-put-on style that accommodates a growing bump.
Despite its functionality, this bra doesn’t have adjustable straps. Some reviewers also said that the band runs a bit big and rides up throughout the day. They suggested that you might want to size down in the band size and go up a cup size if you’re in between sizes.
Fabric: Nylon and spandex; Cup lining: Polyester | Fit: Runs large | Size Range: 32A-38C
Best for Nursing: Knix Leakproof Nursing Bra
Customers raved that it offers the practicality, versatility, and quality that busy moms are searching for. This bra is designed in a stretchy material that adjusts to your shifting postpartum cup size with leakproof padded cups. It features durable clasps that are designed to open and close easily with one hand. The bra provides enough absorption that you will not need additional breast pad inserts. Reviewers claimed that it was so comfortable that they wore it during pregnancy and will purchase another to wear once they’re done nursing. While the size range is highly inclusive, there are still only two colorways available.
Fabric: 60% nylon, 40% spandex; Mesh lining: 92% nylon, 8% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 1-8+ (Fits 32-42G)
Best for Recovery: AnoOno Rory Recovery Front Closure Bra
Crafted for post-op recovery, this compression bra provides the ease, comfort, and adjustability you deserve after a mastectomy, reconstructive procedure, or during radiation treatment. The wire-free design is made with a soft modal fabric, a front hook closure, adjustable straps, and a wide back bridge for ample back and underarm support. These features should not irritate the skin or stitches while they heal and make it easy to put on, take off and style with most top or dress styles. The bra offers medium-level support, should fit those with A-DD cups.
Fabric: Modal | Fit: True to size | Size Range: XS-3X (30A-40DD or 42C)
Best Plunge: Lively The All-Day Plunge No-Wire Bra
If you love wearing V-neck or scoop necklines, this bra has a deep plunge silhouette to remain hidden under low-cut tops and provides enough support for everyday wear. It features lightly padded cups and has front adjustable straps that can be worn traditionally or as a racerback style. Reviewers said that this bra is incredibly comfortable with many forgetting that it was on during the day. However, it may be better suited for at-home or casualwear as women claimed that it does not offer much lift or enough support for individuals with a larger chest.
Fabric: 94% rayon, 6% spandex | Fit: True to size | Size Range: 32A-38DD
Best Scoop Neck: Parade Scoop Bralette
The wire-free style offers an elevated take on a sports bra that features more support without squishing down your breasts. Reviewers raved how it is soft, incredibly comfortable, lightweight, and secures everything in place. The bra is stretchy and perfect for those with a larger rib cage and smaller bust size. However, the sizing gets a bit complicated when you have the opposite proportions. The +1 option appears to fit women with a 34DD cup while the standard medium size on the smallest hook seems to work well for those who have a 32DD-F cup. The size range is inclusive, even if it takes some time to find the correct fit.
Fabric: 85% recycled nylon, 15% spandex; Lining: 100% cotton | Fit: Runs large | Size Range: 32A-40DDD
What to Look for in a Wireless Bra
Adjustability
Features such as adjustable straps and hook-and-eye back closures allow you to custom tailor the proportions for a more exact fit (and make a bralette feel structured and less like a sports bra). These attributes can also prolong your bra’s lifespan if you purchase an undergarment. Unlike a pullover bralette style, a well-fitting bra that sits comfortably on the loosest hook will still fit properly as it stretches with wear.
Material
Wireless bras come in various materials, depending on your needs. Cotton and modal (a type of microfiber) are the best choices for individuals who are looking for comfort, softness, and breathability. They are great options for those with sensitive skin and any stitches or scar tissue. Synthetic materials, like nylon (also called polyamide), polyester, and spandex (also called elastane) are great moisture-wicking options to help eliminate sweat. These fabrics are better at holding their shape for support, tend to be more durable and seamless under clothes, provide some stretch and a more lightweight feel. Lace is another supportive material that adds a luxurious element to your undergarment selection.
Support
According to Campello, some important features to look for when shopping for a supportive wireless bra or bralette include: hook and eye back closures, vertical support seaming, higher coverage cups, a v-front front (or triangle cups), longer bands (longline styles), power mesh lining, and wide adjustable straps. If you’re seeking some lift from a wire-free bra, look for options with more highly padded cups.
Comfort
Wireless bras, by design, are inherently less constrictive because they do not have an underwire that can dig into your ribs. Comfort encompasses several attributes when discussing bras. Finding the correct size and style for your breast shape makes all of the difference when seeking a comfortably fitting bra. Look for options that have the band and shoulder width for your body shape (wider bands and straps tend to be more comfortable) that don’t ride up, constrict you or roll down throughout the day. Keep in mind whether a style is created for those with more wide-set breasts. This factor can affect how the cups sit on your chest and move with your body. Not understanding the bra’s cut in relationship to your breast shape can make a bra feel uncomfortable, even if you’re wearing the correct size.
If you have particularly sensitive skin, a cotton or modal microfiber bra likely will be the most comfortable material choice.
-
How Do You Measure for a Wireless Bra?
Determining your bra size requires the same measurements and methodology whether you opt for an underwire or wireless style. To find your band size, use a measuring tape around the area directly below your bust. Make sure that the tape is leveled. Round to the nearest whole number, and record this measurement. Add four inches if the number is even or five inches if the number is odd. The result is your band size.
For your bust side, level the tape and measure around the fullest part of your chest (usually this is the nipple area). Record this measurement and subtract your band size calculation with this number. A one-inch difference is an A cup, two inches is a B cup, and so on. If you find that this method doesn’t work to find you a proper fit, you should try the “sister size” to your calculation, which means you would go up a band size and down a cup size or vice versa.
-
How Should a Wireless Bra Fit?
A bra should not restrict your movement or feel like it’s regularly sliding around. With a perfect-fitting bra, your breasts should fill the cups without any spillage from the top, bottom, or sides. The band and straps should sit comfortably and securely on your torso and shoulders, respectively. They should not be digging into your skin. Your band should not rid up nor should you have to continuously pull up fallen shoulder straps throughout the day.
-
Can I Shop Online and Still Get the Perfect Fit?
Yes, you absolutely can and should if you have difficulty finding your correct size in local stores. When shopping online, though, Campello stresses the importance of always checking the size chart and fit guide. However, this advice–whether you’re shopping online or in-person—comes with a caveat.
You ultimately know your body best and can learn over time which materials, styles, and details suit you best.
“It’s also important to take your breast shape, the bralette style (ex: longline or tall triangle), the bralette fabric/lace (ex: microfiber, cotton or lace), and the bralette details (ex: hook and eye closure, wider straps, adjustable straps, etc) all into consideration as it can affect how a bralette fits and flatters you,” Campello explained. “You may have to skip certain styles for your shape, or size up or down, but always start with your true size.”
-
Is It Okay To Put a Wireless Bra in the Dryer?
While some bras are machine-washable, it is always best to leave your bras out to air dry. Bras made from synthetic materials, such as nylon, polyester, or spandex should not be put in the dryer unless necessary. Placing these undergarments in the dryer will wear down the fabric and its elasticity. If you do this regularly, the bras can lose their shape quickly and you will need to replace them more often. Cotton bras are more likely to shrink if placed in the dryer.
Why Trust Byrdie?
Elisa Lewittes is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Forbes, Fashionista, Footwear News, and tmrw, among others. Her search for this piece covered wireless bras of all styles, sizes, fabrics, and price points. For criteria, she evaluated the products’ versatility, fit under clothes, material construction, size and shade inclusivity, adjustability, support, life, and comfort levels.