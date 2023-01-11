You’ll find Byrdie-approved candy (like the Prada perfume by that name) plus artisanal chocolates, and flowers from the only women-owned floral e-commerce brand—as well as more niche, items like Swarovski crystal ear seeds and infrared sauna blankets in our editor-curated list of best Valentine’s Day gifts for her.

No matter whether she’s your girlfriend of two weeks or wife of 20 years, she definitely deserves a Valentine’s Day gift. (And in related news, it’s also probably not a bad idea to get your mom and sister a little something, too.) That being said—hot tip alert—you do want to tailor your gift-giving based on how long you’ve been together. A crazy expensive piece of jewelry may feel a little out of place for a new relationship. The good news? There’s no shortage of great V-day gifts, from the classic categories like yes, jewelry and lingerie, to awesome skincare and beauty finds to cool fashion pieces and so much more. Another important tip: If you are going to go the route of any kind of clothing, be sure to do some recon and determine her size ahead of time. And while many of these items may be geared toward women, there are plenty out there that are gender-neutral, great choices for anyone and everyone, no matter how they identify.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter Charlotte Tilbury View On Charlottetilbury.com Charlotte Tilbury's New Highlighter Is Like Flawless Filter in a Powder There are no chunky flecks of garish glitter to be found in this powder highlighter. Just a creamy formula that contains pressed pearls and touts a unique technology that diffuses light in the most gorgeous, natural, lit-from-within way possible. Price at time of publish: $48 What Our Testers Say “After using a fan brush to apply this highlighter to the high points of my face (cheekbones, brow bone, nose bridge, and cupid’s bow), I noticed that I didn’t have a sparkly complexion like with other highlighter formulas, but rather a reflective radiance that made my skin look flawless (bye-bye, pores), bright, and dewy, even while I’m battling winter dullness.” —Isabella Sarlija, Product Tester

Beaubble x Elsa Hosk Lip Contour Wand Beaubble View On Beaubble.com Elsa Hosk's Lip Contour Wand Gave Me a Supermodel Pout You may have seen this wand all-over TikTok; it’s gone viral for leaving lips looking pillowy and plumped in seconds. Believe the hype: It works beautifully to make your pout look more voluminous, and has staying power, just like a regular lip liner. Price at time of publish: $34 What Our Editors Say “I found the most natural results by using it like a traditional lip liner on my top lip and then slightly outside my natural lip line on the bottom, again emphasizing that middle section. That way, my lips look deliciously plump but without any obvious lines. My makeup bag just gained yet another lip product, considering I'm obsessed with the results.” —Bella Cacciatore, Byrdie News Editor

Payot Paris Cleansing Micellar Milk Payot Paris View On Payot.com This Micellar Milk Will Convince You to Put Down the Makeup Wipes for Good A face wash may not seem special enough to gift, but this is no ordinary face wash. It combines the beauty of micellar water (gentle, great for makeup remover, ideal for sensitive skin), yet is also nice and creamy and moisturizing, just like a milk cleanser. The best of both worlds, combined in one pretty bottle. Price at time of publish: $23 What Our Editors Say “This formula lived up to its intriguing name and more. I already love micellar water for nighttime cleansing, but add in a creamy texture that’s not too thick, not too watery, and you’ve got yourself a micellar goldilocks situation. The formula’s ability to remove my eye makeup with only one cleanse is what really sold me, but I love that I can still follow it up with a second face wash without feeling like I’ve stripped my skin.” —Madeline Hirsch, Byrdie News Director

Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop’lit All-Over Glow Enhancer Sephora View On Sephora Wear this skin-enhancer solo or mix it with foundation. Either way, it delivers the ideal level of lit-from-within radiance, while also hydrating, brightening, and even minimizing the look of prominent pores. Price at time of publish: $34

Weezie Makeup Towels View On Weezietowels.com A must-have for any makeup aficionado, this set of navy towels perfectly camouflages mascara smudges and lipstick smears. They’re available in a few cute prints, and can also be customized. Price at time of publish: $40 for 2

Perlier Miel di Ciliegio Body Cream Perlier View On Perlier.com Trip to Italy not in the cards this Valentine’s Day? The cherry blossom and honey lotion from this Italian brand is the next best thing, boasting pretty packaging and a luxe and delightfully-scented formula. Price at time of publish: $41

Saje Aroma Om Cool Mist Diffuser Saje View On Saje.com It’s hard to choose what we like best about this diffuser—the fact that it’s heat-free and emits a cool mist that better preserves the integrity of essential oils, or the chic aesthetic. Happily, there’s no need to choose. Price at time of publish: $92

