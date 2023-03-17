The footwear complements sweater weather, tall boots in particular are both functional and chic. They’re adaptable enough to spice up everything from jeans to dresses and can take you ever so stylishly from work to your weekend plans. In terms of functionality, their extra coverage provides some warmth in cold and inclement weather. But for those with larger calves sometimes getting the right fit can be a struggle.
Enter boots built for wide calves. They are specially designed to comfortably fit those who need extra room. Wide-calf boots come in an array of designs and materials whether you want something completely stretchy with some edge or something more structured and classic. You’ve got options.
To keep you informed as you shop for your best option, we enlisted two pros: editorial stylist Joiee Thorpe and Dyansa Calderon, Zappos’ Director of Casual Footwear and Adaptive, to share their expert insight. We’re also here to streamline your shopping experience, so we went ahead and picked the best 10 pairs out there.
Best Overall
DuoBoots Haltham Standard Knee High Boots
These black boots are anything but basic—and that’s why they top our list. They come in eight calf sizes for the perfect fit. That rare feature alone scores major points, though we can’t overlook the thoughtfulness that has gone into the overall design. Made in Portugal from leather and lined in nylon fabric, they also feature a stretch panel and a memory foam insole to reinforce the fit and ensure comfort, too. Plus, its minimalist quality allows it to match so many outfits and won’t easily go out of style, so it’s a good value, too.
Price at time of publish: $230
Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 30–50 centimeters (approx. 12–20 inches)
Best Brown
Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide-Calf Boot
Black boots are often a go-to, but this spicy brown shade is great to pair with winter whites and all those earthy tones in your wardrobe. We love that this unique flared block heel gives you support, stability, and style, of course. And if a day of errands is on tap, know that reviewers raved about their comfort.
Price at time of publish: $229
Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 15.25 inches
Best Lace-Up
Journee Collection Women’s Extra Wide Calf Jenicca Lace-up Boot
Add a little edge to your ensemble with this lace-up, stacked heel style. “Lace-up boots are perfect for wide calves because they are easily adjustable,” says Thorpe. “They are also super versatile and can be worn with casual and chic looks.” As far as how they feel, there are a few ways the brand has ensured a comfy fit. There’s an elastic side panel for extra stretch and a cushy foam insole so you can go the distance.
Price at time of publish: $110
Material: Vegan leather (polyurethane, polyester) | Size Range: 6–11 | Circumference: 15 inches
Best Cowboy
Vagabond Alina Patent Leather Western Boot
“Sexy and comfortable cowboy boots are an unstoppable street style trend,” Thorpe says. These boots are a great case in point. They have a sleek feel thanks to their shiny black leather and an elongated square toe shape that would look great tucked into jeans more casually or a miniskirt for a cheeky weekend look. With a 16-inch calf circumference, they may be a pull-on style, but the dual pull tabs make them a cinch to slip on.
Price at time of publish: $320
Material: Patent leather; leather | Size Range: EU35–EU41 | Circumference: 16 inches
Best Budget
Journee Collection Comfort Foam Vellia Boot
If you’ve been watching Emily in Paris, you may have the desire to up your boot game with something striking. This pair will do the trick and is budget-friendly, too. The elegant pointed-toe style, particularly in red, will effortlessly spin a simple outfit into an eye-catching ensemble. And with a 16.5-inch circumference, it’s wide enough for most people to wear them over jeans and leggings alike.
Price at time of publish: $85
Material: Vegan leather | Size Range: 6–12 | Circumference: 16.5 inches
Best Riding
Naturalizer Rena Wide Calf Riding Boot
If you’re looking to put a little prep in your step, this style may be for you. “Paired with jeans and a button-down or a chunky sweater, riding boots are a must-have classic,” Thorpe says. It has traditional details like straps and buckles reinforced by a classic leather construction. Alternatively, there’s a suede and leather combo. The mix of textures gives them a cool kick.
Price at time of publish: $100 on sale
Material: Leather; leather and suede | Size Range: 4–12 | Circumference: 16.1 inches
Best Over-the-Knee
Franco Sarto Flexatall Wide Calf Boot
When the weekend rolls around and it’s time to dress up for date night or dinner with the girls, it’ll be high time to break out these statement boots. Made from faux leather, they can be worn over the knee or scrunched down for more of a slouchy ’80s vibe.
