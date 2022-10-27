We turned to two travel pros, supermodel Coco Rocha and lifestyle author Kat Jamieson , for their expertise, and then narrowed down the 10 best travel pants. Scroll on for joggers, leggings, and trousers of all styles that’ll have you adding a pair of pants (or two) and a flight (or two) to your online cart.

Instead, opt for pants made from stretchy and sweat-wicking fabrics, perhaps with an elastic waist, that you can easily wear all day. You’ll feel comfortable, look put together, and arrive at your destination in elegant style—no readjusting necessary.

No matter how you’re getting to your next destination—by plane, train, or a good ol’ fashioned road trip—comfortable travel pants are a must. The last thing you need to be worrying about while packing for a trip is whether your pants will cut into your waist as you’re scrolling through a flight’s movie options.

Best Overall: C by Bloomingdales Cashmere Jogger Pants Bloomingdales View On Bloomingdales These cashmere beauties not only top our list, but Jamieson’s too—so much so that she owns them in three colors. (Good luck narrowing down your favorite hue.) “They’re sleek and make me feel put together when I travel,” she says. Plus, since they’re made out of ultra-fine and ultra-soft cashmere, they’re ideal for anyone who gets chilly while traveling on a plane without the risk of overheating. Not only are they ideal for flights though, says Jamieson, but for road trips and running errands too. They’re—dare we say it?—perfect. Price at Time of Publish: $198 Fabric: Cashmere | Sizes: XS - XXL | Number of pockets: Two

Best Budget: Uniqlo Ultra Stretch High-Rise Leggings Pants Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com When shopping for basics on a budget, Uniqlo is our browser’s first stop. Currently in our cart is this pair of super stretchy pants with dry technology, ideal for traveling. Are they leggings? Are they pants? They’re both, and when you pair them with an oversized sweater, which you’ll need to combat a cold flight, these pants create a base for an easy outfit you can wear all day. Price at Time of Publish: $40 Fabric: 53% cotton, 32% polyester, 15% spandex | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Number of pockets: Four

Best Splurge: Jenni Kayne Marina Culottes Jenni Kayne View On Jennikayne.com There's no denying that these soft-as-can-be culottes from Jenni Kayne are an investment. However, they're equally as chic and they are comfortable, making them a dream to wear for traveling. Pair these with a tone-on-tone turtleneck and you'll feel ultra elegant, even if you're just popping back to your hometown for the holidays. Price at Time of Publish: $275 Fabric: 59% polyamide, 23% viscose, 10% merino wool, 5% cashmere, 3% elastane | Sizes: XS - XXL | Number of pockets: Zero

Best for Work: Anywhere Apparel Tencel Travel Pant Anywhere Apparel View On Anywhereapparel.com When traveling for work, you gotta look as sharp as you feel. That’s where these Anywhere Apparel pants come in handy. Since they’re made with 100 percent Tencel, these trousers are breathable, odor-resistant, durable, sustainable, and oh-so-soft. They’re just as versatile in look too, since the snap at the ankles allows for either a tapered shape or a wide-leg one, and the partial elastic waist with snap tabs can be adjusted to provide a high-waist or mid-ride look. These travel-friendly pants are almost as smart as you are. Price at Time of Publish: $175 Fabric: 100% tencel | Sizes: 0 - 16 | Number of pockets: Five

Best Joggers: Lunya Silksweats Jogger Lunya View On Lunya.co These Lunya joggers aren’t just any pair of joggers. Think joggers as upscale sweatpants, made with a thermoregulating cotton blend that’s not only crazy soft, but will keep you just warm enough (but not too warm) on a flight too. The high-rise fit—with an adjustable waist drawstring, so you can adjust as needed—and tapered ankles are flattering too, so you can feel put together while wearing the comfiest, coziest joggers. Price at Time of Publish: $198 Fabric: 80% cotton, 14% tencel modal, 6% silk | Sizes: XS - XL | Number of pockets: Three

Most Pockets: Banana Republic Performance Cargo Pant Banana Republic View On Gap.com “As a mom who needs her hands free as much as possible while traveling, cargo pants are a literal life saver,” says Rocha. These Banana Republic cargo pants tops her list. And for good reason: they’re made with a water- and wrinkle-resistant fabric and fitted, tapered details, including the adjustable ankle. “Each pocket is designated for one of my three kids and I try to leave one for myself,” she says. “The pants have to fit iPhones, passports, chargers and pacifiers perfectly and securely. Sometimes I feel like Mary Poppins with the amount of things I have tucked away.” Price at Time of Publish: $100 Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XXS - XXL | Number of pockets: Six

Best Leggings: Adidas DESIGNED TO MOVE HIGH-RISE 3-STRIPES 7/8 SPORT TIGHTS (PLUS SIZE) Adidas View On Adidas.com On on hand, the comfort of wearing leggings is unparalleled. On the other, you don't want to wander around an airport terminal feeling like your behind is hanging out and drawing too much attention. The happy medium? These sport tights from Adidas, which provide full coverage along with full stretchiness. Throw on a crewneck sweatshirt and voila! Airport outfit decided. Price at Time of Publish: $50 Fabric: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane interlock | Sizes: 2XS - 2XL | Number of pockets: Zero

Best Technical: Topo Designs Lightweight Tech Pants Topo Designs View On Topodesigns.com Whether you’re getting on a flight or getting outside, these lightweight, 4-way stretch pants perform well in any environment. Built with double-needle stitched stretch polyester, a soft cord adjustment at hem and waist, multiple zippered pockets to stash your essentials, and a high-level DWR (durable water-resistant) finish, these travel-friendly pants offer it all – style, stretch, comfort, and functionality. Price at Time of Publish: $109 Fabric: 100% polyester | Sizes: XS - XL | Number of pockets: Four

Best Compression: Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging 5 Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com View On Net-a-Porter View On Shopbop.com For anyone with a history of varicose veins or blood clots, compression socks and leggings are a must-have travel companion. These high-rise leggings provide all of the pressure you need to keep your circulation moving as well four-way stretch for movements of all kinds, whether a high-impact cardio class or revving up yet another movie on a long flight. The fact that they come in fun colors and a wide range of inclusive sizes? All the better. Price at Time of Publish: $78 Fabric: 79% recycled plastic bottles, 21% spandex | Sizes: XXS - 6XL | Number of pockets: One