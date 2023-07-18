We put more than two dozen to the test to find the best option for you, evaluating each one based on its design, capacity, ease of use, performance, and value. We filled them up with a variety of jewelry, shook them around to see how the contents held up and tested what’s it like to use them. From affordable and compact options to personalized picks and more, we’re rounding up the travel jewelry cases that impressed us the most, and therefore, we believe are worth your money.

The last thing anyone wants to do while getting ready (especially on vacation) is spending time untangling the necklace you’re planning on throwing on as you run out the door. If you don’t have a well-organized travel jewelry case, chances are you find yourself in this situation more often than not. Needless to say, purchasing a travel case to keep all of your jewelry organized and tangle-free is a worthwhile investment.

Best Overall Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn What We Like Nice medium size

Has pockets, ring holders, and earring holders

Materials feel high-quality

Keeps jewelry in place well

Thin and easy to store

Can be personalized What We Don't Like Nothing This wallet-like design from Pottery Barn was crowned our best overall pick for a variety of reasons. First, the thin design is easy to store and travel with, yet it has all of the features you could ever want and need in a travel jewelry case. It has pockets for bracelets, snaps to keep necklaces from getting tangled, a ring rod, and earring holders. It’s well-designed and ensures everything stays organized, and we were incredibly impressed that after filling it up with jewelry and shaking it around to simulate what it would be like to travel with it, each and every piece of jewelry remain in place. We also love the materials. It feels expensive and high-quality, as well as super sturdy. Plus, there’s the option to customize it with a name or monogram on the brand’s website—making it great for gifting. It’s functional, aesthetically pleasing, and high-quality, and we highly recommend it for anyone who’s traveling with a moderate amount of jewelry. Price at time of publish: $99 Material: Bonded leather with 100% polyester Ultrasuede | Dimensions: 5.25" w x 8.75" l x 1.25" t | Color Options: White, gray + more

Best for Short Trips Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case Cuyana View On Cuyana.com What We Like Compact

Feels high-quality

Well-designed

Ring and earring straps are removable

Aesthetically pleasing What We Don't Like Necklace storage could be a bit sturdier This pick from Cuyana surprised us in the best way. When we first got our hands on it, we didn’t imagine that such a small case would be all that useful—but we were wrong. The compact design isn’t just chic and adorable, but it’s also quite functional for storing a few pieces of jewelry for a quick trip. It has detachable ring and earring holders (which makes putting jewels in and taking them out fast and easy), as well as two pockets to hold bracelets or other pieces. The ring rod can also be used to hang necklaces, though we do wish it provided necklace storage that was a bit better at keeping them in place. You’re certainly not going to fit a large collection of jewelry in this one, but it’s a fantastic option for minimalists or anyone taking just a few pieces on a weekend getaway. It’s compact and well-designed, and the leather and suede materials feel smooth and durable. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Italian pebbled leather and suede | Dimensions: H 1.25" x W 5" x D 3.5" | Color Options: Black, Soft Rose + more

Best for Long Trips CALPAK Jewelry Case CalPak View On Calpaktravel.com What We Like Has tons of storage options

Can hold a lot of pieces

Design is sturdy

Comes in many colors What We Don't Like Design could be just slightly more compact If minimalism is not your M.O. when it comes to jewelry, this travel case is for you. It comes with tons of storage options—from necklace hooks and a 28-hole earring card to a ring rod and a large pouch lined with pockets, it’s got a place for everything. You can take multiple pieces of each jewelry type with you, and we love that the large drawstring bag attached to the case is lined with pockets for extra storage and organization. During our test, we found that it was easy to pack and unpack, and everything remained in place when we shook it around. Though we wish it was a bit slimmer for more compact and lightweight packing, the design is pleasing and functional, and it’s not overly heavy. An added bonus is that it comes in neutral shades and limited-edition pops of color. If you’re heading on a long trip, this is the travel case we recommend the most. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Faux leather and faux suede | Dimensions: 7" x 5" x 2.5" | Color Options: Black, Caramel + more