Nuele Hydrating Hair Mask Nuele Hair View On Nuelehair.com Not only is this conditioning treatment made with completely clean, organic ingredients, but it also lets you channel your inner cosmetic chemist. It comes with a powder and serum; combine the two with some water to create a deeply moisturizing and nourishing mask on the spot. Price at time of publish: $68 These 14 Overnight Hair Masks Are the TLC Your Hair Needs

Eden + Elie Vintage Sparkle Stud Earrings View On Edenandelie.com These studs at the perfect pop of pink, complemented by crystals and gold-plated beads. We also love that the brand relies on an inclusive workforce, including adults with autism. Price at time of publish: $69

YINA Bath Ritual View On Yina.co These tea bag-esque sachets contain mugwort from Japan, known to help relieve stiffness and pain and promote circulation. Think of it kind of like Epsom salts, but in a much prettier, more giftable package. Price at time of publish: $55

Nestle Nespresso Aeroccino 3 Amazon View On Amazon Even if she doesn’t necessarily love super fancy coffee, this milk frother will majorly upgrade her morning caffeine routine. It quickly warms and whips up any kind of milk, making even a basic cup of coffee feel that much more special. Price at time of publish: $88 What Our Testers Say “After receiving this frother as a gift, I can truly say I’ll never drink my coffee without my warm and foamy milk ever again. It’s one of the little things in my morning routine that I look forward to the most.” —Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Revolution Ultra Cream Bronzer Ulta View On Ulta Touted on TikTok as the perfect dupe to a much more expensive cream bronzer, this rings in at less than $10. It’s nice and pigmented, working equally as well as a contour color as it does a traditional bronzer. Price at time of publish: $8 The 14 Best Drugstore Bronzers of 2023—All Under $25

Journelle Allegra Balconette Bra Journelle View On Journelle.com Sexy yet still flattering and wearable enough for everyday, this Italian lace bra checks all the lingerie boxes. And in seven colors, four band sizes, and cup sizes ranging from A to G, there’s an option for everyone. Price at time of publish: $98

OTM Monaco Makeup Bag OTM View On Otmcollection.com A temperature-stable makeup bag: File that one under ‘why didn’t we think of that?’ The first-of-its-kind, this bag touts a special kind of insulation so that you never have to worry about melted cream eyeshadow again. (Top tip: It’s also great for keeping your phone from getting too hot during beach days.) Price at time of publish: $145 The 16 Best Makeup Bags of 2023

Hyperbole Gold Textured Cuff Bracelet View On Hyperboleaccessories.com This female-, BIPOC-owned jewelry brand makes handcrafted, artisanal pieces. There’s no shortage of great options, but we’re partial to this cuff. Dramatic yet versatile, it’s also adjustable so you don’t have to worry about knowing her wrist size. Price at time of publish: $70

Curls Monthly Monthly Plan View On Curlsmonthly.com Any curly-haired girl will appreciate this subscription service. Each monthly delivery comes with at least five trial-size curl products, helping her ultimately find her perfect hair care routine. Price at time of publish: $22 per month

Estelle Coupe Glasses Set of 2 View On Thebar.com Elegant and feminine, these hand-blown glasses are ideal for sipping champagne or martins. They come in a variety of colors, but the rose pink is pretty much made for Valentine’s Day. Price at time of publish: $95 for 2

Jane Win Lucky Gold Wishbone Pendant Jane Win View On Janewin.com Sure, hearts may be the default jewelry charm of the season, but why not go for a lucky wishbone instead? (Go with a ‘lucky in love’ vibe, perhaps?) This gold-dipped option is dainty and delicate, and comes on an adjustable chain. Price at time of publish: $238

Janessa Leone Ross Hat View On Janessaleone.com If she loves neutral accessories, she’ll love this hat. The tonal clay and beige colorway flatter all hair colors, and, best of all, it’s made of packable wool that ensures it will never get crushed in your luggage. Price at time of publish: $300

Saatva Herringbone Knit Blanket View On Saatva Made of long-staple cotton, this blanket is both super soft (and gets softer with each wash), and a perfect medium weight that’s neither too warm nor not warm enough. Available in three neutrals, it’s the ideal topper for any bedding set-up. Price at time of publish: $165

