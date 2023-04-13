Let me be clear: Vuori is not just another athleticwear brand. In fact, it takes an entirely different approach to performance apparel. Inspired by the Coastal California lifestyle (with an emphasis on fitness, surf, sport, and art), the brand considers each garment an “investment in happiness” and focuses on high-quality materials and innovative designs.
Plus, Vuori doesn’t sacrifice style. Many of the brand’s best-sellers will comfortably take you from a yoga studio to the office, or from a long, sweaty hike to a casual dinner with friends—it’s all part of the brand’s “built to move in” philosophy.
With so many styles and colors to choose from, so it’s no wonder that a handful of the brand’s offerings have gone viral and have become must-haves for many. To help you narrow down which pieces are worth your money, I (along with the help of fellow editors) put the brand’s best-sellers to a true Byrdie test, taking into account comfort, sizing, materials, and wearability. The result: A curated list of the best Vuori products for women you won’t want to miss.
Best Bra
Vuori Evolve Square Neck Bra
Four-way stretch
Smoothing fabric
Great coverage
Light support
The latest drop from the brand, the Evolve Square-Neck Bra is the brand’s smoothest, sleekest bra yet. It offers higher coverage than other options in the collection and is ideal for a studio workout or daily wear. I wore the bra (along with the matching Evolve Legging) to a super-sweaty Corepower Sculpt class—a heated yoga-slash-cardio class—and felt totally covered but never too hot. Also, because the V1 Uplift™material has a four-way stretch, I actually felt the bra move with me while in tougher positions rather than against me. It comes in four colors (black, pool blue, fig, and smoke) and is available in sizes XXS through XXL. My chest is on the smaller size, so I didn’t need too much support, but those who have larger chests might need more support.
Price at time of publish: $64
Material: V1 Uplift™ (Polyamide, Elastane) | Colors: 4, including Black, Pool Blue, Fig, Smoke | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Legging
Vuori Daily Legging
10 color options
No-slip fit
Buttery soft material
Unique silhouette
Can attract fuzz
The legging category is already pretty saturated, but I promise, these leggings are just built differently. Not only do they look different than most other leggings on the market—they feature a high, waist silhouette with a drawstring tie, ⅞ length, and cuffed ankles—but they feel unlike anything else I’ve ever tried. The brand’s trademarked BreatheInterlock™ material is made of a polyester and elastane blend and feels buttery soft on the skin. I love how these leggings offer a smoothing effect that gives the legs and bum an airbrushed finish, concealing any unwanted lumps, bumps, and more. They passed a squat test with flying colors and conveniently come in 10 gorgeous shades that are sure to add a little happiness to your next leg day. The only caveat was that the material seemed to attract fuzz from my carpet. I was able to use a lint roller to get them looking good as new, but those with pets that shed a lot might want to take note.
Price at time of publish: $89
Material: BreatheInterlock™ (Polyester, Elastane) | Colors: 10, including Ink, Light Penny, Baltic, Basil, Black, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Jogger
Vuori Performance Jogger
Slim but relaxed fit
Plentiful side pockets
Runs small
Despite carrying a wide range of athletic pieces, the brand’s most viral item is this pair of cozy joggers. You’ve likely seen them all over social media, and I can assure you that it’s for good reason. Available in 15 colors, these joggers are the real deal—they are designed to transition from beach hangs and hikes to errands and beyond. They feature a slim (yet relaxed) fit with slightly cropped legs, plentiful side pockets, and a drawstring around the waist. What makes them so beloved, though, is the super-soft DreamKnit™ fabric. Senior commerce editor Shannon Bauer loves these joggers, explaining that she bought them back in 2020, when her wardrobe existed solely of sweatpants. “Let me tell you: These are not overhyped. The fabric is buttery soft with tons of stretch, and the slim cut-slash-tapered leg looks more intentional than a baggy sweatsuit,” she says. “The quality is worth the price—nearly 3 years after purchase with countless washing, drying, and neighborhood walks, there are no signs of wear to speak of.” Be warned: They do run slightly small, so Bauer recommends sizing up, unless you want a more tailored fit.
