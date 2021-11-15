Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

We spoke to five other styling experts like Lee and waded through the pages of Amazon to find the best winter coats this season. Whether you are looking for something purely practical, pretty, or a little bit of both, we found the coats that will make you excited for a snow day. Now, who wants to build a snowman?

“Winter coats not only keep you warm but can add that extra wow factor,” says Vivian Lee , Styling Team Manager at Dailylook , an online personal styling service. “Even if you wear a simple long-sleeved tee and jeans, a chic coat can make your outfit.”

With a wide range of styles, prices, and quick shipping speed, Amazon makes coat shopping easy, even at the last minute. Still, it can be a time-consuming choice as there are many different factors to consider when selecting your next piece of outerwear—like material, length, and color. And above all else, you want a coat that will make you feel comfortable and confident. No one wants to be freezing in a style that’s all trend or too bulky to move.

Does it ever feel like winter just creeps up on you out of nowhere? One moment you are enjoying sunny fall weather and then the next it's a full-on blizzard. If you are anything like us, you often forget to buy a new winter coat until, well, you need to put one on right now.

This A-line coat is comfortable, chic, and comes sizes from 1X to 4X.

Calvin Klein is known for their elegant pieces and this cashmere blend coat won't disappoint.

Multi-functional, this jacket packs away into a travel pillow case, so you can use it on the road.

This faux fur lined hood keeps your head and neck warm and the jacket's length keeps your tush toasty, too.

For cold winter days when the chill is unbearable, this long coat (like past-your-knees long) comes in clutch.

Get the look of fur and the cozy feel without harming our furry friends.

The classic look of this camel coat is so versatile—it can be worn for running errands or heading to a fancy dinner.

Easily pack away your coat in the included pouch when not in use.

From Adele to Cardi B to Demi Lovato, celebrities have been rocking leather trench coats all season long. Edgier than the classic trench and a little more formal than a leather moto jacket, it’s no wonder this trend is a celebrity favorite. To do your take on the trend, add this faux leather trench coat to your cart. As part of Amazon’s The Drop, this style was selected by fashion blogger Lisa DiCicco Cahue . Cahue writes that the style is meant to be oversized with wide sleeves and the faux leather is buttery soft. Take a cue from her blog and style it with anything from leggings and sneakers to trousers and ankle boots.

Who doesn’t want to feel like they are getting a bear hug from their favorite stuffed animal? All the stylists agree that the fuzzy fleece teddy bear coat trend is here to stay, and we are here for it! Choose between mid-length or knee-length with Orolay’s simple design in black or camel. The looser fit and oversized collar give it that funky look. While fashion coats can sometimes skimp on the warmth, this design is filled with 90 percent duck down.

While a puffer vest may not be the first on your coat list, Lawson said it certainly should be part of your coat capsule. Not only is it stylish, but it is a great transition piece between seasons and fluctuating temperatures. Orolay does it again with this knee-length down puffer vest. The oversized pockets, slanted zippers, and metallic shades give it a cool city-slicker vibe. It has an adjustable drawstring waist, so you can customize it to your body and outfit. Think of this vest as the perfect finish to an oversized sweater and leggings outfit that needs a little extra warmth.

If you want the warmth of down without the animal cruelty, check out this vegan parka from Alpine North. Designed in Montreal, this coat has a temperature rating of -22 Fahrenheit even though it’s made from a polyester-down alternative; the hood is also faux fur. The design also has plenty of pockets (four front welt pockets, one patch pocket, one invisible zip pocket on the cuff, and interior lining pockets) which makes it ideal for outdoor adventures where you don’t want to carry a separate bag to hold your essentials. Reviewers also say the pockets make this coat great for traveling and sightseeing in frigid destinations. This jacket also comes in plus sizes .

Double-breasted and hitting a little below the waist, a peacoat has the elegance of a wool coat while being a bit more casual with its shorter length. Lee says it’s a great style for petite individuals as the length won’t overwhelm your frame. Whether you lean towards elegant neutrals to bold colors, you can’t go wrong with Calvin Klein’s take on the classic shape. The style also comes in petite and plus-sizing, so you can find the ideal fit. Despite its lightweight design, reviewers say this coat is quite warm.

