These Are the Best Beauty Products Under $25

Spoiler alert: When it comes to beauty products, expensive does not mean more effective. In fact, some of the best beauty products cost less than $25. If you’re looking to build your beauty routine without breaking the bank, we’ve got you covered. We’ve rounded up our affordable beauty favorites—from the best hydrating skincare product to the best tinted moisturizer. Keep scrolling to discover our 2022 Under-$25 Beauty Award Winners.
Best Hydrating Skincare Product
Highlights
- Made with calming ingredients like aloe and rice milk
- Fragrance-free formula
- Soothes redness and irritation caused by dryness
"In the drugstore, it's often difficult to find effective products for sensitive skin, especially since many products include fragrance. This formula is fragrance-free and contains a blend of humectants, oils, and squalene that repair your skin barrier (and make it stronger over time)." - Tiara Willis, licensed esthetician and skincare influencer
Best Oil Cleanser
Highlights
- Removes makeup easily and cleanses skin
- Recommended for combination skin
- Leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
"When I opt for a cleansing oil instead of a cleansing balm to effectively remove my makeup, this is my go-to. I love the simplicity of the formula and that I can find it in most drugstores." - Joyce de Lemos, cosmetic chemist
Best Gel Cleanser
Highlights
- Fragrance-free formula
- Suitable for all skin types and concerns
- Dermatologist-developed and tested
"I'm a sucker for a no-frills cleanser that takes the day off and makes me feel brand-new every time I wash my face, and this one fits the bill. It's fragrance-free and foams up into a nice lather that easily removes makeup while leaving my skin vibrant and nourished after every use." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Curl-Enhancing Product
Highlights
- Works well with a variety of hairstyles
- Made with natural humectants and silk protein
- Owned by a Black woman and United States Veteran
"Add this mousse to your collection for a curl definition that won't flake, clump, or frizz. I rake this through damp hair, and I'm left with shiny, bouncy, soft-to-touch hair every time." - Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Skincare Mask
Highlights
- Includes colloidal oatmeal to soothe skin
- Rich and creamy texture
- Perfect for dry, dehydrated skin
"The colloidal oatmeal and rich, creamy texture feel super soothing and moisturizing to my skin. They recommend rinsing this product off after 10 minutes, but I sometimes use it as a leave-on mask because I need the extra hydration." - Joyce de Lemos, cosmetic chemist
Best Anti-Aging Product
Highlights
- Encapsulated retinol for stable release
- Airtight pump component to preserve freshness
- Formulated with sensitive skin in mind
"When it comes to antiaging, retinol is one of the most effective ingredients we can access over the counter, so it's huge that it's available at a relatively affordable price point. This option from CeraVe contains encapsulated retinol for ingredient stability and ceramides to support the skin barrier." - Holly Rhue, associate editorial director
Best Exfoliating Product
Highlights
- Powerful exfoliation benefits
- Made with AHAs, BHAs, and enzymes
- 50% PCR packaging
"I generally believe that less expensive skincare can be just as good as the fancy stuff, but a powerful peel is the one thing I've always had to drop some cash on—until I tried this. It's much cheaper but just as strong as the products you can pick up at Sephora. The blend of AHAs, BHAs, and enzymes exfoliates away any congestion or flakes and leaves my skin looking noticeably brighter, smoother, and clearer. I also love that it gets to work in only three minutes, so I can do it before bed and wake up to better skin in the morning." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Best Hairbrush
Highlights
- Created for 3C–4C hair
- Reduces detangling time
- Reduces breakage
"I'm a big Tangle Teezer fan, and I have used The Original brush ever since I went natural in 2017. But the one flaw with this brush is that my hand cramps before I'm done detangling my whole head. Luckily the brand has come out with the Naturally Curly Hairbrush, which has the same amazing, perfectly spaced bristles as The Original but also has a long handle, which makes it easy to hold while detangling in the shower. This brush was also specifically formulated for 3c to 4c hair and makes working through my curls faster and easier than ever. Best of all, it's affordable!" - Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Foundation
Highlights
- Key ingredients include coconut milk and aloe extract
- Offers a dewy, luminous finish
- Buildable coverage
"Talk about glow—this foundation has a gorgeous, luminous finish that doesn't dry down, cake, flake, or crease. It's the boost of hydration I need once the 3 p.m. slump hits with a soothing blend of coconut milk and aloe extract. It also blends nicely and easily into the skin for a flawless look." - Hallie Gould, senior editorial director
Best Lip Product
Highlights
- Moisturizing formula
- Comes in nine shades
- Has a shiny finish
"Glossier set out to create the "cashmere sweatpants of lipstick," and I have to say it hit the nail on the head. Most moisturizing lipsticks aren't enough for my chronically dry lips (thank you, Accutane), but I can use this one instead of lip balm and be fine. The colors are so flattering—Villa is my ride or die—and they can be patted on for a popsicle vibe or worn full-on. I have a tube in every purse." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor
Best Eyeliner
Highlights
- Unique paddle tip
- Waterproof, 12-hour formula
- Ultra-black ink
"I've tried several eyeliners, but none compare to Half Magic's Magic Flik Liquid Eyeliner. It's one of the most thoughtfully designed eye tools I've come across, boasting an ultra-pigmented waterproof formula and unique paddle tip. You can use the pen's curved edge to create sharp, precise lines. Or, if you want to create cool graphic designs, you can use the flat edge. As someone who loves to wear supersharp wings, this eyeliner has been a complete game changer, making it much easier to achieve the look." - Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Tinted Moisturizer
Highlights
- Includes hydrating hyaluronic acid
- Provides light, radiant coverage
- Available in 14 shades
"When friends and family ask for makeup recs, they consistently have the same requirement: "It can't feel like I'm wearing makeup." This serum fits the bill and then some—it feels more akin to skincare, actively hydrating thanks to the addition of hyaluronic acid. But it still more than delivers on the "tinted" front, providing just the right amount of light, radiant coverage to blur imperfections and create a more even "my skin but better" complexion." - Eden Stuart, associate editor