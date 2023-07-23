With so many wallet options out there on the market, it’s difficult to choose the right one for you. But the bottom line is, whichever style you opt for—whether it’s foldover, zip, convertible, or wristlet—functionality and quality should be a top deciding factor. Plus, it doesn’t hurt to factor in aesthetics, price, and brand preference, too.
Turns out, when it comes to wallets, size does matter. “First, you want to look at how many cards and items you need to carry with you. This will help determine whether you need a larger wallet with lots of slots and pockets, or if something smaller will do the trick,” says stylist and co-founder of Fashivly Ashlyn Greer. “It’s also important to take note of what size most of your bags are. Investing in a larger wallet won't make sense if most of your everyday bags are on the smaller side,” she adds.
Next, you want to consider your own unique style and individual needs. “Some people carry cash and need a slot for their bills, while others prefer a wallet phone case for their ID, a few credit cards, and to use Apple Pay,” says stylist Samantha Brown. Lastly, compartments and materials should be another deciding factor: “You want to look for a wallet with enough compartments to keep all your necessities,” adds stylist Beverly Osemwenkhae. “Leather is definitely the best option for wallets, as it wears better over time.”
Here, with the help of our style experts, we’ve rounded up the best wallets of 2023 with a keen eye towards form, function, and quality—from the latest splurge-worthy designs to budget-friendly fan favorites—as well as color recommendations, organizational tips, and what not to carry around every day.
Best Overall
Portland Leather Goods Bifold Wallet
If you haven’t heard of Portland Leather Goods and its massive following on the internet by now, we’d be surprised. The Oregon-based company specializes in premium leather goods at an affordable price point and garners consistently high ratings for its quality products. The bifold wallet contains eight card slots and two bill compartments for storing cash, as well as a small zippered pocket for change. But the best part is the leather ages beautifully and comes in 13 colors, including our favorite Honey, as well as Lavender, Sunflower, and Peacock.
$80
Materials: Full grain or pebbled leather | Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.75 x 3.75 inches | Colors: 13, including Honey, Black, and Coldbrow (brown)
Best Budget
Bveyzi Ultra Slim Thin Leather RFID Blocking Clutch Wallet
With nearly 6,000 reviews and 4.7 stars on Amazon, this $20 genuine leather wallet is a total steal. It comes in 10 glossy hues and has a sturdy snap closure to keep all your things in place. Despite the slim size, it has more card slots than your average wallet (11 total), plus three bill slots and an ID window. The best part is it has RFID protection so scammers can’t scan your credit cards from afar.
$20
Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 7.48 x 3.74 x 0.59 inches | Colors: 10, including Black, Dark Pink, and Grey
Best Large Wallet
Saint Laurent Kate Cassandra Leather Wallet
So we admit that it’s a bit of a splurge, but hear us out: Not only is this Yves Saint Laurent wallet selling fast, but it was also recommended by two of our style experts as a top choice. Made in Italy with mock croc-embossed calfskin leather, it includes a detachable gold-tone shoulder strap (that can be worn crossbody style). With eight card slots, an interior zipper pocket, and a slot for your phone (maybe even lipgloss and keys), it can be used as a traditional wallet or clutch. We’re loving the timeless ivory shade, but it also comes in classic black with a two-tone metallic logo.
$1,990
Materials: Calfskin leather | Dimensions: 5.55 x 8.9 x 1.6 inches | Colors: Blanc Vintage
Best Color Options
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Continental Clutch
This buttery soft wallet made with full-grain, Tuscan leather is a bestseller from Dooney & Bourke—and for good reason. It can also be used as a clutch and we’re loving the heritage colors available and the contrast tones of the trim. Its Goldilocks size comfortably fits in most purses and still holds all your essentials in one place with a snap closure, eight card slots, two bill compartments, and an exterior zipper pocket. With 18 elegant color choices, you may have a hard time deciding which one to get.
$105
Materials: European pebble grain leather | Dimensions: 3.75 x 0.75 x 7 inches | Colors: 18, including Caramel, Black, and White
Best Zipper Wallet
Tory Burch Kira Chevron Zip Continental Wallet
Made with quilted lambskin leather, this Tory Burch zip wallet is a favorite of Greer. Whether it’s Burch’s signature perfume, bucket bags, or wallets, you know you’re getting a quality product that’s both trendy and timeless. “I've been loving both Tory Burch and Marc Jacob's new accessories options. Both look and feel super luxe without the luxury price point,” she says. This wallet features the signature quilting of her Kira collection, two compartments, an interior pocket, card slots, and a gold-tone exterior logo. But if the quilted option isn’t to your liking, try the Robinson Zip Continental Wallet in a chic, gray color instead (a favorite of Osemwenkhae).
$248 (or $198 for the Robinson Zip)
Materials: Lambskin leather (Robinson zip made with cowhide leather) | Dimensions: 4 x 7.75 x 0.75 inches | Colors: Black
Best Splurge
Chanel Wallet on a Chain
So, it may cost a couple of months’ rent, but the good news is if you’re going for high-end luxury brands, Chanel is always a great investment piece. Recommended by Brown, the Chanel wallet on a chain is made with supple lambskin leather and features the iconic gold-tone Chanel logo. Plus, it doubles as a clutch and crossbody and includes several card slots, an interior zipper pocket, and two compartments to hold your phone and essentials.
