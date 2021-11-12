Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

When it comes to building a complete fall and winter wardrobe, making sure you have a go-to turtleneck is an important step. Turtlenecks can be professional, functional, cozy, sexy, and all of the above. It all comes down to knowing what to look for. Whether you’re in search of a fitted turtleneck for date night or a sweat-wicking option for outdoor activities, some styles will work for you. What’s more, the styling options for turtlenecks are endless. Want to pair one with jeans? A mini skirt? Overalls? No problem.

As Nyjerah Cunningham, stylist for women’s workwear brand M.M.LaFleur shares about turtlenecks: “There are no rules. it's all about your preference.” Still, if you find yourself constantly hunting for the perfect turtleneck, or you have no idea where to start when it comes to styling them, it’s helpful to narrow down the options.

Below are the best turtlenecks on the market, plus some helpful advice from Cunningham about exactly how to use them within your already-existing wardrobe.