The 12 Best Weighted Jump Ropes for a Next-Level Burn

The calorie burn and heart-blasting aerobic challenge you get from skipping rope are almost unbeatable. According to Jamaica Mehr, a Portland-based fitness instructor, it's a stellar full-body exercise. "You're able to target all the major muscle groups, especially if you get a little fancy with your workout." And if you want even more of a challenge, you can swap out your basic rope for one that's weighted.
Weighing anywhere from a half-pound to about 5 pounds, strength ropes usually feature heavy handles and a braided or plastic rope. "They are used to build both strength and endurance by activating every muscle in the human body as it works to stabilize this movement," explains certified personal trainer and jump rope instructor Kiara Licursi.
Below, the best weighted jump ropes for taking your workout to the next level.
Best Overall: Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope
Adjustable length
Ball-bearing system
Comfortable handles
Allen wrench required for adjusting
Bounding into first place, Nike's Fundamental Weighted Rope has a simple yet effective design. A half-pound weight is built into each of its comfortable, grippy handles, and while this might not seem like much, but you'd be surprised how much of a difference an additional pound makes when you're bouncing up and down.
This jump rope also uses a ball-bearing system with aluminum sockets, so you can count on ultra-smooth rotations with every rep. What's more, the high-density plastic cord resists tangling, and you can adjust the length up to 108 inches.
Length: Up to 108 inches | Weight: 1 pound
Best Budget: Athletic Works 9-Foot Weighted Jump Rope with Adjustable Length
Budget-friendly
Adjustable weight
Adjustable length
Tool required for adjusting
May need to be replaced every year or so
Getting your sweat on doesn't need to be complicated, and it doesn't have to cost very much money. This wallet-friendly jump rope from Athletic Works allows you to adjust both the weight and the length to your liking, and the foam-coated handles offer a comfy grip.
Length: Up to 108 inches | Weight: Up to 2 pounds
Best Splurge: Crossrope Jump Rope Get Strong Set
Comes with two ropes
Versatile design
Carrying pouch included
Expensive
If you're open to splurging on an all-in-one system, look no further than the Crossrope Get Strong Set. You'll get a 1-pound rope and a 2-pound rope—which are easy to switch out from the fast-clip handles—plus a carrying pouch and free access to Crossrope's mobile fitness app.
Length: 96–114 inches | Weight: 1–2 pounds
Best Heavy: Proud Panda Heavy Jump Rope
Heavy
Rubberized handles
Multiple sizes available
Handles don't spin
Not adjustable
If you want something a bit heavier, we recommend this weighted rope from Proud Panda. Featuring a traditional rope-style cord with soft rubberized grips on either end, the no-nonsense design is available in four sizes ranging from 2.8 to 5.4 pounds.
Length: 110–119 inches | Weight: 2.8–5.4 pounds
Best Cordless: Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope
Cordless design
Comfort handles
Budget-friendly
Balls may come unscrewed
Believe it or not, jump ropes don't actually need cords. Take this cable-free option from Redify, which is basically a pair of sweat-resistant, anti-slip handles attached to weighted silicone balls. The handles spin a full 360 degrees and work to elevate your heart rate without any trips or tangles.
Length: N/A | Weight: 0.7 pounds
Best Leather: Champion Sports Heavyweight Leather Ball Bearing Jump Rope
Leather cord
Wooden handles
Ball-bearing system
Not adjustable
We're also loving this visually pleasing leather number from Champion Sports. With ball-bearing wooden handles and a durable leather cord, the Heavyweight tops out at just over a half-pound. Just bear in mind that while it comes in three lengths, the cord isn't adjustable.
Length: 102–114 inches | Weight: 0.63 pounds
Best with Ball Bearings: Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope
Ball-bearing system
Anti-winding cord
Non-slip handles
Cord susceptible to snapping
Gaoykai's Weighted Jump Rope boasts an anti-winding cord and non-slip handles for a comfy grip as you skip. But where it really stands out is the ball-bearing system, which resists tangling and ensures a stable 360-degree rotation with every rep.
Length: Up to 120 inches | Weight: 1 pound
Best Speed: Ethos Weighted Speed Rope
Adjustable length
Ball-bearing system
Good for cross-training
Handles can spin off
As Licursi explains, a speed rope will have short handles and a thin, PVC-coated metal cord like the 2-pound Ethos Weighted Rope. "It is used to perform jumps at a high speed and can be used in CrossFit or any fitness environment," she tells Byrdie.
Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 2 pounds
Best with Counter: Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope with Counter
Built-in counter
Adjustable length
Cordless option
Short battery life
It's nice to be able to count your reps while skipping, and the Te-Rich Weighted Jump Rope makes it easy. An LCD screen on one of the handles displays not only your reps but also your calorie burn and session time. What's more, you can remove the cord and replace it with weighted balls when you're tight on space.
Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 0.8 pounds
Best for Beginners: Cuts HiBeast Jump Rope for Fitness
Beginner-friendly
Tangle-free design
Not ideal for short people
If you're new to the world of weighted jump ropes, the Cuts HiBeast is a great place to start. Weighing about 0.6 pounds in total, it's not too heavy but also hefty enough that you'll feel the burn. Plus, the cord resists curling, so you can work on your skills without having to untangle it.
Length: Up to 120 inches | Weight: 0.6 pounds
Best for Cardio: GoFit Heavy Jump Rope
Adjustable length
Soft foam handles
Good for cardio
Length can be hard to adjust
Weighing 1.5 pounds for optimal resistance and speed, the GoFit Heavy Jump Rope will get your heart rate up in no time. We also like that it has soft foam handles with a swivel connection for extra-smooth, tangle-free rotations.
Length: 108 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds
Best Handles: N1Fit Weighted Jump Rope
Ergonomic handles
Adjustable length
Tangle-free cable
Handles can spin off
There's a lot to love about the N1Fit, including its exceedingly durable, tangle-resistant cable and adjustable design. But what really makes this weighted jump rope stand out are its ergonomic foam handles, which offer a non-slip grip and a soft, endlessly comfy feel.
Length: Up to 118 inches | Weight: 1.5 pounds
Final Verdict
The Nike Fundamental Weighted Rope is the best option overall on account of its comfy handles, ball-bearing system, and high-density adjustable cable. For something a little more budget-friendly, go with the Athletic Works Weighted Jump Rope, which has foam-coated handles and an adjustable cord. If you're interested in a cordless model, your best bet is the Redify Weighted Cordless Jump Rope.
Meet the Expert
- Kiara Licursi is a jump rope instructor and certified personal trainer based in Montreal, Canada. She is the founder of Jump Rope Fitness.
- Jamaica Rylin Mehr, RN, BSN, CEN, is a pediatric emergency nurse based in Portland, Oregon, as well as a fitness coach and barre instructor.
What to Look For in a Weighted Jump Rope
Weight
When browsing weighted jump ropes, you'll see they come in varying weights. Most are between 1 and 1.5 pounds, but you can find some as light as 0.5 pounds and as heavy as 5.5 pounds. As with dumbbells, beginners should err on the lighter side and work their way up to a heavier rope.
Adjustable length
Mehr recommends getting a weighted jump rope with an adjustable length. That way, you can customize it to your height and adjust it if needed rather than trying to figure out the exact size you need before ordering one.
Handles
Handles are an important feature of any jump rope, but they're particularly crucial when you're bearing additional weight. Look for an option with ergonomic handles, as this will provide the best comfort and grip. Additionally, foam handles are also a great choice, as they'll provide a comfy feel in your hands and help prevent slippage while you skip.
-
How heavy should a weighted jump rope be?
The recommended weight depends on your fitness level, skipping style, and what type of workout you're doing. For instance, lighter ropes (between 0.5 and 1.5 pounds) are best for beginners and speed jumping. Heavier options (2 pounds and up) are typically better for building muscle and training for endurance.
-
What are the benefits of working out with a weighted jump rope?
"It can get your heart rate up really fast and burn calories quick," Mehr tells Byrdie. Regular jump ropes can burn upwards of 250 calories in just 15 minutes, and with the weighted variety, you can expect the number to be even higher.
Not only that, but the additional weight calls on muscles throughout your entire body to engage. You can expect toning and strengthening benefits in your biceps, shoulders, abs, calves, quads, and glutes.
Why Trust Byrdie
Theresa Holland is a home workout aficionado and seasoned commerce writer with a background in fitness and self-care. She has been contributing to Byrdie since 2020, where she covers wellness products, cosmetics, and exercise equipment. For this roundup, she spoke to multiple experts, researched weighted jump ropes from a wide range of brands and retailers, pored over user reviews, and considered the key features of dozens of models before making her final selections.