Price at time of publish: $90 on sale
Material: Faux leather | Size Range: 5–11 | Circumference: 15.4 inches
Best Weatherproof
Hunter Original Tall Wide Calf Rain Boot
Rubber isn’t very flexible, which is why it’s important to find a pair of boots that takes wide calves into account. Enter: this pair by Hunter, which has a near-17-inch calf circumference. It’s based on the brand’s original waterproof rain boot style with a textured sole and block heel. For a more adjustable fit, you can instead go with this expandable style from the brand.
Price at time of publish: $180
Material: Rubber | Size Range: 5–11 | Circumference: 16.75 inches
Best Stiletto
Nine West Quizme Wide Calf Platform Boots
You’ll take your going-out look up a few notches with these platform boots. Bonus for low-heel lovers: the half-inch platform may make the four-inch heel a bit more doable. With an almond-shaped toe and side zip, they’re made not only with style in mind but comfort and ease of wear, too.
Price at time of publish: $180 on sale
Material: Leather | Size Range: 5–12 | Circumference: 15.5 inches
Best Luxury
Vince Maggie Wide Calf Boot
This minimalist style by Vince zips up and provides a long, clean line that’s so flattering! It also offers a soft but sophisticated square toe and a subtly sculptural 2.5-inch block heel for contrast. Sure, it may be an investment, but it’s classic, and we bet you’ll reach for the pair time and time again.
Price at time of publish: $595
Material: Suede | Size Range: 5–11 | Circumference: 16 inches
Final Verdict
DuoBoots’ Haltham Standard Knee High Boots are our best overall pick for their super clean and classic design. Trust us—they’re not likely to go out of style. Another pick that will never go out of style is Naturalizer’s Rena Wide Calf Riding Boot, which is available in three versatile leather finishes.
What to Look for When Buying Wide-Calf Boots
Measurements
Read the full description of the boot you are interested in, and check the calf circumference (it’s often under “details”). Then measure your calves with a tape measure to see if they’ll be a good fit. “It’s typically recommended to measure your calf circumference while sitting down with your leg at a 90-degree angle,” explains Calderon. “From there, measure the widest part of your calf with a measuring tape. We recommend measuring in a couple of different areas to truly define the widest part of your calf for the best fit.”
Design
Certain fabrics will naturally have more give than others. “Stretchy leathers or suedes, stretch gore, and split materials with a stretch back allow for additional comfort and flexibility,” Calderon says. Rubber, on the other hand, does not have any give. And thicker leathers that don’t have stretch may be a bit uncomfortable if the circumference doesn’t fit exactly. In this case, you should look for features like elasticized backs, stretch inserts on the sides, adjustable buckles, and laces, which will offer flexibility.
-
What are wide-calf boots?
Simply put, wide-calf boots are designed to fit calves with a wider circumference. “While wide-calf designations change from brand to brand based on their sizing, typical wide-calf sizing starts at a 16-inch circumference,” says Calderon. A smaller circumference could be an option if a super stretchy material or elastic panel is involved. Extra-wide calf sizing, on the other hand, starts at 18 inches and can go up to 24 inches in circumference.
Just don’t confuse wide calf with wide-width sizing, as the latter refers to your foot measurement. A customer could have a wide calf but standard-width foot or vice versa, Calderon points out, so it’s important to be aware of your measurements to choose the appropriate shoes.
-
How should wide-calf boots fit?
While materials like leather will stretch a bit over time, you want your boots to fit well out of the gate. “We caution customers that if boots are a bit too snug, this may cause circulation issues that will [could cause discomfort],” Calderon says. She recommends leaning on customer reviews for better insight before buying. You’ll get insight into how the boot fits from someone who has seen them in person and tried them on. Sites like Zappos also have customer service teams that can help guide you.
-
What’s the difference between knee-high wide-calf boots and tall wide-calf boots?
Knee-high boots hit just below the kneecap and are often taller than other boots, which can stop mid-calf. But always look at the specifications of the boot you’re considering and compare them to the length of your calves as they will fit everyone differently.
Why Trust Byrdie
Holly Carter is a longtime writer and editor specializing in fashion, lifestyle, and beauty. She served as beauty director for numerous publications like People StyleWatch, OK! Magazine, and In Touch Weekly and was the style features director at O, The Oprah Magazine. Her more recent work can be seen in outlets such as Oprah Daily, Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People, POPSUGAR, Editorialist, and Ebony. When she’s not in a stylish pair of sneakers, she’s rocking a boot or bootie albeit with a somewhat sensible heel.