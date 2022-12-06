These Are the Best Beauty Products Under $25

07 of 12

Best Exfoliating Product

Versed Doctor's Visit Instant Resurfacing Mask $18.00

Highlights Powerful exfoliation benefits

Made with AHAs, BHAs, and enzymes

50% PCR packaging Cruelty-Free

"I generally believe that less expensive skincare can be just as good as the fancy stuff, but a powerful peel is the one thing I've always had to drop some cash on—until I tried this. It's much cheaper but just as strong as the products you can pick up at Sephora. The blend of AHAs, BHAs, and enzymes exfoliates away any congestion or flakes and leaves my skin looking noticeably brighter, smoother, and clearer. I also love that it gets to work in only three minutes, so I can do it before bed and wake up to better skin in the morning." - Bella Cacciatore, news editor