If you’re looking to smooth and support your tummy under form-fitting clothing, investing in a shapewear garment can help you do that. “High-waisted shapewear or firm-control shapewear is specifically designed to target the stomach area,” explains Vivian Lee, Director of Styling at Dailylook. It can help smooth your stomach, cinch your waist, and amplify your natural shape.
To find the best tummy-control shapewear to suit every outfit, we conducted extensive research on top-rated options, consulted with two experts, and even tested some for ourselves. We evaluated each piece based on its size range, smoothing capability, comfort level, and overall look, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones that impressed us the most.
Best Overall
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Sculpting bodysuit
If you’re looking for a style that’ll support your entire midsection as well as your bust, we love this bodysuit from SKIMS. It has strong support that works to provide targeted compression and shaping for your tummy, and we love how well it smooths bumps while highlighting an hourglass figure. The straps are adjustable to allow for optimized comfort and fit, and it features a thong cut with snap closures at the bottom. Because it’s a thong cut, you won’t have to worry about pesky panty lines underneath tight clothing. It’s a fantastic one-piece that works to smooth, support, and flatter the mid-section while remaining comfortable to wear all day. Plus, it layers beautifully underneath form-fitting dresses and skirts.
Price at time of publish: $68
Fabric: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Sizes: XXS–4X | Colors: Black +9 skin tones
Best Budget
Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Boyshort
For a budget-friendly option, we love these Maidenform boyshorts. They have a thick, smooth waistband that supports the tummy and just the right amount of elastic to prevent them from rolling down. They also have a wide cotton gusset and the leg bands are double-lined which helps to camouflage panty lines. They're great for wearing underneath jeans, pants, skirts, or dresses where you want a bit of smoothing action just at your stomach. Most importantly, they’re made from a stretchy material that makes them feel super comfortable to wear.
Price at time of publish: $23
Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex | Sizes: S–XXL | Colors: Black and nude
Best on Amazon
Wacoal Women's Body Base Shorty
When you want barely-there-feeling shapewear, these shorts from Wacoal do the trick. With an ultra-light fabric, they provide just the right amount of coverage and smoothing without feeling restricted or uncomfortable to wear for an extended period. “It smoothes the midsection without rolling down or bunching, which is really hard to find with these types of shapewear panties,” explains Lee.
Price at time of publish: $30
Fabric: 68% spandex, 32% polyamide | Sizes: S–XL | Colors: Black, Sand
Best Plus-Size
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Thong
High-waisted, shaping underwear is a great staple to have in your wardrobe because it can be worn with tons of different outfits. And if you’re looking to avoid panty lines, you’ll want to go for this thong from Yitty. “It’s a non-traditional shapewear option that gives the same smoothing effect without having to commit to a full short,” explains Long. The best part? Its lightweight fabric is moisture-wicking, ultra-stretchy, and undetectable underneath form-fitting clothing. We also love that it lightly contours the entire midsection to highlight your shape and support your body. And bonus points to the brand for including a silicone strip at the top to prevent the garment from rolling down.
Price at time of publish: $35
Fabric: 52% recycled nylon, 34% nylon, 14% spandex | Sizes: XS–5X | Colors: Jelly Red, Mimosa, On My Ivories +more
Best Open-Bust
SPANX Women's Oncore Open-Bust Panty Bodysuit
If you prefer to wear your favorite bra with shapewear, opting for an open-bust garment, like this one, is key. It’s essentially a shaping bodysuit with a neckline that falls beneath the bust to allow you to wear your bra of choice. It sculpts your stomach, waist, and booty without restricting movement, or squeezing you too tight, though it does provide firm compression. It also features adjustable straps and hook and eye closures at the bottom for convenience.
Price at time of publish: $84
Fabric: 75% nylon, 25% spandex/elastane | Sizes: XS–3X | Colors: Very Black, Soft Nude
Best Shorts
Commando Classic Control Short
Shaping shorts are great for wearing under fitted dresses, skirts, or even pants, and we love these because they’re thin and seamless while still providing smoothing and shaping benefits. In addition to the tummy area, they also smooth the booty and thighs. The length of the legs is awesome because they’re not so short that they ride up and bunch at the crotch, but they’re not so long that they peek out from under most dresses or skirts. We also appreciate that the fabric is lightweight and breathable, making them wearable even in hot temperatures.
