That’s a lot of boxes to check, so to save you time from endlessly scrolling, we narrowed down the best walking boots from expert-favorite brands for any type of activity. Throw any of these pairs on and you’ll be properly prepared for 10,000 steps and beyond.

No matter what type of walks you prefer—an easy stroll through the woods, or an energetic excursion on a tough trail—you’ll need a proper pair of walking boots. They’re less intense than hiking boots, but more sturdy and supportive than a sneaker. Ideally, they will be lightweight, waterproof, and stylish too.

Best Overall KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Mid Women's Hiking Boots 4.5 REI View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Nordstrom There’s a reason these walking boots from KEEN have been a trail favorite for more than 15 years. It doesn’t matter whether you’re hitting the mountains for a weeklong hiking excursion or simply out for an afternoon walk in the woods; either way, you can reach for these boots. Since they’re lightweight and flexible, they feel more like sneakers than traditional hiking boots, making them ideal for walks of all lengths. Their design features are subtle, but all substantially enhance your walking experience. For instance, KEEN’s wide toe box allows plenty of room for your little piggies to spread out, while the waterproof material keeps you dry even if the trails aren’t. Best of all, they’re ultra comfortable right out of the box. Price at time of publish: $175 Material: Leather upper, mesh lining, rubber outsole | Weight: 1 lb., 12.4 oz. | Colors: Magnet/Atlantic Blue, Toasted Coconut/Porcelain, Weiss/Boysenberry | Size Range: 5–11

Best Budget Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Boot 5 Zappos View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Belk.com “High-quality” and “budget-friendly” don’t often find themselves in the same sentence—unless you’re talking about this pair from Columbia. The durable and waterproof design is as affordable as wear-them-for-years walking boots come. Consider them the perfect blend of a sneaker and a hiking boot, combining top-tier comfort with ample support. Bonus: the Newton Ridge design is available in a variety of color combinations, so you’re bound to find a pair that coordinates with your wardrobe full of outerwear. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: Leather/suede upper and Omni-Grip™ rubber outsole | Weight: 1 lb., 1 oz. | Colors: Elk/Mountain Red, Peatmoss/Red Onion, Stratus/Canyon Rose, Kettle/Marionberry +more | Size Range: 5–12

Best for Travel Salomon Cross Hike 2 Mid GORE-TEX Hiking Boots REI View On REI Sleek and sturdy? Yes and yes. Worthy of a stroll through a city or tackling a tough trail? Also yes and yes. This pair of walking boots from Salomon is ideal for excursions of all kinds. They’re cool and cushioned enough to wear day-to-day yet grippy and stable enough for days spent on bumpy terrain. Wear these straight from Bozeman to Glacier National Park, or from Milan to the Dolomites—wherever your travels may lead you.

“So many of our customers are looking for a boot that can take them beyond the streets with the proper support needed for their outdoor adventures,” says Elizabeth Kanfer, Fashion Director of Footwear and Accessories at Nordstrom. “Salomon consistently delivers amazing style with incredible high-performance qualities.” Price at time of publish: $190 Material: Synthetic upper and rubber outsole | Weight: .8 lb | Colors: Black/Chocolate Plum/Black, Feather Gray/Olive Night/White, Shale/Wild Ginger/Coral Gold +more | Size Range: 5–11

Best for Winter Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Waterproof Boot Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Sorel is beloved for footwear that provides top-tier protection against the elements, and they have perfected the recipe for a winter walking boot with this design. The key ingredients: a waterproof finish, a super soft microfleece lining, and a grippy rubber sole. Even on the snowiest of days, these sporty and stylish boots will keep your feet dry, warm, and stable. “This Sorel boot hits the mark by mixing sporty functionality with great design,” says Kanfer. “It’s the perfect boot to keep you warm and dry, and looking great on easy walks that do not require technical hiking boots.”

Price at time of publish: $175 Material: Suede/leather upper, textile lining, and rubber sole | Weight: Not listed | Colors: New Cinder/ Bloodstone, Black/Sea Salt, Velvet Tan/Gum +more | Size Range: 5–12

Best for Hiking HOKA Anacapa Mid GTX Hiking Boots Women's REI View On Backcountry.com View On Hoka.com View On REI Pick a trail, any trail. These versatile boots from HOKA can accompany you on breezy walks, seriously intense hikes, or any adventure in between. Their waterproof leather uppers keep your feet warm and dry no matter the weather, while the quick-lace hook hardware and pull tabs let you throw them on or kick them off with ease. Thanks to their gripped, grooved outsoles, you’ll feel secure hiking uneven terrain, and the compression-molded midsoles leave your feet feeling extra cushioned. Now, the hard part: choosing a color. They’re available in five standout hues that are sure to provide you with plenty of compliments. Price at time of publish: $185 Material: Lightweight nubuck leather/GORE-TEX® upper, EVA midsole, and rubber outsole | Weight: 1 lb., 12 oz. | Colors: Elderberry/Grape Wine, Dune/Lilac Marble, Hot Sauce/Cherry Mahogany +more | Size Range: 6–11 The 10 Best Hiking Boots of 2023 That Are Both Functional and Fashionable

