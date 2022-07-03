The 10 Best Underwire Swimsuits for Ultimate Support and Lift

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Shopping for swimsuits can be one of the most stressful experiences. First, there is the fact that swimwear can be quite expensive. Then, there’s the fact that finding a size that works for you (whether you’re plus size, petite, large-busted, have a long torso, or all of the above) can be, in a word, difficult.
All of that on top of the reality that trying on swimsuits at brick-and-mortar stores (if you’re even able to find your size at a brick-and-mortar store) can be wildly unpleasant. One of the reasons that finding swimwear with underwire can be a bit easier is because it’s more like shopping for a bra—maybe not the most fun experience, but a little easier to navigate than swimwear.
“Shopping for swimsuits can be overwhelming, time-consuming, and draining, especially in this age of overabundance," says Tania Garcia, the Director of Fit at CUUP. "No matter your bra size, an underwire swim top can offer some additional support which provides an added boost of confidence.”
To help you find your perfect fit, here are the best underwire swimsuits on the market.
Tania Garcia is the Director of Fit at CUUP and one of the brand’s first hires. She leads the Fit Therapist platform since before its launch in the fall of 2018.
Best Overall: Summersalt Shoreline Underwire One Piece
It’s surprisingly hard to find a simple, somewhat size-inclusive one-piece swimsuit with underwire, but this suit hits all those marks and more. Plus, multiple customers noted how high-quality the swimsuit is, which is always great to hear when investing in a new one.
Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane; 90% recycled polyamide, 10% spandex lining | Size Range: 2-22 | Colors: Black
Best Budget: Old Navy Tie-Shoulder Underwire One Piece
With multiple colorways available and size a great size range, it’s hard not to love this ridiculously affordable one-piece. The shoulder ties also allow you to adjust how much (or how little) support and lift you want.
Material: 82% polyester, 18% spandex; 92% polyester, 8% spandex lining | Size Range: XS-4X | Colors: Green Gingham, Pin, Black
Best Designer: Tory Burch Underwire One Piece
This Tory Burch one-piece has dozens of positive reviews on Google, which means it's fairly reliable in terms of quality, size, and cut. Not only that but this swimsuit is made with four-way stretch fabric for ultimate comfort and also includes SPF 50 for sun protection. It even has dozens of positive reviews on Google shopping, if you need any more reason to snap this one-piece up.
Material: 72% nylon, 28% Xtra Life Lycra | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black
Best One-Piece: Skatie Rachel One Piece
This one-piece might be on the pricier side of the spectrum, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for an ultra-trendy, ultra-sexy option with underwire. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, it’s easy to see what makes this swimsuit so special after reading just a few reviews.
Material: Recycled polyester | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors/Prints: Black, Caramel, Antigua, Savannah, Banzai +more
Best for Large Busts: CUUP Balconette Top
Swimwear doesn’t get more customizable in terms of bust size than this CUUP Balconette bikini top. It’s as easy as entering your band and cup size and choosing the color you love the most (and CUUP has some great colors).
Material: 78% Recycled ECONYL Polyamide, 22% Elastane | Size Range: 30A-44H | Colors: Fern, Nectar, Iris, Black, Orchid, Bamboo, Earth, Jungle
Best for Small Busts: Solid & Striped Veronica Swimsuit
Though it might be a little risky for those with a larger bust, this Solid & Striped one-piece offers the benefits of underwire while being anything but boring. It’s on the sexier side thanks to the corset-inspired seams, but still offers the coverage and comfort of a traditional one-piece swimsuit.
Outer Material: 78% recycled polyamide, 22% elastane | Lining Material: 88% micro polyamide, 12% elastane | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Cream, Black, Navy, Ruby
Most Comfortable: Athleta Square Neck Bikini Top
This bikini top features a hidden underwire and is a customer favorite, with hundreds of positive reviews and a nearly perfect customer rating. It comes in traditional colors like black and navy, but also in more fun options like a cobalt blue, lilac, turquoise, and fuchsia.
Material: Recycled nylon and Lycra | Size Range: 32B/C-40D/DD | Colors: Santorini Blue, Elfin Purple, Electric Fuchsia, Cerulean, Dress Blue, Black
Best Tankini: Andie The Canary Tank Top
Andie offers an easy-to-read underwire sizing chart so you can easily find the option that will fit you best. It can be more difficult to find underwire tops that aren’t either traditional bikinis or one-pieces, but this tankini is a comfortable middle-ground option.
Material: 76% recycled nylon, 24% spandex | Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, Plum
Best Plus Size: Adore Me Evangeline Contour Plus
This popular plus-size swimsuit comes in two gorgeous options, black and floral. With an average rating of 4.86 stars, it’s clear that the one-piece is a favorite with customers.
Material: 85% recycled nylon, 15% spandex | Lining: 100% polyester | Size Range: 0X-4X | Colors: Black, Floral
Best Petite: ASOS Design Petite Recycled Molded Underwire Swimsuit
Petite swimsuits that offer both underwire and bra-size fits are tough to come by, but this ASOS suit is both stylish and made for petite bodies (along with featuring a supportive underwire, of course).
Material: 78% polyamide, 22% spandex | Lining: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Size Range: 0-12, A-D | Colors: Black
What to Look for in Underwire Swimsuits
Fit
Though the benefit of underwire swimsuits is that they fit similarly to a bra, this also means that you have to be properly fitted for an extra comfortable and wearable underwire swimsuit.
“I always go back to the same saying ‘education is the key,’” Garcia explains. “Get fitted, talk to someone about sizing, learn about your boobs and what looks good. Once you know what you are looking to feel, you can easily find that confidence in a wired swim top.”
If you’re unsure what your ideal fit is, be sure to go to a proper bra fitting at a trusted local undergarments store.
Style
After determining your bra size, shopping for an underwire swimsuit is all about what kind of style you’re looking for. Underwire is available in everything from sexy one-pieces to activewear bikinis to everything in between, so the options are endless once you know what size to look for.
Are underwire swimsuits comfortable?
If underwire sounds uncomfortable to you, you’re probably not alone, but as Garcia explains, when a swimsuit with underwire fits the right way, there is nothing more comfortable.
“Underwire swim tops fit similarly to bras—so, to find the best size and fit for you, take the time for a professional fitting,” Garcia says. “During your fitting, let the fitter know which styles you prefer to find your perfect summer suit. I always recommend choosing a swim top with an adjustable back closure for the best fit with added comfort, support, and flexibility.”
What is the benefit to buying an underwire swimsuit?
As Garcia explains, the benefits of owning an underwire swimsuit are numerous. “Firstly, they provide support and coverage, which flatters the body and looks amazing,” Garcia says. “Underwire swim tops are also great because they move with you for a full day under the sun–it stays in place, even after a dive or cannonball.”
Plus, underwire often provides more of a lift than non-underwire suits, so if you’re looking for a little extra ‘oomph’ in your swimsuit, it could be a good option for you, no matter what your bust size.