$4,300
Materials: Lambskin leather | Dimensions: 4.8 × 7.5 × 1.4 inches | Colors: Black
Best for Travel
Portland Leather Goods Envelope Convertible Crossbody
Another fav from Portland Leather Goods, this convertible crossbody is a two-in-one with removable straps and a built-in wallet with f card slots. Use it as a daytime or evening clutch, or throw it in your purse as a daily wallet. We’re partial to the classic black here for a timeless transition from day to night, but you can also get it in Rich Cognac or Deep Water (blue). Tip: Check their “Almost Perfect” section of the site for special deals—although the bags and wallets may have minor imperfections, we’ve never noticed any worth mentioning.
$122
Materials: Full grain or pebbled leather | Dimensions: 8.625 x 5.625 inches; wrist strap is 7 inches; and crossbody strap is 31–56 inches | Colors: 8, including Black, Nutmeg, and Deep Water
Best Magsafe
TWZKG Magnetic Card Wallet Holder
With over 3,000 ratings on Amazon, this magnetic card holder attaches right to your phone and comes in a ton of fun color options (including Light Green and Rainbow, as well as classic shades like navy blue and black). Ideal for touchless pay, the minimalist wallet is made with shielded, polyurethane leather so your credit card is safe while stored.
$10
Materials: Vegan (PU) leather | Dimensions: 3.94 x 2.99 x 0.47 inches | Colors: 18, including Fluorescent Yellow and Blue
Best Zip Card Case
Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Small Zip Around
No brand does color combos quite like Dooney & Bourke (in our humble opinion) and these classic shades juxtaposed with a lipstick red lining are too good to pass up. This bestselling, “bite-sized” zip wallet is great for storing up to eight cards and includes a zippered coin pocket in the back, plus two cash compartments.
$69
Materials: European pebble grain leather | Dimensions: 3.75 x 0.75 x 4.5 inches | Colors: 15, including Bone and Elephant (gray)
Best Wristlet
Marc Jacobs J Phone Wristlet
This thoughtfully designed wristlet from Marc Jacobs is a top choice for Greer: “It fits your phone and still looks like a cute clutch,” she says. The wallet is great for everyday use or a grab-and-go mini bag and includes seven card slots, three slip pockets, an exterior coin pouch, and a separate phone compartment. It’s sleek, smart, and surprisingly utilitarian.
$195
Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 7 x 2 x 4 inches | Colors: Black, True Red, Cloud White +more
Best ID Card Case
Coach Crossgrain Mini ID Skinny
This classic Coach card case comes in several solid colors (sans monogram) and includes a clear back for your ID, plus a key ring and zip-top closure. It’s perfect for tucking into your pocket during the day or inside a small clutch for the evening.
$54
Materials: Textured cross-grain leather | Dimensions: 4 x 0.25 ix 2.75 inches | Colors: Flax, Deep Turquoise, Deep Berry +more
Best Sustainable Brand
Cuyana Slim Wristlet Wallet
Crafted in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, the Italian leather used in Cuyana products holds a Silver certification from the Leather Working Group (LWG), which means it’s responsibly tanned in an eco-friendly way. The slim wallet with interior card slots comes in dreamy colors like sage and soft rose (great for the spring and summer months) and features a curved exterior slip pocket that can easily hold a passport.
$118
Materials: Italian pebbled leather | Dimensions: 8.6 x 5.5 inches | Colors: Merlot, Soft Rose, Emerald +more
Best Mini
Tory Burch Mini Robinson Leather Wallet
With its multi-tone interior and chic gold and leather closure, we couldn’t resist this mini wallet by Tory Burch. For under $150, it’s made of shiny black (or gray) leather and is sure to become a year-round staple in your bag. It features a cute coin purse on the inside and three separate card slots.
$148
Materials: Leather | Dimensions: 4 x 3.5 x 1.5 inches | Colors: Black and Gray Heron
Best Coin
Coach Signature Leather Corner Wristlet
Whether you’re schlepping loads of quarters for the laundromat or just want a cute coin purse to drop in your bag, this Coach wristlet takes the win. It’s super durable (and lasts for years with proper care) and can fit receipts, keys, some cash, and ID cards, too. It’s a handy, versatile little wallet and you can’t beat the price for the monogrammed Coach canvas and leather trim.
$39
Materials: Fabric and leather | Dimensions: 2.36 x 1.57 x 0.39 inches | Colors: Khaki/Black, Khaki/Saddle
Best Timeless Monogram
Louis Vuitton Clémence Wallet
Recommended by Brown, this timeless splurge isn’t going out of style any time soon. Featuring LV’s iconic monogram on canvas, gold-tone hardware, and leather trim, this zipper wallet comes with plenty of slots for your credit cards, plus two compartments for cash/receipts and an interior zipper pocket for coins. Plus, it’s a classic statement accessory that’s sure to hold up for many years to come.
