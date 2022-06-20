We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Let’s be honest: When the weather turns warm and the sun comes out, there’s nothing better than heading out on a weekend getaway. From trips to the beach to hikes in the woods to stays at fun-filled resorts, there are so many great options for getting some much-needed R&R. But before you embark on your next adventure, you’ll want to make sure you have all the right supplies, including a weekender bag perfect for storing all your essentials while you’re away.
Weekender bags are any type of item big enough to carry everything you’d need for a few days’ travel, according to Julia Mjehovich, a stylist at the online personal styling service Stitch Fix. “It can be a tote, duffle, or even a small rolling suitcase, as long as it gets the job done for you,” she says, meaning that it can fit all your outfits, toiletries, shoes, and any other small but important odds-and-ends like cameras or notebooks.
Meet the Expert
Julia Mjehovich is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service.
Just don’t start stuffing lots of unnecessary items in your weekend bag just because there’s room—you’ll regret it when you have to carry the bag with you all weekend long. “The bigger your bag is, the more tempted you’ll be to fill it with items you potentially won’t use during your trip,” Mjehovich says.
To help your shopping search, we’ve rounded up the best weekender bags available right now, sorted by factors like budget, material, color, and more.
Best Overall: Béis The Weekender
This amazing tote from Béis gets our top spot for so many reasons. It’s spacious yet easy to carry, and it contains great features like a quick-access wide opening, laptop sleeve pocket, large bottom compartment, key-ring strap with a dog clip, and back zipper pocket (which converts into an ultra-convenient trolley sleeve). Even more, the material is soft, durable, and water-resistant.
Material: Cotton, polyester, PVC | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Black, Beige, Grey, Navy
Best Budget: All in Motion 20-Inch Duffel Bag
If you’re not looking to spend a fortune on a weekender bag, consider this pretty, lightweight option from All In Motion. It’s made from water-resistant polyester and has helpful features like double handles, a water bottle pocket, and several roomy zip compartments both inside and out.
Material: Polyester | Care: Spot or wipe clean | Colors: Mauve
Best for Distance Travel: Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Travel Duffel Nylon Weekender
For those heading out on longer trips or making multiple stops along the way, this expandable weekender bag from Longchamp is an ideal choice. The size of this chic nylon duffel can be adjusted based on your packing needs, and even if you fill the bag to the max, the thick, adjustable canvas shoulder strap and double handles make it easy to carry in transit. Don’t forget to check out the gorgeous leather trim details and classic Longchamp logo, too.
Material: Nylon and leather | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Black, Navy, Cognac, Paper, Red
Best on Amazon: BJLFS Weekender Travel Bag
With thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, this water-resistant nylon weekender bag from BJLFS is undoubtedly a crowdpleaser. It comes in eleven pretty color varieties, is big enough to fit several days’ worth of items, and sports a versatile look that makes it great not just for travel but for the gym, sports, and other activities. Both the interior and exterior pockets are spacious and separated, and the comfortable shoulder strap and trolley sleeve makes carrying it no problem.
Material: Nylon | Care: Wipe clean | Colors: Light Green, Pink, Olive Green, Off-White +more
Best for the Gym: Dagne Dover Landon Medium Carryall Bag
Made from stretchy, flexible neoprene material and with an expandable design, this duffle bag is ideal for trips to the gym or a sports activity. Yet its sleek look means it can also double as a weekender bag for travels, especially since it has a padded laptop sleeve, removable laundry/shoe bag, water bottle pockets, zip pouches, and more. Bring it to your next workout or the airport—it’ll work great either way.
Material: Neoprene | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Dark Moss, Storm, Heather Grey, Goji, Violet, Onyx +more
Best for the Beach: L*Space Endless Summer Duffle
This fun, summery duffle is the perfect weekender bag to bring on a trip to the beach. Its stripes of two-tone wooden straw make for a bright and tropical look, and with multiple zip interior pockets, the bag has plenty of room to hold your sunscreen, books, bathing suits, and much more.
