With so many styles and colors to choose from, so it’s no wonder that a handful of the brand’s offerings have gone viral and have become must-haves for many. To help you narrow down which pieces are worth your money, I (along with the help of fellow editors) put the brand’s best-sellers to a true Byrdie test, taking into account comfort, sizing, materials, and wearability. The result: A curated list of the best Vuori products for women you won’t want to miss.

Plus, Vuori doesn’t sacrifice style. Many of the brand’s best-sellers will comfortably take you from a yoga studio to the office, or from a long, sweaty hike to a casual dinner with friends—it’s all part of the brand’s “built to move in” philosophy.

Let me be clear: Vuori is not just another athleticwear brand. In fact, it takes an entirely different approach to performance apparel. Inspired by the Coastal California lifestyle (with an emphasis on fitness, surf, sport, and art), the brand considers each garment an “investment in happiness” and focuses on high-quality materials and innovative designs.

Best Bra Vuori Evolve Square Neck Bra Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like Four-way stretch



Smoothing fabric

Great coverage What We Don't Like Light support The latest drop from the brand, the Evolve Square-Neck Bra is the brand’s smoothest, sleekest bra yet. It offers higher coverage than other options in the collection and is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. I wore the bra (along with the matching Evolve Legging) to a super-sweaty Corepower Sculpt class—a heated yoga-slash-cardio class—and felt totally covered but never too hot. Also, because the V1 Uplift™material has a four-way stretch, I actually felt the bra move with me while in tougher positions rather than against me. It comes in four colors (black, pool blue, fig, and smoke) and is available in sizes XXS through XXL. My chest is on the smaller size, so I didn’t need too much support, but those who have larger chests might need more support. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: V1 Uplift™ (Polyamide, Elastane) | Colors: 4, including Black, Pool Blue, Fig, Smoke | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best Legging Vuori Daily Legging Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like 10 color options

No-slip fit

Buttery soft material

Unique silhouette What We Don’t Like Can attract fuzz The legging category is already pretty saturated, but I promise, these leggings are just built differently. Not only do they look different than most other leggings on the market—they feature a high, waist silhouette with a drawstring tie, ⅞ length, and cuffed ankles—but they feel unlike anything else I’ve ever tried. The brand’s trademarked BreatheInterlock™ material is made of a polyester and elastane blend and feels buttery soft on the skin. I love how these leggings offer a smoothing effect that gives the legs and bum an airbrushed finish, concealing any unwanted lumps, bumps, and more. They passed a squat test with flying colors and conveniently come in 10 gorgeous shades that are sure to add a little happiness to your next leg day. The only caveat was that the material seemed to attract fuzz from my carpet. I was able to use a lint roller to get them looking good as new, but those with pets that shed a lot might want to take note. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: BreatheInterlock™ (Polyester, Elastane) | Colors: 10, including Ink, Light Penny, Baltic, Basil, Black, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best Jogger Vuori Performance Jogger 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Fleetfeet.com View On REI What We Like Slim but relaxed fit

Plentiful side pockets

What We Don't Like Runs small Despite carrying a wide range of athletic pieces, the brand’s most viral item is this pair of cozy joggers. You’ve likely seen them all over social media, and I can assure you that it’s for good reason. Available in 15 colors, these joggers are the real deal—they are designed to transition from beach hangs and hikes to errands and beyond. They feature a slim (yet relaxed) fit with slightly cropped legs, plentiful side pockets, and a drawstring around the waist. What makes them so beloved, though, is the super-soft DreamKnit™ fabric. Senior commerce editor Shannon Bauer loves these joggers, explaining that she bought them back in 2020, when her wardrobe existed solely of sweatpants. “Let me tell you: These are not overhyped. The fabric is buttery soft with tons of stretch, and the slim cut-slash-tapered leg looks more intentional than a baggy sweatsuit,” she says. “The quality is worth the price—nearly 3 years after purchase with countless washing, drying, and neighborhood walks, there are no signs of wear to speak of.” Be warned: They do run slightly small, so Bauer recommends sizing up, unless you want a more tailored fit. The brand also offers several other styles—the Boyfriend Jogger and the Daily Jogger. The Boyfriend Jogger offers a relaxed fit and is more like a sweatpant than a jogger. It’s incredibly comfortable, it just feels a little baggy and oversized to be considered a tried-and-true jogger. The Daily Jogger, on the other hand, offers everything I love about the Daily Leggings, just with a bit of extra space on the legs. They’re comparable to Lululemon’s Align Jogger, except with the brand’s signature waistline and drawstring. While you can’t go wrong with either of them, our hearts lie with the dreamy knit fabric of the OG Performance Jogger. Price at time of publish: $94 Material: DreamKnit™ (Recycled polyester, Elastane) | Colors: 15, including Black Heather, Charcoal Heather, Caramel Heather, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best Shorts Vuori Dash Short Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like Airy yet provides coverage

