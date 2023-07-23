Here, with the help of our style experts, we’ve rounded up the best wallets of 2023 with a keen eye towards form, function, and quality—from the latest splurge-worthy designs to budget-friendly fan favorites—as well as color recommendations, organizational tips, and what not to carry around every day.

Next, you want to consider your own unique style and individual needs. “Some people carry cash and need a slot for their bills, while others prefer a wallet phone case for their ID, a few credit cards, and to use Apple Pay,” says stylist Samantha Brown. Lastly, compartments and materials should be another deciding factor: “You want to look for a wallet with enough compartments to keep all your necessities,” adds stylist Beverly Osemwenkhae. “Leather is definitely the best option for wallets, as it wears better over time.”

Turns out, when it comes to wallets, size does matter. “First, you want to look at how many cards and items you need to carry with you. This will help determine whether you need a larger wallet with lots of slots and pockets, or if something smaller will do the trick,” says stylist and co-founder of Fashivly Ashlyn Greer. “It’s also important to take note of what size most of your bags are. Investing in a larger wallet won't make sense if most of your everyday bags are on the smaller side,” she adds.

With so many wallet options out there on the market, it’s difficult to choose the right one for you. But the bottom line is, whichever style you opt for—whether it’s foldover, zip, convertible, or wristlet—functionality and quality should be a top deciding factor. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to factor in aesthetics, price, and brand preference, too.

Best Overall Portland Leather Goods Bifold Wallet Portland Leather View On Portlandleathergoods.com If you haven’t heard of Portland Leather Goods and its massive following on the internet by now, we’d be surprised. The Oregon-based company specializes in premium leather goods at an affordable price point and garners consistently high ratings for its quality products. The bifold wallet contains eight card slots and two bill compartments for storing cash, as well as a small zippered pocket for change. But the best part is the leather ages beautifully and comes in 13 colors, including our favorite Honey, as well as Lavender, Sunflower, and Peacock. Price at time of publish: $80 Materials: Full grain or pebbled leather | Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.75 x 3.75 inches | Colors: 13, including Honey, Black, and Coldbrow (brown)

Best Budget Bveyzi Ultra Slim Thin Leather RFID Blocking Clutch Wallet Amazon View On Amazon With nearly 6,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, this $20 genuine leather wallet is a total steal. It comes in 10 glossy hues and has a sturdy snap closure to keep all your things in place. Despite the slim size, it has more card slots than your average wallet (11 total), plus three bill slots and an ID window. The best part is it has RFID protection so scammers can’t scan your credit cards from afar. Price at time of publish: $20 Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 7.48 x 3.74 x 0.59 inches | Colors: 10, including Black, Dark Pink, and Grey

Best Large Wallet Saint Laurent Kate Cassandra Leather Wallet Neiman Marcus View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus So we admit that it’s a bit of a splurge, but hear us out: Not only is this Yves Saint Laurent wallet selling fast, but it was also recommended by two of our style experts as a top choice. Made in Italy with mock croc-embossed calfskin leather, it includes a detachable gold-tone shoulder strap (that can be worn crossbody style). With eight card slots, an interior zipper pocket, and a slot for your phone (maybe even lipgloss and keys), it can be used as a traditional wallet or clutch. We’re loving the timeless ivory shade, but it also comes in classic black with a two-tone metallic logo. Price at time of publish: $1,990 Materials: Calfskin leather | Dimensions: 5.55 x 8.9 x 1.6 inches | Colors: Blanc Vintage

Best Color Options Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Continental Clutch Dooney & Bourke View On Dooney.com This buttery soft wallet made with full-grain, Tuscan leather is a bestseller from Dooney & Bourke—and for good reason. It can also be used as a clutch and we’re loving the heritage colors available and the contrast tones of the trim. Its Goldilocks size comfortably fits in most purses and still holds all your essentials in one place with a snap closure, eight card slots, two bill compartments, and an exterior zipper pocket. With 18 elegant color choices, you may have a hard time deciding which one to get. Price at time of publish: $105 Materials: European pebble grain leather | Dimensions: 3.75 x 0.75 x 7 inches | Colors: 18, including Caramel, Black, and White

Best Zipper Wallet Tory Burch Kira Chevron Zip Continental Wallet Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Made with quilted lambskin leather, this Tory Burch zip wallet is a favorite of Greer. Whether it’s Burch’s signature perfume, bucket bags, or wallets, you know you’re getting a quality product that’s both trendy and timeless. “I've been loving both Tory Burch and Marc Jacob's new accessories options. Both look and feel super luxe without the luxury price point,” she says. This wallet features the signature quilting of her Kira collection, two compartments, an interior pocket, card slots, and a gold-tone exterior logo. But if the quilted option isn’t to your liking, try the Robinson Zip Continental Wallet in a chic, gray color instead (a favorite of Osemwenkhae). Price at time of publish: $248 (or $198 for the Robinson Zip) Materials: Lambskin leather (Robinson zip made with cowhide leather) | Dimensions: 4 x 7.75 x 0.75 inches | Colors: Black

Best Splurge Chanel Wallet on a Chain Chanel View On Chanel.com So, it may cost a couple of months’ rent, but the good news is if you’re going for high-end luxury brands, Chanel is always a great investment piece. Recommended by Brown, the Chanel wallet on a chain is made with supple lambskin leather and features the iconic gold-tone Chanel logo. Plus, it doubles as a clutch and crossbody and includes several card slots, an interior zipper pocket, and two compartments to hold your phone and essentials. Price at time of publish: $4,300 Materials: Lambskin leather | Dimensions: 4.8 × 7.5 × 1.4 inches | Colors: Black

