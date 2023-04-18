To save you from endlessly scrolling your favorite retailers, we’ve narrowed down the best wide-leg jeans. They vary in style, price point, and overall vibe, but each makes for a must-have addition to any closet.

Some wide-leg jeans puddle near the floor, ’90s-style, while others are chicly cropped at the ankle. Certain styles are made from sturdy and rigid denim, while others are crafted with a bit of give. There’s no right or wrong wide-leg jean style—choose whatever cut, wash, and composition makes you feel cool, comfortable, and confident.

As much as we’ll always adore our slim-cut denim, it’s time for their wide-leg counterparts to take center stage in your wardrobe. From high-waisted and fitted through the hips to low-rise and relaxed, wide-leg jeans are an effortless way to look fresh and polished, no matter what you pair them with. A silk blouse and strappy heels? Yes. An off-the-shoulder sweatshirt and sneakers? Also yes.

Best Overall Everlane The Way-High Sailor Jean Everlane View On Everlane.com It’s not easy to earn our badge of the best overall wide-leg jean, but this pair from Everlane checked all the (many!) boxes with their Goldilocks-like factor—not too this or too that. Most importantly, the structured silhouette featuring an ultra-high waist that elongates the leg is flattering on all shapes, sizes, and heights. They also retain their shape thanks to a makeup of 98% organic cotton, yet feature the tiniest bit of stretch for morning-to-night comfort. At $118, they won’t send your credit card statement into a tizzy, but you can still trust they’re high-quality, so they’ll survive many rounds in the washing machine. The goes-with-everything style can be paired with a button-up and blazer for a sharp look or dressed down with a sweatshirt and sneakers—up to you. Add in three different washes, two inseam lengths, and dozens of positive reviews and you can understand why they’re at the top of our list. Price at time of publish: $118 Material: 98% organic cotton, 2% elastane | Size Range: 23–33 | Inseam: 27.5 or 29.5 inches | Rise: Not listed | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash cold and tumble dry low

Best Budget Zara TRF High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Zara View On Zara.com Leave it to Zara to design a budget-friendly pair of wide-leg jeans. If you’re intrigued by wide-leg pants but don’t want to invest serious money in a pair, add these to your online cart. They come in a light, dark, and black wash, so there’s sure to be a colorway for any type of outfit. They’re cut with a slim fit through the high waist and hips that leads to a relaxed leg, all in a stretchy fabric that’s a breeze to wear from your morning meeting and long past your dinner plans. The subtle yet fun features, like the contrasting wash from the knee up and slightly frayed hems, will have you reaching for them day after day too. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: 87% cotton, 11% polyester, 2% elastane | Size Range: 25–32 | Inseam: Not listed | Rise: Not listed | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash delicate inside-out and hang to dry

Best Splurge Jesse Kamm Sailor Pants Jesse Kamm View On Jessekamm.world The price of Jesse Kamm pants is no joke, but neither is the brand’s quality, forever style, or versatility. “The Jesse Kamm sailor pants are such a classic jean because they are inspired by actual vintage sailor pants,” says Dahlia Brue, owner of St. Paul, Minnesota-based womenswear boutique Idun. “She took something timeless and versatile, then modernized it.” The high waist and tailored fit through the hips ensure you’ll feel polished in them, especially since they're made of the highest-quality fine Japanese denim that’s durable wear after wear. (Kamm encourages you to wash them as little as possible). As for what to pair them with, there is truly no going wrong, but Brue suggests styling them with a bodysuit, blazer, or sweater, along with either boots or sneakers. “You feel incredible when you put them on,” Brue says. “While they are an investment piece, you will find yourself reaching for them every day because they are so easy to wear. Price at time of publish: $450 Material: 100% Japanese denim | Size Range: 0–16 | Inseam: Varies with size | Rise: Not listed | Closure: Button front | Care: Not listed

Best for Petites Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean Madewell View On Madewell.com Wide-leg jeans can be a gamble for petites. (“Petite” is considered to be anyone measuring 5’4”-and-under.) Will they need to be hemmed? Do they make you look shorter than you already are? Will you feel like you’re in kindergarten, with flashbacks of when your mom would buy you clothes that were too big, hoping you’d grow into them? That’s not the case with these wide-leg jeans from Madewell. “Perfect” is in the name for a reason. They’re the ideal combination of a high-fitted waist—which will trick the eye into making you look taller—with slouchy wide legs. Best of all, they come in both petite and standard inseam options, so you can save yourself a trip to the tailor. Note: this style runs big, so size down. Price at time of publish: $148 Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Size Range: 23–33 | Inseam: 27.5 or 30 inches | Rise: 11.25 inches | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash

Best for Curvy Figures Good American Good Skate Jeans Good American View On Goodamerican.com Curvy gals, rejoice! We found a pair of wide-leg jeans that’ll comfortably hug every inch of your hips and waist, no matter your size or shape, then effortlessly flare to a casual wide leg. Meet the Good American Good Skate Jeans. The ultra-high rise includes a gap-proof waistband with plenty of stretch, which promises not to lose its shape as the day wears on. “These are the perfect amount of stretch—not too much and not too little, but just right,” says TV stylist Dina Cerchione. “Enough to keep you comfortable all day while still keeping their super flattering shape.” Price at time of publish: $139–$149 Material: 69% cotton, 30% lyocell, 1% elastane | Size Range: 00–26 | Inseam: 34 inches | Rise: 12 inches | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash cold inside-out and hang to dry

Best for Tall Frames Ganni Magny High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Ganni View On Ganni.com If there’s anyone you can trust with creating wide-leg jeans that fit long legs, it’s a Danish brand like Ganni. Since Danes are some of the tallest people in the world, the luxe brand knows how to properly dress miles-long legs. Take these high-waisted wide-leg jeans, for instance, which feature a 31-inch inseam. They’re cut from non-stretch denim and feature a casual faded wash. Since they’re long enough, versatile enough, and cool enough for high-fashion Copenhagen, here’s betting they’ll instantly become a wardrobe staple. Price at time of publish: $235 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 24–32 | Inseam: 32 or 34 inches | Rise: 12.5 inches | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash and dry flat

Best Washes Frame Le Palazzo Frame View On Frame-store.com It’s hard to narrow down what we love most about Frame’s Le Palazzo wide-leg jeans: the fit-and-flare shape, the soft stretch fabric, or the numerous washes they’re available in. How about all of the above? “The fit of the Le Palazzo from Frame is near perfect, and it has a cool girl vibe with a higher rise and a full leg that widens at the bottom,” says Cerchione. Even if your closet is stocked with enough (or perhaps more than enough) denim, there’s still a pair begging to be a part of your pants collection. Whether that’s the army green, faded black, or chocolate brown corduroy is up to you. “They come in a variety of washes including an off-white denim that is perfect for wearing now with a black sweater and boot and just as good when you tire of the cold and head for a sunny mid-winter vacay,” Cerchione says. Price at time of publish: $265 Material: 97% organic cotton, 3% elastane | Size Range: 23–34 | Inseam: 34 inches | Rise: 10.75 inches | Closure: Not listed | Care: Machine wash inside-out and hang to dry

Best on Amazon Levi’s Premium High Loose Jeans Amazon View On Amazon We wholeheartedly believe that no list of the best jeans is complete without a pair from Levi’s. Cerchione agrees: “You can never go wrong with a classic and no denim is more classic than Levi’s.” The fact that you can spare yourself a trip to the mall and instead add them to your Amazon cart alongside laundry detergent and AA batteries? All the better. In terms of Levi’s wide-leg jeans options, this pair rises to the top for Cerchione (literally)—especially if you’re new to the style. “I love these because they are made from a slightly thinner fabric so they hang really nicely and are super comfortable all day,” she says. Save the thicker, more rigid pairs for once you’re used to wide-leg style. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: 77% cotton, 23% hemp | Size Range: 23–32 | Inseam: Not listed | Rise: 13.13 inches | Closure: Zipper and button | Care: Machine wash

Best Cropped Citizens of Humanity Gaucho High Waist Crop Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom These cropped jeans are both flattering and fresh; with their lived-in look, they’re so casual and cool, though they still boast the ability to be dressed up when needed. They’re soft but made of sturdy non-stretch organic cotton that’ll hold its shape. Since they’re cropped above the ankle, you have more flexibility with your shoe choices too. Wear them with an oversized sweater and sneakers for errand runs, and then with a fitted turtleneck and booties for a dinner out. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: 100% organic cotton | Size Range: 24–33 | Inseam: 26 inches | Rise: 13 inches | Closure: Button fly | Care: Machine wash and tumble dry