Material: Woven paper and canvas | Care: Wipe clean with damp cloth | Colors: Natural
Best for Moms: Vera Bradley Grand Weekender Travel Bag
Every parent knows the struggle of frantically digging through an overfilled, messy bag to find a needed item. This large weekender bag from Vera Bradley offers a fix, by featuring tons of structured, separated pockets where individual items can safely live. The convertible strap means you can carry it in a variety of ways, which is especially helpful if you’re balancing other luggage or pushing a stroller.
Material: Recycled cotton | Care: Wipe clean | Colors: Bloom Boom, Bloom Boom Navy, Butterfly By, Cardinal Red, Citrus Paisley, Classic Navy, Climbing Ivy Green +more
Most Versatile: Away The Everywhere Bag
If you’re in the market for a weekender bag that you can take not just on trips, but to the gym, on an errand run, or to the office, this is the one for you. It comes in either nylon or leather, both of which are durable and attractive options. Both versions include a large laptop pocket, zippered waterproof umbrella pocket, adjustable and removable shoulder straps, trolley sleeve, and numerous interior and exterior pockets of different sizes.
Material: Leather | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Blush
Best Waterproof: RAINS Weekend Bag
For a weekender bag that can handle the elements, check out this offering from RAINS, which is made from the brand’s signature waterproof fabric and is designed to withstand significant weather. In addition to that helpful aspect, the duffle bag has a coated zip closure, large main compartment, detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, lock slider buckles on each side, and more.
Material: Polyester | Care: Wipe clean | Colors: Black, Navy, Green, Slate, River, Fossil, Taupe, Metallic Mist
Best Value: Samsonite Mobile Solutions Classic Duffel Bag
This weekender duffle bag from Samsonite is a steal, and worth every penny. It’s designed in a beautiful navy blue with gold accents, and it features a removable shoulder strap, trolley sleeve, multiple interior, and exterior pockets, and more.
Material: Nylon and polyurethane | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Navy Blue, Black
Best Designer: Royce New York Weekend Leather Duffle Bag
This stunning leather bag from Royce New York has a steep price, but it’s worth it for the rich and beautiful leather, structured compartments, protective metal feet, and so much else. It’s a bag you’ll treasure for years of weekend getaways to come, and you know it’ll hold up thanks to its durable material and high-quality construction.
Material: Leather | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Tan, Navy Blue, Black
Best Leather: Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender
This gorgeous, sophisticated bag from Cuyana is made from Italian leather and features three compartments to help you organize all your items when packing (including one compartment that has three big pockets of its own). It’s available in two neutral colors and is designed with both a trolley sleeve and detachable crossbody strap for stress-free transportation.
Material: Leather | Care: Wipe clean with a damp cloth | Colors: Black, Stone
Best with Shoe Storage: Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
This attractive duffle weekender bag has a compartment specifically meant to store shoes, so you never have to worry about getting dirt or odors on your clothing and accessories after a weekend of travel. The bag also features an adjustable shoulder strap, durable fabric, and a two-way zip closure.
Material: Polyester | Care: Spot Clean | Colors: Black, Forest Night, Peacoat +more
Best Backpack: Herschel Little America Backpack Mid-Volume
Not all weekender bags need to be totes or duffles. This durable, spacious option from Herschel is a backpack designed to fit all the items you’d need for a short trip, from clothes and accessories to electronics. The padded shoulder straps and back mesh pods make it easy to carry, and the interior laptop sleeve will keep your essential electronics safe and separated. There are plenty of pockets, too, with an assortment of zipping, magnetic, and drawstring closures.
Material: Polyester | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Black/Tan, Ash Rose, Black Crosshatch, Grey/Black, Fresh Salmon, Light Grey Crosshatch, Fig +more
Best Personalized: Paravel Main Line Duffle
The only thing better than a super stylish weekender bag is one that you can personalize, like this great option from Paravel. The lightweight, spacious duffle can be customized with your monogram (or emojis!) in either embroidered or hand-painted letters. The bag comes in two colors, and it features a removable shoulder strap, two big interior zip pockets, and a lockable zipper. Just add your monogram or initials for as low as $25.