Prada Candy Eau de Parfum Sephora View On Sephora This fragrance is in fact as sweet as candy, blending musk, benzoin, and caramel for a nearly dessert-y scent that couldn’t be more fitting for Valentine’s Day. The pink accent on the bottle is the cherry on top. Price at time of publish: $134

Lolly Lolly Speckle Mug View On Lollylollyceramics.com No matter whether she’s a coffee drinker or a tea sipper, this stunning, handmade mug will elevate her warm beverage game in a big way. We especially love the oversized handle. Price at time of publish: $45

Recliner NYC Classic PJ Set Recliner NYC View On Recliner.nyc Everyone talks about lingerie for V-Day (and yes, it’s a great choice), but gifting a pajama set is underrated. Particularly when it’s this one, with a super flattering yet comfy fit and made of a buttery soft fabric. Price at time of publish: $120 What Our Testers Say “There are a few things I love more in life than the perfect pajama set. I own many, but this is the one I reach for time and time again, and always get compliments on.” —Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Nathan and Co. Like Heart Tray View On Nathanandco.com Haven’t quite dropped the ‘L’ bomb yet? This ceramic tray is a good gift, great for little trinkets or to use in the kitchen. Price at time of publish: $20

Artis Elite Oval 7 with Swarovski Crystal Embellishment View On Byartis.com The Artis makeup brushes are already gorgeous enough on their own, but this Swarovski embellishment really is the icing on the cake. (And what makes it a fabulous gift for Valentine’s Day.) Price at time of publish: $130 The 7 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Angara Lowercase Initial Pendant Angara View On Angara.com Choose from four different metals and your choice of initial in this simple yet sweet personalized necklace. Also nice: The brand ships pretty quickly, especially considering that this is a custom piece. Price at time of publish: $269

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 5 View On Sephora View On Laneige.com It’s important to have perfectly kissable lips on Valentine’s Day, and this overnight mask will give you exactly that. It’s beyond moisturizing, but soaks into your lips beautifully while you snooze. There are five flavors available, many of which are also a nice nod to the holiday, think sweet candy and gummy bear. Price at time of publish: $24 What Our Testers Say “This is truly one of my desert island must-have beauty products. Nothing heals my chapped lips faster than a few uses of this creamy mask; I’m partial to the original flavor, which has the loveliest strawberry scent.” —Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Bokksu White Strawberry Gift Box View On Bokksu.com Certainly not your run-of-the-mill, grocery store strawberries, these are produced in Japan. Each berry is infused with white chocolate, delivering the perfect combo of flavors in every bite. Price at time of publish: $20

Inala Power Potion RICE WATER COMPLEX FOR SCALP HEALTH & HAIR GROWTH View On Shopinala.com Brand founder La La Anthony created Inala to create products that give your hair some extra fortifying TLC. Exhibit A: This leave-in treatment, strengthens strands with various forms of rice water and works on all hair types. Price at time of publish: $55

Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket Heat Healer View On Heathealer.com Adding a whole sauna to your house may not be a realistic option, but keeping this blanket on hand is way more doable. Celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and DJ Steve Aoki are fans of the portable, infrared sleeping bag-esque blanket that helps give you all the same benefits as time in the sauna, think improved sleep, and better energy. Price at time of publish: $478 What Our Editors Say “I’m a huge fan of the Heat Healer Infrared Sauna Blanket brings me comfort on chilly nights and blah winter days. You can adjust the heat settings according to your preferences—as there are days when I don’t want to emerge dripping wet with sweat, but just nicely toasted and with relaxed muscles. I also love that you can roll this up easily. I store it under my bed so it’s a cinch to take out when I need it. This is definitely a treat that’s worth the investment.” —Jill Di Donato, Byrdie Senior Commerce Editor

PATTERN Blow Dryer View On Patternbeauty.com Devoted fans love all of the haircare products from Tracee Ellis Ross’s line; now, the brand is making the foray into hot tools. Specially made for textured hair, it comes with four unique attachments and can be customized with six different heat and airflow settings depending on your curl type. Price at time of publish: $189

Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set View On Lunya.co PJs that are insanely comfy yet so chic that you could easily wear them out to dinner? Yes, please. That’s exactly what this set is, with high-waisted, trouser-like pants and a cropped button-down top, all made of thermoregulating, machine-washable silk. Price at time of publish: $278

WTHN Ear Seed Kit View On Wthn.com According to Eastern medicine, ear seeds can help do everything from reducing stress to minimizing pain. This box comes with 40, in a mix of Swarovski crystals and gold, along with everything you need to apply them in just the right spot. Price at time of publish: $45

