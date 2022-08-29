The 13 Best Wedges to Buy Right Now, from Strappy Sandals to Funky Sneakers

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
The sun is shining therefore it's the perfect time to pick up a pair of wedges. From heels to sandals to boots to platforms, there are so many options for wedge shoes, and plenty of occasions to wear them. Depending on the style and heel height, wedges can be just as great for the beach as for the office, and for weddings as for date nights.
“Wedges can quickly become one of the most loved styles within any closet because they can be worn with multiple outfits,” says Mary Wilson, the Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix. Depending on your style, you can wear them alongside straight-leg jeans, a blazer and bodysuit, T-shirt dresses, linen shorts, and so much else.
Meet the Expert
Mary Wilson is Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and expert styling.
Just make sure that the wedge you go for is a fit for your lifestyle and everyday routine. “If you tend to mainly wear casual clothes, select a wedge that is more casual and playful,” Wilson advises. “If you need a shoe for the office, select a wedge that is polished and structured. Matching a shoe to your lifestyle ensures the shoe meets your closet needs.”
Below, we’ve rounded some of the best wedges on the market right now, from strappy sandals to funky sneakers and everything in-between.
Best Overall: Aerosoles Dada
These wedge sandals will be your new go-tos for any event and occasion. The '90s slide design in velvet or faux leather and unique color options make these shoes stand out from the pack. Features like the comfortable footbed, low heel, and approachable price point are just icing on the cake.
Construction: Synthetic materials | Color: Black, SIlver Metallic, Beige, Dark Brown, Teal, Soft Gold, Taupe Velvet, Grey Velvet +more | Size Range: 5-12
Best Budget: A New Day Haisley Wedge Heels
For under $40, these wedge heels from Target are perfect for those shopping on a budget. They’re super cute, too, with trendy rings along the two straps, a lightweight, airy feel, and they come in two classic color options.
Construction: 92% polyurethane, 8% zinc alloy upper; 100% thermoplastic rubber outsole | Colors: Black, Taupe | Size Range: 5-12
Best Designer: Gucci GG Matelassé Platform Espadrille
Yes, these Gucci espadrille wedges are a major splurge. But they’re gorgeous, with intricately embroidered patterns and elegant ribbons at the ankles. If you can swing the cost, these shoes will be your new favorite items for dinner dates, work events, and more.
Construction: Leather and jute lining, rubber outsole, matelassé leather or GG print fabric upper | Color: Beige Multi | Size Range: US 4-12
Best Strappy: Marc Fisher Zesty Wedge Sandal
Everyone loves a good strappy sandal, and these wedges from Marc Fisher are majorly attractive. They have a square toe, padded footbed, and woven wedge, and they come in four eye-catching colors.
Construction: Synthetic materials | Colors: Black, White, Gold Metallic, Orange | Size Range: 6-11
Best Platform: Universal Thread Julianna Platform Heels
With a four-inch wedge heel, these platform shoes will elevate your look and catch everyone’s eyes. Pair them with jeans for a low-key look or a dress or skirt for a more flirty feel—you can’t go wrong either way.
Construction: 97% polyester, 3% polyurethane upper; polyester and thermoplastic rubber outsole | Colors: Black, Taupe | Size Range: 5-12
Best Espadrilles: Castañer Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Espadrilles are some of the comfiest shoes around, and these closed-toe wedge pairs from Castaner are great options. Made from cotton canvas, they come in several colors and feature a braided heel strap for added flair.
Construction: Cotton canvas and rubber | Colors: Blue Denim, Carmin Red, Dark Pink, Sand, Ivory +more | Size Range: IT 35-41
Best Minimalist: Bettye Muller Concepts Seema Suede Wedge Heel
If you’re looking for a pair of wedges you can wear with any outfit and to any occasion, these are the ones for you. Made by Bettye Muller Concepts, these heels have pretty scalloped edges and an easy-to-wear covered slide design with a low heel height.
Construction: Leather upper and insole | Color: Tan Suede, Chili Suede, Black Suede | Size Range: 6-10
Most Comfortable: Crocs Brooklyn Mid Wedge Sandal
Few brands do comfort better than Crocs, and these wedge sandals are no exception. Their deep heel cups, soft straps, and foam footbeds provide ample support, and the shoes have an easy lightweight feel overall.