Material: Canvas and leather | Care: Wipe clean | Colors: Scout Tan, Domino Black
Best Colorful: Baboon To The Moon Small Go-Bag
For a weekender bag that makes a major statement, look no further than these colorful options from Baboon To The Moon. The bags come in more than 10 vivid colors and prints, ranging from navy blue to bright orange. They’re spacious, too, fitting up to five days’ worth of clothes, yet still small enough to abide by TSA carry-on guidelines. They also have a weatherproof outer shell, detachable and adjustable shoulder straps, and several external and internal pockets.
Material: TPE and polyester | Care: Wipe clean with damp cloth | Colors: Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Navy, Purple, Grey, Black, Deco White +more
Best Sustainable: Rothy’s The Weekender
Rock a cool colorblock look with this weekender bag from Rothy’s, a brand known for their machine-washable products which are mostly made from plastic water bottles and ocean-bound marine plastic. Both options are durable and roomy, with padded top handles, an adjustable and detachable strap, spacious compartments both inside and out, magnetic closures, and even bag feet to keep it standing upright. It comes with both a dust bag and a wash bag, too, to make things even more convenient.
Material: Knit with thread made from marine plastic and plastic water bottles | Care: Put in a wash bag and wash in cold water I Colors: Sand Stone, Camel, and Black
Best Faux Leather: Mango Leather-Effect Shopper Bag
Love the leather look but want a more sustainable option? Check out this chic weekender bag from Mango, which is made from polyurethane but has a faux-leather feel. It comes in two gorgeous shades of brown and black, is helpfully oversized, and features two short, thick handles and an inner zipped pocket.
Material: Polyurethane | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Medium Brown, Black
Best for Camping: Looptworks Weekender Duffel
If your next weekend getaway involves the great outdoors, think about picking up this durable and lightweight duffel from Looptworks, which is spacious enough to hold all your gear and has dividers to keep everything organized. The convertible, removable straps make it simple to lug on a hike, and its sophisticated black design will look great against your camping clothes and accessories.
Material: Polyester and nylon | Care: Wipe clean | Colors: Black
Best for Laptops: Calpak Hue Laptop Duffel
Sometimes, you can’t unplug during a weekend away, which is why bags with laptop compartments can be life-savers. This minimalist duffel from Calpak features an extra-large, padded laptop sleeve, along with a cell phone pocket, luggage sleeve, removable zippered pouch, and various other compartments. With this durable and organized bag, you won’t have to worry about keeping your electronics safe while heading out for the weekend.
Material: Polyester | Care: Spot clean | Colors: Hazel, Pink Sand, Atlantic, Black, Moss
What To Look For in a Weekender Bag
Material
Weekender bags are often made out of leather, canvas, or other easy-to-clean materials, says Mjehovich, such as polyester and nylon. Leather is harder to clean, of course, so make sure to read care instructions carefully before purchasing a bag.
Size
While all weekender bags should be spacious enough to fit essentials for a few days of travel, those on the smaller side are meant more for two or three days away and might not fit as many items, while larger options with extra compartments are often geared towards four or five days out of town.
What do you pack in a weekender bag?
Outfits, toiletries, and shoes, says Mjehovich. To save on space, consider throwing in “a few simple tops and bottoms with some statement accessories that can mix and match to create a variety of outfits,” she adds. But leave any super delicate or easily-wrinkled pieces at home, since you won’t want to have to steal with steaming or ironing while away.
How big should a weekender bag be?
Big enough to fit a few changes of clothes, but not so big that you’ll overfill it with unnecessary items, says Mjehovich.
-
Is a weekender bag a personal item?
Weekender bags on the smaller size can typically fit under airplane seats and act as personal items, but larger ones, like duffles, may not qualify, says Mjehovich. She advises checking the bag’s dimensions pre-flight to be sure.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Rachel Simon has covered shopping and style extensively for publications including Glamour, InStyle, Brides, and more. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times and Vice, among other outlets, and she teaches writing with Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writers Project. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Literature and Publishing from Emerson College.