Delysia Chocolates Lover’s Collection Delysia Chocolates View On Delysia.com Not your basic box of chocolates, these truffles come in a variety of flavors that are also a nod to other classic V-day foods and beverages, think champagne and strawberries and red velvet cake. Fun fact: The brand was recently named a top chocolatier in America. Price at time of publish: $29

Archipelago Charcoal Rose Box Candle View On Shoparchipelago.com Anyone who finds traditional rose fragrances to be too cloying will appreciate that this candle combines rose with charcoal, citrus, sage, and musk (among other notes) to keep it much more balanced. It burns for 50 hours and comes already housed in a giftable box. Price at time of publish: $32

Petit Anjou Motif Band View On Petitanjou.com Jessica Alba and Whitney Port are just some of the fans of this AAPI-owned jewelry brand. Each piece is handcrafted utilizing recycled metals whenever possible, and the company gives back 10% of all sales to a local canine rescue organization. There are plenty of rings, earrings, and bracelets to choose from, but we love this sculptural statement ring. Price at time of publish: $175

Farmgirl Flowers Modern Love Bouquet View On Farmgirlflowers.com Not only is Farmgirl the only female-founded e-comm flower company, they’re also making major strides in combating the industry’s plastic use by wrapping their florals in upcycled burlap. They have plenty of bouquets to choose from for V-day, but this option is simple and modern, great for those who don’t want anything cheesy. Price at time of publish: $86

Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner 4.8 View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora Roses are red…and expensive and die quickly. Consider this toner as a bouquet alternative, infused with soothing and hydrating rosewater. It even has real rose petals floating in the bottle. Price at time of publish: $46

Boska Cheese Fondue Set View On Amazon A great idea for an at-home Valentine’s Day date, this comes with everything you need to warm up either cheese or chocolate (or both, sequentially) and get to dipping. It comes with fondue forks for four, ideal if you’re planning on a double date. Price at time of publish: $40

Paper Culture Valentine’s Day Card View On Paperculture.com Regardless if you’re getting a gift or not, a Valentine’s Day card is a must. Make it feel like you really put some thought and effort into it by opting for one of these personalized photo cards. Price at time of publish: Varies

Casper Supersoft Sheet Set View On Nordstrom View On Casper View On Macy's New sheets are always an appreciated gift, no matter the occasion or recipient. These are made of 100% organic brushed cotton for a soft and cozy feel and are so good they even come with a one-year warranty. Price at time of publish: $109 to $169

George the Jeweler II Edition Diamond Evil Eye Bracelet View On Georgethejeweler.com Gigi Hadid is a fan of this bracelet, which is made of 14-karat gold and real diamonds. It comes in white, yellow, or rose gold, all touting the Mediterranean evil eye to help ward off bad juju. Price at time of publish: $340

Nettie Double Pack Pickleball Paddle Set View On Amazon View On Playnettie.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Drew Barrymore likes this women-owned pickleball company, which features equipment that comes in cute designs. This doubles set has everything you need to play with a body, including two paddles, balls, and even sweat bands. Price at time of publish: $150

Beia Body & Intimacy Serum View On Beiabeauty.com This formula is meant to be used to add moisture anywhere from head to toe, quite literally. It relies on ingredients including coconut oil, aloe, and squalane to do exactly that, and comes in a bottle that’s so pretty you won’t be embarrassed to display it. Price at time of publish: $42

Jouer Blush Bouquet View On Jouercosmetics.com This compact of two complementary hues is all it takes to score rosy cheeks. We also appreciate that it comes in six colors, with options for all skin tones. Price at time of publish: $33 The 11 Best Blush Brushes of 2023

Keepsake The Coupe Frame View On Keepsakeframes.com Valentine’s Day is the time for sentimental gifts like framed pictures. This website/app makes it easy to do exactly that; just choose the frame, upload the photo, and they’ll handle all of the framing for you. Price at time of publish: $49

Valentino Donna Born In Roma Eau de Parfum View On Sephora This warm floral Valentino perfume combines jasmine and vanilla, along with a touch of blackcurrant. The studded bottle makes a super cool addition to any vanity or bathroom counter. Price at time of publish: $115

Lake Pima Long-Short Weekend Set in Pink Heart View On Lakepajamas.com Women’s Valentine’s Day pajamas are a dime a dozen, but these ones strike the perfect balance between comfy and cute. The pink heart brand is very on theme, though there are also plenty of other prints and patterns to choose from. Price at time of publish: $98