Price at time of publish: $58
Fabric: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Sizes: XS–XL | Colors: Black and nude
Best Strapless Bodysuit
Wacoal Red Carpet Medium Control Convertible Bodysuit
Finding supportive shapewear that works underneath strapless garments can be tricky, but this one from Wacoal is a solid option. It’s versatile enough to wear under just about anything, including strapless dresses, and comes with removable straps so you can maximize its usage. It’s also nice that the sizing is dictated by your bra size, so you can ensure it provides your bust with the perfect fit and support. “This piece is carried up to a G-cup and looks amazing under everything, but especially under strapless, and off-the-shoulder outfits,” explains Lee. “It’s super comfortable when you put it on, yet stays in place and offers great tummy control.”
Price at time of publish: $125
Fabric: 65% nylon, 35% spandex | Sizes: 34C–40DDD | Colors: Black, Sand
Best Slip
Yummie Bustless Zoned Shaping Slip with Adjustable Straps
If you’re wearing an outfit that requires a slip underneath, and you also want a bit of shaping and support, this shaping slip from Yummie will do the trick. It smoothes and shapes your stomach, hips, and thighs. Thanks to its open bust, it works with a variety of necklines, so you can wear it with your low-cut dresses, turtlenecks, and everything in between. We also appreciate that it’s tag-free, features adjustable straps, and has a silicone strip at the leg line.
Price at time of publish: $48
Fabric: Nylon and spandex | Sizes: S–XL | Colors: Black, Almond
Best Ultra-High Waist
Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short
If you’re looking to smooth and flatten the appearance of your tummy, these sculpting power shorts are worth trying. With lightweight fabric, they not only feel comfortable for all-day wear, but they also don't feel too tight or squeeze you in any of the wrong places. They feature fully-bonded front panels that run vertically down the mid-section to smooth, as well as edge-bonded side panels for slimming. “These shorts are seamless, and it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing shapewear,” says Lee. “They shape the booty and core flawlessly, and I love to wear them under skirts and dresses.”
Price at time of publish: $78
Fabric: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Sizes: XS–3X | Colors: Soft Nude, Cafe Au Lait, Naked 3.0 +more
Final Verdict
Our best overall pick is the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit. It provides excellent shaping and support, it looks seamless underneath clothing, it comes in a wide range of sizes, and it’s very versatile. But if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, we recommend the Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Boyshort, which supports the tummy and smooths the thighs.
Meet the Expert
- Vivian Lee is the Director of Styling at Dailylook, an online personal styling service.
- Taylor Long is a plus-size model, fashion designer and expert, and inclusivity activist based in Atlanta.
What to Look for When Buying Tummy Control Shapewear
Fabric
According to Taylor Long, model and fashion designer, nylon and spandex should be your go-to fabrics for shapewear. They provide enough compression to hold everything in place without sacrificing comfort in the process. If you’re looking for high compression, seek out shapewear with high spandex (also known as elastane) concentration. The Spanx Women's Oncore Open-Bust Panty Bodysuit is a great compressive option made with 25% elastane.
Silhouette
“Quality, durability, and comfort should be at the top of your list when you’re shopping for shapewear,” explains Long. If it’s not comfortable chances are, you won’t use it. In addition, different types of shapewear will work better for different types of outfits. Shaping underwear will work with most clothing. “However, shaping shorts are great under a fitted dress and bodysuits are amazing for shaping your whole body under a dress or top with sleeves,” explains Lee. There are also strapless options to consider as well.
Size Range
To get the best results from your shapewear, it’s essential to find your perfect fit. If a garment is too loose, it won’t provide you with smoothing, shaping, or sculpting benefits. If it’s too tight, it won’t be comfortable and you likely won’t wear it. Our top pick, the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, comes in a nice range of sizes, and if you’re looking for even more plus-size options, we highly recommend the Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Thong.
-
What shapewear gives the best tummy control without rolling?
To avoid shapewear rolling down, there are a few things you can look for. Firstly, you can opt for a bodysuit or a piece of shapewear with straps. “Anything with a strap option is going to be your best bet to avoid rolling and discomfort,” says Long. Secondly, you can ensure your strapless shapewear has a silicone strip or compression. “Styles that incorporate a silicone strip at the waistband or at the hem will hold better onto the skin and prevent rolling down,” says Lee. “When choosing shaping shorts, look for styles that offer some compression around the thighs, so they stay in place without rolling up. The Yummie Bustless Zoned Shaping Slip has a silicone strip at the bottom to ensure it doesn’t ride up.
-
Should you buy shapewear in your size or smaller?
Always buy shapewear in your correct size using the brand’s size guide as a reference. If you buy shapewear that’s too small, it will be uncomfortable and could cause skin bulging which detracts from the point of shapewear all together.
Why Trust Byrdie
Byrdie contributor Rachel Dube is an experienced freelance writer in the beauty, lifestyle, and travel industries. She has tested hundreds of products, including shapewear, so she knows a thing or two about finding the right one.
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.