The 6 Best Treatment for Wrinkles Above Lips—Plus, Ways to Prevent Them

You never forget your first fine line. Of course, wrinkles are beautiful, as is the act of aging, and there’s nothing wrong with them. But the emergence of fine lines usually reflects a change in many of our skincare journeys, myself included—and sometimes, that might include getting creative with new treatments (both of the professional and the at-home variety).

Fine lines around the upper lip area, in particular, can be tricky not only to prevent but to treat as well. (In terms of prevention, we hear lots about eye creams and preventing crow’s feet as we get older, but not nearly enough about mouth-area wrinkles by comparison.)

But we’re breaking it all down below—read on to see the best ways to both treat and prevent those fine lines around the lips.