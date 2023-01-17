Okay, so it may be a little bit of a made-up holiday, but there’s no denying that, if nothing else, February 14 is a great time to celebrate love itself. Maybe that means a special date night with a romantic partner. Maybe that means a girls’ night in with your besties. Or maybe it means a dedicated self-care moment, because self love is just as important. No matter the scenario, we still think it’s a great opportunity to gift your loved one—or yourself—something extra special. A few tips when it comes to thinking about Valentine’s Day gift ideas: While there’s definitely nothing wrong with the classic flowers and candy, think outside the (chocolate) box. Food, fashion, beauty, home—there are great options to choose from across all of the above categories. Consider your relationship with the giftee, too. There are plenty of smaller (yet still meaningful) items that are great for your BFF, as well as more splurge-worthy picks for your S.O.

Maison Margiela Replica Bubble Bath Sephora View On Sephora Replica's New "Bubble Bath" Perfume Smells Like a Long Soak in a Hot Bath A unique idea for any bath-lover, this fragrance smells exactly like the name suggests. Notes of soap (it sounds weird, but it works) blend beautifully with rose, white milk, and coconut milk, making for a clean, relaxing, and comforting end result. Price at time of publish: $144 What Our Testers Say “Bubble Bath really makes you feel like you’re taking a long soak in a hot bath, with castles of tiny bubbles rising up around you from all sides. It’s not just the bath, though—it’s the steamy, humid bathroom, damp tile, warm skin, and wet hair. The musk, patchouli, and coconut at the base create a super soft, plush note that feels like wrapping yourself in a warm hotel towel after a long, hot bubble bath. It’s the whole fantasy. It’s more than just smelling it—you can feel it.”—Tynan Sinks, Product Tester

Aritzia Melina Pant Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Nothing against your beloved black leggings, but these vegan leather pants just may be your new go-to. Totally chic and an easy way to elevate any outfit, they’re still extremely soft and comfortable enough to wear on WFH days. Bonus points for the crazy array of colors. Price at time of publish: $148

What Our Testers Say “These pants genuinely live up to the hype. It took some trial and error to find the right fit, but as the saying goes, the best things in life are worth waiting for. Between the smooth-to-the-touch vegan leather, the sleek aesthetic, and comfortable feel, The Melina Pant stands out against other options.”—Caitlyn Martyn, Byrdie Writer

PH5 HydraKNIT Legging PH5 View On Ph5.com These Hyaluronic PJs Are Supposed to Act Like a "Sheet Mask for Your Body" These combine two of our favorite gift giving categories: PJs and skincare. The unique fabric is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid (and lasts for up to 40 washes), imparting said hydration into your skin while you wear them. Brilliant. Price at time of publish: $155 What Our Testers Say “My skin was slightly dry the next day, but there wasn't any of the usual irritation or itchiness. Since my skin gets so dry, leggings tend to be pretty irritating to wear for too long, but these weren't uncomfortable in any way. While they kept my skin from getting too itchy and irritated, I found they worked best with my moisturizers and oils. So I'll definitely keep these on hand to keep away the winter dryness.”—Chinea Rodriguez, Product Tester

AO Original Pilot Sunglasses Amazon View On Amazon Channel your inner Maverick with these gold aviators. Even better: They’re available on Amazon, so you can get them fast. Price at time of publish: $209

Golde Matcha Turmeric Latte Golde View On Golde.co For anyone looking to cut back on coffee, this is choice. You get a hit of caffeine from pure matcha, combined with antioxidant-rich turmeric and a laundry list of other superfoods, all in a super yummy bevie. Price at time of publish: $29

Lafco Retreat Candle Lafco View On Lafco.com Earthy matcha and refreshing mint and sage give this candle its clean and herbaceous scent. There are also notes of woody palo santo, a great energy clearing scent—and couldn’t we all use a little bit of that at this point of the year? Price at time of publish: $75



Pakafill Lightweight Puffer Paka View On Pakaapparel.com Insanely warm, with ethically-sourced insulation, and cute, too, there’s nothing not to like about this jacket. Rather than using synthetic lining or down, it’s filled with fibers made from alpacas that can be traced all the way back to the farm in the Andes where they come from. It’s also available in both men’s and women’s styles. Price at time of publish: $299

Hu Dark Chocolate Variety Pack Hu Kitchen View On Hukitchen.com If you do want to give someone (or yourself) the classic chocolate gift, make it these delectable bars. You’d never know they’re refined sugar- and dairy-free, but they are…as well as certified organic and paleo. And in our opinion, certifiably delicious, too. Price at time of publish: $48