Stylists rave about wrap coats because they are versatile among body types; the belt highlights your waist and accentuates your curves. From the designer Tahari, this wrap coat gains extra points with its wide wing collar that adds the illusion of sharp shoulders. The hip-hitting length is befitting for all heights and can be both dressed up and down. You can even take off the belt for a trendy butterfly coat look.

For those that never miss their daily run , rain, or shine, you understand the importance of a well-designed coat in the winter. It needs to be lightweight and breathable enough to let you move comfortably while still keeping you warm. This Columbia coat was made with runners in mind. The Omni-Heat Reflective lining uses a metallic dot pattern to retain heat, while the breathable fabric dissipates moisture. In other words, you won’t end your workout soaking wet and shivering in your own sweat. The outside is water-resistant and the coat has polyester insulation. Handy features like zippered pockets and a hood with a chin guard go the extra mile. Whether you are jogging, hiking, or ice skating in the winter, this coat will help you power through.

Slip-on a trench coat and you’ll instantly feel as chic as Audrey Hepburn in "Breakfast at Tiffany’s." The timeless style can make the most basic outfit of jeans and a top look put together. With Orolay’s number, you don’t have to shell out a fortune on a style you can wear for years to come. It has all the details of a classic trench: the button-down collar, detachable belt, decorative wristband, and split back, as well as pockets to store all your essentials. The polyester material is wrinkle-resistant, so you don’t have to spend time ironing to get that crisp look. The trench is the coat you need to transition between seasons.

To stay chic while bundling up, Lee recommends A-line coats that sit comfortably along the midsection and thighs as well as belted styles that accentuate the waist. This classic style of coat checks both points off the list with its slight A-line silhouette and adjustable belt. The knee length easily goes with both pants and skirts, and if you get bored choosing between brown or black, this coat comes in equally sophisticated burgundy and navy.

A solid color wool coat is a staple in everyone’s closet. It ties your brunch outfit together nicely on warmer winter days as well as tops off dresses and skirts for fancy events. With three simple buttons, sewn-in pockets, and a slight A-line silhouette, this Calvin Klein coat gives you the room to layer bulky sweaters while still looking chic. Reviewers on both ends of the height spectrum say it’s a lovely coat with a sleek fit. Most of all, reviewers love the luxurious feel of the fabric and quality details.

A lot of coats claim to be packable, but what stands out about this design from Tumi is that it packs up into something useful; a travel pillow. Yup, you can roll this sucker up into a neck pillow thanks to a hidden pouch in the collar. For anyone that has faced the conundrum of what to do with your winter coat once you are sitting on the plane, this is the answer. Though the design is lightweight and fitted, its down insulation will keep you warm. Another perk? It’s machine washable and reviewers confirm that drying it with a few tennis balls will leave it as good as new. For all those frequent flyers out there, this puffer is a dream come true.

This parka from Orolay will keep you warm without all the bulk. Within the form-fitted design, there is duck down and four layers of fabric meant to protect you from the wind and snow. The faux fur hood will protect your face from wind gusts just as the rib cuffs won’t let the chill come up your sleeves. The large pockets make it easy to stow away your phone, keys, and wallet when you just want to throw this on and go run some errands. Like most parkas, the coat hits below the booty, so it will keep your tush toasty.

If the only way you are leaving the house on a cold winter day is by swaddling yourself in head-to-toe pillow warmth, then this Steven Madden coat is for you. Nearly reaching the ankles, this long coat has you covered from head to toe, especially with its removable hood. Reviewers also like the fleece cuffs that keep your hands and arms extra toasty. With a fleece lining and a pillow collar, you might find yourself tempted to take a nap in this coat that is comparable to sleeping bag coziness.

