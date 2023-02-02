The 6 Best Valentino Perfumes of 2023

To help you decide which Valentino perfume is best for you (or best to gift that someone special), I’m breaking down everything there is to know about each option. I tried out all of the perfumes for several weeks, paying special attention to what distinguishes each. Keeping in mind the top notes and sillage, or how they smell after a full day of wear, I’ve provided a comprehensive breakdown of what makes each scent special.

The range of perfumes includes floral, fruity, and woody scent profiles, and each has been designed by master perfumers to turn heads—so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the iconic fragrances have been worn (and loved) by some of the most stylish women in the world. If you’re looking for a signature scent for yourself, or are shopping for someone you love, you can’t go wrong with something from Valentino.

There’s no wrong Valentino perfume, but our favorite is the Donna Born in Roma fragrance. It’s a classic for a reason: It’s incredibly inviting. The jasmine-heavy fragrance lingers, even long after you’ve put it on. We’re also huge fans of the brand’s latest drop, Donna Born in Roma Intensa , because it has a similar profile, yet is spicier and warmer.

When perusing the fragrance section at the department store, it’s impossible not to run into a selection of studded bottles from Valentino. Though they all don the luxury Italian fashion house’s signature motif, have similar names, and emanate an air of elegance, each of the fragrances is wildly different from one another.

Born in Roma Intense, the latest drop from the brand, is the warmest fragrance of them all. The perfume is heavier, spicier, and a bit more powdery than the rest, making it ideal for wintery nights and cozy vibes. Top notes of vanilla, amber, and jasmine shine through on first spritz, but then mellow out. After about an hour, you can expect the spotlight to be on heart notes of bergamot and black currant as well as base notes of benzoin (which is sweet and smooth like vanilla). This fragrance is potent, so a little bit goes a long way—no wonder they call it intense.

Lady Gaga is the face of Voce Viva—so you know it brings the drama. As the name suggests, it’s a slightly more intense version of Voce Viva, so you can expect a similar fragrance profile with a sultry twist. Each spritz delivers a burst of freshness with notes of mandarin, bergamot, and orange blossom, before giving way to a heavier jasmine and bourbon vanilla scent upon contact with the skin. The result is something that lingers long after you put it on, inviting those close to you to come even closer.

One of the brand’s more floral fragrances, Voce Viva is the perfect blend of orange blossom, golden gardenia, Italian bergamot, and mandarin orange. It’s addictive—so forewarning that you may acquire a few admirers—and candy-like, while still remaining super chic and luxurious. Thanks to notes of moss accord and vanilla, it’s warm, fresh, and feminine, making it the perfect daytime signature scent. Wear it alone or layer it with another Valentino perfume, either way, you’ll quickly become obsessed with it.

Of all of the Valentino perfumes, Yellow Dream (the third of the Donna Born in Roma fragrances) is the most interesting. It’s fruity and almost tart at first—pineapple and mandarin orange notes give a subtle splash of citrus without going over the top—before becoming spicier as the formula has time to blend with the skin’s natural chemistry. Then, the notes of ginger, gingerbread, and cedar essence really come together, forming a scent that toes the line of masculinity. The perfume has a lot of depth, so it’s probably best for an evening scent, but no matter when you wear it, you can expect heads to turn.

A twist on Donna Born in Roma, Coral Fantasy is as fruity and fresh as it gets. With notes of kiwi, Brazilian rose, jasmine, ambrette, and white musk, this perfume smells familiar (almost like a sweet body wash) yet totally mysterious at the same time. It’s similar to Donna in the sense that it’s light and super feminine, however it’s way fruitier and has a bit more depth thanks to a woody Texas cedar finish. Although you can wear it year round, we especially recommend it for spring and summer.

Perhaps the most popular of the bunch, Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma is the first iteration of the brand’s classic fragrance and smells sensual, warm, and sweet. Not only is it the basis of the rest of the line, but it stands out the most (meaning it’s truly one of a kind). It’s categorized as a floral scent, yet it has some elements that make it surprisingly smoky and a great choice for evening wear. Starring notes such as black currant, pink pepper, bergamot, and jasmine, the fragrance is noticeably sweet at first, but eventually settles into the skin. After some time, bourbon, vanilla, and wood notes become more apparent. The result: A warm, jasmine-heavy floral that lingers on the skin and is refreshingly intoxicating.

Final Verdict

Each of the Valentino perfumes is unique and beautiful in their own ways. The classic Donna Born in Roma and the newest iteration, Donna Born in Roma Intensa,, are among the most popular because of their sensual and inviting top notes and the fact that they both last for hours.

What to Look for When Buying Valentino Perfume

Fragrance Notes

Each of the Valentino perfumes is similar (they are from the same fashion house, after all), yet each has a distinct fragrance profile. When trying to decide between perfumes, pay close attention to the top notes. These notes are the initial scents that lure you in, essentially forming your first impression of the fragrance. Top notes usually have citrus elements (for example, bergamot and orange in Yellow Dream) or floral elements (like gardenia in Voce Viva), as well as light fruits and fresh herbs. Middle notes are often referred to as heart notes, since they are the foundation of the perfume. Once the top notes recede over time, the middle notes make up most of the aroma. And, finally, base notes are the densest and are typically the most intense part of a fragrance—they make perfumes more complex and are the layer of warmth that lingers, even after everything else has dried down.



Size

Valentino fragrances are available in a number of different sizes. It ultimately doesn’t matter which size you choose, it solely depends on your budget and lifestyle. If you’re willing to spend a little more and plan on using the perfume daily, you might be better off with the largest size, 3.4 oz. On the other hand, if you just want to try one out or don’t want to commit to just one fragrance, you can’t go wrong with the 0.33 oz travel size tube. Additionally, there are two other sizes to choose from, either 1.0 oz or 1.7 oz, which are the average standard size you’d expect from a fragrance. Whichever one you choose depends on how much you want to spend and how often you’ll use it.

FAQ How do you layer with Valentino perfume? Layering (or adding fragrances on top of one another) can increase the longevity of your perfume and also give you a unique signature scent. We recommend starting with a less intense scent first and then adding a stronger fragrance on top. When trying to decide which notes to pair together, keep in mind that warm, musky scents work well when placed underneath brighter, more citrus-y fragrances. As perfumer Pia Long previously told Byrdie, “The easiest way to layer fragrances is to find a fairly unfussy fragrance that is already built around musk (or has base notes like vanilla), and then add something with more complexity on top.”

Are Valentino perfumes long lasting? Yes. The Valentino Donna Born in Roma is considered one of the best long-lasting perfumes with extraordinary silage.

Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer on staff at Byrdie. An experienced product tester specializing in cosmetics, she personally tested each of Valentino’s perfumes over a period of 6 weeks. She researched olfactory notes, read tons of reviews, and called upon colleagues to weigh in on their favorite scents.