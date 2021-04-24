Best Water Delivery Services of 2021

Best Overall: ReadyRefresh

ReadyRefresh

Why We Chose It: ReadyRefresh offers an unparalleled range of water types and bottle sizes for business or home. Its varying prices can fit every budget.

Pros

Variety of water brands, types, sizes, and flavors, plus coffee and tea

Lowest prices on the market

One-time or recurring orders available

Helpful website answers common questions

Cons

Not as environmentally friendly as some other companies

Free shipping only with orders of $40 or more

Does not deliver to all zip codes nationwide

ReadyRefresh stands out for its variety, pricing, and ease of use. On the company’s comprehensive, user-friendly website, you can choose from a head-spinning variety of bottles and jugs of all water types, as well as coffee and tea (bonus!).

Delivery frequency is also your call, with one-time and recurring orders available. (Recurring delivery comes with about $50 off your first order.) Plus, the site’s pricing of both bottles and jugs is the lowest we found, starting at roughly $0.80 per gallon for a 5-gallon jug of Arrowhead purified water. In bottles, select from multiple name brands, such as Perrier, Acqua Panna, Poland Spring, and Nestlé Pure Life.

Despite its many advantages, ReadyRefresh does come with a few downsides. With near-nationwide distribution, the company delivers to most geographic areas of the U.S, but not all, so check to make sure your zip code is within its boundaries. Wherever you live, you’ll need to pay for shipping unless your order totals about $40 or more.

And, although the company is transparent about its sustainability goals (like becoming a “Zero Waste to Landfill” business and re-filling customers’ used 5-gallon jugs), it hasn’t made as much earth-friendly progress as some competitors.