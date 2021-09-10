Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

After researching, testing out, and sorting through various selections, we’ve undercovered several key factors that make for the best-in-class white tees. When shopping for white T-shirts, the fit, length, fabric type, weight, and potential versatility should all be considered.

"The white tee is so classic and can be worn with anything, and I mean anything," says Jasmine Caccamo , a professional celebrity stylist. "From wearing with a silk skirt, to jeans and under a leather jacket, the white tee never fails."

Jasmine Caccamo is a celebrity and athlete fashion and wardrobe stylist based out of New York and Los Angeles. She has worked with Alex Morgan, Taylor Swift, Kelly O'Hara, Camila Cabello, Katie Ledecky, and more.

While easy to style, finding the perfect white T-shirt is not as simple as it sounds in theory. However, once you discover the one or few options that suit you best, it feels like a match made in wardrobe heaven. Whether you’re getting dressed for work, a weekend activity or a slightly more formal evening affair, this closet essential is a comfortable, tried-and-true option that makes getting ready much quicker before you need to head out the door.

This athletic top is the perfect white tee to upgrade your workout wardrobe or style on a hot day. The cropped silhouette features a crew neckline with an on-trend twist detail at the hem. The brand’s signature Fresh IQ technology is odor-resistant, and the recycled polyester and spandex fabric make this product a sporty, sustainable option that offers moisture-wicking benefits to keep sweat stains at bay.

While designed to wear with high-waisted pants, this muscle tee is highly versatile. It features a fitted, lightweight bodice and a 20.5-inch length from the shoulder to the hem. The slightly shorter sleeves make this tee a great alternative to a traditional tank for professional settings (wear with a blazer for fall!) or layering purposes that will keep your bra straps covered.

This ‘90s-inspired tee offers a unique take on this classic shrunken silhouette. It features “lettuce” detailing on the hem and cuff edges. The tee has a fitted bodice, crewneck cut, and the material includes cotton, sustainably made Lenzing modal, and elastane. Soft, sturdy, and breathable, this top provides a distinctively cool addition to your basic white tee collection.

Luxurious and lightweight, this crewneck cashmere tee provides indulgent softness to elevate any outfit . Highly breathable and wrinkle-resistant, this T-shirt is sustainably made and works well on its own or for layering during the cooler seasons. Note that this product must be hand-washed in cold water or dry cleaned only.

This style essential is a staple for anyone’s closet and especially for those with sensitive skin . It features hypoallergenic Pima cotton and pill-resistant stitching. These details make this tee a durable option to withstand washes over time and provide soft, breathable wear. We are fans of the workwear-inspired breast pocket, as well, which adds some personality.

Offering a comparable look to a relaxed-fit tee, this bodysuit allows you to create the perfect tucked-in look that will stay in place all day. It features a classic crew neckline with snap closure, so it's easy to get on and off. The cotton and elastane mix is soft, breathable, and stretchy for a comfortable fit.

This crewneck bodysuit provides an effortless choice to achieve the smoothly tucked-in tee look. It has a fitted silhouette with a convenient thong bottom and a snap closure. Like the regular T-shirt version, this SKIMS bodysuit is made from cotton and elastane for soft, breathable wear and a bit of stretch to hug your curves without leaving excess bunching fabric throughout the bodice.

Crafted from 100 percent sustainable materials, many reviewers consider this product to be the perfect tee. This T-shirt is made from 100 percent cotton jersey with a crewneck cut and relaxed fit. It is soft, lightweight, plastic-free, and made with nearly 89 percent less water than non-organic cotton tee options. Between its eco-friendly design and everyday versatility, this simple style is worth the investment.

Its structured, feminine puff-sleeve detailing offers a more elevated version of your traditional crewneck tee. This top strikes a balance between everyday comfort and polished professionalism, making it a practical and versatile choice for the office , happy hour, or weekend activity. It features soft and lightweight cotton and is machine washable. It's worth noting that this shirt runs on the smaller side.

For a relaxed ribbed top, this baby tee offers a straight cut with a hint of stretch. An affordable classic, it's a versatile option that can be regularly worn and replaced as needed over time. You can expand your wardrobe beyond white tees as well since this style comes in seven color options. Plus, you can't beat the price.

Look no further for a classic white ribbed tee. This crewneck T-shirt is crafted from 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton and has a lightweight feel for easy, comfortable, and wrinkle-resistant styling. While relatively more expensive than other options, it's bound to last you several seasons. Pick this if you love a sleek look when tucking in your tees, although be aware of the brand's more limited size range.

