We don’t want to play into the whole “men are so hard to buy for” trope, but there is something to be said about the fact that all of the traditional Valentine’s Day gifts are geared towards women—candy, lingerie, flowers. First and foremost, we think it’s time to think outside of that gender normative box, and secondly, get more creative when it comes to V-day gift giving in general. There are plenty of top notch picks out there for anyone and everyone. If you are shopping for someone whose pronouns are he/him, don’t worry, we got you. We rounded up standout gifts among a host of different categories, from top notch grooming goods, finds that foodies will swoon over, and the warmest hoodie that always sells out. And since all of these really can be a great choice for everyone, maybe nab one for yourself, too.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream Sephora View On Sephora Kiehl's New Barrier Cream Is Saving My Dry Skin This Winter Say buh-bye to dry, irritated skin. This extra rich, extra nourishing formula bolsters your skin barrier to ward off dryness, and delivers a hefty dose of soothing colloidal oatmeal, too. Plus, it works great on the face, hands, or body. Price at time of publish: $48 What Our Testers Say “I've been using this barrier cream for nearly four weeks and have tested it several ways. I've used it in place of my moisturizer, which yielded favorable results.”—Olivia Hancock, Byrdie Editor

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Higherdose.com I Tried a Pricey, At-Home Infrared Sauna Blanket—These Are My Results This splurge-worthy option is sure to please any guy who loves a good sauna session. It’s basically like a heated sleeping bag; climb in and let the infrared heat warm up your body, delivering many of the same benefits as you’d get from a traditional sauna: relaxation, de-stressing, and a good sweat, just to name a few. Price at time of publish: $599 What Our Testers Say “Ultimately, there’s nothing more relaxing than being cocooned in a heated blanket that’s healing you from the inside out. I love being able to recreate the self-care experience of a sauna at home, and the heat and sweat have real benefits on the mind, body, and skin as well. The HigherDose Sauna Blanket provided the stress-relieving effect I'd come to love from traditional saunas, and it really did boost my mood and leave my body feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.”—Iman Balagam, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Parachute Classic Bath Robe Parachute View On Crate & Barrel View On Parachute I Tested Parachute's Classic Bathrobe and It's the Coziest One I’ve Ever Worn Slip on this robe and you’ll instantly feel like you’re at a fancy hotel or spa. Made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton, it’s plush, cozy, and luxurious. Get one of yourself, too, so that you and you guy can match.

What Our Testers Say “Whether you’re looking for something cozy to lounge in, a gift for someone you love, or simply something that will effectively replace your bath towel, it’s hard to go wrong with the Parachute Classic Bathrobe.”—Leigh Weingus, Product Tester

Lewis Barbecue Sauces & Rub Set Lewis Barbecue View On Lewisbarbecue.com Any wannabe pitmaster is sure to appreciate this condiment kit. It comes with all three of the Texas BBQ spot’s staple sauces—an OG red, tangy Carolina-inspired, and spicy green chile—plus an all-purpose rub that works on any protein. Price at time of publish: $31

Dandy Del Mar The Brisa Linen Shirt Dandy Del Mar View On Dandydelmar.com Here’s resortwear at its finest. This button-down is made of a linen-cotton blend to keep it nice and soft (and ward off wrinkles), and features piped detailing and coconut shell buttons for a fun touch. Pair it with the matching pants for a full on beachwear set. Price at time of publish: $119 “The Brisa linen set may be one of the versatile sets in my closet. I’ve worn it to beach weddings and Easter at Grandma’s, and didn’t have to think twice about it for either occasion.”—Patrick Raitor, Influencer and Photographer

Classic Cars Review Coffee Table Book Amazon View On Amazon View On Selfridges.com If a new car isn’t in the V-day gift giving budget, here’s the next best thing. The hardcover book is ideal for car lovers, and can easily pull double duty as a piece of coffee table decor. Price at time of publish: $80



STM Goods Dux Backpack 30L STM Goods View On Amazon View On B&H Photo Video View On Stmgoods.com Great for weekend trips or even his daily commute, there’s a dedicated spot for all of his tech equipment—a 17 inch laptop, chargers, headphones— in this backpack. Plus plenty of space for clothing, snacks, and more. Price at time of publish: $250

Runamok Smoked Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup Runamok View On Amazon View On Huckberry View On Runamokmaple.com Add this syrup to his bar cart. With notes of smoked maple syrup and orange, it adds depth and complexity (and deliciousness) to any Old Fashioned. Price at time of publish: $19