The brand also offers several other styles—the Boyfriend Jogger and the Daily Jogger. The Boyfriend Jogger offers a relaxed fit and is more like a sweatpant than a jogger. It’s incredibly comfortable, it just feels a little baggy and oversized to be considered a tried-and-true jogger. The Daily Jogger, on the other hand, offers everything I love about the Daily Leggings, just with a bit of extra space on the legs. They’re comparable to Lululemon’s Align Jogger, except with the brand’s signature waistline and drawstring. While you can’t go wrong with either of them, our hearts lie with the dreamy knit fabric of the OG Performance Jogger.
Price at time of publish: $94
Material: DreamKnit™ (Recycled polyester, Elastane) | Colors: 15, including Black Heather, Charcoal Heather, Caramel Heather, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Shorts
Vuori Dash Short
Airy yet provides coverage
6 secure pockets
No built-in liner might feel too exposed for some
I’m very particular about workout shorts. I need them to fit securely but loosely, and I hate when there’s too much extra fabric involved. After all, I want to feel weightless when I’m running, not weighed down—or worse, poofy. These shorts from Vuori are everything I could ever ask for in a pair of shorts, down to the pockets. Made with a lightweight fabric with partly recycled materials, the Dash Shorts are mid-rise, so they fall nicely along the hips and have a nice 3-inch inseam that offers some coverage and room to breathe. The best part of all: The pockets. The shorts have six pockets, four of which can be secured with a zipper.
I also personally love that these shorts are un-lined and come without interior lining or mesh underwear. Some might not appreciate it, but I really enjoy the freedom these provide while still feeling comfortable and covered up.
Price at time of publish: $58
Material: Recycled Polyester, Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 7, including Azure, Black, Chestnut, Vermillion, Cosmo, and more. | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Tank Top
Vuori Sunrise High-Neck Tank
Perfect for layering
Moisture-wicking
Pairs well with many styles
White can be a little see-through
Designed with performance and craftsmanship top of mind, this simple, high-neck tank top works perfectly both in the studio and on the street with a pair of jeans. I wore the White tank top over the Evolve Square Neck Bra to a workout class and loved how breathable and lightweight the moisture-wicking fabric felt. I also really liked the design—the tank gently hugs the body and has more of a natural knit look to it, as opposed to being skin-tight and airbrushed.
On another occasion, I wore the shirt with a pair of jeans and sandals to meet friends for drinks and loved how effortless it looked when dressed up a bit. My friends even complimented me and asked where I got such a high-quality basic. It’s important to note that with a nude bra, I didn’t notice the top being see-through, but when I wore a dark-colored sports bra underneath, I did see some of the color peeking through.
Price at time of publish: $54
Material: Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 4, including White, Azure, Pistachio, and Hazelnut | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best T-Shirt
Vuori Mudra Fitted Tee
Stretchy fabric
Opaque
Material is on the thicker side
Many of us here at Byrdie are fans of this t-shirt from Vuori, so much so that we crowned it our Best Fitted Cropped out of all of the white t-shirts we tested. Crafted from premium Modal fabric, this sustainable t-shirt features rib knit detailing and lots of stretch for a timeless look that doesn’t skimp on comfort. It comes in seven colors—five in colored heather options plus plain white and black—but no matter which one you choose, you’ll appreciate the fact that it’s opaque, moisture-wicking, and has UPF 30+. The style itself is lovely, in fact, it hits right at the hips and is a great match for most bottoms. Plus, during testing, we noticed that the shape of the shirt didn’t change much, even after washing.
Price at time of publish: $58
Material: Modal Rayon, Elastane | Colors: 7, including White, Black, White Heather, Stone Heather, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Long-Sleeve
Vuori Daydream Crew
4-way stretch fabric
Moisture-wicking and anti-odor
UPF 30+ protection
Could be thicker
Whether you’re looking to keep warm on breezy days or protect your skin from sun exposure, you’ll love this long sleeve tee. The buttery soft fabric plays well with other layers and remains breathable, even if you have something on top of or underneath it. I appreciate the fact that it has built-in UPF 30+ and features the brand’s softest knit on offer. The modern fit performance top comes in six different colors, ranging from Umber Heather, a pink-toned hue, to Black Heather, a dark, speckled option. At 21.5 inches, it skims at my hips, but those with longer torsos might find it to be a little bit shorter. One thing to note: It’s not the warmest, so layering is your friend here.