Best for Travel Portland Leather Goods Envelope Convertible Crossbody Portland Leather View On Portlandleathergoods.com Another fav from Portland Leather Goods, this convertible crossbody is a two-in-one with removable straps and a built-in wallet with f card slots. Use it as a daytime or evening clutch, or throw it in your purse as a daily wallet. We’re partial to the classic black here for a timeless transition from day to night, but you can also get it in Rich Cognac or Deep Water (blue). Tip: Check their “Almost Perfect” section of the site for special deals—although the bags and wallets may have minor imperfections, we’ve never noticed any worth mentioning. Price at time of publish: $122 Materials: Full grain or pebbled leather | Dimensions: 8.625 x 5.625 inches; wrist strap is 7 inches; and crossbody strap is 31–56 inches | Colors: 8, including Black, Nutmeg, and Deep Water

Best Magsafe TWZKG Magnetic Card Wallet Holder Amazon View On Amazon With over 3,000 ratings on Amazon, this magnetic card holder attaches right to your phone and comes in a ton of fun color options (including Light Green and Rainbow, as well as classic shades like navy blue and black). Ideal for touchless pay, the minimalist wallet is made with shielded, polyurethane leather so your credit card is safe while stored. Price at time of publish: $10 Materials: Vegan (PU) leather | Dimensions: 3.94 x 2.99 x 0.47 inches | Colors: 18, including Fluorescent Yellow and Blue

Best Zip Card Case Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Zip Around Dooney & Bourke View On Dooney.com No brand does color combos quite like Dooney & Bourke (in our humble opinion) and these classic shades juxtaposed with a lipstick red lining are too good to pass up. This bestselling, “bite-sized” zip wallet is great for storing up to eight cards and includes a zippered coin pocket in the back, plus two cash compartments. Price at time of publish: $69 Materials: European pebble grain leather | Dimensions: 3.75 x 0.75 x 4.5 inches | Colors: 15, including Bone and Elephant (gray)

Best Wristlet Marc Jacobs J Phone Wristlet Marc Jacobs View On Lyst.com View On Marcjacobs.com This thoughtfully designed wristlet from Marc Jacobs is a top choice for Greer: “It fits your phone and still looks like a cute clutch,” she says. The wallet is great for everyday use or a grab-and-go mini bag and includes seven card slots, three slip pockets, an exterior coin pouch, and a separate phone compartment. It’s sleek, smart, and surprisingly utilitarian. Price at time of publish: $195 Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 7 x 2 x 4 inches | Colors: Black, True Red, Cloud White +more

Best ID Card Case Coach Crossgrain Mini ID Skinny Coach View On Amazon This classic Coach card case comes in several solid colors (sans monogram) and includes a clear back for your ID, plus a key ring and zip-top closure. It’s perfect for tucking into your pocket during the day or inside a small clutch for the evening. Price at time of publish: $54 Materials: Textured cross-grain leather | Dimensions: 4 x 0.25 ix 2.75 inches | Colors: Flax, Deep Turquoise, Deep Berry +more

Best Sustainable Brand Cuyana Slim Wristlet Wallet Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Crafted in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, the Italian leather used in Cuyana products holds a Silver certification from the Leather Working Group (LWG), which means it’s responsibly tanned in an eco-friendly way. The slim wallet with interior card slots comes in dreamy colors like sage and soft rose (great for the spring and summer months) and features a curved exterior slip pocket that can easily hold a passport. Price at time of publish: $118 Materials: Italian pebbled leather | Dimensions: 8.6 x 5.5 inches | Colors: Merlot, Soft Rose, Emerald +more

Best Mini Tory Burch Mini Robinson Leather Wallet Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Lyst.com With its multi-tone interior and chic gold and leather closure, we couldn’t resist this mini wallet by Tory Burch. For under $150, it’s made of shiny black (or gray) leather and is sure to become a year-round staple in your bag. It features a cute coin purse on the inside and three separate card slots. Price at time of publish: $148 Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Colors: Black and Gray Heron

Best Coin Coach Signature Leather Corner Wristlet Amazon View On Amazon Whether you’re schlepping loads of quarters for the laundromat or just want a cute coin purse to drop in your bag, this Coach wristlet takes the win. It’s super durable (and lasts for years with proper care) and can fit receipts, keys, some cash, and ID cards, too. It’s a handy, versatile little wallet and you can’t beat the price for the monogrammed Coach canvas and leather trim. Price at time of publish: $39 Materials: Fabric and leather | Dimensions: 2.36 x 1.57 x 0.39 inches | Colors: Khaki/Black, Khaki/Saddle

Best Timeless Monogram Louis Vuitton Clémence Wallet Louis Vuitton View On Louisvuitton.com View On Saksoff5th.com Recommended by Brown, this timeless splurge isn’t going out of style any time soon. Featuring LV’s iconic monogram on canvas, gold-tone hardware, and leather trim, this zipper wallet comes with plenty of slots for your credit cards, plus two compartments for cash/receipts and an interior zipper pocket for coins. Plus, it’s a classic statement accessory that’s sure to hold up for many years to come. Price at time of publish: $590 Materials: Coated canvas and grained cowhide leather lining and trim | Dimensions: 7.9 x 3.5 x 0.8 inches | Colors: Rose Ballerine, Fushcia