Onsen Plush Bath Towel Set Onsen View On Onsentowel.com Upgraded towels are practical, and, when they’re this nice, feel like an extra special and luxe gift. This set is perfectly plush and fluffy, made of supremely soft Aegean cotton. Price at time of publish: $102

Hyperice Normatec Go Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Any hardcore athlete or exerciser will tell you that compression boots can be a game-changer when it comes to recovery and dealing with sore muscles. The only problem? They’re crazy bulky and you can’t do anything while wearing them. That’s why these are so unique—slip on compression sleeves that are battery-powered and connect to an easy-to-use app. Price at time of publish: $399

Aaron Wallace Hydrating Hair & Beard Shampoo Aaron Wallace View On Byaaronwallace.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Thewhshop.com Use this on your head, your face, or both. The sulfate-free formula—specially created for men of color—softens hair and beards with mango butter and black seed oil. Price at time of publish: $17

Yummly Smart Thermometer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Overcooked meat will be a thing of the past thanks to this kitchen tool. Completely wireless, it hooks up to an app and touts built-in timers and alerts so you can truly set it and forget it. Price at time of publish: $95

Talia de Napoi The Taste of Italia Frozen Pizza Talia de Napoi View On Taliadinapoli.com Forget all of your preconceived notions about frozen pizza. All of these are handmade in Naples, Italy, cooked in wood-fired ovens and immediately frozen post-baking. This comes with eight pies, including classic options like margherita as well as truffle and artichoke options. Valentine’s Day dinner couldn’t be easier. Price at time of publish: $127

Off Court Deep Cleansing Body Wash OffCourt View On Offcourt.com A true shower staple, this body wash not only delivers a deep clean, it also exfoliates, thanks to the addition of glycolic and lactic acids. There are three scent combos to choose from, all gender neutral and totally addicting. Price at time of publish: $14 13 Best Body Washes for Men of 2023 that Cleanse, Hydrate and Smell Phenomenal

Terra Thread Organic Cotton T-Shirt Terra Thread View On Terrathread.com This isn’t just any basic tee. It’s made from ROC, Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton, a unique distinction that has requirements for soil health, animal welfare, and even the well-being of farmers and workers. Still, the price point can’t be beat, and we love that the style is gender neutral and available in seven inclusive sizes. Price at time of publish: $27



Monty’s Plant-Based Butter Montyâs View On Gtfoitsvegan.com View On Livemontys.com You won’t believe this isn’t *real* butter. The vegan plant-based spread is made with just four ingredients and tastes just as good—if not better—as its dairy counterpart. Price at time of publish: $14 What Our Testers Say “Rooney Mara turned me onto this incredible company. It’s perfect for your breakfast in bed toast—whether you have a lover or not!” —Adir Abergel, Celebrity Hairstylist and Influencer

Ruth Nathan’s Port of Los Angeles Jumbo Bow Tie Ruth Nathanâs View On Ruthnathans.com This BIPOC-owned brand handmakes all of their menswear accessories in NYC, a range of unique bow ties and pocket squares. There are a variety of designs to choose from; we’re partial to this blue and chambray option, though you really can’t go wrong. Price at time of publish: $80

Peugeot Whiskey Tasting Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Huckberry Sure, you could get a whiskey connoisseur another bottle of nice whiskey or a set of highball glasses. But here’s a more unique option—a tasting set that features a base you chill and specially-designed, tulip-shaped glass that allow for a noticeably more nuanced and detailed tasting experience Price at time of publish: $38

Moral Code Hunter Bifold Wallet Moral Code View On Moralcode.com This may look like real leather, but, surprise, it’s actually made from a completely biodegradable, vegan material. Still, it weathers beautifully and can also be embossed with his initials. Price at time of publish: $49

Leath The Fieldhouse Bespoke Post View On Bespokepost.com View On Growleath.com When an outdoor garden just isn’t in the cards (#cityliving), this is the next best thing. The countertop set-up comes with everything you need to grow a variety of different greens, harvest and enjoy, then grow them again. Price at time of publish: $295

Nixon Custom Watch Nixon View On Nixon.com A watch may feel like a pretty standard gift…but not when it’s been completely customized and personalized. That’s exactly what you get to do here, choosing everything from the overall design to metal color to band style, as well as engraving. Price at time of publish: $150 to $600

