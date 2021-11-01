The 12 Best Weighted Jump Ropes for a Next-Level Burn

Theresa Holland
Theresa Holland is a freelance writer covering beauty, wellness, and fitness.
Published on Nov 01, 2021

The calorie burn and heart-blasting aerobic challenge you get from skipping rope are almost unbeatable. According to Jamaica Mehr, a Portland-based fitness instructor, it's a stellar full-body exercise. "You're able to target all the major muscle groups, especially if you get a little fancy with your workout." And if you want even more of a challenge, you can swap out your basic rope for one that's weighted.

Weighing anywhere from a half-pound to about 5 pounds, strength ropes usually feature heavy handles and a braided or plastic rope. "They are used to build both strength and endurance by activating every muscle in the human body as it works to stabilize this movement," explains certified personal trainer and jump rope instructor Kiara Licursi.

Below, the best weighted jump ropes for taking your workout to the next level.

Best Overall:
Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope at Amazon
Equipped with a half-pound of weight in each handle, this jump rope uses a ball-bearing system for ultra-smooth rotations.
Best Budget:
Athletic Works 9-Foot Weighted Jump Rope at Walmart
This wallet-friendly jump rope boasts adjustable weight and length and features comfy foam-coated handles.
Best Splurge:
Crossrope Jump Rope Get Strong Set at Amazon
This set includes a 1-pound and 2-pound rope, plus free access to Crossrope's mobile fitness app.
Best Heavy:
Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope at Amazon
This no-nonsense rope-style jump rope features soft rubberized grips and is available in four different weights and lengths.
Best Cordless:
Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope at Amazon
This cordless option consists of two handles attached to weighted silicone balls, allowing for an effective workout sans tangles.
Best Leather:
Champion Sports Heavyweight Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope at Amazon
This beautifully designed jump rope features a durable leather cord and ball-bearing wooden handles.
Best with Ball Bearings:
Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope at Amazon
The ball-bearing system on this jump rope ensures a stable 360-degree rotation with every rep while resisting pesky tangling.
Best Speed:
Ethos Weighted Speed Rope at Dick's
This PVC-coated metal jump rope allows you to perform jumps at high speeds while the extra weight boosts strength and endurance.
Best with Counter:
Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope with Counter at Amazon
This jump rope’s LCD screen allows you to count your reps while skipping and also features a cordless option.
Best for Beginners:
Cuts HiBeast Jump Rope at Amazon
This curl-resistant jump rope weighs 0.6 pounds, light enough for beginners but still hefty enough to ensure a thorough burn.
Best Overall: Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope

View On Amazon View On Dick's View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Adjustable length

  • Ball-bearing system

  • Comfortable handles

What We Don't Like

  • Allen wrench required for adjusting

Bounding into first place, Nike's Fundamental Weighted Rope has a simple yet effective design. A half-pound weight is built into each of its comfortable, grippy handles, and while this might not seem like much, but you'd be surprised how much of a difference an additional pound makes when you're bouncing up and down.

This jump rope also uses a ball-bearing system with aluminum sockets, so you can count on ultra-smooth rotations with every rep. What's more, the high-density plastic cord resists tangling, and you can adjust the length up to 108 inches.

Length: Up to 108 inches | Weight: 1 pound

Best Budget: Athletic Works 9-Foot Weighted Jump Rope with Adjustable Length

View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Budget-friendly

  • Adjustable weight

  • Adjustable length

What We Don't Like

  • Tool required for adjusting

  • May need to be replaced every year or so

Getting your sweat on doesn't need to be complicated, and it doesn't have to cost very much money. This wallet-friendly jump rope from Athletic Works allows you to adjust both the weight and the length to your liking, and the foam-coated handles offer a comfy grip.

Length: Up to 108 inches | Weight: Up to 2 pounds

Best Splurge: Crossrope Jump Rope Get Strong Set

View On Amazon View On Crossrope.com
What We Like

  • Comes with two ropes

  • Versatile design

  • Carrying pouch included

What We Don't Like

  • Expensive

If you're open to splurging on an all-in-one system, look no further than the Crossrope Get Strong Set. You'll get a 1-pound rope and a 2-pound rope—which are easy to switch out from the fast-clip handles—plus a carrying pouch and free access to Crossrope's mobile fitness app.

Length: 96–114 inches | Weight: 1–2 pounds

Best Heavy: Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope

Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope
View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Heavy

  • Rubberized handles

  • Multiple sizes available

What We Don't Like

  • Handles don't spin

  • Not adjustable

If you want something a bit heavier, we recommend this weighted rope from Proud Panda. Featuring a traditional rope-style cord with soft rubberized grips on either end, the no-nonsense design is available in four sizes ranging from 2.8 to 5.4 pounds.

Length: 110–119 inches | Weight: 2.8–5.4 pounds

Best Cordless: Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope

Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope
View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Cordless design

  • Comfort handles

  • Budget-friendly

What We Don't Like

  • Balls may come unscrewed

Believe it or not, jump ropes don't actually need cords. Take this cable-free option from Redify, which is basically a pair of sweat-resistant, anti-slip handles attached to weighted silicone balls. The handles spin a full 360 degrees and work to elevate your heart rate without any trips or tangles.

Length: N/A | Weight: 0.7 pounds

Best Leather: Champion Sports Heavyweight Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope

Champion Sports Heavyweight Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope
View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Leather cord

  • Wooden handles

  • Ball-bearing system

What We Don't Like

  • Not adjustable

We're also loving this visually pleasing leather number from Champion Sports. With ball-bearing wooden handles and a durable leather cord, the Heavyweight tops out at just over a half-pound. Just bear in mind that while it comes in three lengths, the cord isn't adjustable.

