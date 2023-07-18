The last thing anyone wants to do while getting ready (especially on vacation) is spending time untangling the necklace you’re planning on throwing on as you run out the door. If you don’t have a well-organized travel jewelry case, chances are you find yourself in this situation more often than not. Needless to say, purchasing a travel case to keep all of your jewelry organized and tangle-free is a worthwhile investment.
We put more than two dozen to the test to find the best option for you, evaluating each one based on its design, capacity, ease of use, performance, and value. We filled them up with a variety of jewelry, shook them around to see how the contents held up and tested what’s it like to use them. From affordable and compact options to personalized picks and more, we’re rounding up the travel jewelry cases that impressed us the most, and therefore, we believe are worth your money.
Best Overall
Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder
Nice medium size
Has pockets, ring holders, and earring holders
Materials feel high-quality
Keeps jewelry in place well
Thin and easy to store
Can be personalized
Nothing
This wallet-like design from Pottery Barn was crowned our best overall pick for a variety of reasons. First, the thin design is easy to store and travel with, yet it has all of the features you could ever want and need in a travel jewelry case. It has pockets for bracelets, snaps to keep necklaces from getting tangled, a ring rod, and earring holders. It’s well-designed and ensures everything stays organized, and we were incredibly impressed that after filling it up with jewelry and shaking it around to simulate what it would be like to travel with it, each and every piece of jewelry remain in place.
We also love the materials. It feels expensive and high-quality, as well as super sturdy. Plus, there’s the option to customize it with a name or monogram on the brand’s website—making it great for gifting. It’s functional, aesthetically pleasing, and high-quality, and we highly recommend it for anyone who’s traveling with a moderate amount of jewelry.
Price at time of publish: $99
Material: Bonded leather with 100% polyester Ultrasuede | Dimensions: 5.25" w x 8.75" l x 1.25" t | Color Options: White, gray + more
Best for Short Trips
Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case
Compact
Feels high-quality
Well-designed
Ring and earring straps are removable
Aesthetically pleasing
Necklace storage could be a bit sturdier
This pick from Cuyana surprised us in the best way. When we first got our hands on it, we didn’t imagine that such a small case would be all that useful—but we were wrong. The compact design isn’t just chic and adorable, but it’s also quite functional for storing a few pieces of jewelry for a quick trip. It has detachable ring and earring holders (which makes putting jewels in and taking them out fast and easy), as well as two pockets to hold bracelets or other pieces. The ring rod can also be used to hang necklaces, though we do wish it provided necklace storage that was a bit better at keeping them in place.
You’re certainly not going to fit a large collection of jewelry in this one, but it’s a fantastic option for minimalists or anyone taking just a few pieces on a weekend getaway. It’s compact and well-designed, and the leather and suede materials feel smooth and durable.
Price at time of publish: $98
Material: Italian pebbled leather and suede | Dimensions: H 1.25" x W 5" x D 3.5" | Color Options: Black, Soft Rose + more
Best for Long Trips
CALPAK Jewelry Case
Has tons of storage options
Can hold a lot of pieces
Design is sturdy
Comes in many colors
Design could be just slightly more compact
If minimalism is not your M.O. when it comes to jewelry, this travel case is for you. It comes with tons of storage options—from necklace hooks and a 28-hole earring card to a ring rod and a large pouch lined with pockets, it’s got a place for everything. You can take multiple pieces of each jewelry type with you, and we love that the large drawstring bag attached to the case is lined with pockets for extra storage and organization. During our test, we found that it was easy to pack and unpack, and everything remained in place when we shook it around. Though we wish it was a bit slimmer for more compact and lightweight packing, the design is pleasing and functional, and it’s not overly heavy. An added bonus is that it comes in neutral shades and limited-edition pops of color. If you’re heading on a long trip, this is the travel case we recommend the most.
Price at time of publish: $98
Material: Faux leather and faux suede | Dimensions: 7" x 5" x 2.5" | Color Options: Black, Caramel + more
Best for Everyday Pieces
Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer
Super compact
High-quality materials
Nice organization options
Snap panels for rings and earrings are secure
Nothing
If you’re someone that doesn’t stray from your go-to jewelry pieces—perhaps wedding rings, your favorite necklace, and classic hoops—there’s no need to add bulk to your bag by getting a large jewelry case. This one is perfect for minimalists because it’s ultra-compact. But don’t let the tiny design fool you, it provides excellent organization and protection for your jewelry.
It has removable panels for your earrings and rings that feature secure snaps, snap hooks to prevent necklaces from getting tangled, an open pouch for chunkier pieces, and a zipper pouch. It’s very simple to pack and grab your pieces out of it on the go, and we were impressed by how well everything stayed in place. It’s also made with pebbled leather which feels nice and high-quality, and the mini wallet-like design is easy to pop into your purse or even your cosmetics case.
Price at time of publish: $90
Material: Pebbled leather | Dimensions: 4 ¼" W x 1" D x 4 ½" H | Color Options: Grape, Chilli Pepper + more
Best Budget
BAGSMART Jewelry Organizer Bag
Spacious
Lightweight
Has a lot of storage options
Affordable
Nothing
Amazon has tons of travel and storage items, and this travel jewelry case is a great one for anyone on the hunt for an affordable and accessible option. It’s spacious without being too clunky or heavy, and it features tons of different storage options. It has snap hooks to keep necklaces straight, ring rods, an earring card, and plenty of pockets. It kept everything organized and in place during our test, and while it doesn’t feel the most durable or extravagant as others we tested, the functionality and price point make it easy for us to recommend.