XGIMI Halo+ Portable Projector Amazon View On Amazon Looking for a super splurge-worthy pick for someone extra special? This projector is an excellent option, essentially turning any room in your home into a movie theater in minutes. (And because it has a 2.5 hour battery life, you can even use it outdoors.) It’s easy to set up, has built-in speakers, and is guaranteed to be something that you—and whomever you give it to—will enjoy over and over again. Price at time of publish: $850

Gucci Trademark Heart Ring Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue When it comes to Valentine’s Day, it’s all Gucci. This sterling-silver ring is engraved with the fashion house’s iconic name and is made in Italy. Hello, lover. Price at time of publish: $290

Bauble Bar Jameika Necklace Bauble Bar View On Baublebar.com This gold-plated, collar-style necklace is simple yet sophisticated, and totally versatile. Basically, it’s the definition of a great jewelry piece for yourself or anyone else. Price at time of publish: $38

Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Boxer Shorts Fleur Du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com Buttery soft, these unisex boxers are perfect for sleeping and/or just lounging around the house. Available in five sizes and three colors, they’re also breathable and naturally thermoregulating and moisture-absorbing. Price at time of publish: $115

Yogibo Max Yogibo View On Yogibo.com Think of this as the grown-up version of your beloved childhood bean bag. It works as a chair, recliner, or even bed, perfectly conforming to your body each time you plop down in it. It can seat up to four people, yet doesn’t take up that much space when you stand it on its end. Price at time of publish: $299 What Our Testers Say “I tried this at a friend’s house and loved it so much that I bought one for myself the next day. My family now fight’s over who gets to sit in it on movie nights, and it’s so comfortable that I’ve even slept in it overnight and woken up without any stiffness or soreness.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Broc Cellars Love Trio Broc Cellars View On Broccellars.com Why give someone one bottle of wine when you could give them three? Here, you get a red, white, and rosé, all made with no additives and using grapes sourced from small and organically-farmed vineyards. Bonus points for the cool labels.

Guzema I Am Limited Collection Ring Guzema View On Guzema.com The first lady of Ukraine, Kim Cattrall, and Mila Jovovich have all been spotted wearing pieces from this fine jewelry band. Everything is handmade at their atelier in Ukraine, including this beaded, 18 karat gold ring that looks great worn alone or stacked. Price at time of publish: $440

W&P Porter Lunch Box W&P View On Wandp.com A must for anyone who likes to bring their lunch on-the-go, this bento-style box comes with removable dividers, is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and is a great sustainable alternative to plastic containers. Not to mention that it just looks cute. Price at time of publish: $25

Bombas Gripper Slipper Bombas View On Bombas.com Is it a sock? Is it a slipper? Answer: A little bit of both, given the soft and cozy brushed lining and the grips on the exterior sole. They come in both men’s and women’s sizes and are machine washable, too. They’re the perfect addition to wear during a cozy Valentine’s night at home. Price at time of publish: $45 Key Features “I bought these for my husband and brother as Christmas gifts, and they loved them so much that they both have purchased second pairs since. Luckily, my husband also got me a pair—I’ll let you know once I take them off.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer

Moon Juice Sex Dust Moon Juice View On Moonjuice.com The name alone makes this a fun Valentine’s Day gift. A blend of herbs and spices in the adaptogenic powder helps support healthy sexual energy; plus, the smokey chocolate flavor is delicious, no matter whether you drink it straight mixed with milk or add it into a smoothie or coffee. Price at time of publish: $38

What Our Testers Say “I discovered the brick and mortar Moon Juice in Venice years ago, and it’s such a vibe. When I use this blend I’m instantly transported back to my happy place; it’s so calming yet evocative of things that bring me joy.” — Jill Di Donato, Byrdie Senior Commerce Editor

Westerlay Orchids Black Sapphire Gemstone Orchid Westerlay Orchids View On Westerlay.com Unlike a standard bouquet of flowers, which will last maybe a week, tops, orchids can last for months on end, a great choice if you’re looking for some type of floral gift. This brand not only offers gorgeous ones, they’re also reducing their impact on the environment by relying on solar power and water recycling. Price at time of publish: $77

Remix Lifestyle Love Magic Candle Remix Lifestyle View On Remixlife.style This hand-poured candle is infused with jasmine essential oil and lepidolite crystal, both of which are known to call in love and romance. It’s the perfect gift for a single girlfriend looking for love, newlyweds, or anyone who wants to channel some powerful self-love vibes. Price at time of publish: $35

