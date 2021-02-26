Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Big Box stores like Walmart are a gold mine for beauty finds. You can find Byrdie-approved hair tools, makeup, nail kits, and lots more. The labels Walmart carries are vast and varied. It still has the drugstore brands you love like Maybelline, CeraVe, and L'Oréal, but now also carries premium and designer beauty brands.
Since Walmart tends to have a large inventory of products, free shipping (often with a minimum), and regular sales, make it an ideal place for online shopping. You can also take advantage of their famous rollbacks, or price adjustments, on some of the biggest brands. From designer perfume to luxury makeup, Walmart has what you need to try out the latest beauty trend.
You can find a product you have been lusting after or your favorite rarely discounted shampoo any time of the year—no need to wait for the holidays to find Walmart deals. Since the task of searching can be overwhelming, we are here to help. From hair dye to teeth whitening toothpaste, we searched to find all the best beauty deals you could want right now.
Here are the best beauty deals at Walmart you can shop now.
CHI G2 Ceramic Titanium Infused Hairstyling Flat Iron Straightener
Normally $130, Now $70
At almost half the price, this highly-rated flat iron straightens locks and leaves strands polished. Ceramic plates with curved edges heat up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit to glide through and smooth hair. If you're in the market for the first time or need a replacement straightener, take advantage of the sale and say goodbye to frizz.
Makartt Jelly Translucent Poly Nail Extension Gel Kit
Normally $56, Now $40
We have become expert breadmakers, puzzler doers, and manicurists this past year. Any woman who is missing their nail extensions should get this set—now $20 off—to take their DIY mani to the next level. This gel kit contains six polish shades, 60 extensions of varying sizes, and all other tools (including base and topcoat) for you to create some nail art. Made for both beginners and experts, so first-timers shouldn't be intimated.
Living Proof Restore Shampoo and Conditioner
Normally $58, Now $40
Anyone who has ever tried a Living Proof product gets the hype and immediately falls in love. Fans would be happy for a few bucks off, but Walmart has this for almost $20 off. This pair will help fix damaged hair and keep your locks looking beautiful. While this is intended for all types of hair, if you frequently color yours, this can really help nourish your mane.
Pearl Enterprises MagicBrite Complete Teeth Whitening Kit at Home
Normally $58, Now $13
It’s important to take care of your teeth between your regular cleanings. This kit at 70 percent off is not only dentist-approved, but it will also make you feel like you just finished your teeth cleaning appointment. Unlike other treatments, you do not have to use it on consecutive days to see results. Instead, use it when you want to and at a time convenient to your schedule.
Sexy Hair Curly Sexy Curl Power Mousse
Normally $18, Now $11
Looking to add some definition to your curls? Try a mousse. What makes this product so special is that it adds volume, protects against heat, and allows you to style as needed. Instead of making strands crunchy, this leaves your spirals airy with bounce and control. The lightweight formula is now $7 off, so give it a whirl for touchable hair.
Unbrand 2 Pairs Magnetic Liquid Eyeliner with Magnetic False Eyelashes Lashes Kit
Normally $16, Now $8
Yes, the idea of glue near eyelashes scares us a bit too, which is why we are all for magnetic lashes. If this is your first time, no worries, at under $10, you get two pairs to try. And if you are already a pro, then these are worth checking out without breaking your budget. Since eyes are still visible when you are wearing a mask, there's never been a time to play around and have fun with your lashes.
Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Hair Color Creme, 72 Dark Beige Blonde, 2 Pack
Normally $14, Now $10
If you are already saving yourself some cash by dying your own hair versus going to a salon, you might as well buy your color in bulk, especially while there's a discount. Not only will this give you that perfect beige blond or latte shade, but the dye will also naturally nourish your head with avocado, olive, and shea oils.
Hello Oral Care Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
Normally $7, Now $5
A few years ago, charcoal became a huge trend, popping up in special water, shampoo, and wipes. The reason why is it claims that when it's activated, the element pulls out impurities, and in toothpaste, it aids in giving you a whiter smile. A minty flavor, fluoride, and the fact that this is vegan are other reasons to snag this up while the price is reduced.
ArtNaturals Essential Oils Bath Bombs Gift Set
Normally $24, Now $20
Taking baths seems to be a popular way to get some weekly—or daily if you’re lucky—self-care during these tough times. This essential oil bath bomb set promises to relax you and increase your energy flow. Throw one of these plant-based bombs into your bath to add some fizz. Grab a few as gifts for your fellow bath-lovers as well.
NARS Concealer, Hazelnut
Normally $30, Now $20
Dark under eyes are visible virtually, so make sure your concealer is fresh. Nars has a great reputation for its makeup, so the under-$20 price tag is something to take note of. This crease-proof concealer won't only help with sleepy circles, but will also help hide any blemishes.
Julep Grand Illusions Eyeshadow and Eyeliner Palette
Normally $39, Now $30
There’s something so sophisticated and fancy about an eyeshadow palette. Makeup sets also make it easier to explore some new looks without a big commitment. From subtle matte to evening drama, this palette has you covered for any hour of the day.
Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Shampoo
Normally $7, Now $3
Anyone with curly hair knows it has a mind of its own. It’s a good idea to seek out products that cater to your hair’s textures, and not just post-shower, but while you are in it too. A shampoo that is sulfate-, silicone-, and paraben-free, like this one, will strengthen and condition your spirals.
GiGi Hair Removal Strips for the Face
Normally $14, Now $9
DIYing some of your salon treatments since the pandemic? Join the club. Waxing at home is as popular as banana bread baking. These strips, now for under $10, will help you deal with your facial hair. Try this gentle and straightforward waxing kit on your chin or lip hair.
Unbrand 4D Silk Fiber Eyelash Mascara With Eyeliner Stamp Kit Thickening, Waterproof
Normally $22, Now $11
This kit makes it easy to master dramatic, sexy eyes. Use the stamp to get that perfect eyeliner in less than a minute. Then add the waterproof mascara to coat each lash and give it some thickness volume. In just a few minutes, you can whip up impressive eyes for your friends to admire, or to entrance your partner.