Best for Plantar Fasciitis Timberland Women's Mt. Maddsen Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots REI View On Amazon View On Walmart View On REI Plantar fasciitis is no fun, but walking long distances still should be. This pair of leather Timberland boots is the best if you’re suffering from heel pain—and even just provide extra support if you’re not. They feature ultra-cushy footbeds that provide a soft, shock-absorbing landing for each step. The footbeds are removable though, so if you prefer your own insoles, there’s room for whatever eases your pain. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Leather upper, ReBOTL™ fabric lining containing at least 50% recycled plastic, and rubber outsole | Weight: 2.44 lbs | Colors: Light Brown, Wheat, Grey +more | Size Range: 6–11

Best Waterproof Teva Geotrecca Hiker Boots Free People View On Nordstrom View On Campsaver.com View On Dsw.com Nothing will cut a nice walk short like cold, wet feet. So to avoid that scenario, we recommend opting for a waterproof pair of walking boots. (Most on this list are!) But Teva’s Geotrecca Boots take the cake for our favorite waterproof design since they prove you don’t have to sacrifice style for functionality. The cool, detailed upper features a waterproof membrane constructed with synthetic leather that simultaneously seals out water while letting moisture (ahem, sweat) escape with maximum breathability. Plus, they have all the other features of a high-quality walking boot too, such as cushy foam insoles made from recycled materials, grippy rubber outsoles, and a lightweight feel that won’t give you sore ankles. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Recycled polyester/spandex upper, recycled nylon/polyester lining, EVA midsole, and rubber outsole | Weight: Not listed | Colors: Balsam/Burlwood, Sesame/Sand Dune, Caribou/Carmine | Size Range: 5–12

Best Mid-Calf Danner The Prowess Danner View On Danner.com When you rock these mid-calf military-style walking boots, everyone you pass on the trails will know you mean business. While tough looking, they’re not tough to wear, since the supremely cushy insoles feel marshmallow-like. Don’t believe us? Scroll through the reviews and you’ll find recurring themes. Buyers rave about how comfortable, lightweight, sturdy, and supportive these boots are. A downside is they’re not inherently water-resistant, but a quick spritz of a waterproofing spray will protect them from damage and keep your feet warm. Price at time of publish: $160 Material: Suede leather and nylon upper, mesh lining, and Danner® Tanicus outsole | Weight: 4 lbs | Colors: Coyote | Size Range: 5–12

Best for Uneven Terrain KEEN Voyageur Hiking Boots Duluth Trading View On Duluthtrading.com No matter how tricky the terrain you’re walking on, these KEEN boots are bound to keep you on your feet. That’s thanks to a few clever design components, including the high-traction rubber outsoles and the rounded front end, which allows your toes to spread out to help you balance. The springy midsole makes miles of walking through uneven terrain a breeze too. Emily Fullerton, Senior Designer and Product Developer at Duluth Trading Co., is a fan. “The KEEN Voyageur is a great low-rise hiking shoe that is lighter and more nimble than a full hiking boot, but still provides a rugged knobby tread and internal shank for improved traction and support on rocky terrain,” she says. “It also balances breathability with a water-resistant leather upper so you’re ready for hot temperatures or rainy mornings.” Price at time of publish: $155 Material: Leather and mesh upper, rubber sole, nylon shank | Weight: Not listed | Colors: Harvest Yellow | Size Range: 6.5–11

Most Stylish Rag & Bone Shiloh Hiking Boot Nordstrom View On Rag-bone.com View On Revolve View On Zappos You’re bound to turn heads while wearing these cream-colored, combat-style hiking boots. They seamlessly blend fashion and function, with their tough lugged sole and streamlined style. Considering their serious price tag though, you may want to save these for strolling on clean sidewalks and leave the wet trails to a different pair of walking boots. “This beautiful cream boot from Rag & Bone gives you the feeling of a hiking boot with the tread sole, but is actually the perfect option for dressing up any casual weekend look,” says Kanfer. Price at time of publish: $262–$280 (originally $595) Material: Leather upper, synthetic lining, and synthetic outsole | Weight: 1 lb., 5 oz. | Colors: Cream, Black | Size Range: 5–11