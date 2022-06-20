We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Let’s be honest: When the weather turns warm and the sun comes out, there’s nothing better than heading out on a weekend getaway. From trips to the beach to hikes in the woods to stays at fun-filled resorts, there are so many great options for getting some much-needed R&R. But before you embark on your next adventure, you’ll want to make sure you have all the right supplies, including a weekender bag perfect for storing all your essentials while you’re away.

Weekender bags are any type of item big enough to carry everything you’d need for a few days’ travel, according to Julia Mjehovich, a stylist at the online personal styling service Stitch Fix. “It can be a tote, duffle, or even a small rolling suitcase, as long as it gets the job done for you,” she says, meaning that it can fit all your outfits, toiletries, shoes, and any other small but important odds-and-ends like cameras or notebooks.

Meet the Expert Julia Mjehovich is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service.

Just don’t start stuffing lots of unnecessary items in your weekend bag just because there’s room—you’ll regret it when you have to carry the bag with you all weekend long. “The bigger your bag is, the more tempted you’ll be to fill it with items you potentially won’t use during your trip,” Mjehovich says.

To help your shopping search, we’ve rounded up the best weekender bags available right now, sorted by factors like budget, material, color, and more.