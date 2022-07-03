The 10 Best Underwire Swimsuits for Ultimate Support and Lift

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopping for swimsuits can be one of the most stressful experiences. First, there is the fact that swimwear can be quite expensive. Then, there’s the fact that finding a size that works for you (whether you’re plus size, petite, large-busted, have a long torso, or all of the above) can be, in a word, difficult.

All of that on top of the reality that trying on swimsuits at brick-and-mortar stores (if you’re even able to find your size at a brick-and-mortar store) can be wildly unpleasant. One of the reasons that finding swimwear with underwire can be a bit easier is because it’s more like shopping for a bra—maybe not the most fun experience, but a little easier to navigate than swimwear.

“Shopping for swimsuits can be overwhelming, time-consuming, and draining, especially in this age of overabundance," says Tania Garcia, the Director of Fit at CUUP. "No matter your bra size, an underwire swim top can offer some additional support which provides an added boost of confidence.”

To help you find your perfect fit, here are the best underwire swimsuits on the market.