Nike Air Force 1 Low 07 QS Valentine’s Day Love PK-Shoes View On Pkshoes.store Stylishly sweet sneaks: says that three times fast. That’s exactly what these are, an adorable homage to the holiday that you can still wear the other 364 days of the year. Price at time of publish: $120

De Soi Can Variety Pack De Soi View On Drinkdesoi.com These canned beverages certainly taste like fancy cocktails, but they’re entirely alcohol-free. Katy Perry co-founded the brand, which makes delicious aperitifs using natural botanicals and adaptogens that feel fun and festive. Price at time of publish: $70

Billini Belle Handbag Billini View On Us-billini.com Sure, this heart-shaped purse is the perfect accessory for any special Valentine’s Day dinner, but it will look super cute year-round, too. Fun and sparkly, it adds the perfect pop to even the simplest of outfits. Price at time of publish: $80

Erin Condren EttaVee Layers of Love LifePlanner Erin Condren View On Erincondren.com Your BFF who loves anything and everything organization-related will be sure to appreciate this planner. It combines a calendar and planner in one, with plenty of spots to jot down lists, goals, and more; the printed heart motif on the cover makes it great for Valentine’s Day. Price at time of publish: $60

Rellery Pink Ombre Huggie Earrings Rellery View On Rellery.com Pretty in pink indeed. These tiny earrings add just the right amount of a bubblegum pink color that screams Valentine’s Day.



Price at time of publish: $135

Creations by Kai California Citrus Salt Creations by Kai View On Chefkaichase.com Sprinkle this zesty blend on fish, meat, veggies…you name it. The combo of fresh citrus, herbs, and sea salts is the perfect finishing touch that any foodie is sure to appreciate. Price at time of publish: $15

Aviator Nation Heart Cropped Crew Sweatshirt Aviator Nation View On Aviatornation.com This cute crewneck makes it easy to wear your heart on your sleeve (or chest, as it were). Super soft and with a flattering cropped cut, it’s sure to become your new go-to. Price at time of publish: $178

Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Blanket Amazon View On Amazon If you are planning on getting one of these next-level cozy blankets for someone else, do yourself a favor and make sure you get one of yourself, too. Just trust us. Price at time of publish: $98 Key Features “I really didn’t want to believe the hype about this blanket, but it’s all true. The fabric is beyond soft and cozy, and while it’s super warm, I somehow never overheat when I’m wrapped up in it (which is more often than I’d like to admit). It’s quickly become one of my go-to gifts for all occasions.”—Melanie Rud

Hamilton Beach Electric Pasta Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart We love the idea of giving this to your S.O., along with all of the ingredients you need to whip up homemade pasta, then cooking together for a V-day date night in. The convenient appliance makes what can feel like an intimidating cooking task (making pasta from scratch?!) incredibly easy, and comes with seven molds to create different kinds of shapes. Price at time of publish: $160

The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith Amazon View On Amazon Pull one of these manifestation cards daily as a reminder that everything is happening exactly the way it’s supposed to. It’s a nice gift option for a friend who may have just gone through a break-up, or just needs a little extra support this time of year. Price at time of publish: $20

Tal & Bert Brinley Mod Planter Tal & Bert View On Talandbert.com This planter is so pretty you don’t even need to put a plant in it. Made with an eco-friendly composite material, the black and white design is accented with tourmaline crystals and either gold or silver edging. Price at time of publish: $120 to $145

Venus Et Fluer Love Gift Set Venus Et Fluer View On Venusetfleur.com More a work of art than just a bouquet of roses, this arrangement comes in a stunning box with a removable clear lid. And given that the roses will last at least a year, it really can be displayed like a piece of art. Price at time of publish: $299

Mountain & Moon Serafina Earrings Mountain & Moon View On Mountainandmoon.com A twisted, bamboo-like texture puts, well, a twist, on the classic gold hoops. And even though they may look chunky, they’re still comfortable and lightweight. Price at time of publish: $127

33 Degrees Women’s Valentine’s Day Graphic Cardigan Target View On Target An adorable Target Valentine’s Day sweater, pair this with jeans, leggings, sweats…you name it, it works. And how cute would it be to get matching ones for you and your Galentine? Price at time of publish: $30

UGG Tasman Slipper 4.5 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ugg.com Comfortable enough to be worn as a slipper inside, yet with a rubber sole and stylish enough look that they can be worn outside, there’s good reason why these sell out time and time again. Nab them while you can, be it for yourself or someone else. Price at time of publish: $100 What Our Testers Say “These are easily my most-worn shoe, no matter whether I’m working from home, running errands, or walking my dogs. They’re warm as is, though I also wear them with socks and think they still look super cute.”—Melanie Rud, Byrdie Contributing Writer