Construction: Foam and rubber | Colors: Black, Mauve Mist, Metallic Champagne, Mocha, Pale Blush, Stucco, Flame | Size Range: 4-11
Best Thong: Melissa Free Platform Flip Flops
These stylish, unique platform wedge thongs by Melissa have a bubble shaped sole, comfortable straps, and come in this gorgeous green shade. If you're wanting to embrace the Y2K-inspired fads this year, this comfy and cool sandal may be perfect for you.
Construction: Faux leather upper and rubber sole | Colors: Beige Green | Size Range: 5-10
Best Boots: Steve Madden Jesse Black Leather Boots
Made by Steve Madden, these edgy wedge boots are as functional as they are stylish, thanks to the stretchy gores for easy slip-on and treaded sole to stabilize your strut. They feature a chunky platform sole that continues to be en vogue for the coming fall/winter season.
Construction: Leather upper and synthetic sole | Colors: Black | Size Range: 5-11
Best Clogs: Dr. Scholl’s Pixie Clog
For just under $60, these corduroy/suede clog wedges will bring you maximum comfort, meaning you can wear them for hours on end without issue. Shoppers rave about the shoes’ cozy plush lining and soft faux shearling. An added plus? The corduroy fabric is made from recycled water bottles.
Construction: Corduroy or suede leather, faux shearling, and faux wood | Colors: Black Corduroy, Olive Corduroy, Honey Suede | Size Range: 6-11
Best Sneakers: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers
If you're looking to add a little bit of height to your sneaker game, go for this versatile pair by Puma. Dozens of shoppers have given the shoes top ratings for their comfort, style, and uniquely attractive look—plus it's not overly obvious that it's a wedge sole, making them ideal for everyday wear.
Construction: Faux leather upper and synthetic rubber sole | Color: White | Size Range: 5.5-11
Best for Date Night: Brother Vellies Gemini Wedge Sandal in Checkers
Got a hot date coming up? Check out these insanely cool wedges by Brother Vellies. We chose them due to their unique but playful design, trendy checkerboard pattern, and surprisingly versatile look. Pair with jeans, skirts, dresses or shorts for your next date night and you'll undoubtedly stand out.
Construction: Synthetic | Colors: Checkers | Size Range: 5-12
What to Look for When Shopping for Wedges
Practicality
Although most wedges feature leather or suede straps and a platform made out of cork, wood, or espadrille, “there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to the best materials for wedges,” says Wilson. “Gravitate towards materials and silhouettes that offer you comfort, fit your closet and lifestyle needs, and allow you to feel confident when wearing.”
Correct Size
Since wedges are heels, wearing a pair that doesn't fit your feet can cause pain and discomfort which could ultimately determine how often you actually wear them, at the least. Be sure to match the brand's size guide with your foot measurements to get a feel for how they will fit you if you're ordering online. If you get wedges in the correct size, they're usually more comfortable than pumps or stilettos.
Are wedges more comfortable than other heels?
“While it depends on personal preferences, in general, many find wedges to be more comfortable than heels,” says Wilson. “The construction of a heel can place a lot of weight and pressure towards the ball of the foot. Alternatively, wedges tend to have a more gradual incline and slope to the heel. This can remove pressure points and equally distribute weight across the entire foot.”
Can you wear wedges with evening dresses?
Absolutely, says Wilson. “If selecting wedges to be worn with an evening dress, look for a silhouette and material that is sleek and polished," she says. "Many times, wedges made of patent leather can pair seamlessly with evening wear. You can also look for wedges that have unique elements such as sparkle, rhinestones, and shine that dress up the shoe to add glitz for your toes.”
Is there anything to avoid when shopping for wedges?
“Avoid wedges that are colors or prints that limit the outfits and occasion they can be worn for,” says Wilson. After all, you don’t want your beloved wedges to sit in the back of your closet because you can’t find the right look to make them work. Choose a neutral or everyday style if you’re hoping to wear your wedges often.
