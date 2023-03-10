The 21 Best Vanity Fair Oscar Party Fashion Moments of All Time

For the past nine decades, the Oscars have remained the most celebrated night in Hollywood. Film aficionados watch to see if their favorite films and actors take home a gold statuette, but for fashion people, the real show happens before and after the ceremony. Stars walk the red carpet in designer gowns and suits, but like any good event, the fun really happens at the afterparty. Of course, we’re talking about the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Most celebrities flock to the soirée after the Oscars have ended, and some don’t even attend the Oscars at all. For us fashionphiles who didn’t catch an invite, we know that when Monday morning rolls around we will be fed a whole new batch of looks from the big bash. Below, read on for the 21 best fashion moments from the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.