If you want the look of a Moncler puffer without the steep price tag, check out Orolay’s similar design. The glossy finish and cropped cut give this number a fierce look. Yet it’s also functional with its water-resistant nylon shell and down fill. An elastic bound hem and tall collar keep you looking cool while keeping the cold air out. As someone who personally recently moved from the East to West Coast, I swapped my long parka for this short puffer to wear on those chilly nights. Since I’m petite, I love the cropped bomber-style fit that doesn’t make me look any shorter.

Want to look extra fabulous in the winter? A fur coat is your best friend. Today’s faux fur versions are extra spicy by coming in glamorous jewel tones—not to mention that faux fur is easier to take care of and less likely to get dirty than the real thing, says Wishi stylist Yasmin Moinian . You don’t even need to add accessories when wearing a furry number. Rather choose an eye-catching shade like mustard or emerald green from this coat by Apparis. The notched collar will keep your neck warm enough.

If there’s one kind of coat worth splurging on, it’s a camel coat. Lauren Lawson , stylist at Bree Jacoby , says a quality camel coat will last you for years to come and will go with any outfit, whether you are getting dressed for the office, a fancy dinner, or weekend brunch. With its beautiful color and elegant wrap silhouette, this coat from Mackage doesn’t disappoint. Crafted from pure brushed wool, this coat won’t stretch or begin to look frumpy with wear. It will look smashing paired with a simple turtleneck or printed dress.

For a lightweight coat that you can easily pack away when traveling, you can’t go wrong with Amazon’s Basics Packable Puffer. The form-fitting design comes in a hooded and unhooded version depending on your personal preference. Small details like zipped pockets and elastic bands make this no-fuss jacket extra functional and warm. This may not survive a tundra, but it’s a great option for when you need a coat but don’t want to deal with all the bulk (and high cost). Simply put it back in its packable bag and tuck it into your suitcase when traveling between warm and cold climates.

Back in 2018, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket sprang into fame as it started popping up in New York City on stylish residents of the Upper East Side. Now three years later, the “Amazon coat” is just as trendy. It offers the perfect balance of functionality and fashion. Six large pockets allow you to carry all your belongings without a purse yet also lend the coat a utilitarian look. With a looser fit and below-hip length, the coat has that cool, oversized vibe without completely swallowing you up whole. And now it comes in a variety of colors and prints, including highlighter yellow and camo. It’s made from down and claims to be machine washable, so cleaning doesn’t have to be a pain. This is the kind of coat you can just throw on over a pair of leggings and boots and you are ready to run all your winter errands.

What to Look for in A Winter Coat

Materials

The most important factor to consider when coat shopping is what it is made from. If you need a coat that you can don on the coldest, wettest days, make sure it’s made from waterproof material and has insulation to keep you warm. Down or goose feathers are the go-to material for warmth, though many brands are creating effective down alternatives for cruelty-free options.

Many down coats have a fill power rating, which tells you the quality of the down. Down with a high fill power can be packed tightly, and then fluff back up for maximum warmth. However, a high fill power usually means a higher price tag. Some coats also come with a temperature rating to give you a better idea of what temperatures they can withstand.

For dressier options, wool, leather, and fur coats are timeless choices. Besides being more affordable, faux fur and leather tend to require less maintenance than their regular counterparts, says Moinian.

Fit

The key to finding a coat that fits well is to try it on in person with a real sweater you would wear in the winter, so you can see what it will feel like when you are all bundled up. You want to be able to move your arms around comfortably while not being too large either.

“Make sure to wear an average winter outfit underneath, say a medium weight sweater and leather trousers, so the size and the fit of the coat you should get will be the most accurate,” says Wendy Wei, lead fashion stylist at Wishi.

For those that are petite or under 5-foot-4, Lawson says cropped puffers and leather jackets are the way to go. If you want something a little longer, she recommends the coat still hits above the knee. Taller individuals can play around with longer silhouettes. A-Line coats skim the lower half of your body while belted, and wrap styles are universally complementary across body all types.