Price at time of publish: $64
Material: Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 6, including Black Heather, Light Heather Grey, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL
Best Hoodie
Vuori Halo Essential Hoodie
Cropped cut
Buttery soft, stretchy, and lightweight
Could be thicker
I don’t know about you, but hoodies are one of my favorite categories of clothing. However, when trying to find the perfect one, I feel a bit like Goldilocks; some are too big, and some are too small. Thankfully, this option from Vuori strikes a nice balance and is, in my opinion, just right. This cropped-style hoodie features a relaxed fit that lays nicely over the chest and stomach without being too form-fitting. Plus, it’s cropped to perfection (we named it the Best Cropped Hoodie of 2023) and grazes my hip bones for a look that screams “put together” while also being completely effortless (which I contribute to the soft, flexible, and super-lightweight material). It comes in seven really pretty colors, like Pale Grey Heather and Light Cloud Heather, and is so versatile that I can’t figure out if it works better for errands, weight lifting, or lounging around.
Price at time of publish: $96
Material: Recycled Polyester, Elastane | Colors: 7, including Black Heather, Pale Grey Heather, and more | Sizes: XXS - XXL
What to Look for When Shopping for Vuori Clothing
Sizing
While most Vuori clothing is consistently true to size, it’s best to check the sizing chart before buying to ensure a good fit. The Mudra Fitted Tee and the Women's Halo Essential Hoodie, for example, are cropped, so if you’re between sizes or looking for a more oversized fit, you can’t go wrong when you size up.
Care Instructions
As with all clothing, make sure to read the care instructions before tossing your Vuori merchandise in the washing machine. Most of the items are easy to wash, like the Sunrise High Neck Tank and the Daily Legging, both of which require a cold wash cycle with like colors and a quick dryer session with the temperature set to low.
Activity
All of the Vuori products are made to be worn across a wide range of activities, but some are more equipped than others for certain workouts. The Dash Shorts, for example, are great for hikes because the style features six pockets (four of which can be secured with zippers). The Daily Legging is great for sweaty HIIT sessions or hot yoga because it’s made with a moisture-wicking fabric. The Daydream Crew is a great option for those who love sporting their workout gear to brunch, as it pairs well with both athletic clothes and streetwear.
What is Vuori?
Vuori is an activewear company based in California. The brand has 13 stores, primarily in California, Colorado, and Arizona. Vuori is most well known for its super soft fabrics and versatile product range made for everyday activities as well as intense workouts.
Who owns Vuori?
Joe Kudla, the founder, owns Vuori Clothing. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and was an avid skier, surfer, and athlete, playing lacrosse in college while getting an accounting degree from the University of San Diego. He also traveled the world in his 20s as a fashion model for Dolce & Gabbana among others.
What does Vuori mean?
Vuori is a Finnish word meaning mountain. The brand founders found this an appropriate name for the brand after being inspired by the feeling when one reaches the top of a mountain.
How do you pronounce Vuori?
According to the brand, Vuori is pronounced: “Vee-or-ee” and it means “mountain” in Finnish.
How We Researched & Tested
To compile this list, I spent hours pouring over the best Vuori products on the market, evaluating their key features—like materials, design, and colorways—in addition to reviews from customers and other trusted sources. I then used this research to compile a list of products to try out firsthand at home. I wore Vuori’s clothing during hot yoga classes, sweaty runs, long walks, and during everyday life (aka sitting on the couch or while working at my desk). I then assigned a star rating from one to five (five being the best; one being the worst). The highest-rated products made this list.
Why Trust Byrdie
Caitlyn Martyn is a staff commerce writer at Byrdie, covering all things beauty and style. Caitlyn is an avid product tester; she likes to try the latest and greatest in makeup, skincare, and fashion to let readers know what’s worth it and what’s not. When she’s not writing, she’s often taking long walks (or runs) along Hoboken’s pier, sweating it out in a Corepower Yoga class, or running errands around town.