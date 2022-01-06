The 20 Best Trench Coats to Keep on Your Radar (Weather or Otherwise)

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Trench coats are a tried-and-true staple that complements virtually any closet—and from leather dusters to sleeveless options, today, they’re available in more styles than ever. “I love trenches year-round,” says stylist Amanda Wood. “They dress up any outfit similarly to adding a sports coat or blazer. You can pop a trench over a lightweight summer dress, or over your three-piece suit, or [add it] to your blazer, hoodie, joggers, and trainers look.”

Meet the Expert Amanda Wood is a personal stylist for her brand The Haute Edit. She provides services to individuals looking to change up and elevate their looks.

As with other closet staples, when you’re shopping for a trench, arguably the most important factor to consider is fit. Particularly if you’re petite, this can make or break your look—who wants to be flooded in khaki? “The trench should fit properly and look tailored, while still having enough room to add in the layers you wish to have under the coat,” says Wood. “If you’re petite, you should be looking for a shorter length trench that hits above the knee, otherwise the coat will wear you instead of you wearing it. If you are taller, you should look for a trench that falls a bit below the knee.”