Color

For a versatile coat you can wear with any outfit, you can’t go wrong with neutral shades like black, gray, or camel. They are easy to dress up or down and you can add accessories like scarves and gloves in bright hues to add a pop of color.

“This season I am seeing a lot of neutral coats in classic cuts. Earthy tones are definitely it this season,” says Zuajeily Romero, the vice president of styling at Wishi. “The looks feel grounded and polished after our long pandemic.”

If you want a coat that makes a bold statement on its own, you can grab a printed coat or one in a bold solid color to stand out.

“Plaid print coats have become a classic and will still be in high demand this coming season," says Lee. "Slightly oversized coats for layering will also be super 'in,' especially in soft colors like light pink, baby blue, and light gray. Patterned faux fur is also going to be huge for the daring fashionistas out there.”

FAQ How Many Winter Coats Should I Have? All the stylists we spoke to agree you should have several winter coats in your closet. Not only will this variety help you dress up for different occasions and weather, but it also will help your coats last longer by having a few in rotation.

“I have around 15 coats, but for an average winter capsule wardrobe, I’d say around four to six coats,” says Wishi stylist Adriana Gonzalez-Ramirez. “I recommend you have one puffer for harsh winters and street style, one classic camel coat, one classic black coat. A printed coat is always a fun addition to have for days when you feel more eclectic. A coat in a bright color and interesting cut is always a great idea as well, for dressier events. The most important factor to keep in mind is to alternate them to avoid wear.” If you are just starting to build your coat collection, nail down at least two different coats; a sporty and dressy style. For really cold, wet days, you can reach for your practical option like a down parka, and then when you are dressing up for a party or dinner, you can top off your outfit with an elegant wool or fur coat.

How Much Should A Winter Coat Cost? Investing in a high-quality winter coat is a wise decision. It will last you for years to come and will keep you warm in the harshest conditions. The stylists say that winter coats can range anywhere from $200 to $1,000, depending on the brand and materials. “A tip I have is to buy coats during the summer when it's hot and no one is looking for coats,” says Lee. “You can then purchase coats for a fraction of the price!”

How Do I Care for A Winter Coat And Make It Last? Now that you’ve invested in a winter coat, it’s critical that you take good care of it, so it can last as long as possible. The most important thing is to check the label and follow the cleaning directions as every material is different and requires different care. Most wool coats will likely need to be dry cleaned. For real leather and fur coats, Moinian recommends taking them into a leather spot or fur cleaning service. Some puffer coats can be machine washed, but it's best to double-check the label. If you are sticking your puffer in the drying machine, Lawson recommends throwing some tennis balls in there to help fluff it back up. Besides cleaning, there are other ways to make sure your coat stays in tip-top shape. “I also highly suggest hanging your coats on a good hanger—such as a wood hanger—when you're not wearing them, so it maintains its shape. Brush your wool coats with a lint roller and make sure to keep it clean,” says Lee. “When you end up storing it away for the warmer months, make sure nothing is in the pockets and that it is clean one more time before storing. I highly recommend storing away coats in garment bags to ensure it lasts for years to come!”

How Do I Wear A Scarf With A Coat? As any style star from cold regions knows, scarves are a winter must-have. They can keep your neck and face warm plus they add that little extra something to your outfit. Of course, you want to coordinate a scarf with the color, texture, and style of the coat you are wearing. “If you are wearing a simple long wool coat, you can then add interest with a printed or colored scarf to make the outfit pop,” says Lee. “If you are wearing a puffer coat, it's more casual, so a simple cashmere one colored scarf will do. Let's say you're going for a printed coat, then choose a neutral scarf that doesn't take away from the coat to accessorize.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Emily Cieslak is a Byrdie contributor and has written about fashion for other publications like The Knot, Real Simple, and Red Carpet Fashion Awards. Having lived in both New York City and the Pacific Northwest, she knows firsthand the importance of finding a warm, stylish, and versatile coat. For this article, she interviewed stylists from Dailylook, Wishi, and Bree Jacoby about how to select and style winter coats.

