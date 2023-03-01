The 7 Best Water-Activated Eyeliners of 2023

There’s something incredibly powerful about a bold eyeliner. Be it an overexaggerated cat eye, a playful geometric design, or a colorful double wing, a dramatic eye always seems to know how to steal a scene and make a statement. Unless you’re Pat McGrath or Julia Fox, however, chances are you might have some difficulty perfecting the look. But alas, there’s hope yet—even for the most unsteady hands among us.

Water-activated eyeliner, TikTok’s latest craze and the secret to many of the memorable styles currently taking over the internet, is opening new avenues to mastering eyeliner, from simple lines to elaborate designs. Just as you might suspect based on its name, water-activated eyeliner (also called “cake” liner) is a flat, compact pigment that comes to life when a little water is added to it. “Dipping your makeup brush into water and mixing it with the pressed powder product will create a creamy liquid consistency that dries completely matte,” says London-based makeup artist Alex Reader. “It is quite literally like painting with watercolors.”

Water-activated eyeliner can appeal to all kinds of makeup users, but its fluid consistency and effortless glide make it a particularly great option for beginners or those who have an unsteady hand. “These eyeliners stay fluid as long as you keep your brush wet, which allows you to take your time to get it right,” Reader says. “It is also a lot easier to clean up edges or any mistakes by reactivating the product even after it dries, giving you time to fix it.” But even the makeup veterans among us can benefit from water-based eyeliner. “For those who are more advanced and love creating bigger and better graphic eyeliner looks, water-activated eyeliner gives you endless creativity from bold or intricate shapes to mastering those multi-colored gradient liners,” Reader adds.