Caraway Food Storage Set Caraway View On Amazon View On Target View On Carawayhome.com This is most definitely not your grandma’s Tupperware. Rather, it’s 14 pieces of non-toxic, ceramic coated glass containers, perfect for food prep, meal prep, and storing leftovers Price at time of publish: $245 Key Features “My husband and I love to go hiking and have a little picnic. These containers are the perfect kitchenware to pack snacks in.”—Adir Abergel



Savoir Faire Sin Santo & Sage Eau de Parfum Savoir Faire View On Savoirfaire.store View On Thevillageretail.com Woody palo santo and herbaceous sage are balanced with citrusy bergamot and grapefruit in this unisex fragrance. Notes of cardamom and musk add the perfect amount of warmth. Price at time of publish: $135

Kusshi Dopp Kit Kusshi View On Kusshi.com Tons of interior and exterior pockets make it easy to keep everything from cologne to razors to face wash organized and easily accessible. The exterior leather material is luxe, and the interior fabric lining machine washable for easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $159 The 14 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023 That Fit Every Beauty Essential

Highland Duds Varsity Wool Bomber Jacket Highland Duds View On Highlandduds.com A classic bomber style gets a modern upgrade, thanks to a combo of textured wool and striped detailing. It’s giving “captain of the football team” in the best way possible. Price at time of publish: $114

Supreme US-NY Hooded Sweatshirt Supreme View On Supreme.com Skater boys love this graphic hoodie, which comes in four colors. Anyone will love the fact that it’s made from an extra soft brushed fleece material. Price at time of publish: $100

Bevel Bald Balm Bevel View On Amazon View On Target View On Getbevel.com Dedicated scalp sun protection for the win. This multi-tasker soothes, moisturizes, mattifies and packs a dose of oh-so-important SPF. Price at time of publish: $15



Dollar Shave Double Header Electric Trimmer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dollarshaveclub.com This just may be the last electric trimmer he ever needs. As the name suggests, it comes with two interchangeable heads, one with a ceramic blade for the face and a pivoting one to easily reach all areas of the body. It’s cordless and waterproof, too. Price at time of publish: $70

Vasque Coldspark Ultradry Hiking Boot Vasque View On Vasque.com Thanks to a special waterproofing system, these boots will keep his feet nice and dry even if he’s trudging through rain, snow, or ice. The sole offers plenty of traction, though they’re still lightweight and breathable enough to feel comfortable, rather than cumbersome. Price at time of publish: $150

Nobis Atlas Performance Parka Back Country View On Backcountry.com This winter coat may be expensive, but if you live in a chilly climate, the cost per wear easily makes it worth it. It’s waterproof, boasts a down lining for extra warmth, and has a removable hood and fleece-lined pockets. Price at time of publish: $613

What Our Testers Say “I bought this for my husband a few years ago and to this day he claims it’s the best gift I’ve ever given him. We live in Chicago and it’s his go-to even on the days it drops below zero (it happens). He also loves how stylish and non-bulky it looks.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Pisterzi Purifying and Conditioning Beard Spray Pisterzi View On Barberpisterzi.com Think of this almost as the equivalent of dry shampoo for his beard. Just a quick spritz cleans and purifies his facial hair (and skin), while also leaving it soft, shiny, and most importantly, smelling fresh. Price at time of publish: $48

Tennen Incense Premium Long Stick Assortment Tennen View On Tennen.co Here’s a nice alternative for anyone who loves candles and/or home fragrance. The Japanese made incense comes in three sophisticated scents, and looks as pretty as it smells. Price at time of publish: $32 What Our Testers Say “This incense makes any space feel and smell better, perfect for Valentine’s Day.”—Adir Abergel

Tiér Sweatpants TiÃ©r View On Shoptier.nyc Hot tip: Just buy two pairs of these sweats so that you don’t have to fight over who gets to wear them. They have a unisex fit, come in an array of colors, and hit all the right comfort notes. Price at time of publish: $120

Hamilton Beach Drink Master Electric Drink Maker Amazon View On Amazon Milk shakes, frozen lattes, pina coladas—this convenient appliance makes it easy to whip up a host of creamy beverages. Not to mention that it also doubles as the perfect way to beat eggs or blend up pancake batter. Price at time of publish: $55

Spinn Original Coffee Maker Spinn View On Spinn.com This coffee maker is expensive, but for any serious coffee aficionado in your life the hefty price tag is easily justified. It grinds up whole beans seconds before brewing, and brews any drink in 60 seconds. To that point, it can be used for coffee, espresso, cold brew, and more, and is controlled via an app. Not having to get out of bed to make your morning coffee? Priceless.

