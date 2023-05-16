The world around us may be in flux, but one thing remains constant when it comes to style—denim reigns supreme. What hasn’t remained quite the same, though, is the current approach to denim, which offers up a refreshing take on the ever-dependable and time-tested wardrobe essential.

We’re talking asymmetrical hemlines, eye-catching embellishments, unexpected colors, pockets that live in seemingly odd places, quirky layering, and so much more. No longer playing it safe as a basic outfit staple, denim has officially entered its main character era, and we’re here for it.

As with any shopping experience, though, it can be cumbersome to dig through the seemingly countless options that are available, which is why we’ve done the work to uncover the conversation-worthy, not-so-basic denim skirts that will take your look to new heights.

There’s nothing wrong with taking a calculated risk, and this skirt is the perfect answer for those of us who only want to dip a toe into the wild currents of today’s denim landscape. The crisscross waistline has been gaining traction for a few seasons now, and we love how it adds an effortless but welcome flair to an otherwise-basic piece. The raw hem and slight A-line silhouette make this ideal for a weekend look when paired with a cool tank and sneakers or with an elevated cropped button-up and strappy heels.

Levi’s is synonymous with top-tier denim, so it’s only fitting that we call out this midi skirt that comes with accordion-style stitching at the sides to add a fun, standout flair to the silhouette. The skirt was created as a part of Levi’s pride celebration in honor of the LGBTQ+ community, so it’s also giving “I’m an ally,” which is always a great look. There are so many gorgeous possibilities for this skirt, from pairing it with a sheer patterned top and chunky boots to donning a simple ribbed T-shirt and comfy platform sneakers. The world is yours.

Cargo pants have had their moment in the sun for quite some time now, and deservedly so, but there’s something very distinct to be said about moving this trend into the skirt arena. It’s undeniably cool and offers up a grungy element that instantly communicates the ability to tap into the times without losing that feminine flair. We think committing to the cool-girl look and pairing this with a bomber jacket will really top it off. And if you’d like the same effect but longer, we’d go for this one.

Ready to adorn your curves with a fun yet relaxed take on a denim skirt? What really stands out about this piece is the patch detailing (that only appears on one side) and reminds us of an ultra-chic cuff. The very subtle frayed hem says, I’m laid back, but I know how to have a good time, and we stand by that message. The light wash of this denim really lends itself to a bright or neon-colored top just as much as a cool, earth-toned blouse.

If you were never really into playing it safe, this one is for you. What’s not to love about a scalloped, heavily embellished hemline or the heart that’s subtly stitched on the back of the piece? This skirt is all about good times, memorable photos, and the girl who has never even heard of the term “shrinking violet”. You can be sure that this lovely option will be received well at any festival, much-anticipated concert (looking at you, Beyoncé fans), or wild night on the town that you decide to embark on. It comes with a matching jacket if you want to go all out, but you can also go for something as simple as a white T-shirt and still cause a stir. For a more budget-friendly option, we think this supercute skirt also does the trick.

You heard it here first. This is going to be one of the hottest pieces of the season. This skirt speaks to so many trending elements of the current denim discussion. Maxi length, ultra-distressed details, and a high-low element make this a true stunner. And while the price is quite steep, we say if you can afford it, this will be one of your most asked-about pieces of the season. As far as styling goes, there are truly no limits. You can go from a grunge moment with a checked flannel top and chunky boots to a boho look with a sheer, flowing blouse and chunky platforms or really, anywhere in between.

Andersson Bell’s approach to denim this season is giving us pause in the absolute best way possible. We’re in love with the brand’s take on the high-low skirt, but there’s something to be said about the detailing of this beauty. The seamless patchwork paired with the dusty blue hue gives a vintage vibe with au courant elements, and it’s statement-making without yelling. Another great option for those of us who want to tap into the trend without feeling out of place, this is an instant winner. We’d go for a subtle top with an interesting cut to complement the skirt.

Just a second—we’re going to get a bit whimsical here if you don’t mind. When it comes to having fun with denim, this is the ultimate example. While this skirt is quite unexpected and surely for the boldest, it’s quite the conversation starter, no? With a layered design, two washes, and front panels that read like exposed pockets, this is as far from basic as it gets. We’d keep it super simple with a tank top and sandals, but let’s be honest, once you take it this far, you can do what you want and simply add to the spectacle. Looking to tone it down a bit? We suggest this midi version that’s subtler but still quite playful.

Dries Van Noten truly does no wrong, and this skirt is proof. Managing to marry fun, on-trend elements like a raw hem and an asymmetrical cut with such a graceful silhouette really speaks to the genius of this brand. The mint hue takes us completely out of classic denim territory, which makes it that much more noteworthy. We love this with a fitted sheer top and boots for an equally fun and sophisticated pairing.

What makes this skirt not-so-basic is its gorgeous, floor-grazing, relaxed fit that gives it an instant It-girl vibe. The sheer length of this skirt and the way that it falls delivers a more formal feel, making it super easy to pair with an elevated piece like a structured blazer or flowy blouse. If your aim is to opt for a practical yet impressive piece, you really can't go wrong with this option. Pair it with a cool black top and black accessories to deliver the modern Matrix goddess look of your dreams.

We’re in awe of the construction of this paneled skirt. This upcycled beauty is classy, eye-catching, and somehow timeless. The varying washes add another level of dimension to an already stellar piece. We’d say an ultra-sleek black or cream mock neck paired with block-heeled booties is the way to go when it comes to styling, but honestly, the possibilities are endless.

Khaite’s take on a peplum denim midi skirt is another piece that we expect to see a lot of this season. It boasts what could quite possibly be the perfect light wash, giving it a relaxed feel but its streamlined, pocketless structure delivers an elevated element, making it an ideal choice for a number of occasions. Paired with its matching jacket, you get a supercool “downtown girl gets dressed up” vibe that we truly can’t help but appreciate.

What makes this skirt a standout option is that no two pieces are the same so you’ll truly be getting something unique to you and your wardrobe. The high-waisted, upcycled skirt is made from a curated collection of vintage items that have been granted a new life. The bleached bottom gives a fun, surprising element to an otherwise-simple design that can be dressed up or down.

OK, so technically, this isn’t denim, but it looks like it, which is just so much fun and so far from basic. This may be one of our favorite effects that have come out of the denim craze, with brands like Masion Margiela taking the charge, and we’re just happy to see equally fun (and affordable) options on offer. We think this would pair really well with a sleek bodysuit and gold accessories.

When it comes to this beauty, there is no room you could step into without being the center of attention. Where should we even start? There’s just so much to love: the sultry burnt orange color, floor-grazing organza panel, and showstopping raw-hem denim strip featured at the top of the skirt. We’d pair this with an oversize but sleek button-up and strappy sandals for an unforgettable style statement.

Dominique Hobdy is a fashion, beauty, and commerce editor with over 10 years of experience writing and editing for major media brands. She holds a B.A. in Print/Online Journalism from Howard University. When it comes to denim, she’s up to date on the hottest trends, classic styles, and everything in between. Her personal collection of denim includes everything from floppy patchwork hats to denim-printed dresses to corsets. For this article, she considered the buzziest skirt trends as well as lesser-known items that are worth noting.