Are you nostalgic for the '90s? This baby tee-inspired ribbed top is not only en vogue, but it's also stretchy and sweat-wicking. The tee has a 19.5-inch body length with a classic crew neckline, a soft, slim fit, and a ribbed texture throughout to provide some structure. It features a four-way stretch modal and elastane construction with UPF to absorb moisture and heat, and it is machine washer and dryer-friendly. Pair with some low-rise jeans, some New Balance sneakers, and a bucket hat to fully relive the decade.

“I classify as petite, so I always look for cropped silhouettes when it comes to T-shirts since they usually hit at the right place for me. I love this pick from Everlane so much that I own it in both white and black—it’s my go-to for throwing on with a pair of jeans and sneakers.” — Erika Reals , Associate Fashion Editor, Commerce

This boxy-cut white tee features a cropped silhouette with curved shoulder stitching and slightly oversized sleeves for an elevated look. It has a 100 percent organic cotton construction and a mid-weight feel. While slightly cropped, the tee is long enough for most users to style it with a French tuck. Reviewers indicate that this tee holds up in the wash, is not see-through, and maintains its shape over time. This product is a perfect option for those looking for a more boxy and oversized—yet structured—fit.

With a classic cropped cut, this eco-friendly tee offers a soft, sustainable, and sturdy construction. It is made from organic cotton jersey and uses over 88 percent less water through its manufacturing process than the industry standard. The tee is completed with stitched finishing along the edges and the short hemline is designed to pair well with high-waisted bottoms. Reviewers confirm the tee’s comfort and durability, sharing that it holds up well in the wash and provides a lightweight feel.

Made from 100 percent cotton, this oversized crewneck tee offers an ultra-lightweight construction and relaxed fit and has a longer-length silhouette and sleeves. Designed to keep you cool and unrestricted, it's a great option for humid days or just wearing to bed. Due to its oversized construction, you might want to size down if you have a more petite frame. Bonus: It's also machine washable.

This slightly shrunken tee by Madewell has a classic slim fit with a crewneck, standard length that grazes the hips, and features a soft, breathable, and lightweight feel. The silhouette is perfectly suited to create a French tuck with jeans or trousers; however, we would recommend sizing up if you’re in-between sizes or want to guarantee a more relaxed fit. The brand partners with the Better Cotton Initiative which promotes better cotton standards globally, so rest assured this tee is produced with high standards.

With its ribbed texture, this fitted crewneck tee adds something extra to your white T-shirt collection. Crafted from Pima cotton and elastane for softness and stretch, the body-conscious fit tailors to your curves while not restricting comfort or movement. Its slightly longer sleeves elevate the top and make the perfect transitional tee. However, some reviewers note that this tee can be a bit see-through, so it might be best for layering.

This sharp white V-neck is made from 100 percent Pima cotton in a relaxed yet slim-fit cut. The high-end, soft cotton provides a lightweight feel while remaining wrinkle-resistant and not see-through. The straight silhouette makes this tee highly versatile to wear with jeans or a skirt, tucked in, or styled casually for lounging.

Caccamo's personal favorite way to style a white tee shirt is with a great pair of high-waisted jeans, and knotting the tee right at the belly button.

Crafted from the brand’s Motion jersey, this white tee offers a relaxed and slightly oversized fit with a deep scoop neckline. The fabric is breathable, flowy, and soft. Its thin, lightweight construction makes this shirt a perfect summertime tee to wear for workouts, running errands, or lounging. The slouchy fabric allows you to also style it off-the-shoulder, and it has a long enough cut to wear with leggings or biker shorts .

This classic crewneck tee features a relaxed fit and is both lightweight and machine-washable—plus it's made from luxurious 100 percent Peruvian Pima cotton. Pima cotton fibers are longer and softer than traditional cotton fibers and are naturally wrinkle-resistant. In other words, this is choice for keeping your outfit looking crisp throughout the day.

When it comes to layering, this classic white tee offers a sleek, fitted cut to help you avoid the unwanted bunched fabric at the waist. It features a crew neckline with a fitted silhouette and is made from cotton and spandex materials for a soft, breathable wear that hugs and moves with your curves. While perfect with a pair of jeans, it's also a solid lounge option—pick up the matching underwear to coordinate.

"I'm sweaty and love an oversized fit, which makes this T-shirt an obvious choice. It's comfortable, breezy, and a versatile option that works when I'm layering pieces or looking for a tee to throw on and then run out the door." — Erika Harwood , Senior Style Editor

This slightly cropped tee is as polished as it is practical. Its polyester, cotton, and spandex fabric provide a sweat-wicking, breathable, and slightly stretchy fit. While designed for working out, this Outdoor Voices tee has a tailored fit that also can be styled with jeans and a jacket or blazer for everyday wear.

Made from 100 percent organic cotton, this boxy tee is super soft and has a relaxed fit. While lightweight, reviews confirm that this top is barely see-through compared to similar white tees. The slightly cropped length easily tucks into high-waisted pants without extra bunched-up fabric. However, this shorter cut might leave a gap between its hem and your jeans if you have a longer torso.