Length: 102–114 inches | Weight: 0.63 pounds

Best with Ball Bearings: Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope

View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Ball-bearing system

  • Anti-winding cord

  • Non-slip handles

What We Don't Like

  • Cord susceptible to snapping

Gaoykai's Weighted Jump Rope boasts an anti-winding cord and non-slip handles for a comfy grip as you skip. But where it really stands out is the ball-bearing system, which resists tangling and ensures a stable 360-degree rotation with every rep.

Length: Up to 120 inches | Weight: 1 pound

Best Speed: Ethos Weighted Speed Rope

View On Dick's
What We Like

  • Adjustable length

  • Ball-bearing system

  • Good for cross-training


What We Don't Like

  • Handles can spin off

As Licursi explains, a speed rope will have short handles and a thin, PVC-coated metal cord like the 2-pound Ethos Weighted Rope. "It is used to perform jumps at a high speed and can be used in CrossFit or any fitness environment," she tells Byrdie.

Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 2 pounds

Best with Counter: Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope with Counter

View On Amazon View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Built-in counter

  • Adjustable length

  • Cordless option

What We Don't Like

  • Short battery life

It's nice to be able to count your reps while skipping, and the Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope makes it easy. An LCD screen on one of the handles displays not only your reps but also your calorie burn and session time. What's more, you can remove the cord and replace it with weighted balls when you're tight on space.

Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds

Best for Beginners: Cuts HiBeast Jump Rope for Fitness

View On Amazon
What We Like

  • Beginner-friendly

  • Tangle-free design

What We Don't Like

  • Not ideal for short people

If you're new to the world of weighted jump ropes, the Cuts HiBeast is a great place to start. Weighing about 0.6 pounds in total, it's not too heavy but also hefty enough that you'll feel the burn. Plus, the cord resists curling, so you can work on your skills without having to untangle it.

Length: Up to 120 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds

Best for Cardio: GoFit Heavy Jump Rope

View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Walmart
What We Like

  • Adjustable length

  • Soft foam handles

  • Good for cardio

What We Don't Like

  • Length can be hard to adjust

Weighing 1.5 pounds for optimal resistance and speed, the GoFit Heavy Jump Rope will get your heart rate up in no time. We also like that it has soft foam handles with a swivel connection for extra-smooth, tangle-free rotations.

Length: 108 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds

Best Handles: N1Fit Weighted Jump Rope

View On Amazon View On N1fit.us
What We Like

  • Ergonomic handles

  • Adjustable length

  • Tangle-free cable

What We Don't Like

  • Handles can spin off

There's a lot to love about the N1Fit, including its exceedingly durable, tangle-resistant cable and adjustable design. But what really makes this weighted jump rope stand out are its ergonomic foam handles, which offer a non-slip grip and a soft, endlessly comfy feel.

Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds

Final Verdict

The Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope is the best option overall on account of its comfy handles, ball-bearing system, and high-density adjustable cable. For something a little more budget-friendly, go with the Athletic Works Weighted Jump Rope, which has foam-coated handles and an adjustable cord. If you're interested in a cordless model, your best bet is the Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope.

Meet the Expert

  • Kiara Licursi is a jump rope instructor and certified personal trainer based in Montreal, Canada. She is the founder of Jump Rope Fitness.
  • Jamaica Rylin Mehr, RN, BSN, CEN, is a pediatric emergency nurse based in Portland, Oregon, as well as a fitness coach and barre instructor.

What to Look For in a Weighted Jump Rope

Weight

When browsing weighted jump ropes, you'll see they come in varying weights. Most are between 1 and 1.5 pounds, but you can find some as light as 0.5 pounds and as heavy as 5.5 pounds. As with dumbbells, beginners should err on the lighter side and work their way up to a heavier rope.

Adjustable length

Mehr recommends getting a weighted jump rope with an adjustable length. That way, you can customize it to your height and adjust it if needed rather than trying to figure out the exact size you need before ordering one.

Handles

Handles are an important feature of any jump rope, but they're particularly crucial when you're bearing additional weight. Look for an option with ergonomic handles, as this will provide the best comfort and grip. Additionally, foam handles are also a great choice, as they'll provide a comfy feel in your hands and help prevent slippage while you skip.

FAQ
  • How heavy should a weighted jump rope be?

    The recommended weight depends on your fitness level, skipping style, and what type of workout you're doing. For instance, lighter ropes (between 0.5 and 1.5 pounds) are best for beginners and speed jumping. Heavier options (2 pounds and up) are typically better for building muscle and training for endurance.

  • What are the benefits of working out with a weighted jump rope?

    "It can get your heart rate up really fast and burn calories quick," Mehr tells Byrdie. Regular jump ropes can burn upwards of 250 calories in just 15 minutes, and with the weighted variety, you can expect the number to be even higher.
    Not only that, but the additional weight calls on muscles throughout your entire body to engage. You can expect toning and strengthening benefits in your biceps, shoulders, abs, calves, quads, and glutes.

Why Trust Byrdie

Theresa Holland is a home workout aficionado and seasoned commerce writer with a background in fitness and self-care. She has been contributing to Byrdie since 2020, where she covers wellness products, cosmetics, and exercise equipment. For this roundup, she spoke to multiple experts, researched weighted jump ropes from a wide range of brands and retailers, pored over user reviews, and considered the key features of dozens of models before making her final selections.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any weighted jump ropes from a Black-owned and/or Black-founded business. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