6 secure pockets What We Don't Like No built-in liner might feel too exposed for some I’m very particular about workout shorts. I need them to fit securely but loosely, and I hate when there’s too much extra fabric involved. After all, I want to feel weightless when I’m running, not weighed down—or worse, poofy. These shorts from Vuori are everything I could ever ask for in a pair of shorts, down to the pockets. Made with a lightweight fabric with partly recycled materials, the Dash Shorts are mid-rise, so they fall nicely along the hips and have a nice 3-inch inseam that offers some coverage and room to breathe. The best part of all: The pockets. The shorts have six pockets, four of which can be secured with a zipper. I also personally love that these shorts are un-lined and come without interior lining or mesh underwear. Some might not appreciate it, but I really enjoy the freedom these provide while still feeling comfortable and covered up. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Recycled Polyester, Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 7, including Azure, Black, Chestnut, Vermillion, Cosmo, and more. | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best Tank Top Vuori Sunrise High-Neck Tank Vuori View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like Perfect for layering

Moisture-wicking

Pairs well with many styles

What We Don’t Like White can be a little see-through Designed with performance and craftsmanship top of mind, this simple, high-neck tank top works perfectly both in the studio and on the street with a pair of jeans. I wore the White tank top over the Evolve Square Neck Bra to a workout class and loved how breathable and lightweight the moisture-wicking fabric felt. I also really liked the design—the tank gently hugs the body and has more of a natural knit look to it, as opposed to being skin-tight and airbrushed. On another occasion, I wore the shirt with a pair of jeans and sandals to meet friends for drinks and loved how effortless it looked when dressed up a bit. My friends even complimented me and asked where I got such a high-quality basic. It’s important to note that with a nude bra, I didn’t notice the top being see-through, but when I wore a dark-colored sports bra underneath, I did see some of the color peeking through. Price at time of publish: $54 Material: Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 4, including White, Azure, Pistachio, and Hazelnut | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best T-Shirt Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee Vuori View On Evo.com View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like Stretchy fabric

Opaque What We Don't Like Material is on the thicker side Many of us here at Byrdie are fans of this t-shirt from Vuori, so much so that we crowned it our Best Fitted Cropped out of all of the white t-shirts we tested. Crafted from premium Modal fabric, this sustainable t-shirt features rib knit detailing and lots of stretch for a timeless look that doesn’t skimp on comfort. It comes in seven colors—five in colored heather options plus plain white and black—but no matter which one you choose, you’ll appreciate the fact that it’s opaque, moisture-wicking, and has UPF 30+. The style itself is lovely, in fact, it hits right at the hips and is a great match for most bottoms. Plus, during testing, we noticed that the shape of the shirt didn’t change much, even after washing. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Modal Rayon, Elastane | Colors: 7, including White, Black, White Heather, Stone Heather, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL

Best Long-Sleeve Vuori Daydream Crew Vuori View On Nordstrom View On REI View On Vuoriclothing.com What We Like 4-way stretch fabric

Moisture-wicking and anti-odor

UPF 30+ protection What We Don't Like Could be thicker Whether you’re looking to keep warm on breezy days or protect your skin from sun exposure, you’ll love this long sleeve tee. The buttery soft fabric plays well with other layers and remains breathable, even if you have something on top of or underneath it. I appreciate the fact that it has built-in UPF 30+ and features the brand’s softest knit on offer. The modern fit performance top comes in six different colors, ranging from Umber Heather, a pink-toned hue, to Black Heather, a dark, speckled option. At 21.5 inches, it skims at my hips, but those with longer torsos might find it to be a little bit shorter. One thing to note: It’s not the warmest, so layering is your friend here. Price at time of publish: $64 Material: Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 6, including Black Heather, Light Heather Grey, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL