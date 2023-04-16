Whether you’re hitting the hiking trails or headed off to work, a waxed jacket is always a good decision. Best of all, they only get better the more you wear them since the wax adds a one-of-a-kind patina with age.

They’re warmer than a raincoat and quieter than a windbreaker (remember those from the ’90s?), though. Don’t feel like you can only wear waxed jackets working in the yard on cold, drizzly days either. The versatility of waxed jackets makes them a near all-year-round coat, with lightweight versions that are ideal to throw on for summer nights and down ones that rival the warmth of your favorite puffer.

We have 19th-century Scottish sailors to thank for the beloved waxed jacket, which they developed and used to keep them warm and dry. And still today, the waxed jacket—which is made from cotton and treated with wax for weather-proofing—excels at insulating, in addition to keeping the rain and wind out. While you may not need one to battle the high seas, you can still take advantage of the brilliant invention that boasts a somewhat oversized and chic silhouette.

Why stop at a waxed jacket? A waxed cotton vest—like this one from L.L. Bean—is just as much of a wardrobe must-have. This design features all the same waterproof and wind-resistant traits as its jacket counterpart (featured above) but in a layer-able, versatile cut. Wear it on top of a thermal or turtleneck during the transition seasons, or for extra warmth on winter’s coldest days, layer it under a puffer coat. It’ll repel moisture however and wherever you wear it though, with the ultra-soft corduroy that lines the collar and pockets ensuring you’ll stay toasty while looking cool.

Everything about this Obermeyer waxed jacket is smart—including the fact that it’s sold on Amazon, so it’ll arrive on your doorstep especially fast. Other thoughtful features include its removable hood, soft jersey cotton lining, and cinch-able waist, which allows for a flexible fit. Add to that list of pros plenty of pockets and four go-with-everything colors, and you have a winner.

This Burberry coat is the waxed jacket equivalent of “a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll.” Designed to embrace the duality of British identity, it’s equal part city and countryside, with a longline waxed cotton coat topped with a detachable warmer. (So, really, it’s two coats in one.) “This is an edgy take on the classic wax duster military jacket,” says Brue. “Thoughtful details give this modern coat such versatility. Plus, the colorway play and brass hardware keep it playful yet timeless.”

Need proof that a waxed jacket is a coat closet mainstay? Meet Belstaff’s Trailmaster Jacket, their definitive style since 1948. It looks just as fresh as it did 75 years ago when it was designed to stand up to the grueling conditions of the Scottish Six Days Trial motorcycle competition. You don’t have to be speeding on two wheels to rock this belted beauty though. Available in four rich neutral hues, this style features a relaxed straight fit that you can cinch with the belt for a more fitted silhouette.

Waxed jackets often come in muted neutrals—olives and browns, most likely—and this Lands’ End waxed cotton parka is no different. Just add to that list of hues a standout mauve and a brilliant blue too. In addition to its water-resistant shell, this coat features a detachable hood, a two-way zipper, a convenient zipped chest pocket, and a vented hem. Rainy days just got a little more fun.

Picture this: You, wearing this long waxed coat for a mountain adventure in, say, Wyoming. Then imagine this coat being thrown over a maxi dress and booties next fall for a downtown dinner. This Tom Beckbe waxed coat, with its mid-thigh length and princess seams, blends classic with modern, as well as style with sensibility. Its versatility is worth every penny.

Waxed jackets are a must-have for fall, winter, and spring, but don’t let yours get dusty in the back of your closet during the summertime. A lightweight waxed jacket, like this cotton-lined one from Barbour, is ideal when the warm days turn to cool nights. The relaxed fit and minimalist design can be worn with any type of outfit whenever summer rain showers pass through, and it will keep you warm long into pumpkin spice season, too.

If the forecast calls for freezing rain (the worst!) or snow, you’ll want a waxed jacket that can keep you warm and dry, like this L.L. Bean style. Its quilted design ensures its DownTek™ fill —which repels 33 percent more moisture and dries 66 percent faster than standard down—stays equally distributed, and its corduroy-lined inside collar and pocket flaps double down on the warmth. “It’s very stylish and has a certain rugged, outdoor look, as well as being highly water-resistant, windproof, and extremely durable for years of dependable service,” says Jeff Miller, Corporate Merchant at L.L. Bean.