Price at time of publish: $749

Lighter: Let Go of the Past, Connect with the Present, and Expand the Future Amazon View On Amazon This New York Times best-selling book is inspirational, uplifting, and deeply powerful. It’s not so much about self-help as it is self-awareness, filled with powerful messages that resonate universally. Price at time of publish: $16

Heart of Kenefick Wine Package Kenefick Ranch View On Kenefickranch.com A gift that doubles a Valentine’s Day date idea? Yes, please. Here, you get three of the California vineyard’s core varietals, and it also includes a private, virtual tasting. Price at time of publish: $175

Back to the Roots Organic Mushroom Grow Kit 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware No matter whether he’s an avid gardener, foodie, or both, he’ll love this DIY mushroom-growing kit. It comes with everything you need to grow 100% organic, non-GMO mushrooms in just 10 days. Price at time of publish: $14

The Black Home Love Candle The Black Home View On Theblackhome.com A mix of vanilla, patchouli, and musk make for a sensual scent that’s the perfect backdrop for an intimate Valentine’s Day at home. Bonus points for the approps name and sexy black vessel. Price at time of publish: $60

Marlowe N. 127 Eye Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Marloweskin.com Dark circles, dryness, puffiness—this multi-tasking formula can combat them all. Not to mention that it’s budget-friendly and comes in sophisticated-packaging. Price at time of publish: $17

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth View On Amazon View On Cozy Earth View On Nordstromrack.com We can’t think of a better time for a sheet refresh than Valentine’s Day, and these are the cream of the crop (even Oprah is a fan). They’re made from a beyond soft, bamboo-derived viscose fabric that just gets softer the more you wash them, and are temperature-regulating, too. Price at time of publish: $255 to $355

Sumo Citrus Box Fresh Direct View On FreshDirect If chocolates aren’t really his thing, consider a box of fruit instead. More specifically, these insanely delightful, orange-esque citrus fruits that, fun fact, are only in season January through April. Price at time of publish: $18 What Our Testers Say “Nothing would make me happier than getting a huge box of these. They taste kind of like an orange on steroids—much sweeter, but still with the perfect amount of tartness. Best of all, they’re also so easy to peel.”—Melanie Rud

Athleta Flow Freely Yoga Mat Athleta View On Gap.com Get your ‘om’ on this better-for-the-environment yoga mat. It’s made from a plant-based, responsibly-sourced rubber from FSC-certified forests. Price at time of publish: $119

TerraTory Plantain + Coffee Scrub Soap Cube TerraTory View On Terra-tory.com Ingrowns, razor bumps, and dry skin don’t stand a chance against this soap. The namesake ingredients gently exfoliate, yet the formula is so gentle you can even use it on psoriasis patches. Price at time of publish: $20 The 15 Best Bar Soaps for Men of 2023

Jerkface Artisanal Jerky Jerkface View On Jerkfacejerky.com There’s no mistaking this for gas station jerky. Made with high-quality beef and featuring unique flavor combos (maple jalapeno, anyone?), it’s the perfect way to satisfy any snack attack. Price at time of publish: $8

Devereux Golf Candle 19th Hole Devereux Golf View On Dvrxthreads.com If you’ve purchased your golf-loving S.O. anything and everything golf-related already, consider this apropos candle. The woody scent is smokey and rich; the amber glass jar very aesthetically appealing. Price at time of publish: $24

Wood Underwear Boxer Briefs Wood View On Woodunderwear.com Breathable cotton and a non-binding waistband make these boxers extra comfortable. A variety of colors and patterns make them feel special and gift worthy. Price at time of publish: $29

Shinola Engravable Luggage ID Tag Shinola View On Shinola.com Add his initials to this premium leather tag that will make it easy for him to always find his suitcase. It comes in four different colors, all of which have a subtle luster that just adds to the high-quality feel. Price at time of publish: $125

Sol Cacao Chocolate Bars Sol Cacao View On Solcacao.com A (very) far cry from a drugstore box of chocolates, these artisanal bars are handcrafted using only sustainable cacao beans and raw cane sugar. Take your pick from four different kinds, derived from all over the world. Price at time of publish: $7