House of Intuition Ritual Cleansing Kit House of Intuition View On Houseofintuitionla.com Complete with sage, incense, and charcoal, this has everything your crystal- and tarot card-loving friend or partner needs to clear their energy on the regular. Speaking of, add a crystal or two if you want to make this gift feel even more special. Price at time of publish: $25

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Crate & Barrel View On Ooni.com Know someone whose love language is pizza? This is the gift for them. The outdoor pizza oven can be powered by either wood or gas, and is the perfect way to whip up delicious, homemade pizzas that will turn your backyard into a Neopolitan pizza shop. Price at time of publish: $399

Brandon Blackwood Acrylic Basket Bag Brandon Blackwood View On Brandonblackwood.com This handbag is the perfect size for a night out; the acrylic material gives it an unexpected pop. It comes in four colorways, but we’re partial to the creamy ivory (also a great gift for brides-to-be). Price at time of publish: $275

EBY Seamless Sheer Bralette EBY View On Nordstrom View On Join-eby.com Who says lingerie has to be uncomfortable? This bralette defies that notion, with its seamless, wireless, and stretchy design, coupled with a sheer mesh fabric that’s subtle yet sexy. Price at time of publish: $50



Grace Eleyae Men’s Everyday Beanie Grace Eleyae View On Graceeleyae.com Don’t be pigeon-holed by the name; this beanie works for everyone. Soft and stretchy, it’s also lined with satin to prevent itch and even hair tangles. Price at time of publish: $42

Kosterina Dark Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar Kosterina View On Kosterina.com The perfect gift for anyone who has a cabinet full of artisanal oils, this is basically like an adult version of chocolate syrup. A touch of dark cocoa concentrate lends complexity to the classic balsamic flavor; try drizzling it over vanilla ice cream or strawberries. Price at time of publish: $21

Courant Mag:2 Essentials Courant View On Amazon View On Brookstone.com View On Staycourant.com Not only do we love how streamlined and minimalistic this charging stand is (and that it can charge both your phone and AirPods at the same time), we also love the unique upright design. It will hold your phone as it charges, making it perfect for snapping selfies or FaceTiming. Price at time of publish: $100 to $150

Eadem Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer Sephora View On Sephora View On Eadem.co Despite the fact that this formula boasts a whipped, airy texture, it still imparts plenty of moisture. On top of that, it’s infused with brightening niacinamide and snow mushroom extract to improve skin tone, too. Price at time of publish: $58

Cosabella Allure Sleep Romper Cosabella View On Cosabella.com Equal parts comfy PJ and alluring lingerie, this lace-trimmed romper has a dramatic deep V neckline and adjustable straps to ensure the perfect fit. It also comes in seven colorways, including both neutrals and brights. Price at time of publish: $135

TIJN Lalasa Studs TIJN View On Tijnhome.com You don’t have to break the bank for a great piece of jewelry. Case in point: These under $50 studs. The two-tone design features a seashell inlay and comes in heart or rectangular shapes. (You can also mix and match one of each.) Price at time of publish: $40

Havly Blanks Slate Hand Towel Set Havly View On Shophavly.com Upgraded towels are always a great gift idea in our opinion. Take this set of hand towels, for example. One side is fast-absorbing and quick-drying for hands; the other is extra gentle for wiping off your face. Plus, they come with a convenient hanging loop. Price at time of publish: $30 The 11 Best Hair Towels of 2023

Parker Clay Olivia Organizer Pouch Parker Clay View On Parkerclay.com Use this pouch solo to keep your essentials within reach, or add it to any tote bag to prevent said bag from becoming a bottomless pit. Either way, the accordion-style pockets make it easy to organize necessities. Plus, it can be monogrammed, always a nice gifting touch. Price at time of publish: $138

Harlem Chocolate Factory Truffle Assortment Harlem Chocolate Factory View On Harlemchocolatefactory.com This BIPOC-owned chocolate shop makes their goodies daily, using fair-trade chocolate and local ingredients. There’s also no shortage of delicious flavors, including rose champagne and banana pudding. Price at time of publish: $42

Anthropologie Spirit Eye Doormat Anthropologie View On Anthropologie A gift that will ward off bad vibes? Priceless. Not to mention that this evil eye doormat is super cute, too. Price at time of publish: $48

Tiny Tags Gold Heart Necklace Tiny Tags View On Tinytags.com Our favorite part about this necklace isn’t the sweet and simple heart tag (though we like that, too). It’s that said heart tag can be customized with front and/or back engraving for an extra special touch. Price at time of publish: $110