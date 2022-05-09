The 14 Best Undershirts for Building a Wardrobe Foundation

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Undershirts may not be the first thing you think of when it comes to layering, but they’re a vital element in creating the perfect look. Whether they’re under a dress, sweater, or blouse, undershirts provide cool-girl style and an aspect of interest to any outfit. And even though most of us associate undershirts with cooler temperatures, they are also great to have in warm weather under sheer tops, too.

Since undershirts are the unsung heroes of styling, we enlisted the expertise of stylist Pascia Sangoubadi. She knows what to look for in an undershirt no matter how you’re trying to wear it.

Meet the Expert Pascia Sangoubadi is a brand consultant who has worked with publications including V Magazine, Vogue Italia, and brands like Nike and Moda Operandi

“My favorite way to style undershirts is as layering pieces,” she stated in an email. “There are cool, young brands, creating innovative undershirts with all kinds of intricate cuts, textures, and pops of color, that add dimension to any look.”

Given that there are so many options on the market right now, we’ve come up with the best undershirts on the market for any of your sartorial needs.