Don’t make us pick a favorite feature of this pretty and practical waxed jacket from Totême. Perhaps it’s the brown corduroy collar. No, it must be the elbow patches. Or maybe the spacious silhouette, which gives off an effortless vibe, is the top reason it made this list. The fact that it’s made of wind- and water-resistant waxed cotton—sourced from British heritage weavers!—is simply a bonus. “This A-line waxed jacket is a fresh take on the classic British style,” says Dahlia Brue, owner of Idun, a womenswear boutique in St. Paul, Minnesota. “It’s very utilitarian with a reconsidered vintage silhouette—a great boxy form and quality material!”

We also love Barbour’s top-notch customer service. At any time you can send your Barbour jacket back to them to be re-waxed, repaired, or altered, for a good-as-new refresh.

When it comes to waxed jackets, you can feel confident you’re making a solid, forever purchase with Barbour. They’ve been leading the waxed jacket trend for more than a century. The Beadnell design earned our top spot, which beautifully blends the brand’s traditional features with modern wearability. The oversized front patch pockets and collar that can be folded down or popped and snapped to the top make it an especially pragmatic purchase. It’s a classic yet of-the-moment piece that is wearable year-round.

Most waxed jackets are made with cotton. There’s a reason for that. “A natural fiber such as cotton will hold the wax better,” says Miller, “and give that rugged western or barn coat look and feel that actually develops character or patina as it is worn with distressed flex points and scuffs.” Miller advises against waxed jackets that appear too “wet” or saturated with wax, as well as designs that are too dry, with not enough wax to feel the weatherproofing benefits.

While the specific fit of a waxed jacket varies from design to design, there’s one thing they all have in common: waxed jackets tend not to stretch. Because of that, many waxed jackets are cut in a traditional, relaxed fit, which allows them to be comfortably worn over layers.

There are many different styles of waxed jackets, and which one is best for you depends on how you need it to function. Are you looking for a versatile piece to keep you warm on hikes during the transition seasons? Then a waxed vest might be best. Or are you shopping for a fashion-forward option that also happens to be weatherproof? Shop for one with a cool silhouette or oversized fit. For one that’ll get you through winter’s coldest days, opt for a down-filled option like L.L. Bean’s Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket.



FAQ What is waxed canvas material? Waxed canvas is a cotton fabric that has been treated with wax, which gives it an extra layer of protection against Mother Nature’s crabbiest days. (Think: rain, wind, and cool temperatures.) There’s nothing new about the waxing technique. “Waxed fabric has been around well over 100 years as the original weather- and waterproofing treatment for workwear,” Miller says.

Are waxed jackets practical? If you live in a climate that’s constantly battling moisture, winds, and chilly temperatures, then a waxed jacket is practical. Plus, if you’ve known waxed jackets to be high-maintenance, often needing to be treated, you’ll be pleased to know that’s not so much the case anymore. “Today’s waxed garments are much more practical than the original ‘wet’ waxed products that had an odor and needed frequent re-treatment,” says Miller. ‘Modern technology has improved the durability and the bond of the wax to the cotton fibers so you can achieve the classic look and performance with much less maintenance.”

Can you wear waxed jackets when it's warm? Some waxed jackets can be worn in warmer seasons. Not all though. Many waxed jackets are intended for cooler weather, “mostly because of the weight of the canvas,” says Miller. Some styles are also insulated with down, which classifies them as winter wear. For a warmer-weather waxed jacket, look for a (relatively) lightweight style—one without down, corduroy, or flannel accents and lining.

Full-time freelance writer Megan McCarty has been writing about the best of the best of fashion and design for over 15 years, and her work can be seen in InStyle, Domino, Architectural Digest, Bustle, and more. Having lived through decades of cold, wet winters in Minneapolis, she knows how crucial a waxed jacket is. For this piece, she also interviewed two fashion experts, including a waxed jacket designer.

