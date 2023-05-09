To find the best tummy-control shapewear to suit every outfit, we conducted extensive research on top-rated options, consulted with two experts, and even tested some for ourselves. We evaluated each piece based on its size range, smoothing capability, comfort level, and overall look, and ahead, we’re sharing the ones that impressed us the most.

If you’re looking to smooth and support your tummy under form-fitting clothing, investing in a shapewear garment can help you do that. “High-waisted shapewear or firm-control shapewear is specifically designed to target the stomach area,” explains Vivian Lee, Director of Styling at Dailylook. It can help smooth your stomach, cinch your waist, and amplify your natural shape.

Best Overall SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Sculpting bodysuit Skims View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com If you’re looking for a style that’ll support your entire midsection as well as your bust, we love this bodysuit from SKIMS. It has strong support that works to provide targeted compression and shaping for your tummy, and we love how well it smooths bumps while highlighting an hourglass figure. The straps are adjustable to allow for optimized comfort and fit, and it features a thong cut with snap closures at the bottom. Because it’s a thong cut, you won’t have to worry about pesky panty lines underneath tight clothing. It’s a fantastic one-piece that works to smooth, support, and flatter the mid-section while remaining comfortable to wear all day. Plus, it layers beautifully underneath form-fitting dresses and skirts. Price at time of publish: $68 Fabric: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Sizes: XXS–4X | Colors: Black +9 skin tones

Best Budget Maidenform Tame Your Tummy Boyshort Maidenform View On Barenecessities.com For a budget-friendly option, we love these Maidenform boyshorts. They have a thick, smooth waistband that supports the tummy and just the right amount of elastic to prevent them from rolling down. They also have a wide cotton gusset and the leg bands are double-lined which helps to camouflage panty lines. They're great for wearing underneath jeans, pants, skirts, or dresses where you want a bit of smoothing action just at your stomach. Most importantly, they’re made from a stretchy material that makes them feel super comfortable to wear. Price at time of publish: $23 Fabric: 84% polyester, 16% spandex | Sizes: S–XXL | Colors: Black and nude

Best on Amazon Wacoal Women's Body Base Shorty Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com When you want barely-there-feeling shapewear, these shorts from Wacoal do the trick. With an ultra-light fabric, they provide just the right amount of coverage and smoothing without feeling restricted or uncomfortable to wear for an extended period. “It smoothes the midsection without rolling down or bunching, which is really hard to find with these types of shapewear panties,” explains Lee. Price at time of publish: $30 Fabric: 68% spandex, 32% polyamide | Sizes: S–XL | Colors: Black, Sand

Best Plus-Size Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Thong Yitty View On Fabletics.com High-waisted, shaping underwear is a great staple to have in your wardrobe because it can be worn with tons of different outfits. And if you’re looking to avoid panty lines, you’ll want to go for this thong from Yitty. “It’s a non-traditional shapewear option that gives the same smoothing effect without having to commit to a full short,” explains Long. The best part? Its lightweight fabric is moisture-wicking, ultra-stretchy, and undetectable underneath form-fitting clothing. We also love that it lightly contours the entire midsection to highlight your shape and support your body. And bonus points to the brand for including a silicone strip at the top to prevent the garment from rolling down. Price at time of publish: $35 Fabric: 52% recycled nylon, 34% nylon, 14% spandex | Sizes: XS–5X | Colors: Jelly Red, Mimosa, On My Ivories +more

Best Open-Bust SPANX Women's Oncore Open-Bust Panty Bodysuit SPANX View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com If you prefer to wear your favorite bra with shapewear, opting for an open-bust garment, like this one, is key. It’s essentially a shaping bodysuit with a neckline that falls beneath the bust to allow you to wear your bra of choice. It sculpts your stomach, waist, and booty without restricting movement, or squeezing you too tight, though it does provide firm compression. It also features adjustable straps and hook and eye closures at the bottom for convenience. Price at time of publish: $84 Fabric: 75% nylon, 25% spandex/elastane | Sizes: XS–3X | Colors: Very Black, Soft Nude The 12 Best Shapewear Pieces of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Shorts Commando Classic Control Short 4.7 Commando View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales Shaping shorts are great for wearing under fitted dresses, skirts, or even pants, and we love these because they’re thin and seamless while still providing smoothing and shaping benefits. In addition to the tummy area, they also smooth the booty and thighs. The length of the legs is awesome because they’re not so short that they ride up and bunch at the crotch, but they’re not so long that they peek out from under most dresses or skirts. We also appreciate that the fabric is lightweight and breathable, making them wearable even in hot temperatures. Price at time of publish: $58 Fabric: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Sizes: XS–XL | Colors: Black and nude

Best Strapless Bodysuit Wacoal Red Carpet Medium Control Convertible Bodysuit Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Finding supportive shapewear that works underneath strapless garments can be tricky, but this one from Wacoal is a solid option. It’s versatile enough to wear under just about anything, including strapless dresses, and comes with removable straps so you can maximize its usage. It’s also nice that the sizing is dictated by your bra size, so you can ensure it provides your bust with the perfect fit and support. “This piece is carried up to a G-cup and looks amazing under everything, but especially under strapless, and off-the-shoulder outfits,” explains Lee. “It’s super comfortable when you put it on, yet stays in place and offers great tummy control.” Price at time of publish: $125 Fabric: 65% nylon, 35% spandex | Sizes: 34C–40DDD | Colors: Black, Sand

Best Slip Yummie Bustless Zoned Shaping Slip with Adjustable Straps Yummie View On Amazon View On Shopbop.com View On Yummie.com If you’re wearing an outfit that requires a slip underneath, and you also want a bit of shaping and support, this shaping slip from Yummie will do the trick. It smoothes and shapes your stomach, hips, and thighs. Thanks to its open bust, it works with a variety of necklines, so you can wear it with your low-cut dresses, turtlenecks, and everything in between. We also appreciate that it’s tag-free, features adjustable straps, and has a silicone strip at the leg line. Price at time of publish: $48 Fabric: Nylon and spandex | Sizes: S–XL | Colors: Black, Almond