Aerie is one of Caccamo's favorite brands for white tees, and for good reason. Made from 100 percent cotton, it's a classic fit and length, and with a price tag like that, making this tee a staple in your wardrobe is a no-brainer. Since it comes already lightly distressed, there's no need to break it in—it's already soft and breathable. Produced in sizes XXS-XXL, this top is a size-inclusive option, too.

This white shirt mastered this classic cut to make it our favorite overall tee. It features thick construction made with 100 percent cotton fabric, ribbed trim along the neckline and cuffs, and a timeless crew neckline, striking a balance between a slim-cut and a relaxed fit that grazes over your torso with medium-width sleeves. The hip length makes it ideal to tuck into a pair of jeans or wear untucked with sweatpants.

What to Look for in White T-Shirts

Fit

Caccamo says that her number one prerequisite when shopping for white tees is how it fits. "Fit is so important when it comes to not only any wardrobe staple—but especially white tees." Fitted tees should skim over your body while giving your torso and arms room to breathe. If you feel like the garment is cutting off your arm circulation or restricts your movement, either size up or try a different silhouette that better caters towards your curves.

For oversized tees, a relaxed fit shouldn’t make you feel like you’re swimming in fabric. If you find yourself having to roll up the sleeves or the bottom of the shirt a few too many times, try a smaller size or shop for a more fitted cut.

Length

Two main factors for determining the ideal shirt length are your torso length and your most-worn rise of the bottoms. More cropped styles often are cut to be most flattering with mid or high-rise cut pants, jeans, and skirts while longline options graze over leggings or bike shorts.

Hip-length hemlines tend to be the most versatile and universally flattering. This cut will allow you to achieve the perfect French tuck without worrying about excess, bunched-up fabric and is still long enough to graze the waistband of low-rise bottoms.

Material

Cotton is one of the most common materials used for white tees and for good reason. It is lightweight, breathable, and machine-washable. One-hundred percent cotton tee options are highly durable, soft, and practical for everyday wear at any temperature. Traditional cotton tees are offered at every price range with many budget-friendly options available.

Modal is another noteworthy material choice worth considering when white tee shopping. It is a type of rayon that is ultra-soft and moisture-wicking. Modal is approximately 50 percent more absorbent than cotton—making it well suited for hot climates and sweaty workout sessions.

Fabric Weight

Material thickness is another primary indicator of a high-quality white T-shirt. Your intended use purpose will help guide you to figure out the right weight and material for your lifestyle. For everyday wear, selecting a T-shirt with a medium to heavyweight construction will ensure that the top keeps its shape after hours of wear. Especially for professional or more formal settings, a thicker material tee provides a polished look that is easy to layer and offers the structure of a tailored top with the comfort of a casual white tee. Conversely, the lightest weight options will be most ideal for your workouts.

Versatility

Finding a few key styles that work for each area of your life allows you to specify the qualities you look for in every 'perfect white tee' category and the right budget for each style. Having more options can also increase the lifespan of the individual garments and often requires fewer washes, opportunities for staining, and general wear-and-tear.

FAQ How many white T-shirts should you own? It depends on your individual preferences. However, as a general guideline, having at least two for workouts or loungewear, two everyday tees, and two more formal options is a great place to start. This way, you always have an option available if the other shirt is ready to be washed.

How long do white T-shirts last? There are many factors involved including the T-shirt’s quality, construction, and fabric composition, how frequently you wear and wash it, and its useful purpose. Details like a ribbed neckline and sleeve cuffs reinforce the edges to discourage piling with regular wash and wear.

Cheaper, less thoughtfully constructed T-shirts might only withstand several washes. High-quality options, on the other hand, can last for at least a year with proper care (and avoidance of deep stains).

What are some tips on how to wash white T-shirts? Always make sure to wash your white garments separately in warm or hot water. Keep your machine load on the lighter side to minimize dirt and optimize the detergent’s benefits with every wash. It is essential to ensure that you’re using enough detergent in each load.

Avoid using bleach if all of your items aren’t 100 percent cotton (modal, spandex, rayon, etc.). Adding ½ cup of baking soda in with your detergent serves as a natural bleaching agent to keep your tees bright white. If all else fails, especially with deep and yellow stains, try out a chlorine-free bleach.

Are organic and Pima cotton fabrics different from regular cotton? Organic and Pima cotton are more sustainable, top-tier varieties that come with additional benefits. Organic cotton is grown without chemicals and pesticides, which creates longer cotton fibers and makes this variety even softer. Pima cotton also has these plush, longer fibers and the material is wrinkle-resistant, too.

