The 12 Best Weighted Jump Ropes for a Next-Level Burn

The calorie burn and heart-blasting aerobic challenge you get from skipping rope are almost unbeatable. According to Jamaica Mehr, a Portland-based fitness instructor, it's a stellar full-body exercise. "You're able to target all the major muscle groups, especially if you get a little fancy with your workout." And if you want even more of a challenge, you can swap out your basic rope for one that's weighted. Weighing anywhere from a half-pound to about 5 pounds, strength ropes usually feature heavy handles and a braided or plastic rope. "They are used to build both strength and endurance by activating every muscle in the human body as it works to stabilize this movement," explains certified personal trainer and jump rope instructor Kiara Licursi. Below, the best weighted jump ropes for taking your workout to the next level.