$590
Materials: Coated canvas and grained cowhide leather lining and trim | Dimensions: 7.9 x 3.5 x 0.8 inches | Colors: Rose Ballerine, Fushcia
Best Bifold
Givenchy 4G Bifold Wallet
This Givenchy bifold stuns in a creamy hue of pastel blue, but we’re here for the luxe 4G gold-tone hardware. It’s an elegant design with four card slots, slip pockets, a bill compartment, and one zip pocket, but it’s still a modern statement piece. But if you’re into more experimental hardware on your accessories, check out the Voyou Bifold in tumbled black leather, too.
$490
Materials: Grained leather | Dimensions: 3.7 x 3.3 x 0.6 inches | Colors: Cloud Blue
Final Verdict
We love the accessible price point and quality leather of the Portland Leather Goods Bifold Wallet (or any of its wallets, really), as well as the classic look and color options of the Dooney & Bourke Pebble Grain Continental Clutch. Despite that they’re both around $100 each, the full-grain leather is sure to hold up well over time and withstand wear and tear in your bag. For a splurge, the on-trend YSL Cassandra Wallet comes highly recommended by our stylists. Plus, it’s super chic and doubles as a clutch making it great for evening or formal wear.
Meet the Expert
- Beverly Osemwenkhae, also known as Beverly O, is a fashion consultant based out of New York and London. She specializes in special occasion wear, style coaching, and luxury style programs. She owns and operates the style concierge firm, Project Bee Consulting.
- Samantha Brown has worked as an NYC-based professional and celebrity stylist for over a decade. She was personally trained and recruited by Stacy London of TLC’s “What Not to Wear” and her styling credits include Nylon Magazine, Badgley Mischka, OK!, Westfield Style, Gold Coast Magazine, Minnie Rose, Newsday, and more.
- Ashlyn Greer is the co-founder and owner of Fashivly, a virtual personal styling service launched in 2021 that helps put together head-to-toe accessorized looks based on body type, lifestyle, budget, and style goals. Greer is also an experienced brand stylist and creative production manager, building on more than 10 years in the fashion industry, and a graduate of SCAD’s M.A. Luxury Fashion Management and Marketing program.
What to Look for in Wallets
Materials
All three style experts recommend leather as the top choice due to its durability, but you can also opt for high-quality synthetic or vegan leather. “Leather wears better over time,” says Osemwenkhae, adding that buyers might want to consider neoprene, too. Since you’re most likely using your wallet every day, longevity is key: “It really comes down to the same cost-per-wear you should be considering with other pieces in your wardrobe. Invest a bit more in something that is a classic staple and will last for years to come versus having to replace a cheaper wallet every six months to one year,” Greer adds.
Compartments
Regardless of the style you choose (zip, mini, bifold, snap, convertible), make sure the wallet suits your individual needs. Consider the amount of cards you have to carry every day, as well as the size(s) of your everyday bags. “Investing in a larger wallet won't make sense if most of your everyday bags are on the smaller side,” Greer says.
Colors
We love a good color pop! The dull days of only neutral shades are long gone and many heritage brands, like Dooney & Bourke, offer a wide selection of colors. “Wallets are a fun opportunity to experiment with color and pattern without committing the main pieces of your outfit,” says Brown. “Patterns and textures will help camouflage wear and tear over time, while bright colors add a pop to your everyday neutrals.”.
While classic brown and black are staple wallet colors, consider adding fun shades like deep red (“a fun choice that will coordinate with almost anything,” according to Greer), pastel hues like muted pink and lavender, mustard tones, and tangerine.
-
How should I organize my wallet?
“Have your most-used cards (like your ID and everyday debit or credit card) in easy-to-see places up front—whether that's in the first slots or at the front of the stack in a card case,” adds Greer. “Keep your other cards that you don't use as often, like an insurance card, in the back. I always like having a section for receipts as well (something that I can easily access everything at once and transfer to a bag or box at home for filing when it gets filled up),” she says.
Plus, you want to clean out your wallet fairly regularly—around once a week. “Keep receipts and business cards at home to help avoid wallet clutter. And keep your change purse empty to avoid adding extra weight to your bag,” says Brown.
-
What should you not carry in a wallet?
“Never carry sensitive personal information in your wallet like a social security card or a passport,” recommends Greer. “Having these items go missing (or worse being stolen) can be a risk to your personal and financial security. Many people don't know this, but you can actually have your passport privileges restricted or revoked if your passport is missing or stolen twice in a 10-year period,” she warns.
Lastly, Osemwenkhae recommends not storing your keys in your wallet: “It adds weight to your wallet and can easily change its shape or cause a tear.”
-
How long should a wallet generally last?
“A good quality wallet can last for years. When investing, consider the brand and the durability of the material,” says Brown. “I lean towards high-quality designer brands for all of my clients because wallets are used daily and should last for years. Invest in a wallet that will stand the test of time versus buying something that may not hold up,” she says.