Best for Everyday Pieces Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer Levenger View On Levenger.com What We Like Super compact

High-quality materials

Nice organization options

Snap panels for rings and earrings are secure What We Don't Like Nothing If you’re someone that doesn’t stray from your go-to jewelry pieces—perhaps wedding rings, your favorite necklace, and classic hoops—there’s no need to add bulk to your bag by getting a large jewelry case. This one is perfect for minimalists because it’s ultra-compact. But don’t let the tiny design fool you, it provides excellent organization and protection for your jewelry. It has removable panels for your earrings and rings that feature secure snaps, snap hooks to prevent necklaces from getting tangled, an open pouch for chunkier pieces, and a zipper pouch. It’s very simple to pack and grab your pieces out of it on the go, and we were impressed by how well everything stayed in place. It’s also made with pebbled leather which feels nice and high-quality, and the mini wallet-like design is easy to pop into your purse or even your cosmetics case. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: Pebbled leather | Dimensions: 4 ¼" W x 1" D x 4 ½" H | Color Options: Grape, Chilli Pepper + more

Best Budget BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Bagsmart.com What We Like Spacious

Lightweight

Has a lot of storage options

Affordable What We Don't Like Nothing Amazon has tons of travel and storage items, and this travel jewelry case is a great one for anyone on the hunt for an affordable and accessible option. It’s spacious without being too clunky or heavy, and it features tons of different storage options. It has snap hooks to keep necklaces straight, ring rods, an earring card, and plenty of pockets. It kept everything organized and in place during our test, and while it doesn’t feel the most durable or extravagant as others we tested, the functionality and price point make it easy for us to recommend. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 9.8'' L x 6.1'' W x 1.9'' H | Color Options: Lake Blue, Black + more

Best Personalized Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case Foil Debossed Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com What We Like Compact design

Comes in tons of colors

Has multiple storage options

Sturdy design

Has a divider with a mirror What We Don't Like Storage for necklaces and bracelets could be more secure Customizable items make for great gifts. This cute jewelry travel case can be customized with a name or monogram in a few different fonts and in gold or silver lettering. The case also comes in tons of colors—everything from black and caramel to vibrant shades of orange and green. As for the design itself, we like how compact it is while still offering various storage options. It has cushioned rows to store earrings, small sections for rings, and hooks for necklaces. It’s definitely better for storing small pieces like rings and earrings, though you can fit one or two bracelets and necklaces in it. We also appreciate that it has a built-in divider with a mirror and the materials feel durable. This option is best for short trips or minimalists, and we think it’s a fantastic gifting option for birthdays, bridesmaids, or that friend that seems to always be on another trip. Price at time of publish: $69 Material: Pebbled vegan leather | Dimensions: 4.5" W x 4.5 D" x 2.25" H | Color Options: Black, Orchid + more

Best Large Kendra Scott Medium Travel Jewelry Case Kendra Scott View On Kendrascott.com What We Like Large capacity

Contains removable pouch

Sturdy design What We Don't Like A bit heavy to travel with

Could have better necklace storage Another option for those planning on traveling with a lot of jewelry, this one from Kendra Scott is great for storing earrings, rings, bracelets, and chunky necklaces that aren’t prone to tangling. We wish it had better storage to keep necklaces from knotting up, but we do love how much storage there is for everything else. There are tons of rows to place earrings, and the separate compartments at the bottom are nice for keeping medium and large pieces organized. We also appreciate that it comes with a removable pouch and the design is sturdy and easy to pack and unpack. It’s just a bit heavy for traveling with (especially for storing in carry-on luggage), but it’s a nice option if you have a lot of jewelry and accessories to take with you. It’s also fitting if you want a case to organize your jewelry at home—the design is simple and would look nice on your dresser. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyurethane, 100% polyester Lining | Dimensions: 8"L x 5.5"D x 2.5"H | Color Options: Lilac, Taupe + more