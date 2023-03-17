To keep you informed as you shop for your best option, we enlisted two pros: editorial stylist Joiee Thorpe and Dyansa Calderon , Zappos’ Director of Casual Footwear and Adaptive, to share their expert insight. We’re also here to streamline your shopping experience, so we went ahead and picked the best 10 pairs out there.

Enter boots built for wide calves. They are specially designed to comfortably fit those who need extra room. Wide-calf boots come in an array of designs and materials whether you want something completely stretchy with some edge or something more structured and classic. You’ve got options.

The footwear complements sweater weather, tall boots in particular are both functional and chic. They’re adaptable enough to spice up everything from jeans to dresses and can take you ever so stylishly from work to your weekend plans. In terms of functionality, their extra coverage provides some warmth in cold and inclement weather. But for those with larger calves sometimes getting the right fit can be a struggle.

Best Overall DuoBoots Haltham Standard Knee High Boots DuoBoots View On Duoboots.com These black boots are anything but basic—and that’s why they top our list. They come in eight calf sizes for the perfect fit. That rare feature alone scores major points, though we can’t overlook the thoughtfulness that has gone into the overall design. Made in Portugal from leather and lined in nylon fabric, they also feature a stretch panel and a memory foam insole to reinforce the fit and ensure comfort, too. Plus, its minimalist quality allows it to match so many outfits and won’t easily go out of style, so it’s a good value, too. Price at time of publish: $230 Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 30–50 centimeters (approx. 12–20 inches)

Best Brown Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide-Calf Boot Vince Camuto View On Vincecamuto.com Black boots are often a go-to, but this spicy brown shade is great to pair with winter whites and all those earthy tones in your wardrobe. We love that this unique flared block heel gives you support, stability, and style, of course. And if a day of errands is on tap, know that reviewers raved about their comfort. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 15.25 inches

Best Lace-Up Journee Collection Women’s Extra Wide Calf Jenicca Lace-up Boot Macy's View On Belk.com View On Macy's View On Onestopplus.com Add a little edge to your ensemble with this lace-up, stacked heel style. “Lace-up boots are perfect for wide calves because they are easily adjustable,” says Thorpe. “They are also super versatile and can be worn with casual and chic looks.” As far as how they feel, there are a few ways the brand has ensured a comfy fit. There’s an elastic side panel for extra stretch and a cushy foam insole so you can go the distance. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Vegan leather (polyurethane, polyester) | Size Range: 6–11 | Circumference: 15 inches

Best Cowboy Vagabond Alina Patent Leather Western Boot Zappos View On Zappos “Sexy and comfortable cowboy boots are an unstoppable street style trend,” Thorpe says. These boots are a great case in point. They have a sleek feel thanks to their shiny black leather and an elongated square toe shape that would look great tucked into jeans more casually or a miniskirt for a cheeky weekend look. With a 16-inch calf circumference, they may be a pull-on style, but the dual pull tabs make them a cinch to slip on. Price at time of publish: $320 Material: Patent leather; leather | Size Range: EU35–EU41 | Circumference: 16 inches

Best Budget Journee Collection Comfort Foam Vellia Boot Zappos View On Belk.com View On Onestopplus.com View On Zappos If you’ve been watching Emily in Paris, you may have the desire to up your boot game with something striking. This pair will do the trick and is budget-friendly, too. The elegant pointed-toe style, particularly in red, will effortlessly spin a simple outfit into an eye-catching ensemble. And with a 16.5-inch circumference, it’s wide enough for most people to wear them over jeans and leggings alike. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Vegan leather | Size Range: 6–12 | Circumference: 16.5 inches

Best Riding Naturalizer Rena Wide Calf Riding Boot Naturalizer View On Naturalizer.com If you’re looking to put a little prep in your step, this style may be for you. “Paired with jeans and a button-down or a chunky sweater, riding boots are a must-have classic,” Thorpe says. It has traditional details like straps and buckles reinforced by a classic leather construction. Alternatively, there’s a suede and leather combo. The mix of textures gives them a cool kick. Price at time of publish: $100 on sale Material: Leather; leather and suede | Size Range: 4–12 | Circumference: 16.1 inches

Best Over-the-Knee Franco Sarto Flexatall Wide Calf Boot Franco Sarto View On Francosarto.com When the weekend rolls around and it’s time to dress up for date night or dinner with the girls, it’ll be high time to break out these statement boots. Made from faux leather, they can be worn over the knee or scrunched down for more of a slouchy ’80s vibe. Price at time of publish: $90 on sale Material: Faux leather | Size Range: 5–11 | Circumference: 15.4 inches

Best Weatherproof Hunter Original Tall Wide Calf Rain Boot DSW View On Dsw.com View On Hunterboots.com Rubber isn’t very flexible, which is why it’s important to find a pair of boots that takes wide calves into account. Enter: this pair by Hunter, which has a near-17-inch calf circumference. It’s based on the brand’s original waterproof rain boot style with a textured sole and block heel. For a more adjustable fit, you can instead go with this expandable style from the brand. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Rubber | Size Range: 5–11 | Circumference: 16.75 inches

Best Stiletto Nine West Quizme Wide Calf Platform Boots Nine West View On Ninewest.com You’ll take your going-out look up a few notches with these platform boots. Bonus for low-heel lovers: the half-inch platform may make the four-inch heel a bit more doable. With an almond-shaped toe and side zip, they’re made not only with style in mind but comfort and ease of wear, too. Price at time of publish: $180 on sale Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 15.5 inches