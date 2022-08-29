The 13 Best Wedges to Buy Right Now, from Strappy Sandals to Funky Sneakers

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The sun is shining therefore it's the perfect time to pick up a pair of wedges. From heels to sandals to boots to platforms, there are so many options for wedge shoes, and plenty of occasions to wear them. Depending on the style and heel height, wedges can be just as great for the beach as for the office, and for weddings as for date nights.

“Wedges can quickly become one of the most loved styles within any closet because they can be worn with multiple outfits,” says Mary Wilson, the Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix. Depending on your style, you can wear them alongside straight-leg jeans, a blazer and bodysuit, T-shirt dresses, linen shorts, and so much else.

Meet the Expert

Mary Wilson is Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and expert styling.

Just make sure that the wedge you go for is a fit for your lifestyle and everyday routine. “If you tend to mainly wear casual clothes, select a wedge that is more casual and playful,” Wilson advises. “If you need a shoe for the office, select a wedge that is polished and structured. Matching a shoe to your lifestyle ensures the shoe meets your closet needs.”

Below, we’ve rounded some of the best wedges on the market right now, from strappy sandals to funky sneakers and everything in-between.