Price at time of publish: $20
Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 9.8'' L x 6.1'' W x 1.9'' H | Color Options: Lake Blue, Black + more
Best Personalized
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case Foil Debossed
Compact design
Comes in tons of colors
Has multiple storage options
Sturdy design
Has a divider with a mirror
Storage for necklaces and bracelets could be more secure
Customizable items make for great gifts. This cute jewelry travel case can be customized with a name or monogram in a few different fonts and in gold or silver lettering. The case also comes in tons of colors—everything from black and caramel to vibrant shades of orange and green.
As for the design itself, we like how compact it is while still offering various storage options. It has cushioned rows to store earrings, small sections for rings, and hooks for necklaces. It’s definitely better for storing small pieces like rings and earrings, though you can fit one or two bracelets and necklaces in it. We also appreciate that it has a built-in divider with a mirror and the materials feel durable. This option is best for short trips or minimalists, and we think it’s a fantastic gifting option for birthdays, bridesmaids, or that friend that seems to always be on another trip.
Price at time of publish: $69
Material: Pebbled vegan leather | Dimensions: 4.5" W x 4.5 D" x 2.25" H | Color Options: Black, Orchid + more
Best Large
Kendra Scott Medium Travel Jewelry Case
Large capacity
Contains removable pouch
Sturdy design
A bit heavy to travel with
Could have better necklace storage
Another option for those planning on traveling with a lot of jewelry, this one from Kendra Scott is great for storing earrings, rings, bracelets, and chunky necklaces that aren’t prone to tangling. We wish it had better storage to keep necklaces from knotting up, but we do love how much storage there is for everything else. There are tons of rows to place earrings, and the separate compartments at the bottom are nice for keeping medium and large pieces organized. We also appreciate that it comes with a removable pouch and the design is sturdy and easy to pack and unpack.
It’s just a bit heavy for traveling with (especially for storing in carry-on luggage), but it’s a nice option if you have a lot of jewelry and accessories to take with you. It’s also fitting if you want a case to organize your jewelry at home—the design is simple and would look nice on your dresser.
Price at time of publish: $98
Material: Polyurethane, 100% polyester Lining | Dimensions: 8"L x 5.5"D x 2.5"H | Color Options: Lilac, Taupe + more
Best Small
Vee & Co. Small Travel Jewelry Case
Affordable
Compact
Has many storage options
Contains a mirror
Mirror can get scratched by loose jewelry since it’s not covered
If you’re looking for an affordable and compact travel jewelry case that will keep your collection super organized, we highly recommend checking out this one. Though it’s small, it’s well-designed to fit earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets—they all have a designated place. Although it doesn’t feel all that high-quality, we do appreciate that the earring card features a mirror in the center which is convenient to have on hand while traveling. We had no issues with the jewelry moving around during our shake test, and we felt that it was intuitive to pack and easy to get the pieces out when needed. It’s affordable and very well-organized, and we think it’s a great choice for anyone looking for a small travel case to easily fit into a backpack or weekender bag.
Price at time of publish: $13
Material: Vegan leather | Dimensions: 3.94" D x 3.94" W x 1.97" H | Color Options: Blue, White + more
Final Verdict
Our favorite facial travel jewelry case is the Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder thanks to the sleek design, multiple storage features, durability, and customizability options. But if you’re looking for a small case to fit just your everyday essentials, we recommend the Levenger Carrie Mini Jewelry Organizer.
How We Tested
In order to find the best options on the market, we put tons of popular and highly-rated options to the test in our lab facility in NYC, evaluating each one based on its design, capacity, ease of use, performance, and value. We filled them up with a variety of pieces, shook them around to see how the contents held up, and tested how easily they could be packed and unpacked. Those that impressed us the most appear on this list.
What to Look for When Buying a Travel Jewelry Case
Storage and Organizational Features
All travel jewelry cases have some storage organizational features, but some are far better than others. The right one for you will largely depend on what type of jewelry you wear and how much you’ll be taking with you, but generally, it’s wise to look for things like ring rods, earring cards, and necklace hooks. If you’re in need of a variety of storage options to keep a decent amount of jewelry organized and secure in place, our best overall pick, the Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder or the Calpak Jewelry Case is ideal for you.
Size
Consider the size of a jewelry case wisely—especially when it’s for travel. You’ll want something that can fit everything you want to bring, but you’ll want to avoid options that are unnecessarily bulky or heavy. If you’re going to be away for a while, the Calpak Jewelry Case is a solid choice. But if you’re just traveling for the weekend, a smaller option like the Cuyana Travel Jewelry Case is a better choice.
-
What’s the best way to store jewelry for travel?
This answer depends on what type of jewelry you’re traveling with, but in general, it’s wise to secure each piece in a travel case rather than throwing it all in a loose bag or compartment which will likely lead to damage and tangles. For necklaces specifically which are prone to knotting, look for a travel case that has snap hooks to keep them straight. The Pottery Barn Mckenna Personalized Jewelry Binder features snap hooks and we were impressed by how well it kept necklaces secured and tangle-free.
-
How do you fly with jewelry?
It’s always wise to pack your jewelry in your purse or carry-on luggage that way you can ensure you know where it is at all times—especially if it’s expensive or sentimental. If you pack it in your checked bag, you take the rise that the airline loses your bag along with the jewelry inside.
Why Trust Byrdie
Alyssa Kaplan is an experienced writer in the beauty industry and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She received a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology, where she studied marketing and product development in the cosmetics industry as well as fashion business marketing. Alyssa has been a commerce writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty.